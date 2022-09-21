America is being a ‘stupid host’ by allowing Raisi to speak at UN General Assembly: Haley

NEW YORK CITY: Nikki Haley, a former US ambassador to the UN, told an audience in New York City that the US is being a “stupid host” by allowing Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to attend the UN General Assembly in the city and give a speech.
Speaking at the 2022 summit of United Against Nuclear Iran, on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, the former governor of South Carolina said that Iran is the world’s “number one state sponsor of terrorism” and yet the current US administration is “falling over itself” to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.
Former President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in 2018.
In a conversation with Joseph Lieberman, a former US senator who represented Connecticut for more than two decades, Haley said Iran is “not looking to get into a deal” and highlighted the regime’s record of violence and human rights abuses.
She said that Tehran has “never kept a promise” as she told the packed audience in a midtown Manhattan hotel that the regime’s representatives chant “‘death to America, death to Israel,’ every single day” and this should severely restrict the extent to which the US deals with Iran on the diplomatic stage.
She said that Iranians “claim they are great on human rights” but the world “needs to see them for the thugs that they are.” She highlighted the death on Friday of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, who was beaten by police in Iran after they detained her for “improperly” wearing a hijab.
Outlining “assassinations attempts on Americans, here in our country” that were organized by Tehran she asked: “Why did President Biden approve of Raisi giving a world speech in New York City? It’s unthinkable that we would have given him that.”
At the start of the UANI summit, Lieberman said: “The regime (in Tehran) has continued to be the number one state supporter of terrorism in the world, bringing death and destruction in the Middle East.”
Haley echoed those remarks and said the US must resist becoming a “stupid host” by inviting to the country Iranian leaders who plot against America’s national security and other interests.
She noted that the UK had adopted a more strict diplomatic stance with Russia after a shocking incident in Salisbury in June 2018 in which a Russian former military officer, who was a double agent for the British security services, and his daughter were poisoned using a Novichok nerve agent.
British intelligence services concluded the attack was sanctioned and organized by Moscow. Haley said the British response should serve as inspiration to the US as it continues to face threats from Tehran.
She continued: “All the money going to Iran is not going to feed their people, it’s going to feed their nuclear program … so you sanction and isolate them in such a way that the people of Iran win … but also the fact that the regime cannot do any of the bad things they want to do.
“They want money, it would be foolish of us to give it. They have one intention: Continue to beat the West and the democracies out there, and to get their ideology out there.”
Haley called for more of the focus on international relations with Iran and efforts to deal with the regime in Tehran to shift to regional neighbors such as Saudi Arabia and Israel, and away from the US and Europe, arguing that this would result in a sterner response to the Iranian leadership.
“Let Iran’s neighbors lead the charge on what to do with Iran … once they start to do that, the accountability will come from Iran’s neighbors and that’s when we’ll get progress,” she said.
NEW YORK CITY: Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad on Wednesday highlighted the crimes of the regime in Tehran and criticized US President Joe Biden for allowing Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, to come to New York to speak at the UN General Assembly just days after a 22-year-old woman died after being beaten by police in Tehran.
Gripping her own hair, Alinejad described how Mahsa Amini was assaulted after she was detained by officers who accused her of “improperly” wearing a hijab and exposing a tiny slither of hair. She died on Friday as a result of head injuries.
Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, at a summit in Midtown Manhattan organized by US-based advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran, the journalist said she feels guilty about the murder of Amini. Her comments echoed those of other activists who have said they regret the fact that despite their efforts there has yet to be any change in the way Iran is governed.
Alinejad, who in 2019 launched legal proceedings against the Iranian government in a US federal court for harassment of her family, delivered a wide-ranging speech at the summit in which she condemned the regime for its litany of crimes.
Urging Western countries to stand “united to end Iran’s terror,” she said activists must “cancel the dictators” in Tehran by providing a voice for the voiceless people of Iran who want a change of government.
Denouncing the “bloodstained” administration in Tehran, Alinejad said it is “disgraceful” that the US and European governments are helping to prop up the regime by supporting efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, arguing that it failed to stop the Iranian leadership from using its money to fund the disruptive activities of proxies in the region.
LONDON: The head of Libya’s Presidential Council Mohamed Al-Menfi spoke to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday about the need for unity in his country.
Al-Menfi reiterated his commitment to the Libyan Political Agreement, and as “the supreme political authority,” efforts to prepare for a peaceful and democratic transfer of power through presidential and parliamentary elections.
He also said that the ongoing crises in the country had been exacerbated by foreign intervention, while paying tribute to the spirit and patriotism of Libyans.
“The Libyan people have demonstrated to the entire world that they represent a unified nation in spite of the challenges,” he said.
“Individual interests of different countries involved in the Libyan situation as well as proxy wars and diverging views on how to solve the situation in Libya have not given us an opportunity to develop our own national path," he added.
On kick-starting the Libyan economy, Al-Menfi said the Libyan Presidential Council supported efforts to resume oil and gas production throughout all regions of the country, and that it would ensure the revenues from this would benefit all Libyans.
NEW YORK CITY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested Wednesday that Russia’s decision to mobilize some reservists showed that Moscow isn’t serious about negotiating an end to its nearly seven-month-long war.
Speaking by video to the UN General Assembly meeting of world leaders hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement, Zelensky insisted his country would prevail in repelling Russia’s attack and forcing its troops out.
“We can return the Ukrainian flag to our entire territory. We can do it with the force of arms,” the president said. “But we need time.”
Putin’s decree Wednesday about the mobilization was sparse on details. Officials said as many as 300,000 reservists could be tapped. It was apparently an effort to seize momentum after a Ukrainian counteroffensive this month retook swaths of territory that Russians had held.
But the first such call-up in Russia since World War II also brings the fighting home in a new way for Russians and risks fanning domestic anxiety and antipathy toward the war. Shortly after Putin’s announcement, flights out of the country rapidly filled up, and hundreds of people were arrested at antiwar demonstrations across the country.
A day earlier, Russian-controlled parts of eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans for referendums on becoming parts of Russia. Ukrainian leaders and their Western allies consider the votes illegitimate.
Zelensky didn’t discuss the developments in detail. But he suggested any Russian talk of negotiations is only a delaying tactic, and that Moscow’s actions speak louder than its words.
“They talk about the talks but announce military mobilization. They talk about the talks but announce pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine,” he said.
Russia hasn’t yet had its turn to speak at the gathering.
Putin, who is not attending the event, has said he sent his armed forces into Ukraine because of risks to his country’s security from what he considers a hostile government in Kyiv; to liberate Russians living in Ukraine — especially its eastern Donbas region — from what he views as the Ukrainian government’s oppression; and to restore what he considers to be Russia’s historical territorial claims on the country.
Zelensky’s speech was striking not only for its contents but also its context. It took place after the extraordinary mobilization announcement. It was the first time he addressed the world’s leaders gathered together since Russia invaded in February.
It wasn’t delivered at the august rostrum where other presidents, prime ministers and monarchs speak — but instead by video from a nation at war after Zelensky was granted special permission to not come in person.
He appeared as he has in many previous video appearances — in an olive green T-shirt. He sat at a table with a Ukrainian flag behind his right shoulder and large image of the UN flag and Ukraine’s behind his left shoulder.
The leader opined that Moscow wants to spend the winter preparing its forces in Ukraine for a new offensive, or at least preparing fortifications while mobilizing more troops in the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II.
“Russia wants war. It’s true. But Russia will not be able to stop the course of history,” he said, declaring that “mankind and the international law are stronger” than what he called a “terrorist state.”
Laying out various “preconditions for peace” in Ukraine that sometimes reached into broader prescriptions for improving the global order, he urged world leaders to strip Russia of its vote in international institutions and UN Security Council veto, saying that aggressors need to be punished and isolated.
The fighting has already prompted some moves against Russia in UN bodies, after Moscow was able to veto a demand that to stop its attack on Ukraine days after it began.
The veto particularly galled a number of other countries and led to action in the broader General Assembly, where resolutions aren’t binding but there are no vetoes.
The assembly voted overwhelmingly in March to deplore Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, call for an immediate cease-fire and withdrawal of all Russian forces, and urge protection for millions of civilians. The next month, a smaller but still commanding number of members voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.
Zelensky’s speech was one of the most keenly anticipated at a gathering that has dwelled this year on the war in his country. But it wasn’t the first time the first-term president has found himself in the spotlight at the assembly’s annual meeting.
At last year’s General Assembly, Zelensky memorably compared the UN to “a retired superhero who’s long forgotten how great they once were” as he repeated appeals for action to confront Russia over its 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and its support for the separatists.
NEW YORK CITY: Nearly half of the world’s forcibly displaced people are still children under 18-years-old, according to data published by the UN refugee agency — that is 1.5 million more people than the entire population of Saudi Arabia.
It is an old problem, but it is not going away.
By the end of 2021 the UNHCR data put the number of forcibly displaced people of all ages as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, human-rights violation or events seriously disturbing public order, globally at 89.3 million. This has risen to 100 million since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March.
“The situation with the forcibly displaced is very, very worrying,” Raouf Mazou, assistant high commissioner for operations at UNHCR, told Arab News on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
“To this year we came to a total number of about 100 million people forcibly displaced. These include refugees and internally displaced people.”
But even with the figures released in June, the 42 percent of children forced out of their homes stands at approximately 37,506,000.
To give this some perspective, that is 15,756,000 more than the entire population of Cairo, nearly five times the number of people in Riyadh, and nearly 28 million more people than London.
Moreover, the problem is growing. While many children and adults — usually women — were forced from their homes by drought, food insecurity and armed conflict, there are also 1.5 million children who were born as refugees.
Annually, between 2018 and 2021, this equated to an average of between 350,000 and 400,000 children born into a refugee life each year. Whether on their own or with family, all face food insecurity, poverty and threats to their safety.
“If one looks at the past 10 years, we’ve seen every year an increase in these numbers,” Mazou said.
In turn, this exposed them to increased vulnerability and attacks, often violent sexual assaults. The victims range from children to adults, the attackers operate alone and in groups.
Gang rapes have become worryingly common in South Sudan as the flimsy truce moves closer to complete failure.
“That is as a result of conflict, as a result of climate, as a result of a number of reasons. It’s a very (concerning) situation,” Mazou told Arab News.
On Monday Martin Griffiths, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, told the Security Council that hunger is being used as a “tactic of war,” something humanitarian organizations are trying to combat through lifelines, by working with local groups who are the first, sometimes only, “responders on the ground.”
He warned that the presence of humanitarian aid workers does not spell the end of suffering for those displaced.
South Sudan is “one of the most dangerous places to be an aid worker last year, with 319 violent incidents targeting humanitarian personnel and assets.”
Griffiths said five aid workers were killed in 2021 — five more have died since the beginning of this year.
Up until the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a big majority of refugees — 69 percent of the global number, to be precise — originated from just five countries, notably Syria, South Sudan and Afghanistan.
In Syria more than 6.9 million people have fled their homes internally, and more than 6.5 million remain outside Syria, of whom 5.7 million are refugees in the region, still being hosted by neighbours. Up until Ukraine happened, Syria accounted for the highest number of displaced people.
Currently 14.6 million people in Syria rely on aid — 1.2 million more than a year before. More than 90 percent of Syrians live in poverty.
After 11 years of conflict, those displaced by the Syrian war are beginning to become a forgotten cause.
“There’s always an element of asylum fatigue,” Mazou said. “Because after some time, people expect that the solution would be resolved and therefore, there is less attention. And then you see a reduction in the funding.”
According to him, the events of 2021, such as the war in Ukraine and the violent regime change in Afghanistan, have pushed Syria even further out of the limelight.
“Each of these new situations require additional funding and reduce the availability of funds for other locations,” Mazou said.
He said the ripple effect has been an increase in the amount of need.
“The resources that are being mobilized are not increasing as fast as the number of refugees and the amount of need that we have,” he said.
Among the issues faced by refugees is gender-based violence and risks to children, which are on the rise.
Then there is the food-security crisis, which has set new records with 13.9 million people going hungry every day, and is being aggravated by the conflict in Ukraine.
“We have about 11 million refugees in 42 countries, which are dependent on food assistance,” Mazou said.
“And what we are seeing now is that in a number of countries, we do not have enough resources.”
He said the cost-of-living crisis had exacerbated the problem, meaning the amount of food being made available was decreasing as costs soared.
The situation is so bad, according to Mazou, there are refugees who are receiving little or no food assistance.
The problem is not just food scarcity, though. One of the first things child refugees lose is access to education.
Nearly one-in-two Syrian children are out of school and vulnerable to child labour, early and forced marriages, trafficking, and recruitment by armed actors, according to UNHCR data.
Mazou said just 37 percent of all refugee children have access to secondary education, while those in tertiary education amount to just 6 percent of those who need it.
“The problem is that less access to education means that they are less prepared and ready to be part of the country when they are able to go back. So, definitely one can speak of a lost generation,” he said.
Mazou said the UNHCR is in ongoing discussions with governments to ensure that refugee children are included in existing education systems.
According to the UNHCR Data Finder report, a vast majority of those people forcibly displaced from their homes and countries are hosted by low- and middle-income countries — not richer Western ones.
“Low- and middle-income countries host 83 percent of the world’s refugees and Venezuelans displaced abroad,” the report said, adding: “The least developed countries provide asylum to 27 percent of the total.”
Many Syrian refugees who left the country during the war now find themselves in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.
It is well documented that Lebanon, a country the size of the British county of Cornwall and with a population of four million, hosts somewhere in the region of 2 million known refugees.
Lebanon is in a financial crisis of its own where banks are denying citizens access to their own savings.
It is clear that the cost-of-living crisis has hit funding for refugees significantly in the past three years, with the pandemic and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan forcing millions to flee.
In its 2021 donor impact report, the UNHCR said: “2021 was another difficult year.”
It went on to add: “Economic crisis, conflict, climate change, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have demanded that we adapt to new challenges every day.”
“But the trials and tribulations of 2021 especially impacted some of the world’s most vulnerable people: the over 84 million forced to flee their homes to escape war, persecution, and other life-threatening situations.”
In January, 2022, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced it was seeking from the international community $ 1.6 billion this year.
UNRWA was established by the General Assembly in 1949, mandated to provide assistance and protection to 5.7 million Palestine refugees registered with the agency across its five fields of operation.
UNRWA’s mission is to “help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.”
In January Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general, said the international community recognized the “lifesaving role of UNRWA” and its role in contributing toward stability in the Middle East.
“In 2022, that recognition must be supported by the adequate level of funding to meet this critical moment for Palestine refugees,” he said.
“Chronic agency budget shortfalls threaten the livelihoods and well-being of the Palestine refugees that UNRWA serves and pose a serious threat to the Agency’s ability to maintain services.”
Earlier in September Lazzarini concluded an official visit to Cairo during which he met with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary-general of the Arab League, and Sameh Shoukry, Egypt’s foreign minister.
Commending Egypt and the Arab League for their political support, he called for continued Arab solidarity with Palestine refugees, not least in their financial support of the UNRWA.
"But it requires adequate resources to implement the mandate that this region, and most of the world, gives it,” Lazzarini said. “Political support — without matching financial resources — will not cover the cost of 700 schools, 140 health centres, and food and cash assistance for over two million poor and conflict-affected Palestine refugees.”
It is no different for the UNHCR, said Mazou, who explained that while the pandemic has seen an increase in donations both from the private sector and individuals – likely driven by their own newly found hardship — the needs continue to grow.
“There are a number of situations — in Yemen for instance, where you have 5 million internally displaced people, plus about 100,000 refugees in a situation where there’s been conflict for quite some time,” Mazou told Arab News.
“It’s clear that financial support is required and also support to deal with the root cause of the conflict, which have, as an impact and as a consequence, displacement. So more financial resources are needed for sure.”
Mazou praised GCC member states for their contributions to the refugee cause, but added: “You can never be satisfied with the level of contributions we are receiving right now.”
Pointing out that the UNHCR’s global budget is around $10 billion, he said: “We normally get half of it as contribution, so we already have a gap globally.”
Addressing GCC countries, he said “Whether it is UAE, whether it is Saudi Arabia, whether it is Qatar, they have been contributing. But of course they need to contribute more.”
It is not a question of being ungrateful, Mazou explained. “This is what we ask all our donors, we appreciate what they do, but we ask for more.”
NEW YORK CITY: Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Wednesday condemned the decision to allow Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to attend and participate in UN General Assembly currently taking place in New York City.
Erdan denounced Raisi as “the butcher of Tehran” and said that giving him a platform on the world stage is a “moral stain” on the UN.
Raisi is committed to bringing about a “dark future” for the world, he said as he urged people to stand up to the Iranian president by protesting against him and calling him out for his crimes. “Do not leave it to the UN,” he added.
A murderer like #Raisi who denies the Holocaust, (amongst many human rights violations) has 0 place on the world stage. He asked for proof.. here are my Auschwitz surviving grandmothers. To the ambassadors in the GA: leave his speech. A dictator deserves no voice. pic.twitter.com/a1MV5PbqC6
Speaking at an event in Midtown Manhattan organized by US-based advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran, on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, Erdan warned that a “nuclear Iran” would pose an “existential threat” to Israel.
Referring to continuing attempts led by the US and Europe to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, he said that “the international community remains committed to reviving a fundamentally flawed deal that doesn’t prevent the one thing it is meant to prevent: A nuclear Iran.”
He warned that “Iran will become a nuclear power in the blink of an eye” under such a deal with Tehran, and added that a “polarized Security Council in the UN” would find it impossible to impose sanctions against the country. Former President Donald withdrew the US from the JCPOA in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Tehran.
Erdan said that “reviving the nuclear deal would be a disaster for Israel, a disaster for the region and a disaster for the whole world.”
It would result in more cash flowing to Tehran’s proxy forces in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world, he warned, noting that the regime’s “terror footprint can be found on every continent.”
Referring to terror networks in Europe and South America, cyber attacks in Albania, and assassination attempts in the US, Erdan said military expansion is a part of the Iranian regime’s plans to “export its radical Shiite hegemony around the world.”
He concluded that the “only way to prevent a nuclear Iran” lies not in a “fundamentally flawed deal,” but is to “implement a formula that is comprised of diplomatic isolation, crippling sanctions and a credible military threat.”