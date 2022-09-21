OIC chief meets world leaders at UN session

JEDDAH: Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha met a number of world leaders on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
In his meeting with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, Taha lauded Nigeria’s ongoing support for the OIC and joint Islamic action.
Both sides reviewed the security and developmental challenges facing the Sahel and Lake Chad region, including the impacts of climate change.
In this regard, the OIC chief lauded Nigeria’s role and untiring efforts in fighting terrorism in the region under Buhari’s leadership.
Taha also met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. They discussed several issues on the agenda of the OIC, including ways to combat Islamophobia and issues of common interest.
In his meeting with Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Taha reiterated the principled position of the OIC in support of Azerbaijan against Armenian attacks on its territories.
In this regard, Bayramov praised the support of the OIC and its member states for his country in the face of Armenian aggression.
Taha also held a meeting with Miguel Angel Moratinos, high representative of the UN Alliance of Civilisations.
Both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation, including efforts relating to combating Islamophobia and partnership in disseminating the values of inter-civilizational and inter-religious tolerance.
In his meeting with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Taha praised the country’s leading role within the OIC and its many contributions to promoting joint Islamic action.
For his part, Abdullah stressed the importance Malaysia attaches to the role of the OIC and his country’s readiness to further support the work of the organization in service of the Muslim world.
The two sides discussed prospects for cooperation as well as a number of regional and international issues on the agenda of the OIC.