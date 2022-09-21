You are here

  • Home
  • Binance gets ‘viable product’ license from Dubai regulator Vara

Binance gets ‘viable product’ license from Dubai regulator Vara

Binance gets ‘viable product’ license from Dubai regulator Vara
Binance can now open a client money account with a domestic bank in Dubai (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gxv7a

Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

Binance gets ‘viable product’ license from Dubai regulator Vara

Binance gets ‘viable product’ license from Dubai regulator Vara
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has received approval to join the ‘Minimal Viable Product’ program from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, known as Vara, following the issuance of its provisional license in March 2022.

As Binance has procured the MVP license, it can now offer a range of Vara-approved virtual assets-related services to qualified retail and institutional investors in Dubai within the regulatory framework for providers.

Binance can now open a client money account with a domestic bank and provide a range of crypto-related services, which include exchange, conversion between virtual assets and fiat currencies, transfer of virtual assets, custody and management of virtual assets, virtual token offering and trading services and virtual assets payments and remittance services, the company said in a statement.

Vara was established in March 2022 under the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulation Law, the first law of its kind to regulate virtual assets.

The regulator aims to create an advanced legal framework to protect investors and set international standards for the virtual assets industry.

“The MVP Phase, is designed for select global players across the value chain, that are committed to responsible industry participation and Vara looks forward to Binance being an active contributor, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment toward creating a next-gen secure ecosystem for this future economy,” said Helal Saeed Almarri, chairman of Vara.

Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance said, “Vara’s unique operating model is setting a benchmark for the global industry, and this most recent registration is an acknowledgment of our compliance and safety processes in the new regulatory framework.”

 

Topics: Binance Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority Dubai cryptocurrency

Related

Nasdaq to offer custody services for Bitcoin, Ether in a big crypto push 
Business & Economy
Nasdaq to offer custody services for Bitcoin, Ether in a big crypto push 

India’s Essar Group to invest $4bn in steel plant in Saudi Arabia

India’s Essar Group to invest $4bn in steel plant in Saudi Arabia
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

India’s Essar Group to invest $4bn in steel plant in Saudi Arabia

India’s Essar Group to invest $4bn in steel plant in Saudi Arabia
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: India’s multinational conglomerate Essar Group will invest SR15 billion ($4 billion) in a steel plant in Saudi Arabia, as the trade ties between countries deepen. 

Citing a senior company official, Business Standard reported the works of the integrated steel plant will begin this year, and it is expected to be completed by 2025. 

The plant will be located in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City on Saudi Arabia’s east coast, and it will have a production capacity of 4 million tons per annum. 

Amar Kapadia, general manager for corporate planning at Essar, said that the company has formally applied to the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and the evaluation process is progressing steadily. 

“Through multiple rounds of discussion, additional information required for SIDF to complete technical, market and credit evaluations has been shared. We hope to conclude the process in the next few months,” said Kapadia. 

The new plant will also have two direct reduced iron plants, each having a production capacity of 2.5 million tons a year. 

Founded by Shashi Ruia and Ravi Ruia in 1969, Essar Group has international investments across four areas covering the energy, metals and mining, infrastructure and engineering, procuring and construction verticals.

Topics: Essar Group Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF)

SABB joins Arab Monetary Fund’s Buna payment system

SABB joins Arab Monetary Fund’s Buna payment system
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

SABB joins Arab Monetary Fund’s Buna payment system

SABB joins Arab Monetary Fund’s Buna payment system
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi British Bank, known as SABB, has joined the ‘Buna’ payment system which specializes in providing clearing and settlement services in multiple currencies across the Arab region. 

Operated by the Arab Regional Payments Clearing and Settlement Organization, a subsidiary of the Arab Monetary Fund, the system was launched in 2020 to foster wider international trade and investment between Arab countries. 

Buna now has multiple settlement currencies, including the Emirati dirham, Saudi riyal, US dollar, Jordanian dinar and euro. 

Yasser Al-Barrak, CEO of Corporate and Institutional Banking at SABB, said: “This partnership aligns with the bank’s plans for digital transformation, providing the latest banking payment solutions that comply with international standards and principles, and achieving excellence in payment operations in the region by leveraging the latest and most secure technologies.”

Thanking the Saudi Central Bank for its continuous support, Mehdi Manaa, CEO of Buna said: “We are pleased to welcome Saudi British Bank as a participant in Buna. We will be happy to continue collaborating with SABB on enhancing cross-border payments in compliance with global standards and international best practices.” 

He added: “With more banks joining Buna from different countries, we are enriching our network and realizing our vision to empower economies and strengthen integration within the Arab world.” 

In January, First Abu Dhabi Bank also joined the Buna payment system to enhance regional cross-border payment capabilities. 

Founded in 1976, the Arab Monetary Fund is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and it currently has 22 member countries. 

Topics: Saudi British Bank (SABB) Arab Monetary Fund Buna

Related

SABB completes $319m business deal between HSBC and Alawwal
SABB completes $319m business deal between HSBC and Alawwal

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; Colombia’s July oil output rose 2.3%; US senators urge sanctions on Russian oil

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; Colombia’s July oil output rose 2.3%; US senators urge sanctions on Russian oil
Updated 21 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; Colombia’s July oil output rose 2.3%; US senators urge sanctions on Russian oil

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; Colombia’s July oil output rose 2.3%; US senators urge sanctions on Russian oil
Updated 21 September 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices ticked up on Wednesday on supply concerns, but expectations of another aggressive US interest rate hike capped gains amid investor fears it could lead to a recession and hurt fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 11 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $90.73 a barrel by 0415 GMT after falling $1.38 the previous day.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.99 a barrel, up 5 cents, or 0.1 percent. The October delivery contract expired down $1.28 on Tuesday while the more active November contract lost $1.42.

Colombia’s July oil output rose 2.3 percent year-on-year

Colombia’s crude oil production in July rose 2.3 percent versus the same month a year earlier, the government announced.

Oil output was up to an average of 748,096 barrels per day in the seventh month of this year, compared with production of 731,256 bpd in July 2021, the Ministry of Mines and Energy said in a statement.

Natural gas output in July was 1.12 billion cubic feet per day, the ministry said, down 0.17 percent, compared with the same month in 2021.

State-run Ecopetrol produces the majority of the country’s oil. 

US senators want secondary sanctions on Russian oil

Democratic and Republican senators on Tuesday proposed that US President Joe Biden’s administration use secondary sanctions on international banks to strengthen a price cap the Group of Seven countries plan to impose on Russian oil over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen and Republican Senator Pat Toomey announced a framework for legislation to impose the secondary sanctions, which would target financial institutions involved in trade finance, insurance, reinsurance and brokerage of Russian oil and petroleum products sold at prices exceeding the cap.

Both senators are members of the Senate Banking Committee, which oversees sanctions policy.

They said the ability to target banks would make it harder for Russia to evade the price cap through deals with countries not formally participating in the G7 scheme.

“If you want to set a worldwide price cap on Russian oil, you need to ensure that it’s uniformly applied. And to do that, we believe you need the backup of the secondary sanctions,” van Hollen said on a call with reporters after a banking committee hearing on Russia sanctions.

“I think the president needs new authority from Congress to enforce the price caps on anyone who buys oil from Russia at a price above the cap that’s been set or in significantly increased volumes,” Toomey said on the call.

The Biden administration has been reluctant to impose secondary sanctions, concerned they could complicate relations with importers of Russian oil like China and India.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil US Russia

Related

Oil Updates — Crude steady; Russia to raise tax on fuel; Iranian fuel ships to sail to Lebanon 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude steady; Russia to raise tax on fuel; Iranian fuel ships to sail to Lebanon 
Update Oil Updates — Crude falls; Kuwait's oil output over 2.8m bpd
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude falls; Kuwait's oil output over 2.8m bpd

TASI declines ahead of Fed rate decision: Opening bell

TASI declines ahead of Fed rate decision: Opening bell
Updated 21 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI declines ahead of Fed rate decision: Opening bell

TASI declines ahead of Fed rate decision: Opening bell
Updated 21 September 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index started lower on Wednesday as investors prepared for another large rate hike to be announced by the Federal Reserve.

The Tadawul All Share Index dropped 0.1 percent to start at 11,491, while the parallel market Nomu started flat at 20,210, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco began the day flat, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. fell by 0.42 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, decreased 0.47 percent, while Saudi British Bank declined 1.04 percent.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi Bank edged up 0.35 percent, while Alinma Bank added 0.55 percent.

Saudi Fisheries Co. gained 1.06 percent, after signing a non-binding agreement with Oman Fish Co. for the purpose of strengthening cooperation in fisheries and fish farming.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. climbed 3.02 percent, after it received approval from the Capital Market Authority to reduce its capital by SR50 million ($13 million) to SR100 million.

Savola Group Co. gained 0.66 percent, after its shareholders agreed to sell all of Savola’s shares in Knowledge Economic City Co. to Taiba Investments Co. for SR459 million.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s digital security firm Elm Co. added 0.38 percent, after announcing it will distribute SR2 per share as dividends for the first half of the year.Red Sea International Co. added 2.34 percent, after reporting that it reduced its accumulated losses to 20 percent of its capital.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks returned to positive territory after slipping steeply at the beginning of the week, however, major central banks’ interest rate hike plans and recession risks remain concerns for investors.

The Tadawul All Share Index rose 0.50 percent to end Tuesday at 11,503, while the parallel market Nomu traded flat at 20,218.

In the same direction, the UAE’s stocks also ended Tuesday higher, with Dubai’s main share index up 0.7 percent and Abu Dhabi's index up 0.4 percent.

In Qatar, the index closed 0.6 percent higher, while in Egypt, the blue-chip index closed 1 percent higher.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $91.19 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $884.46 a barrel, as of 9:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

The Saudi Exchange has announced the delisting of a government debt worth SR335 million ($89 million) due to maturity.

Saudi Fisheries Co. has signed a non-binding agreement with Oman Fish Co. for the purpose of strengthening cooperation in fisheries and fish farming.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. received approval from the CMA to reduce its capital by SR50 million to SR100 million.

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. has received approval from the Saudi Central Bank to reduce the company's capital by SR260 million.

Dallah Healthcare Co. declared SR1 dividends to shareholders for the first half of 2022.

Taiba Investments Co.’s shareholders approved the purchase of all Savola Group Co. shares in Knowledge Economic City Co. for SR459 million.

Savola Group Co.’s shareholders agreed to sell all of Savola’s shares in Knowledge Economic City Co. to Taiba Investments Co. for SR459 million.

Public Investment Fund's digital security firm Elm Co. will distribute SR2 per share as dividends for the first half of the year.

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. reported a 36 percent drop in profits for the first quarter to SR25 million.

Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores Co.’s shareholders approved the distribution of SR0.5 per share for the financial year ending March. 31, 2022.

Red Sea International Co. reduced its accumulated losses to 20 percent of its capital.

Calendar

Sept. 22, 2022

Tadawul will be closed tomorrow, in observance of Saudi National Day.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

Related

TASI rebounds slightly amid recession concerns: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI rebounds slightly amid recession concerns: Closing bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Latest updates

Binance gets ‘viable product’ license from Dubai regulator Vara
Binance gets ‘viable product’ license from Dubai regulator Vara
Joe Biden to meet Philippine leader Marcos Jr during UN gathering
Joe Biden to meet Philippine leader Marcos Jr during UN gathering
Team Abu Dhabi duo look to build on world powerboat title bid in Italy
Team Abu Dhabi duo look to build on world powerboat title bid in Italy
Court delays trial of Istanbul mayor who upstaged Erdogan
Court delays trial of Istanbul mayor who upstaged Erdogan
India’s Essar Group to invest $4bn in steel plant in Saudi Arabia
India’s Essar Group to invest $4bn in steel plant in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.