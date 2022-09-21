SABB joins Arab Monetary Fund’s Buna payment system

RIYADH: The Saudi British Bank, known as SABB, has joined the ‘Buna’ payment system which specializes in providing clearing and settlement services in multiple currencies across the Arab region.
Operated by the Arab Regional Payments Clearing and Settlement Organization, a subsidiary of the Arab Monetary Fund, the system was launched in 2020 to foster wider international trade and investment between Arab countries.
Buna now has multiple settlement currencies, including the Emirati dirham, Saudi riyal, US dollar, Jordanian dinar and euro.
Yasser Al-Barrak, CEO of Corporate and Institutional Banking at SABB, said: “This partnership aligns with the bank’s plans for digital transformation, providing the latest banking payment solutions that comply with international standards and principles, and achieving excellence in payment operations in the region by leveraging the latest and most secure technologies.”
Thanking the Saudi Central Bank for its continuous support, Mehdi Manaa, CEO of Buna said: “We are pleased to welcome Saudi British Bank as a participant in Buna. We will be happy to continue collaborating with SABB on enhancing cross-border payments in compliance with global standards and international best practices.”
He added: “With more banks joining Buna from different countries, we are enriching our network and realizing our vision to empower economies and strengthen integration within the Arab world.”
In January, First Abu Dhabi Bank also joined the Buna payment system to enhance regional cross-border payment capabilities.
Founded in 1976, the Arab Monetary Fund is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and it currently has 22 member countries.
Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; Colombia’s July oil output rose 2.3%; US senators urge sanctions on Russian oil
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Oil prices ticked up on Wednesday on supply concerns, but expectations of another aggressive US interest rate hike capped gains amid investor fears it could lead to a recession and hurt fuel demand.
Brent crude futures rose 11 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $90.73 a barrel by 0415 GMT after falling $1.38 the previous day.
US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.99 a barrel, up 5 cents, or 0.1 percent. The October delivery contract expired down $1.28 on Tuesday while the more active November contract lost $1.42.
Colombia’s July oil output rose 2.3 percent year-on-year
Colombia’s crude oil production in July rose 2.3 percent versus the same month a year earlier, the government announced.
Oil output was up to an average of 748,096 barrels per day in the seventh month of this year, compared with production of 731,256 bpd in July 2021, the Ministry of Mines and Energy said in a statement.
Natural gas output in July was 1.12 billion cubic feet per day, the ministry said, down 0.17 percent, compared with the same month in 2021.
State-run Ecopetrol produces the majority of the country’s oil.
US senators want secondary sanctions on Russian oil
Democratic and Republican senators on Tuesday proposed that US President Joe Biden’s administration use secondary sanctions on international banks to strengthen a price cap the Group of Seven countries plan to impose on Russian oil over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen and Republican Senator Pat Toomey announced a framework for legislation to impose the secondary sanctions, which would target financial institutions involved in trade finance, insurance, reinsurance and brokerage of Russian oil and petroleum products sold at prices exceeding the cap.
Both senators are members of the Senate Banking Committee, which oversees sanctions policy.
They said the ability to target banks would make it harder for Russia to evade the price cap through deals with countries not formally participating in the G7 scheme.
“If you want to set a worldwide price cap on Russian oil, you need to ensure that it’s uniformly applied. And to do that, we believe you need the backup of the secondary sanctions,” van Hollen said on a call with reporters after a banking committee hearing on Russia sanctions.
“I think the president needs new authority from Congress to enforce the price caps on anyone who buys oil from Russia at a price above the cap that’s been set or in significantly increased volumes,” Toomey said on the call.
The Biden administration has been reluctant to impose secondary sanctions, concerned they could complicate relations with importers of Russian oil like China and India.
TASI declines ahead of Fed rate decision: Opening bell
Aqila Alasaeed
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index started lower on Wednesday as investors prepared for another large rate hike to be announced by the Federal Reserve.
The Tadawul All Share Index dropped 0.1 percent to start at 11,491, while the parallel market Nomu started flat at 20,210, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.
Saudi oil giant Aramco began the day flat, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. fell by 0.42 percent.
The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, decreased 0.47 percent, while Saudi British Bank declined 1.04 percent.
The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi Bank edged up 0.35 percent, while Alinma Bank added 0.55 percent.
Saudi Fisheries Co. gained 1.06 percent, after signing a non-binding agreement with Oman Fish Co. for the purpose of strengthening cooperation in fisheries and fish farming.
Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. climbed 3.02 percent, after it received approval from the Capital Market Authority to reduce its capital by SR50 million ($13 million) to SR100 million.
Savola Group Co. gained 0.66 percent, after its shareholders agreed to sell all of Savola’s shares in Knowledge Economic City Co. to Taiba Investments Co. for SR459 million.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s digital security firm Elm Co. added 0.38 percent, after announcing it will distribute SR2 per share as dividends for the first half of the year.Red Sea International Co. added 2.34 percent, after reporting that it reduced its accumulated losses to 20 percent of its capital.
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi stocks returned to positive territory after slipping steeply at the beginning of the week, however, major central banks’ interest rate hike plans and recession risks remain concerns for investors.
The Tadawul All Share Index rose 0.50 percent to end Tuesday at 11,503, while the parallel market Nomu traded flat at 20,218.
In the same direction, the UAE’s stocks also ended Tuesday higher, with Dubai’s main share index up 0.7 percent and Abu Dhabi's index up 0.4 percent.
In Qatar, the index closed 0.6 percent higher, while in Egypt, the blue-chip index closed 1 percent higher.
In energy trading, Brent crude reached $91.19 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $884.46 a barrel, as of 9:08 a.m. Saudi time.
Stock news
The Saudi Exchange has announced the delisting of a government debt worth SR335 million ($89 million) due to maturity.
Saudi Fisheries Co. has signed a non-binding agreement with Oman Fish Co. for the purpose of strengthening cooperation in fisheries and fish farming.
Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. received approval from the CMA to reduce its capital by SR50 million to SR100 million.
Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. has received approval from the Saudi Central Bank to reduce the company's capital by SR260 million.
Dallah Healthcare Co. declared SR1 dividends to shareholders for the first half of 2022.
Taiba Investments Co.’s shareholders approved the purchase of all Savola Group Co. shares in Knowledge Economic City Co. for SR459 million.
Savola Group Co.’s shareholders agreed to sell all of Savola’s shares in Knowledge Economic City Co. to Taiba Investments Co. for SR459 million.
Public Investment Fund's digital security firm Elm Co. will distribute SR2 per share as dividends for the first half of the year.
Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. reported a 36 percent drop in profits for the first quarter to SR25 million.
Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores Co.’s shareholders approved the distribution of SR0.5 per share for the financial year ending March. 31, 2022.
Red Sea International Co. reduced its accumulated losses to 20 percent of its capital.
Calendar
Sept. 22, 2022
Tadawul will be closed tomorrow, in observance of Saudi National Day.
Global pacts on green tourism vital for sustainability, hears London summit
Protecting land, sea life critical, Red Sea Development Company official tells Arab News
Key tool to measure economic harm of travel, hotel services launched
Updated 21 September 2022
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: Tourism and hospitality officials from around the world gathered for a summit in the British capital to explore ways to manage, operate, and develop a trusted and sustainable tourism and hospitality industry with a focus on alleviating harm to the environment.
Delegates at the RESET Sustainably: Tourism, Hospitality and Travel Summit, which was organized by UK-based hospitality and tourism development company TLC Harmony on Friday, discussed several critical sustainability issues including economic impact, biodiversity, blockchain payments, marketing, and the nature of women’s economic power in often determining the destination for holidays.
Dr. Omar Al-Attas, head of environmental sustainability at the Red Sea Development Company, said it was important to attend such summits for the purpose of sharing, inspiring, and learning at the same time.
“We are working on so many different levels, and we have achieved great levels that we would love to share with the rest of the world,” he told Arab News. “The protection of the environment of this world cannot be a mandate of one entity or one country, it is a collaborative work for all of us to be able to achieve that goal.”
Al-Attas said he shared the efforts of the Red Sea project since its inception, which was to ensure all the pillars of sustainability were embedded in each level. The company had also commissioned several environmental studies to assess the different types of ecosystems to be able to monitor and protect them, he added.
“We have identified all the types of coral reefs, and the health and the varieties of them all around the lagoons, and very soon, we’re going to be also releasing our data related to the Amala destination,” he said, referring to the land and property megaproject that forms part of Saudi Vision 2030.
Al-Attas said they have identified more than 240 species of fish, as well as dolphins and dugongs, to ensure that the development projects do not affect “all the lovely parts of this ecosystem.” In addition to the focus on marine life, their studies have also identified more than 25,000 birds in the area.
“For the Red Sea Development Company, we made sure that we are aligned with the Saudi Vision definitely in all its pillars, when it comes to the regenerative tourism, and also touching on the environment, as well as the social implications,” he said.
“If you talk about the Saudi green initiatives, we have now multiple initiatives within that program, from the protection of the terrestrial marine (life), where what we do as part of our monitoring system, how can we also work in (the) announcement of marine protected areas within our lagoons and beyond to help us to achieve all of these goals,” he said.
The Red Sea Development Company’s model is aligned with the Saudi government’s objectives and those of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, he said.
“We cannot work alone, we have to work together in a collaborative way and exchange information, knowledge, the efforts and achievements as well. That will help all of us reach the goals that we have put for ourselves, which is the protection of this globe and this world and also the environment as well,” Al-Attas said.
The inaugural RESET summit was held in May last year as the world was emerging from COVID-19. The tourism industry, which accounts for 10 percent of global GDP, was severely hit by the pandemic and about 200 million people lost their jobs, said Nicki Page, founder of TLC.
“We felt that we needed to do something, and although we didn’t set up to make RESET a global annual event, that seems to be where it’s going,” she said, adding that this year they had speakers from around the world, including Saudi Arabia, Germany, Denmark and Guatemala.
TLC launched the Greenhouse Gas and Biodiversity Impact, or GABI, measuring tool and the Planet Tip during the summit, which support the measurement of hospitality and hotel operational delivery across the main climate impact indicators. This places a financial value of the impact per hotel room night, per diner, or per product or service.
“The tool puts an actual economic value on the harm that it has done to nature, and we simply ask that we put a little bit back, and that the ‘Planet Tip’ allows a consumer, with the business, to join together on a journey to make us good for nature, because we certainly love travel, and we certainly don’t want to stop enjoying beautiful places, and gorgeous hotels,” Page said.
She said that one of the sessions focused on women as they usually choose where the family goes on holiday and it was important to understand their role in the sustainable travel choice.
Structures at our 76-key @SixSenses Southern Dunes are close to completion & internal finishes are progressing well. Paying homage to the Nabataean heritage of its majestic desert surroundings, this sensational resort will be among the first hotels to open at #TheRedSea. pic.twitter.com/l6pqXNW7Pp
Marilu Sicoli, senior partner at London-based architectural firm Foster + Partners, spoke about the unique megaprojects that are inspired by nature they have been working on with the Red Sea Development Company since 2018.
She highlighted their work on Shourayrah Island, one of 22 out of more than 90 that is being rehabilitated as part of their master plan. She also spoke of the work done in the Southern Dunes, one of two inland hotels in the desert and close to the Red Sea, as well as progress on Ummahat Al-Shaykh, which is another resort with hyper luxury villas.
“We’ve been quite busy in that sense, and really tried to keep the vision and the light touch in all these beautiful sights,” Sicoli said.
She added that architecture as part sustainable development was “absolutely key to everything and a good design is definitely the key to succeed in this incredible, ambitious operation that the Red Sea is putting forward, so I think we’ve been very fortunate to be part of this, and our designs are definitely responding to this ambition.”