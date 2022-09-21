You are here

Hospitality giant Alhokair calls for shareholder vote on 52% capital cut

Hospitality giant Alhokair calls for shareholder vote on 52% capital cut
Alhokair Group’s plan calls for reducing the company’s share capital by SR650 million ($173 million) to SR315 million. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest hospitality firms, has invited its shareholders to vote for a capital reduction of 52 percent.

Alhokair Group’s plan calls for reducing the company’s share capital by SR650 million ($173 million) to SR315 million, according to a bourse filing

The hospitality giant said that the move was made in order to “amortize 98 percent of accumulated losses,”

Earlier this week, Alhokair was granted approval by the Capital Market Authority for the capital cut.

UK eases pressure on business by halving energy bills this winter

LONDON: The British government said on Wednesday it would cap wholesale electricity and gas costs for businesses at less than half the market rate from next month, helping relieve the pressure of soaring energy costs but adding to the government’s fast-rising spending.
Wholesale prices for electricity will be capped at about 211 pounds ($239) per megawatt hour (MWh) and for gas at 75 pounds per MWh, compared to forecast market rates of 600 pounds and 180 pounds respectively.
“We have stepped in to stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs and limit inflation,” said finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, who is due to give a fiscal update on Friday.
Wholesale gas and electricity prices in Europe surged after Russia invaded Ukraine and have remained volatile since. The final unit prices for the scheme will be confirmed on Sept. 30.
Groups representing businesses from pubs to steelmakers welcomed the intervention, saying the government had thrown a lifeline to companies battling to survive.
The government did not publish any estimate of the cost, but reports have put the price of six months of support at up to 42 billion pounds, on top of more than 100 billion pounds for a previously announced scheme to help households.
“The difficulty with giving cost figure is that this will depend on where the price of energy goes over the winter, and that’s very difficult to forecast so I can’t give you an absolute cost,” Business Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said.
“It will be in the tens of billions of pounds unquestionably.”
A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Liz Truss said Kwarteng’s fiscal event would outline estimates of the cost of the support packages for business and households.

After weeks of political stasis as governing Conservatives chose a new leader and the country mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth, this week the government is making several announcements aimed at averting an impending economic crisis.
On Friday, Kwarteng is expected to set out some detail on how he will pay for the energy scheme while at the same time delivering on promises to cut taxes, although the total cost of the energy scheme will depend on market prices over the coming months.
Investors say Friday’s statement will be a critical test of confidence in British public finances as borrowing costs rise at the same time as a commitment to higher spending and banking on accelerated economic growth to pay for it.
Kwarteng said on Wednesday he had pledged to get debt down in the medium term, but it was “absolutely right” to help families and businesses in the face of a major economic shock.
The business energy scheme will initially apply from Oct. 1 to Mar. 31, 2023, for all non-domestic energy users, including charities and the public sector such as schools and hospitals, as well as businesses.
The scheme initially gives urgent support to all such institutions that may need it, but is expected to be narrowed down in March with support targeted to the ones that most need it.
“We’re going to review it after six months, we’ll make sure that the most vulnerable businesses like pubs, like shops, continue to be supported after that,” Truss told broadcasters.
The government also announced support for households in Northern Ireland on the same level as the equivalent scheme in the rest of the United Kingdom, taking effect from November but backdated to the start of October.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index dipped in anticipation of another large rate increase by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

The Tadawul All Share Index dropped 0.37 percent to end at 11,461, while the parallel market Nomu rose 0.23 percent at 20,265

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the day with a 0.55 percent decline, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. fell by 2.79 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, decreased 0.63 percent, while Saudi British Bank declined 1.04 percent.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi Bank edged up 1.68 percent, while Alinma Bank added 0.68 percent.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. climbed 6.59 percent to lead the gainers, after it received approval from the Capital Market Authority to reduce its capital by SR50 million ($13 million) to SR100 million.

Saudi Fisheries Co. slipped 1.82 percent, after signing a non-binding agreement with Oman Fish Co. for the purpose of strengthening cooperation in fisheries and fish farming.

Savola Group Co. shed 2.13 percent, after its shareholders agreed to sell all of Savola’s shares in Knowledge Economic City Co. to Taiba Investments Co. for SR459 million.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s digital security firm Elm Co. lost 2.36 percent, after announcing it will distribute SR2 per share as dividends for the first half of the year.

 

Saudi spending on goods, food, and furniture continues to fall: SAMA data

CAIRO: Spending by Saudis fell in the week ending Sept. 17, according to point of sale transactions data released by the Saudi Central Bank.

The education sector saw the biggest drop, falling 53.3 percent, the figures published by the bank, also known as SAMA, showed.

The Kingdom’s aggregate POS transactions shrunk by 3.3 percent last week, totaling SR10.2 billion ($2.72 billion), driven by the decrease in education spending, showed the data.

Of the 17 mentioned sectors, 11 saw a decline in their weekly POS in the week ending in Sept 17, with the aggregate week-by-week drop amounting to SR344.2 million.

The previous week had seen a SR2.9 billion fall across all 17 sectors.

Sector changes

  • Miscellaneous goods and services — down SR55.2 million; previous week down SR279.7 million
  • Food and beverages — down 46.2 million; previous week down SR510 million
  • Restaurants and cafés — down SR34.2 million; previous week down SR206 million
  • Furniture — up SR28.6 million; previous week down SR39.7 million
  • Health — up SR19.6 million; previous week down SR128.4 million
  • Construction and building material— up SR8.7 million; previous week down SR279.5 million

As for the number of POS transactions, they declined by around 125,000 last week compared to a 14.8 million fall the week before.

The decline was led by a 366,000 drop in the number of recreation and culture purchases, showed the SAMA data.

Jewelry sales, however, saw the largest increase, with POS transactions up 15 percent to SR30.4 million, after having dropped by S25.9 million the week before, according to SAMA.

Even though the value of food and beverage POS transactions dropped, the number of transactions actually rose by 258,000 last week.

 

DUBAI: The UAE aims to double the contribution of family-owned businesses to the nation’s gross domestic product by 2032 to 1.17 trillion dirhams ($320 billion).

As part of Thabat Venture Builder, the first of its kind in the region, companies will be able to develop viable business projects by adopting emerging technologies, said the Ministry of Economy at the launch of the program in Dubai on Monday.

Through the initiative, family businesses can expand into sectors outside their traditional fields, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, agriculture technology, space sciences, and renewable energy.

The program will take on batches of 10 to 20 family businesses, with each company nominating three members from its second or third generation.

At the end of the program, they will present their projects to potential investors.

Thabat program is supported by Investopia Summit, Abu Dhabi global technology ecosystem Hub71, Dubai Chambers, Family Business Council Gulf, CSR UAE, and Dubai Internet City incubator in5.

Huobi Global to list Inery Token by end of September

UAE-based decentralized data system Inery has announced its token will be listed on Huobi Exchange on Sept. 28, 2022, according to a statement.

By integrating blockchain properties such as immutability, security, and owner-controlled data assets into a distributed database ecosystem, Inery enables decentralized data management by enabling high performance, low network latency, and complex query functions.

Decentralizing data and managing data for both Web2 and Web3 companies is simplified with Inery while streamlining the move to the decentralized web, the statement added.

The Huobi Exchange is a crypto exchange that supports more than 600 cryptocurrencies and over 1000 trading pairs.

The network’s native token, $INR, secures and powers the ecosystem.

New properties under Rotana’s new brand revealed

Rotana has recently announced the opening of two new hotels under its Edge by Rotana brand in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey.

During the Future Hospitality Summit in Dubai, it was announced that the Arabian Park Hotel and Damac Hills 2 Hotel will open in October 2022 and November 2022, respectively.

Edge by Rotana, which was launched in May 2022, provides independent properties with access to the company’s extensive network and systems.

The Edge by Rotana-managed Arabian Park hotel will open in Al-Jaddaf in October 2022.

The Damac Hills 2 Hotel will open in November 2022 at Akoya Oxygen.

With 71 hotels across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey, Rotana serves more than six million guests annually, including 10,012 keys across 36 hotels in the UAE alone.

In line with the UAE’s vision to become a world-leading travel destination, the hospitality group has nine hotels set to open before the end of 2023, the statement said.

 

RIYADH: Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has received approval to join the ‘Minimal Viable Product’ program from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, known as Vara, following the issuance of its provisional license in March 2022.

As Binance has procured the MVP license, it can now offer a range of Vara-approved virtual assets-related services to qualified retail and institutional investors in Dubai within the regulatory framework for providers.

Binance can now open a client money account with a domestic bank and provide a range of crypto-related services, which include exchange, conversion between virtual assets and fiat currencies, transfer of virtual assets, custody and management of virtual assets, virtual token offering and trading services and virtual assets payments and remittance services, the company said in a statement.

Vara was established in March 2022 under the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulation Law, the first law of its kind to regulate virtual assets.

The regulator aims to create an advanced legal framework to protect investors and set international standards for the virtual assets industry.

“The MVP Phase, is designed for select global players across the value chain, that are committed to responsible industry participation and Vara looks forward to Binance being an active contributor, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment toward creating a next-gen secure ecosystem for this future economy,” said Helal Saeed Almarri, chairman of Vara.

Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance said, “Vara’s unique operating model is setting a benchmark for the global industry, and this most recent registration is an acknowledgment of our compliance and safety processes in the new regulatory framework.”

 

