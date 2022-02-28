You are here

New rally village set to welcome drivers for Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

The rally village in Al-Dhafra will welcome the competitors in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. (ADDC)
The rally village in Al-Dhafra will welcome the competitors in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. (ADDC)
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

New rally village set to welcome drivers for Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

The rally village in Al-Dhafra will welcome the competitors in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. (ADDC)
  • As competitors arrive from around the world, a team of 200 has transformed Al-Dhafra site into a desert base
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: With the new World Rally-Raid Championship heading for the UAE capital, a large logistical operation is nearing completion for the 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge starting March 6.

Competitors from around the globe will check in at Yas Marina Circuit, the rally headquarters, on Friday morning ahead of Saturday’s official start, before the traditional Sunday morning departure into Al-Dhafra, where the main action takes place.

The world’s top drivers and riders will be tested to the limit over desert stages of 264 km, 318 km, 270 km, 257 km and 217 km.

Taking the cars, trucks, bikes and quads on a journey into the “Empty Quarter,” the five competitive sections of the rally are centred on a bivouac that will host more than 800 competitors, technicians, officials, medical staff, volunteers and media representatives.

Working in shifts around the clock for several weeks, a 200-strong team has transformed an isolated desert basin, circled by dunes, into a fully equipped rally village, to serve as an active desert base for five nights.

The operation included extensive ground works in which heavy machinery was used to prepare the terrain to receive the infrastructure specially built for the rally.

Old existing access roads in the area have also been refurbished to facilitate the passage of vehicles during the event.

Stephane Peterhansel, the Frenchman aiming for another place in the record books of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge next week, said: “To have a race like this in the new championship is really important, because the spirit of cross country is found in the desert, especially the dunes.”

Peterhansel, partnered by Edouard Boulanger in an Audi RS Q e-tron, captured the bikes crown on his first UAE visit 26 years ago, before a run of six cars wins from 2002 to 2019. Success next week would take him clear of Jean-Louis Schlesser as the first driver to claim seven victories, and overall to match the eight wins of Spanish rider Marc Coma.

Over the years, the bivouac has seen many chasing victory rescued by mechanics toiling through the night to prepare rally machinery for the next day’s early morning start.

Its construction, upkeep and eventual dismantling after the rally moves on involves a major team effort by the Emirates Motorsports Organization, the rally organizers, UAE government and local authorities, to preserve the desert environment close to Qasr Al-Sarab.

“The government authorities and the Ministry of Defence through the UAE Armed Forces give us enormous support to set up and equip the bivouac, and make our environmental policies work so effectively,” said Khalid Bin Sulayem, the EMSO’s newly-elected president.

The Ministry of Defence has delivered most of the bivouac’s infrastructure and power, while the portable and tended community awaiting competitors has been built with the help of the Cultural Programs and Heritage Festivals Committee of Abu Dhabi.

Teams from Al-Dhafra Municipality and the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center will deliver round-the-clock upkeep of the site throughout the rally, recycling all waste to prevent any littering of the desert or oil leakages.

Systems in place to recycle around 90,000 liters of water used daily have been put in place by Abu Dhabi Distribution Company. The result of the operation is a location equipped to meet the demands of the World Rally-Raid series.

Saudi Paralympians return home from West Asian para games with 46 medals

Saudi Paralympic athletes ended the third West Asian Para Games with 46 medals. (Supplied)
Saudi Paralympic athletes ended the third West Asian Para Games with 46 medals. (Supplied)
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Paralympians return home from West Asian para games with 46 medals

Saudi Paralympic athletes ended the third West Asian Para Games with 46 medals. (Supplied)
  • The team collected 10 gold, 17 silver, and 19 bronze medals
Updated 01 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Paralympic athletes have outdone their performance last year after ending the third West Asian Para Games with 46 medals and finishing sixth in the event held in Bahrain from February 19 to 26.

The team collected 10 gold, 17 silver, and 19 bronze medals. First place at the tournament went to Iraq, UAE placed second, and Kuwait came third.

The final day saw the winning of eight medals, including a basketball silver medal after beating Bahrain, while weightlifting athlete Saeed Hawasawi delivered the bronze in the (88kg category). 

Hani Alnakhli delivered a silver medal in the discus throw in the (F33 category). In the same event, Khalid Alahmari (F34 category) brought a bronze medal, while his colleague Radi Alharthi (F51 category) brought a silver medal.

Thursday witnessed the highest number of medals reaching 18 medals (2 gold, seven silver, and nine bronze). Hani Alnakhli brought the two gold in the (33 categories), Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi in the 200m (T53 category). 

Adnan Nour got a silver medal in weightlifting in the 44 kg category, Abadah Hawasawi in the 65kg category, and Aseel Hawasawi in the 72 kg category. Runner Jamaan Alzahrani (200m race), Ali Alnakhli in the 200m (T37 category), thrower Haidar Salami in the discus throw (F57 category), and a bronze in the arrow throw category (f57). 

Mariam Almuraisel and Salih Alghamdi brought silver in the mixed doubles event in badminton. Adnan Hadda in the 65kg weightlifting event and Tariq Alghaith in the 72kg event fetched the additional bronze. 

The Boccia team event brought a bronze medal, while the badminton doubles Thamir Alhabshan and Jazaa Alshamri brought a bronze in the standing doubles. Alhanouf Abu Haimad in the arrow throw (category 33), and thrower Nada Alhumaidani in the category (57). Runner Albaraa brought the bronze in the 200m in category t54 and thrower Khalid Alahmari in the arrow throw in category t34. 

In addition, earlier on Wednesday, the team collected 17 medals (6 gold, six silver, and five bronze). Ali Alnakhli (1 gold) in the men’s 100m race, Hani Alnakhli (1 gold) in the men’s discus throw. Abdulrahman Alqurashi (2 gold) in the men’s 100m and 400m (T53 category), in addition to Jamaan Alzahrani in the 100m race (T54 category). 

While the silver medallists of the day were Mukhtar Aldawa in the discus throw, badminton athlete Thamir Alhabshan, Jazaa Alshammari, Salih Alghamdi, and Fawaz Ajarim; and Haidar Salami in the discus throw (category F57). 

Ghalia Alonaizi in the badminton singles delivered a bronze, in addition to Ahmed Alalwani n the 100m race (T34 category) and Nada Alhumaidani in the women’s discus throw.

Albaraa Algarni also collected a bronze in the (T54 category) and Jamaan Alzahrani in the 400m race).

It all started thanks to Saudi Arabian Boccia athlete Khaleel Eissa Daabal who began the celebration with his first gold medal in the (BC4 category). His teammates followed with the second gold through Lujain Althaqafi in the women (BC3 category) and Ziyad Aljihani’s silver medal in the (BC3 category).

Al-Shabab FC keep slim Saudi Pro League title hopes alive with Al-Feiha win

Al-Shabab FC keep slim Saudi Pro League title hopes alive with Al-Feiha win
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

Al-Shabab FC keep slim Saudi Pro League title hopes alive with Al-Feiha win

Al-Shabab FC keep slim Saudi Pro League title hopes alive with Al-Feiha win
  • The Riyadh club remain in third place in the SPL table on 43 points, eight behind leaders Al-Ittihad
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Shabab FC got back to winning ways after overcoming hosts Al-Feiha 2-1 at Al-Majmaa Sports City Stadium on Sunday, in the conclusion of the 22nd round of the Saudi Pro League season.

The result keeps the Riyadh club in third place in the SPL table on 43 points, one behind second place Al-Nassr — who have played the same number of matches — and eight behind leaders Al-Ittihad, who have a game in hand on their rivals. Al-Feiha fell to eighth place with 27 points.

After Cameroonian John Marie opened the scoring in the 41st minute, Al-Feiha equalized through Abdulrahman Al-Sefri on 58 minutes as the hosts regained a measure of control in the match.

But Al-Shabab kept their slim hopes of SPL title glory alive with a winner from Nawaf Al-Abed 10 minutes from the end.

Al-Shabab will next host Al-Batin on Saturday, while Al-Feiha will visit Al-Raed the same day.

Goalkeeper Gabaski, other Egyptians catching attention of Saudi teams after recent club, international success in Africa

Goalkeeper Gabaski, other Egyptians catching attention of Saudi teams after recent club, international success in Africa
Updated 28 February 2022
John Duerden

Goalkeeper Gabaski, other Egyptians catching attention of Saudi teams after recent club, international success in Africa

Goalkeeper Gabaski, other Egyptians catching attention of Saudi teams after recent club, international success in Africa
  • Exploits of Ahmed Hegazi at Al-Ittihad have improved reputation of Egyptian defenders in region, and midfielders, forwards in demand too
Updated 28 February 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: Senegal’s Edouard Mendy may have won the Golden Gloves after his country’s victory in the recent Africa Cup of Nations, but the best goalkeeper of the tournament award would surely have gone to Mohamed Abou Gabal had Egypt emerged as champions in the final.

The Zamalek goalkeeper, better known as Gabaski, replaced the injured Mohamed El-Shenawy during the second-round clash with Ivory Coast and quickly became feted around the world due to a string of heroic performances.

And just as the tournament’s top scorer Vincent Aboubakar plays his club football for Al-Nassr, it could be that the goalkeeper will be joining the striker at the Saudi club later this year.

At the moment, Gabaski is one of the most recognizable goalkeepers outside Europe which is quite a statement as he had played just three games for his country at the start of 2022. By early February, he had made four more appearances.

In that first Ivory Coast clash, he made two fantastic penalty saves to win the shootout for Egypt. In the quarterfinal, he picked up an injury against Morocco but helped the team to a 2-1 win and then in the semifinal, he cemented his burgeoning international reputation with another fine performance and a save in a penalty shootout win over the hosts Cameroon.

The final against Senegal may have ended in a penalty shootout defeat but it was telling that Gabaski was named man of the match.

The semifinal may not be the last time he crosses swords with Aboubakar. Al-Nassr are nine-time Saudi champions and are on the trail of the 33-year-old, whose contract with the Cairo giants comes to an end this summer.

It is easy to see why the transfer could be attractive for both parties. Al-Nassr would get a major star of the Arab world and a top shot stopper and for Gabaski, it may be a last chance, given he is in the latter stages of his career even with the longevity that goalkeepers enjoy, to have a lucrative move overseas.

And while there is nothing wrong with Egypt’s domestic competition, there is also the prospect of playing in a new league that is improving all the time.

For a goalkeeper, there is a striking array of attacking talent to deal with. As well as Aboubakar, there are the likes of Odion Ighalo, Talisca, Moussa Marega, Pity Martinez, Omar Al-Somah, Matheus Pereira, Igor Coronado, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Emilio Zelaya and many others. That is not to mention some of the top domestic talents too. There is also a good mix of foreign and domestic goalkeepers in the league, led by Al-Ittihad’s Brazilian Marcelo Grohe.

But while a deal may work for both Al-Nassr and Gabaski, it is not what Zamalek want. If it happens, then there could be controversy.

Mortada Mansour, president of Zamalek, recently warned off Saudi Arabian clubs from his best players. The 69-year-old said that as soon as one of the team’s players did well, then clubs from the West Asian nation were soon circling and he asked that Egyptian clubs should be left alone by those that can afford talent from anywhere in the world.

Mansour’s complaints are understandable. At the start of the year, Zamalek lost winger Mostafa Fathi to Al-Taawoun, not one of the giants of the Saudi scene. The winger’s three goals in three games so far have helped the Buraidah team ease relegation worries a little but he has been missed back in Cairo.

In recent weeks, Zamalek have been contacted by clubs from Saudi Arabia about more of their best players, and not just Gabaski.

International defensive midfielder Tarek Hamed has been a mainstay of the club for eight years and has caught the eye. The exploits of Ahmed Hegazi at Al-Ittihad have certainly helped improve the reputation of Egyptian defenders in the region. Mahmoud Hamdy has not missed a minute in the league for Zamalek this season and fellow center-back Mahmoud Alaa is another reliable performer. All are on the shopping lists of clubs from Riyadh, Jeddah, and elsewhere.

This may grate on the nerves of a club such as Zamalek, a giant with 13 Egyptian Premier League titles and no less than five African Champions League wins. The White Knights are African titans and some of the teams being linked with their players do not have the same glittering trophy cabinets. When Egyptian players are linked with clubs from the big European leagues, the national pride is evident, but losing top talent to regional rivals is a different thing altogether.

Zamalek’s frustrations may be understandable, but it is unlikely that Mansour’s comments will have much effect. There are other names being mentioned as Egyptian players are seen as reliable, professional, low-maintenance, and good value for money.

The more players that perform well, the more interest there will be, though perhaps there is the consolation that Egyptian defensive midfielders, defenders, and goalkeepers such as Gabaski, will get plenty of challenges given the attacking talent in the Saudi Professional League.

International Judo Federation suspends Putin’s Honorary Chairmanship

International Judo Federation suspends Putin’s Honorary Chairmanship
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News Japan

International Judo Federation suspends Putin's Honorary Chairmanship

International Judo Federation suspends Putin’s Honorary Chairmanship
  • The IJF last week cancelled the Grand Slam tournament scheduled to take place in Kazan
Updated 28 February 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The International Judo Federation (IJF) decided on Sunday in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine to suspend the status of IJF Honorary Chairman and Goodwill Ambassadorship previously granted to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin has been involved in judo since childhood and is recognized as an eight-dan, a very high-ranking practitioner. He has also written a book on Judo, and on a trip to Japan he visited the headquarters of Judo at the Kodokan (Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo).

In addition, according to a TBS report, he has maintained a close relationship with IJF Chairman Marius Vizer and with Yasuhiro Yamashita, Chairman of both the All Japan Judo Federation and the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC).

On Friday, the IJF announced the cancellation of the Grand Slam, a tournament scheduled for May in Kazan, Central Russia, but did not directly mention Russia at that time, stating: “We are deeply saddened by the international situation, one that has resulted through insufficient dialogue between countries.”

Liverpool beats Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup

Liverpool beats Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup
Updated 28 February 2022
AP

Liverpool beats Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup

Liverpool beats Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup
  • Liverpool’s last domestic cup final success was the 2012 League Cup under Kenny Dalglish
Updated 28 February 2022
AP

LONDON: Liverpool won its first domestic final in a decade by beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to clinch the League Cup on Sunday.
All 10 penalties had been scored before it was down to the goalkeepers to take their turn and Kepa Arrizabalaga missed after Liverpool counterpart Caoimhin Kelleher had netted.
Kepa had been brought off the bench as a penalties specialist just as the clock hit 120 minutes at the end of extra time, replacing Edouard Mendy whose saves had kept the final locked at 0-0.
The move paid off for manager Thomas Tuchel in the UEFA Super Cup in August but this time there was no trophy for Chelsea to add to the Champions League and Club World Cup titles won in the last year.
Unlike Chelsea, Liverpool did allow the 23-year-old Kelleher to keep his place as goalkeeper in the cup competitions rather than inserting the first-choice Alisson Becker for the final.
“In professional football there should be space for sentiment,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said. “He is a young boy, we ask him to do a lot, he starts playing in the competition and then we get to the final and I tell him he cannot play?
“I am two things, a football manager and a human being, and the human being won this time and it is so nice that it paid off. He deserves it.”
Liverpool’s last domestic cup final success was the 2012 League Cup under Kenny Dalglish. Liverpool has won the Champions League in 2019 and Premier League in 2020 under Klopp.
The game opened with a pre-match show of solidarity to the people of Ukraine after the invasion by Russia, with applause around Wembley as the blue and yellow of Ukraine appeared on stadium screens.
“Some of the videos and clips you see are frightening but hopefully it will end soon and we can all have peace,” said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. “We stand together for Ukraine because what is happening is awful.”
The war has put a sharp spotlight on Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich, whose ongoing ownership of the west London club has been criticized by British politicians.
PREMIER LEAGUE GAME
In the day’s only Premier League game, Tomas Soucek boosted West Ham’s push for a Champions League spot by clinching a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton.
West Ham had slipped down to sixth in the league before the game, having taken just five points from its previous five matches, but bounced back against Bruno Lage’s side to move above Arsenal into fifth place. Manchester United is only two points ahead in the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot. Wolves is five points behind West Ham in eighth place.

