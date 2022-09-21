Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi heads strong field for Rally Aseer 2022

You are here

Yazeed Al-Rajhi won the inaugural Saudi Toyota Rally Championship in 2019. (Yazeed Racing)
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

  • Saudi Toyota Rally Championship returns after an absence of two years
ABHA: Toyota Hilux driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi and German co-driver Dirk von Zitzewitz lead a 42-car field into this weekend’s Rally Aseer 2022, the opening round of the 2022 Saudi Toyota Rally Championship.

Von Zitzewitz replaces Al-Rajhi’s usual co-driver Michael Orr, who is still recovering from a fractured fibula that he sustained at Baja Poland earlier this month.

The event, which is based out of the city of Abha in the Kingdom’s southwest, is being organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation in conjunction with the Ministry of Sport, Saudi Motorsport Marshals Club and the Saudi Motorsport Company, in partnership with Abdul Latif Jameel Motors Toyota.

The series ran for the first time in 2019 and Al-Rajhi sealed the inaugural title at the Sharqiya Baja that year.

This event marks the return of the Saudi Toyota Rally Championship to the Saudi Arabian motor sporting calendar after a two-year absence and is the first of four rounds being organized by the SAMF.

Subsequent rounds of the series will be Rally Qassim (Oct. 12-14), the Ha’il Baja (Nov. 10-12) and the Jeddah Rally (Dec. 15-17).

Al-Rajhi is a multiple winner of cross-country events in his home country and starts as the favorite to win this weekend. His closest rival is likely to be Czech veteran Miroslav Zapletal and his Slovakian co-driver Marek Sykora in the former’s self-built Ford F-150 Evo.

A total of 23 cars have been entered in the T1 category, with further competition likely from a host of Saudi drivers, including Muneef Al-Salmani, Khalid Al-Feraihi, Mutair, Sami and Al-Mashna Al-Shammeri and Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, the latter taking part with Peruvian co-driver Hector Garcia.

Thirteen Saudi drivers line up in the FIA T2 section for series-production cross-country vehicles, and the likely front-runners include Ahmed Al-Shegawi, Jafar Al-Qahtani and Khalid Al-Hamazani.

The experienced Saleh Al-Saif makes a switch from international competition to top the FIA T3 section in his Black Horse Can-Am Maverick X3. He teams up with Spain’s Oriol Vidal and faces competition from Dania Akeel (Can-Am) and her Uruguayan navigator Sergio Lafuente and a pair of Al-Shegawi Racing machines in the hands of Hamad Al-Harbi and Abdullah Al-Shegawi.

Drifting specialist and regular cross-country rally driver Saeed Al-Mouri teams up with Jordanian co-driver Ata Al-Hmoud to head the FIA T4 section in his Can-Am. Al-Mouri faces a duel with Saudi Arabia’s Maha Al-Hamali for T4 honors. The female Can-Am driver has recruited the services of Spain’s Maria de Los Angeles as her co-driver.

Rally Aseer 2022 is being run under the chairmanship of Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal and supervision of former FIA Middle East rally champion Abdullah Bakhashab.

Competitive action will take place over two selective sections at altitude on Friday and Saturday with 372.19 competitive kilometers in a total route of 769.10 km. The opening 183.83 km stage is split into two sections and runs between Al-Ghadah and Al-Qaah on Friday, with the longer second stage of 188.36 km passing between Tareeb and Al-Qaah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Neuer, Goretzka ruled out of Germany Nations League games with Covid

Neuer, Goretzka ruled out of Germany Nations League games with Covid
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

Neuer, Goretzka ruled out of Germany Nations League games with Covid

Neuer, Goretzka ruled out of Germany Nations League games with Covid
  • The news was confirmed by the German team in Frankfurt on Wednesday
  • The pair, who are team-mates at Bayern Munich, have left the camp and will not take part in either of the upcoming fixtures
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Germany Captain Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka have been ruled out of the upcoming Nations League clashes with Hungary and England after recording positive Covid tests.
The news was confirmed by the German team in Frankfurt on Wednesday, where the squad are in training.
The pair, who are team-mates at Bayern Munich, have left the camp and will not take part in either of the upcoming fixtures.
Hoffenheim ‘keeper Oliver Baumann has been called in to replace Neuer, with another player set to be nominated for Goretzka sometime on Wednesday afternoon.
Germany’s Bild tabloid reports the tests were carried out due to a positive test for a close personal contact of one of the players.
Both players tested negative on Monday when they entered camp.
Germany sit second behind Hungary in their Nations League group, with one win and three draws from four matches.
England are bottom of the four-team group with two draws and two losses, scoring just one goal in four matches.

Topics: Germany Manuel Neuer Leon Goretzka covid19

Team Abu Dhabi duo look to build on world powerboat title bid in Italy

Team Abu Dhabi duo look to build on world powerboat title bid in Italy
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

Team Abu Dhabi duo look to build on world powerboat title bid in Italy

Team Abu Dhabi duo look to build on world powerboat title bid in Italy
  • Shaun Torrente, Thani Al-Qemzi raring to go in back-to-back 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship Grand Prix
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

SAN NAZZARO, Italy: The 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship reaches a critical stage in Italy at the weekend, with Team Abu Dhabi’s Shaun Torrente and Thani Al-Qemzi looking to tighten their grip on the title race in a Grand Prix double header.

It is just over three months since the team enjoyed a perfect start to the 2022 campaign, when Torrente won the Grand Prix of France from team-mate Al-Qemzi on the Saone River circuit in Macon.

Two-times world champion Torrente is keen to resume his bid for a third F1H2O driver’s title, and relishes having Al-Qemzi as his closest challenger, and at the same time his partner in pursuit of a fifth team championship triumph.

“It seems like a different season from when we were in Macon, but hopefully we can carry some of that momentum forward,” said the American, ahead of Saturday’s Grand Prix of Regione Emilia-Romagna in San Nazzaro, followed 24 hours later by the Grand Prix of Italy.

“The main focus in our preparation is always on the way the boat handles. Then it’s all about speed and qualifying, making sure the engine package is right, that the improvements made to the boat are good, and that we get reacquainted really well with each other again.

“The main thing that makes us hard to beat is that Thani and myself complement each other well, and it’s the same throughout the team. Everybody knows their job and does their job well,” he added.

Torrente said that adding to his successive world title wins in 2018 and 2019 would be “incredible.” But he pointed out that he would be the first to congratulate Al-Qemzi should the Emirati overtake him in Italy, or at December’s final round in Sharjah, to land his first individual F1H2O crown.

The two Team Abu Dhabi drivers are determined to make amends for last season’s final round disappointment in Portugal, when Sweden’s Jonas Andersson edged out Al-Qemzi by a single point, with Torrente just two more points away in third.

Andersson will be aiming to boost his hopes of a successful title defense after a fifth-place finish in France, while Sharjah Team’s Sami Selio will be hoping for a change in fortune after a major setback in Macon.

The Finnish driver was leading from pole position in the opening round before mechanical problems put him out of the race.

Selio must also put behind him the frustration of being disqualified from last Sunday’s UIM F2 World Championship decider in Portugal, where Team Abu Dhabi’s Mansoor Al-Mansoori was installed as world champion.

2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship leading positions:

Shaun Torrente (UAE) 20 points

Thani Al-Qemzi (US) 15

Peter Morin (FRANCE) 12

Alec Weckstrom (FINLAND) 9

Jonas Andersson (SWEDEN) 7

Marit Stromoy (NORWAY) 5

LIV Golf players push for retroactive world ranking points

LIV Golf players push for retroactive world ranking points
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

LIV Golf players push for retroactive world ranking points

LIV Golf players push for retroactive world ranking points
  • Obtaining world golf ranking points is a vital step for LIV players if they hope to qualify for majors based upon their world ranking
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Players in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series pushed for retroactive world ranking points on Tuesday in an open letter to rankings board chairman Peter Dawson.

The letter, signed by all 48 participants in last week’s Chicago Invitational, asks for recognition of the 54-hole, shotgun start events alongside other world tours where players get ranking points for 72-hole tournaments with much larger fields.

“An OWGR (Official World Golf Rankings) without LIV would be incomplete and inaccurate,” the players said, comparing it to England, Argentina and Belgium being left out of the FIFA rankings.

LIV says it has sought world ranking points for the past two months.

Obtaining world golf ranking points is a vital step for LIV players if they hope to qualify for majors based upon their world ranking, what could be a pivotal step in playing in future major championships.

LIV players were allowed in this year’s US and British Opens, the tour’s June debut coming after qualifying for those events.

World No. 3 Cameron Smith of Australia, who won the British Open in July, won LIV’s Chicago Invitational on Sunday with two-time major winner Dustin Johnson sharing second.

“The level of competition at the average LIV event is at least equal to that at the average PGA Tour event,” the players claimed. “We know because we’ve played in both.”

The letter points out LIV has 21 of the past 51 major winners and notes Johnson’s fall from 13th to 22nd in the world rankings despite a win, runner-up and third-place LIV finish.

“Every week that passes without the inclusion of LIV athletes undermines the historical value of OWGR,” the letter said.

The players took issue with the rankings board and connections by four of eight members to the PGA Tour, “which unfortunately views LIV Golf as an antagonist.”

“The current overwrought environment makes your own judgment crucial,” the players told Dawson. “We call on you to render a positive decision quickly — for the benefit of the integrity of the rankings, the game and all of us who love the sport.”

The move comes as LIV Golf chairman Greg Norman visits US lawmakers in Washington this week to discuss the upstart circuit and its fight with the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf and several of its players have filed an anti-trust lawsuit against the PGA that is set for trial in early 2024.

While Norman will push his anti-trust claims, he will also face questions about the Saudi financial support the breakaway circuit has, record purses of $25 million luring some of golf’s biggest names from the PGA. 

Topics: LIV Golf LIV Golf Investments

Storm clouds gather over France team ahead of World Cup defense

Storm clouds gather over France team ahead of World Cup defense
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

Storm clouds gather over France team ahead of World Cup defense

Storm clouds gather over France team ahead of World Cup defense
  • Deschamps: It’s not the calmest atmosphere that I have known. But it is not unsettling for me. My staff and I are focused on what is happening on the pitch
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

SAINT-DENIS, France: Just two months before France begin their defense of the World Cup, the mood around the team is in stark contrast to the celebrations that followed their win over Croatia in the 2018 final.

The clouds have been gathering over coach Didier Deschamps and his squad as key players struggle with injuries and personal problems.

Meanwhile, the French Football Federation (FFF) is locked in a row over image rights with its biggest star and its president faces accusations of inappropriate behavior.

It all threatens to derail France’s campaign in Qatar.

More immediately, they go into their final matches before the World Cup this week against Austria and Denmark in the UEFA Nations League with a depleted squad.

Paul Pogba, a goal-scorer in the 4-2 win over Croatia in 2018, is among the players sidelined.

As the Juventus star battles to recover from knee surgery he has filed a complaint with Italian prosecutors saying he was the target of a &euro;13 million ($13m) blackmail plot.

Pogba’s brother Mathias is one of five people charged and detained in the case.

Paul Pogba reportedly told investigators he was effectively kidnapped by childhood acquaintances and threatened by two men in balaclavas carrying assault rifles, who accused him of not having helped them financially.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder also said the blackmailers wanted to discredit him by claiming he asked a witch doctor to cast a spell on Kylian Mbappe, another 2018 World Cup hero.

“It is his word against his brother’s. I am going to trust my teammate,” Mbappe said recently of Pogba and those claims.

“I think it’s in the interests of the national team as well with a big tournament coming up.”

Mbappe himself is involved in a row with the FFF that risks damaging squad morale.

On Monday, their get-together at the chateau of Clairefontaine, an hour’s drive from Paris, was overshadowed by Mbappe’s refusal to participate in a photo shoot because of the FFF’s unwillingness to modify an agreement regarding players’ image rights.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has boycotted a shoot before, and on Monday the federation responded quickly, promising to “revise as soon as possible the agreement.” 

Mbappe’s representatives insisted the matter “obviously does not call into question his total commitment and determination to contribute to the collective success of the national team.”

Meanwhile, the FFF’s veteran 80-year-old president is in the firing line.

Noel Le Graet was last week summoned to a meeting with the country’s Sports Minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera. The government then announced it was launching an audit of the federation.

That came after So Foot magazine published accusations that the FFF suffered from organizational problems and that some former employees had alleged they had been treated inappropriately.

The federation has launched legal action against the magazine.

“It’s not the calmest atmosphere that I have known,” admitted Deschamps. “But it is not unsettling for me. My staff and I are focused on what is happening on the pitch.”

Nevertheless, his squad will be without Hugo Lloris, N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema, as well as Pogba, for the upcoming games.

Just five players from the 2018 final are involved, including recalled veteran Olivier Giroud.

Among the other members of the 2018 squad, Benjamin Mendy is on trial in England for multiple alleged sexual offenses that could finish his career.

Mendy last played for France in November 2019. Les Bleus went out of Euro 2020 to Switzerland in the last 16 but bounced back to win the Nations League last year.

That latter victory showcased the benefits of recalling Benzema — himself recently given a suspended sentence for complicity in a bid to blackmail a teammate.

The Real Madrid star is missing with a thigh injury but the absences could be no bad thing, forcing Deschamps to play emerging stars such as William Saliba, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Christopher Nkunku.

Whoever features this week, France need results.

They will be relegated from their Nations League group with defeat to Austria on Thursday.

Even if they win, they may need three points against Denmark, one of their upcoming World Cup opponents.

Topics: France FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Nations League 2022

Poland’s Lewandowski taking symbol of Ukraine to World Cup

Poland’s Lewandowski taking symbol of Ukraine to World Cup
Updated 21 September 2022
AP

Poland’s Lewandowski taking symbol of Ukraine to World Cup

Poland’s Lewandowski taking symbol of Ukraine to World Cup
  • The star forward’s public stance helped ensure Poland did not play Russia in a World Cup qualification playoffs semifinal scheduled in Warsaw on March 24
Updated 21 September 2022
AP

WARSAW: Robert Lewandowski increased his support for Ukraine on Tuesday when the Poland captain pledged to take an armband in the country’s blue-yellow flag colors to the World Cup in November.

Lewandowski first showed his opposition to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine within days of it starting in February. He called for Poland to boycott playing Russia in a World Cup qualifying game.

The two-time FIFA world player of the year received his gift from Ukraine great Andriy Shevchenko at Poland’s national stadium in Warsaw.

“Thank you Andriy. It was a pleasure to meet you!” Lewandowski wrote on his Instagram account. “It will be an honor for me to carry this captain’s armband in the colors of Ukraine to the World Cup.”

The star forward’s public stance helped ensure Poland did not play Russia in a World Cup qualification playoffs semifinal scheduled in Warsaw on March 24.

“We can’t pretend that nothing is happening,” Lewandowski said then, two days before FIFA and UEFA banned Russian teams from international competitions — effectively removing Russia from the World Cup.

After Poland advanced through the playoffs to the World Cup in Qatar, Ukraine lost to Wales in a playoffs final postponed until June to help the team prepare amid the war that shut down domestic soccer.

Poland will play in Group C with Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament

The soccer ties between Poland and Ukraine, which co-hosted the 2012 European Championship, have seen Ukrainian national and club teams play “home” games in international competitions at Polish stadiums this season.

Ukraine will complete their UEFA Nations League program in Poland next week, hosting Scotland at Krakow.

Shevchenko, the 2004 Ballon d’Or winner when a standout striker with AC Milan, coached the Ukraine team when it reached the Euro 2020 quarterfinals last year.

Topics: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Poland Ukraine Robert Lewandowski

