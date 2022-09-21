MENA Project Tracker — ADSSC tenders Scada and data center contracts; Dubai investments to start $272m community project

CAIRO: Kuwait Oil Co. has awarded two contracts to Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting and Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Co., reported MEED.
Alghanim will work on the construction of remote header manifolds in the south and east of Kuwait, but KOC has yet to divulge the contract’s value details.
The second 15.5 million Kuwaiti dinar ($50.2 million) contract — handled by Heisco — is for the provision of marine fleet staff.
ADSSC tenders two Scada and data center contracts
Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Co. has started bids on two separate contracts for the development of a Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition — also known as a Scada system — and a disaster recovery data center facility.
The first contract entails creating the hardware and software of the Scada system, and constructing a new command and control center building.
Bids for this project are expected by Oct. 10, reported MEED.
As for the disaster recovery data center contract, its work includes restoring and fixing ADSSC’s digital infrastructure and digital operations — when its primary data center becomes unavailable.
The client is expecting bids for this contract on an earlier date of Oct. 3.
Dubai investments to start $272m community project
Dubai Investments will start the construction of the 1 billion UAE dirham ($272 million) Danah Bay community project next month, which will be located on the island of Al Marjan in Ras Al Khaimah, reported Zawya.
“Construction will commence in October 2022 and the first phase of the project is expected to be completed by December 2024,” said Khalid Bin Kalban, vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments.
The beach-front project consists of luxury townhouses, villas ranging from two to four bedrooms, and apartments along the island’s coast, according to Zawya.
Additionally, it will include a four-star hotel under the management of Millennium Hotels & Resorts.