MENA Project Tracker — ADSSC tenders Scada and data center contracts; Dubai investments to start $272m community project
Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Co has started bids on two contracts (Shutterstock)
Updated 39 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

Updated 39 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: Kuwait Oil Co. has awarded two contracts to Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting and Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Co., reported MEED. 

Alghanim will work on the construction of remote header manifolds in the south and east of Kuwait, but KOC has yet to divulge the contract’s value details. 

The second 15.5 million Kuwaiti dinar ($50.2 million) contract — handled by Heisco — is for the provision of marine fleet staff. 

ADSSC tenders two Scada and data center contracts  

Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Co. has started bids on two separate contracts for the development of a Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition — also known as a Scada system — and a disaster recovery data center facility.

The first contract entails creating the hardware and software of the Scada system, and constructing a new command and control center building.

Bids for this project are expected by Oct. 10, reported MEED.

As for the disaster recovery data center contract, its work includes restoring and fixing ADSSC’s digital infrastructure and digital operations — when its primary data center becomes unavailable.

The client is expecting bids for this contract on an earlier date of Oct. 3.  

Dubai investments to start $272m community project

Dubai Investments will start the construction of the 1 billion UAE dirham ($272 million) Danah Bay community project next month, which will be located on the island of Al Marjan in Ras Al Khaimah, reported Zawya.

“Construction will commence in October 2022 and the first phase of the project is expected to be completed by December 2024,” said Khalid Bin Kalban, vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments.

The beach-front project consists of luxury townhouses, villas ranging from two to four bedrooms, and apartments along the island’s coast, according to Zawya.

Additionally, it will include a four-star hotel under the management of Millennium Hotels & Resorts.

Al-Jouf region sees $51.5m investment contracts for varied  schemes 

Al-Jouf region sees $51.5m investment contracts for varied  schemes 
Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Investment contracts worth over SR194 million ($51.5 million) were signed for 26 projects in the Al-Jouf region during the meeting of its Governor with the region’s mayor and other investors on Sept. 21. 

These projects are spread across varied service schemes including tourist and entertainment resorts, shops, restaurants, educational, health and sports activities and advertising panels, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The region’s Governor Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz stressed on the rich qualitative investment opportunities in Al-Jouf that contribute to accelerating the movement of trade.

This comes as the “Invest in Al-Jouf" forum was recently held in the region, pointing out the opportunities and benefits of investing in the municipal sector and other promising sectors in the region. The forum highlighted the facilities provided by the concerned authorities to bolster investment and promote an economic renaissance.

Saudi Aramco awards $40m steel pipes contract to homegrown producer

Saudi Aramco awards $40m steel pipes contract to homegrown producer
Updated 5 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 5 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has awarded a deal worth SR149.8 million ($40 million) to Saudi Steel Pipe Co. for the supply of oil and gas steel pipes.

Saudi Steel Pipe expects to see financial impact from its new order in the second and third quarters of 2023, it said in a bourse filing.

In May, the pipe producer signed a 10-month contract worth SR97 million with Saudi Aramco to supply the latter with oil and gas steel pipes.

Meanwhile, in June it won a contract worth SR58 million to supply oil giant Aramco with steel pipes for oil and gas extraction

 

 

Hospitality giant Alhokair calls for shareholder vote on 52% capital cut

Hospitality giant Alhokair calls for shareholder vote on 52% capital cut
Updated 9 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 9 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest hospitality firms, has invited its shareholders to vote for a capital reduction of 52 percent.

Alhokair Group’s plan calls for reducing the company’s share capital by SR650 million ($173 million) to SR315 million, according to a bourse filing

The hospitality giant said that the move was made in order to “amortize 98 percent of accumulated losses,”

Earlier this week, Alhokair was granted approval by the Capital Market Authority for the capital cut.

UK eases pressure on business by halving energy bills this winter

UK eases pressure on business by halving energy bills this winter
Updated 26 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

  • Wholesale prices for electricity will be capped at about 211 pounds ($239) per megawatt hour (MWh) and for gas at 75 pounds per MWh
  • Wholesale gas and electricity prices in Europe surged after Russia invaded Ukraine and have remained volatile
Updated 26 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The British government said on Wednesday it would cap wholesale electricity and gas costs for businesses at less than half the market rate from next month, helping relieve the pressure of soaring energy costs but adding to the government’s fast-rising spending.
Wholesale prices for electricity will be capped at about 211 pounds ($239) per megawatt hour (MWh) and for gas at 75 pounds per MWh, compared to forecast market rates of 600 pounds and 180 pounds respectively.
“We have stepped in to stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs and limit inflation,” said finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, who is due to give a fiscal update on Friday.
Wholesale gas and electricity prices in Europe surged after Russia invaded Ukraine and have remained volatile since. The final unit prices for the scheme will be confirmed on Sept. 30.
Groups representing businesses from pubs to steelmakers welcomed the intervention, saying the government had thrown a lifeline to companies battling to survive.
The government did not publish any estimate of the cost, but reports have put the price of six months of support at up to 42 billion pounds, on top of more than 100 billion pounds for a previously announced scheme to help households.
“The difficulty with giving cost figure is that this will depend on where the price of energy goes over the winter, and that’s very difficult to forecast so I can’t give you an absolute cost,” Business Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said.
“It will be in the tens of billions of pounds unquestionably.”
A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Liz Truss said Kwarteng’s fiscal event would outline estimates of the cost of the support packages for business and households.

CRITICAL TEST
After weeks of political stasis as governing Conservatives chose a new leader and the country mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth, this week the government is making several announcements aimed at averting an impending economic crisis.
On Friday, Kwarteng is expected to set out some detail on how he will pay for the energy scheme while at the same time delivering on promises to cut taxes, although the total cost of the energy scheme will depend on market prices over the coming months.
Investors say Friday’s statement will be a critical test of confidence in British public finances as borrowing costs rise at the same time as a commitment to higher spending and banking on accelerated economic growth to pay for it.
Kwarteng said on Wednesday he had pledged to get debt down in the medium term, but it was “absolutely right” to help families and businesses in the face of a major economic shock.
The business energy scheme will initially apply from Oct. 1 to Mar. 31, 2023, for all non-domestic energy users, including charities and the public sector such as schools and hospitals, as well as businesses.
The scheme initially gives urgent support to all such institutions that may need it, but is expected to be narrowed down in March with support targeted to the ones that most need it.
“We’re going to review it after six months, we’ll make sure that the most vulnerable businesses like pubs, like shops, continue to be supported after that,” Truss told broadcasters.
The government also announced support for households in Northern Ireland on the same level as the equivalent scheme in the rest of the United Kingdom, taking effect from November but backdated to the start of October.

TASI dips in advance of Fed rate decision: Closing bell

TASI dips in advance of Fed rate decision: Closing bell
Updated 44 min 7 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Updated 44 min 7 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index dipped in anticipation of another large rate increase by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

The Tadawul All Share Index dropped 0.37 percent to end at 11,461, while the parallel market Nomu rose 0.23 percent at 20,265

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the day with a 0.55 percent decline, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. fell by 2.79 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, decreased 0.63 percent, while Saudi British Bank declined 1.04 percent.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi Bank edged up 1.68 percent, while Alinma Bank added 0.68 percent.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. climbed 6.59 percent to lead the gainers, after it received approval from the Capital Market Authority to reduce its capital by SR50 million ($13 million) to SR100 million.

Saudi Fisheries Co. slipped 1.82 percent, after signing a non-binding agreement with Oman Fish Co. for the purpose of strengthening cooperation in fisheries and fish farming.

Savola Group Co. shed 2.13 percent, after its shareholders agreed to sell all of Savola’s shares in Knowledge Economic City Co. to Taiba Investments Co. for SR459 million.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s digital security firm Elm Co. lost 2.36 percent, after announcing it will distribute SR2 per share as dividends for the first half of the year.

 

