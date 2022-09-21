Calls for mediation as tensions persist on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border after deadly clashes
Calls for mediation as tensions persist on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border after deadly clashes
Police investigators work in the village of Kapchygay near the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, some 1000 kilometres from Bishkek, on September 21, 2022, as the worst violence the two ex-Soviet countries have seen in years broke out last week. (AFP)
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: The Kyrgyz government has said it is open to mediation efforts by international organizations to resolve the conflict on its border with Tajikistan as tensions remained high on Wednesday following heavy fighting that left at least 100 people dead.
The two Central Asian nations share a 972-kilometer border, a third of which has been disputed in the aftermath of the Soviet era, when Moscow tried to divide the region between ethnic groups.
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have accused each other of “aggression” following intense battles between Sept. 14 and 16 reportedly involving the use of tanks, aircraft, and rocket artillery. The clashes have led to the evacuation of around 140,000 people from a disputed section of the border in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken and Osh regions.
Though the two governments agreed on a ceasefire last Friday, the atmosphere was still tense at the border.
In a statement, the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan said: “The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in the Chon-Alai district of the Osh region and Batken region is relatively stable, but with elements of tension.”
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said his country was “never the first to start and never will” during his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, adding that Bishkek had been “forced to respond to the aggression of the Tajik side.”
He added that Kyrgyzstan was “ready to continue negotiations” and welcomed mediation efforts by international organizations.
The participation of intermediaries, such as the UN and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, may be necessary to resolve the ongoing dispute, experts in Kyrgyzstan said.
Kyrgyz political scientist, Sheradil Baktygulov, told Arab News: “It is necessary to invite a mediator to resolve the situation and prevent further escalation.
“Since the Kyrgyz side is the initiator, according to international law, Tajikistan’s consent to the presence and assistance of an independent and competent arbitrator is not required,” he said.
Emil Juraev, an analyst from the Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan, highlighted the need for a mediator to move negotiations along.
“It is also not necessary to resort to the services of any individual state,” he told Arab News, alluding to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan’s alliance with Moscow.
“For example, Russia – this country is itself in a state of war and has completely discredited itself on the world stage.”
The second largescale conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in 18 months may have been sparked by domestic politics in the Tajikistan capital Dushanbe, Dr. Asel Doolotkeldieva from the OSCE Academy in Bishkek, told Arab News.
She noted that Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon was “going to ensure the transit of power and hand over the reins of government to his son Rustam.
“However, the political elite and the generals are not ready to unanimously accept this,” she added. “The image of an external enemy is needed to mobilize the population around the person of Rahmon and his entourage.”
When the attacks began, those who lived in the villages on the border were forced to run toward the mountains for safety. With only a horse and a cart, Busalikha Egemberdieva from Dakhma, Batken was not able to get very far. Only with the help of a neighbor did she and her family make it to safety, and they are now sheltering with her relatives in the neighboring Osh region.
“Children are constantly crying. They are scared. I don’t know when we can go home. They say the village is not safe. We also heard that unexploded shells are still being found on the way to Batken,” Egemberdieva told Arab News.
“What we want is for the authorities to resolve the issue of borders as soon as possible. It is impossible to live on a powder keg,” she said.
“At my house at the door there is a packed suitcase with everything I need just in case. I would like to say that we are used to war, but it is impossible to get used to it. The children if I wake them up early, immediately ask, ‘have the Tajiks attacked again?’”
From Syria to Ukraine, children bear the brunt of forced displacement crisis
Raouf Mazou, assistant high commissioner for operations at UNHCR, calls for more contributions by donors
Situation of forcibly displaced is “very, very worrying,” he told Arab News on the sidelines of UNGA
Updated 7 sec ago
Peter Harrison
NEW YORK CITY: Nearly half of the world’s forcibly displaced people are still children under 18-years-old, according to data published by the UN refugee agency — that is 1.5 million more people than the entire population of Saudi Arabia.
It is an old problem, but it is not going away.
By the end of 2021 the UNHCR data put the number of forcibly displaced people of all ages as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, human-rights violation or events seriously disturbing public order, globally at 89.3 million. This has risen to 100 million since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March.
“The situation with the forcibly displaced is very, very worrying,” Raouf Mazou, assistant high commissioner for operations at UNHCR, told Arab News on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
“To this year we came to a total number of about 100 million people forcibly displaced. These include refugees and internally displaced people.”
But even with the figures released in June, the 42 percent of children forced out of their homes stands at approximately 37,506,000.
To give this some perspective, that is 15,756,000 more than the entire population of Cairo, nearly five times the number of people in Riyadh, and nearly 28 million more people than London.
Moreover, the problem is growing. While many children and adults — usually women — were forced from their homes by drought, food insecurity and armed conflict, there are also 1.5 million children who were born as refugees.
Annually, between 2018 and 2021, this equated to an average of between 350,000 and 400,000 children born into a refugee life each year. Whether on their own or with family, all face food insecurity, poverty and threats to their safety.
“If one looks at the past 10 years, we’ve seen every year an increase in these numbers,” Mazou said.
In turn, this exposed them to increased vulnerability and attacks, often violent sexual assaults. The victims range from children to adults, the attackers operate alone and in groups.
Gang rapes have become worryingly common in South Sudan as the flimsy truce moves closer to complete failure.
“That is as a result of conflict, as a result of climate, as a result of a number of reasons. It’s a very (concerning) situation,” Mazou told Arab News.
On Monday Martin Griffiths, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, told the Security Council that hunger is being used as a “tactic of war,” something humanitarian organizations are trying to combat through lifelines, by working with local groups who are the first, sometimes only, “responders on the ground.”
He warned that the presence of humanitarian aid workers does not spell the end of suffering for those displaced.
South Sudan is “one of the most dangerous places to be an aid worker last year, with 319 violent incidents targeting humanitarian personnel and assets.”
Griffiths said five aid workers were killed in 2021 — five more have died since the beginning of this year.
Up until the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a big majority of refugees — 69 percent of the global number, to be precise — originated from just five countries, notably Syria, South Sudan and Afghanistan.
In Syria more than 6.9 million people have fled their homes internally, and more than 6.5 million remain outside Syria, of whom 5.7 million are refugees in the region, still being hosted by neighbours. Up until Ukraine happened, Syria accounted for the highest number of displaced people.
Currently 14.6 million people in Syria rely on aid — 1.2 million more than a year before. More than 90 percent of Syrians live in poverty.
After 11 years of conflict, those displaced by the Syrian war are beginning to become a forgotten cause.
“There’s always an element of asylum fatigue,” Mazou said. “Because after some time, people expect that the solution would be resolved and therefore, there is less attention. And then you see a reduction in the funding.”
According to him, the events of 2021, such as the war in Ukraine and the violent regime change in Afghanistan, have pushed Syria even further out of the limelight.
“Each of these new situations require additional funding and reduce the availability of funds for other locations,” Mazou said.
He said the ripple effect has been an increase in the amount of need.
“The resources that are being mobilized are not increasing as fast as the number of refugees and the amount of need that we have,” he said.
Among the issues faced by refugees is gender-based violence and risks to children, which are on the rise.
Then there is the food-security crisis, which has set new records with 13.9 million people going hungry every day, and is being aggravated by the conflict in Ukraine.
“We have about 11 million refugees in 42 countries, which are dependent on food assistance,” Mazou said.
“And what we are seeing now is that in a number of countries, we do not have enough resources.”
He said the cost-of-living crisis had exacerbated the problem, meaning the amount of food being made available was decreasing as costs soared.
The situation is so bad, according to Mazou, there are refugees who are receiving little or no food assistance.
The problem is not just food scarcity, though. One of the first things child refugees lose is access to education.
Nearly one-in-two Syrian children are out of school and vulnerable to child labour, early and forced marriages, trafficking, and recruitment by armed actors, according to UNHCR data.
Mazou said just 37 percent of all refugee children have access to secondary education, while those in tertiary education amount to just 6 percent of those who need it.
“The problem is that less access to education means that they are less prepared and ready to be part of the country when they are able to go back. So, definitely one can speak of a lost generation,” he said.
Mazou said the UNHCR is in ongoing discussions with governments to ensure that refugee children are included in existing education systems.
According to the UNHCR Data Finder report, a vast majority of those people forcibly displaced from their homes and countries are hosted by low- and middle-income countries — not richer Western ones.
“Low- and middle-income countries host 83 percent of the world’s refugees and Venezuelans displaced abroad,” the report said, adding: “The least developed countries provide asylum to 27 percent of the total.”
Many Syrian refugees who left the country during the war now find themselves in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.
It is well documented that Lebanon, a country the size of the British county of Cornwall and with a population of four million, hosts somewhere in the region of 2 million known refugees.
Lebanon is in a financial crisis of its own where banks are denying citizens access to their own savings.
It is clear that the cost-of-living crisis has hit funding for refugees significantly in the past three years, with the pandemic and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan forcing millions to flee.
In its 2021 donor impact report, the UNHCR said: “2021 was another difficult year.”
It went on to add: “Economic crisis, conflict, climate change, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have demanded that we adapt to new challenges every day.”
“But the trials and tribulations of 2021 especially impacted some of the world’s most vulnerable people: the over 84 million forced to flee their homes to escape war, persecution, and other life-threatening situations.”
In January, 2022, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced it was seeking from the international community $ 1.6 billion this year.
UNRWA was established by the General Assembly in 1949, mandated to provide assistance and protection to 5.7 million Palestine refugees registered with the agency across its five fields of operation.
UNRWA’s mission is to “help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.”
In January Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general, said the international community recognized the “lifesaving role of UNRWA” and its role in contributing toward stability in the Middle East.
“In 2022, that recognition must be supported by the adequate level of funding to meet this critical moment for Palestine refugees,” he said.
“Chronic agency budget shortfalls threaten the livelihoods and well-being of the Palestine refugees that UNRWA serves and pose a serious threat to the Agency’s ability to maintain services.”
Earlier in September Lazzarini concluded an official visit to Cairo during which he met with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary-general of the Arab League, and Sameh Shoukry, Egypt’s foreign minister.
Commending Egypt and the Arab League for their political support, he called for continued Arab solidarity with Palestine refugees, not least in their financial support of the UNRWA.
"But it requires adequate resources to implement the mandate that this region, and most of the world, gives it,” Lazzarini said. “Political support — without matching financial resources — will not cover the cost of 700 schools, 140 health centres, and food and cash assistance for over two million poor and conflict-affected Palestine refugees.”
It is no different for the UNHCR, said Mazou, who explained that while the pandemic has seen an increase in donations both from the private sector and individuals – likely driven by their own newly found hardship — the needs continue to grow.
“There are a number of situations — in Yemen for instance, where you have 5 million internally displaced people, plus about 100,000 refugees in a situation where there’s been conflict for quite some time,” Mazou told Arab News.
“It’s clear that financial support is required and also support to deal with the root cause of the conflict, which have, as an impact and as a consequence, displacement. So more financial resources are needed for sure.”
Mazou praised GCC member states for their contributions to the refugee cause, but added: “You can never be satisfied with the level of contributions we are receiving right now.”
Pointing out that the UNHCR’s global budget is around $10 billion, he said: “We normally get half of it as contribution, so we already have a gap globally.”
Addressing GCC countries, he said “Whether it is UAE, whether it is Saudi Arabia, whether it is Qatar, they have been contributing. But of course they need to contribute more.”
It is not a question of being ungrateful, Mazou explained. “This is what we ask all our donors, we appreciate what they do, but we ask for more.”
Israeli envoy condemns Raisi General Assembly visit as a ‘moral stain’ on the UN
Gilad Erdan said people must not leave it to the UN to take a stance in protest against the crimes of the Iranian president and the regime in Tehran
He warned that a revival of a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran would be ‘a disaster for Israel, a disaster for the region and a disaster for the whole world’
Updated 50 min 26 sec ago
Charlie Peters
NEW YORK CITY: Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Wednesday condemned the decision to allow Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to attend and participate in UN General Assembly currently taking place in New York City.
Erdan denounced Raisi as “the butcher of Tehran” and said that giving him a platform on the world stage is a “moral stain” on the UN.
Raisi is committed to bringing about a “dark future” for the world, he said as he urged people to stand up to the Iranian president by protesting against him and calling him out for his crimes. “Do not leave it to the UN,” he added.
A murderer like #Raisi who denies the Holocaust, (amongst many human rights violations) has 0 place on the world stage. He asked for proof.. here are my Auschwitz surviving grandmothers. To the ambassadors in the GA: leave his speech. A dictator deserves no voice. pic.twitter.com/a1MV5PbqC6
Speaking at an event in Midtown Manhattan organized by US-based advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran, on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, Erdan warned that a “nuclear Iran” would pose an “existential threat” to Israel.
Referring to continuing attempts led by the US and Europe to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, he said that “the international community remains committed to reviving a fundamentally flawed deal that doesn’t prevent the one thing it is meant to prevent: A nuclear Iran.”
He warned that “Iran will become a nuclear power in the blink of an eye” under such a deal with Tehran, and added that a “polarized Security Council in the UN” would find it impossible to impose sanctions against the country. Former President Donald withdrew the US from the JCPOA in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Tehran.
Erdan said that “reviving the nuclear deal would be a disaster for Israel, a disaster for the region and a disaster for the whole world.”
It would result in more cash flowing to Tehran’s proxy forces in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world, he warned, noting that the regime’s “terror footprint can be found on every continent.”
Referring to terror networks in Europe and South America, cyber attacks in Albania, and assassination attempts in the US, Erdan said military expansion is a part of the Iranian regime’s plans to “export its radical Shiite hegemony around the world.”
He concluded that the “only way to prevent a nuclear Iran” lies not in a “fundamentally flawed deal,” but is to “implement a formula that is comprised of diplomatic isolation, crippling sanctions and a credible military threat.”
Joe Biden and UK’s Liz Truss agree on continued support for Ukraine, tackling energy crisis
Leaders stressed need to “end over-reliance on authoritarian states in terms of our energy”
Updated 21 September 2022
Reuters
LONDON: British Prime Minister Liz Truss and US President Joe Biden agreed on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions highlight the need for allies to continue their economic and military support to Ukraine, Truss’s office said.
Putin ordered Russia’s first wartime mobilization since World War Two on Wednesday during a televised address in which he also announced moves to annex swaths of Ukrainian territory and threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.
“The leaders condemned Putin’s recent belligerent statements on Ukraine,” a spokesperson for Truss, who took office just over two weeks ago, said following the pair’s first in-person meeting.
“They agreed his actions highlight the need for allies to continue their economic and military support to Ukraine.”
The spokesperson said that during the meeting, which took place at the UN General Assembly in New York, the leaders had also stressed the need to “end over-reliance on authoritarian states in terms of our energy, technology and manufacturing supply chains.”
“They agreed to redouble bilateral efforts to reduce energy dependence on Russia and to increase the amount of renewable and other forms of energy flowing from democratic states,” the spokesperson added.
America is being a ‘stupid host’ by allowing Raisi to speak at UN General Assembly: Haley
Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said the Iranian president should not have been permitted to visit New York because of rights abuses, terrorism support
Washington should learn a lesson from the British response to Russia after the Salisbury poisonings case in 2018, she added
Updated 21 September 2022
Charlie Peters
NEW YORK CITY: Nikki Haley, a former US ambassador to the UN, told an audience in New York City that the US is being a “stupid host” by allowing Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to attend the UN General Assembly in the city and give a speech.
Speaking at the 2022 summit of United Against Nuclear Iran, on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, the former governor of South Carolina said that Iran is the world’s “number one state sponsor of terrorism” and yet the current US administration is “falling over itself” to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.
Former President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in 2018.
In a conversation with Joseph Lieberman, a former US senator who represented Connecticut for more than two decades, Haley said Iran is “not looking to get into a deal” and highlighted the regime’s record of violence and human rights abuses.
She said that Tehran has “never kept a promise” as she told the packed audience in a midtown Manhattan hotel that the regime’s representatives chant “‘death to America, death to Israel,’ every single day” and this should severely restrict the extent to which the US deals with Iran on the diplomatic stage.
She said that Iranians “claim they are great on human rights” but the world “needs to see them for the thugs that they are.” She highlighted the death on Friday of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, who was beaten by police in Iran after they detained her for “improperly” wearing a hijab.
Outlining “assassinations attempts on Americans, here in our country” that were organized by Tehran she asked: “Why did President Biden approve of Raisi giving a world speech in New York City? It’s unthinkable that we would have given him that.”
At the start of the UANI summit, Lieberman said: “The regime (in Tehran) has continued to be the number one state supporter of terrorism in the world, bringing death and destruction in the Middle East.”
Haley echoed those remarks and said the US must resist becoming a “stupid host” by inviting to the country Iranian leaders who plot against America’s national security and other interests.
She noted that the UK had adopted a more strict diplomatic stance with Russia after a shocking incident in Salisbury in June 2018 in which a Russian former military officer, who was a double agent for the British security services, and his daughter were poisoned using a Novichok nerve agent.
British intelligence services concluded the attack was sanctioned and organized by Moscow. Haley said the British response should serve as inspiration to the US as it continues to face threats from Tehran.
She continued: “All the money going to Iran is not going to feed their people, it’s going to feed their nuclear program … so you sanction and isolate them in such a way that the people of Iran win … but also the fact that the regime cannot do any of the bad things they want to do.
“They want money, it would be foolish of us to give it. They have one intention: Continue to beat the West and the democracies out there, and to get their ideology out there.”
Haley called for more of the focus on international relations with Iran and efforts to deal with the regime in Tehran to shift to regional neighbors such as Saudi Arabia and Israel, and away from the US and Europe, arguing that this would result in a sterner response to the Iranian leadership.
“Let Iran’s neighbors lead the charge on what to do with Iran … once they start to do that, the accountability will come from Iran’s neighbors and that’s when we’ll get progress,” she said.
Flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up
Putin's announcement raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country
Google Trends data showed a spike in searches for Aviasales, Russia's most popular flight-booking site
Updated 21 September 2022
Reuters
GDANSK, Russia: One-way flights out of Russia were rocketing in price and selling out fast on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists.
Putin’s announcement, made in an early-morning television address, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the call-up would be limited to those with experience as professional soldiers, and that students and conscripts would not be called up.
The Kremlin declined to comment on whether the borders would be closed to those subject to the mobilization order, and asked people to be patient as the law is clarified.
Meanwhile, Google Trends data showed a spike in searches for Aviasales, Russia’s most popular flight-booking site.
Direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul in Turkey and Yerevan in Armenia, both destinations that allow Russians to enter without a visa, were sold out on Wednesday, according to Aviasales data.
Flights from Moscow to Istanbul via Turkish Airlines were either all booked or unavailable until Sunday, as of 1415 Moscow time (1115 GMT).
Some routes with stopovers, including those from Moscow to Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, were also unavailable, while the cheapest flights to Dubai cost more than 300,000 roubles ($5,000) — about five times the average monthly wage.
Typical one-way fares to Turkey shot up to almost 70,000 roubles ($1,150), compared with a little over 22,000 roubles a week ago, Google Flights data shows.
The head of Russia’s tourism agency said no restrictions have been imposed on traveling abroad so far.
A tourism industry source also told Reuters that demand for plane tickets from Russia for the visa-free countries has jumped.
“It was possible to buy a one-way ticket in the morning for 200,000 roubles to 300,000 roubles, but not anymore,” the source said.
“That’s a panic demand from people, who are afraid that they won’t be able to leave the country afterwards.”
Aeroflot, the country’s flag-carrying airline, said it was not limiting ticket sales.