You are here

  • Home
  • Traffic on Finland-Russia border increasing

Traffic on Finland-Russia border increasing

Traffic on Finland-Russia border increasing
President Vladimir Putin’s military mobilization announcement raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bn2ct

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Traffic on Finland-Russia border increasing

Traffic on Finland-Russia border increasing
  • Finland closely monitoring the situation in its neighbor following President Vladimir Putin’s order of military mobilization
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

HELSINKI: Traffic arriving at Finland’s eastern border with Russia has “intensified” during the night, the Finnish Border Guard said early on Thursday, while adding that the situation was under control.
Finland is closely monitoring the situation in its neighbor following President Vladimir Putin’s order of military mobilization, defense minister Antti Kaikkonen said on Wednesday.
“The number clearly has picked up,” the Finnish border guard’s head of international affairs Matti Pitkaniitty told Reuters.
“It is an exceptional number in the sense that it clearly is busier,” he said, adding that the situation was under control and border guards were ready at nine checkpoints.
Putin’s announcement, made in an early-morning television address on Wednesday, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country and prompted one-way flights out of Russia to sell out fast.
Wednesday’s number of people crossing the border was, however, lower than during the weekend, according to Pitkaniitty.
He said 4,824 Russians arrived in Finland via the eastern border on Wednesday, up from the 3,133 a week earlier.
In northern Norway, there had been no changes in the number of Russians crossing into the Nordic country, a police official said.
“No changes,” Soelve Solheim, section leader for operational immigration control at Finnmark police, said.

Topics: Russia Finland Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up
World
Flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up
Finland amends law to bolster Russia border fence
World
Finland amends law to bolster Russia border fence

Israeli envoy to US reaffirms growing links with GCC states

Israeli envoy to US reaffirms growing links with GCC states
Updated 57 min 16 sec ago
Charlie Peters

Israeli envoy to US reaffirms growing links with GCC states

Israeli envoy to US reaffirms growing links with GCC states
  • Michael Herzog details improving Gulf relations with New York audience
  • ‘All of us have to unite and push back against’ Iranian proxies, including Houthi terrorists, says ambassador
Updated 57 min 16 sec ago
Charlie Peters

NEW YORK CITY: The Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog has reaffirmed his country’s cooperation and expanding relations with the GCC nations, describing them as a staunch resistance to Iran.

Speaking at the United Against Nuclear Iran summit in midtown Manhattan, the ambassador pointed to the “Middle East Air Defense” initiative as a strong example of the many multilateral links that are developing between Israel and the GCC.

The ambassador was joined on stage in conversation with Norman Roule, a 34-year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency who now works as a consultant in the Middle East. Roule remarked that Bahrain, the UAE and Israel in particular are now linked in several fields, which he said often goes unreported in the Western media.

Herzog and Roule also covered the Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen, which Roule said had rarely been on the “front burner” of the Israeli mind, despite the terrorist group having “death to the Jews” on their official flag.

Noting that the Houthis are now using Iranian missiles and drones, Roule asked Herzog if Israel now faces a new potential threat with the Houthis.

Herzog said that Iran uses the Houthis to project power in the region, relying on “proxies who have proliferated,” noting that Iranian proxies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Gaza and Yemen are part of an “Iranian attempt to encircle Israel.”

He added that these proxies “are now armed with strategic weapons … provided by Iran. We are threatened by them, but they are also threatening Saudi Arabia.”

“Earlier this (year), there were attacks on the Emiratis,” he said, adding that the Houthis pose a grave threat to regional security and stability.

Herzog said “Iran sending its arms throughout the region via these proxies is something all of us have to unite against and push back against. It is up to us.”

Topics: UN Israel

Related

UAE foreign minister hails Abraham Accords in talks with Israeli minister
Middle-East
UAE foreign minister hails Abraham Accords in talks with Israeli minister
Special The costs and benefits of Arab-Israeli normalization on Abraham Accords’ two-year anniversary graphic
Middle-East
The costs and benefits of Arab-Israeli normalization on Abraham Accords’ two-year anniversary

Court upholds Khmer Rouge leader’s genocide conviction, life sentence

Court upholds Khmer Rouge leader’s genocide conviction, life sentence
Updated 22 September 2022
AFP

Court upholds Khmer Rouge leader’s genocide conviction, life sentence

Court upholds Khmer Rouge leader’s genocide conviction, life sentence
  • Khieu Samphan also guilty of multiple crimes against humanity for his role in the genocidal ultra-communist regime
Updated 22 September 2022
AFP
PHNOM PENH: Cambodia’s UN-backed Khmer Rouge war crimes tribunal gave its final verdict on Thursday, upholding the genocide conviction and life sentence imposed on former head of state Khieu Samphan.
The court said the 91-year-old was also guilty of multiple crimes against humanity for his role in the genocidal ultra-communist regime, which wiped out some two million people through starvation, torture, forced labor and mass executions between 1975 and 1979.

Related

Cambodian court upholds life terms for 2 Khmer Rouge leaders
World
Cambodian court upholds life terms for 2 Khmer Rouge leaders
Former Khmer Rouge official appeals genocide verdict in Cambodia
World
Former Khmer Rouge official appeals genocide verdict in Cambodia

Iranian-American journalist and activist slams regime in Tehran for reign of terror

Iranian-American journalist and activist slams regime in Tehran for reign of terror
Updated 22 September 2022
Charlie Peters

Iranian-American journalist and activist slams regime in Tehran for reign of terror

Iranian-American journalist and activist slams regime in Tehran for reign of terror
  • Masih Alinejad denounced the country’s leadership for its many crimes, following the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been beaten by police
  • She said activists must “cancel the dictators” in Tehran by providing a voice for the voiceless people of Iran who want a change of government
Updated 22 September 2022
Charlie Peters

NEW YORK CITY: Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad on Wednesday highlighted the crimes of the regime in Tehran and criticized US President Joe Biden for allowing Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, to come to New York to speak at the UN General Assembly just days after a 22-year-old woman died after being beaten by police in Tehran.

Gripping her own hair, Alinejad described how Mahsa Amini was assaulted after she was detained by officers who accused her of “improperly” wearing a hijab and exposing a tiny slither of hair. She died on Friday as a result of head injuries.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, at a summit in Midtown Manhattan organized by US-based advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran, the journalist said she feels guilty about the murder of Amini. Her comments echoed those of other activists who have said they regret the fact that despite their efforts there has yet to be any change in the way Iran is governed.

Alinejad, who in 2019 launched legal proceedings against the Iranian government in a US federal court for harassment of her family, delivered a wide-ranging speech at the summit in which she condemned the regime for its litany of crimes.

Urging Western countries to stand “united to end Iran’s terror,” she said activists must “cancel the dictators” in Tehran by providing a voice for the voiceless people of Iran who want a change of government.

Denouncing the “bloodstained” administration in Tehran, Alinejad said it is “disgraceful” that the US and European governments are helping to prop up the regime by supporting efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, arguing that it failed to stop the Iranian leadership from using its money to fund the disruptive activities of proxies in the region.

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA Iran

Related

Rights watchdog condemns arrest of Iranian photojournalist
Media
Rights watchdog condemns arrest of Iranian photojournalist
Update Deaths, internet blockages in Iran as protests spread over death of Mahsa Amini video
Middle-East
Deaths, internet blockages in Iran as protests spread over death of Mahsa Amini

Libya on the path toward democratic transformation, Al-Menfi tells UNGA

Libya on the path toward democratic transformation, Al-Menfi tells UNGA
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

Libya on the path toward democratic transformation, Al-Menfi tells UNGA

Libya on the path toward democratic transformation, Al-Menfi tells UNGA
  • Al-Menfi said the Libyan Presidential Council supported efforts to resume oil and gas production
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The head of Libya’s Presidential Council Mohamed Al-Menfi spoke to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday about the need for unity in his country.

Al-Menfi reiterated his commitment to the Libyan Political Agreement, and as “the supreme political authority,” efforts to prepare for a peaceful and democratic transfer of power through presidential and parliamentary elections.

He also said that the ongoing crises in the country had been exacerbated by foreign intervention, while paying tribute to the spirit and patriotism of Libyans.

“The Libyan people have demonstrated to the entire world that they represent a unified nation in spite of the challenges,” he said.

“Individual interests of different countries involved in the Libyan situation as well as proxy wars and diverging views on how to solve the situation in Libya have not given us an opportunity to develop our own national path," he added.

On kick-starting the Libyan economy, Al-Menfi said the Libyan Presidential Council supported efforts to resume oil and gas production throughout all regions of the country, and that it would ensure the revenues from this would benefit all Libyans.

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA Libya

Related

Clashes between armed factions rock outskirts of Libyan capital
Middle-East
Clashes between armed factions rock outskirts of Libyan capital
Video of child refugee in Libya sheds light on rampant abuse
Middle-East
Video of child refugee in Libya sheds light on rampant abuse

President Zelensky at UNGA: Russia not serious about ending Ukraine war

President Zelensky at UNGA: Russia not serious about ending Ukraine war
Updated 22 September 2022
AP

President Zelensky at UNGA: Russia not serious about ending Ukraine war

President Zelensky at UNGA: Russia not serious about ending Ukraine war
  • Zelensky’s speech was striking not only for its contents but also its context
  • Putin’s decree Wednesday about the mobilization was sparse on details
Updated 22 September 2022
AP

NEW YORK CITY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested Wednesday that Russia’s decision to mobilize some reservists showed that Moscow isn’t serious about negotiating an end to its nearly seven-month-long war.
Speaking by video to the UN General Assembly meeting of world leaders hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement, Zelensky insisted his country would prevail in repelling Russia’s attack and forcing its troops out.
“We can return the Ukrainian flag to our entire territory. We can do it with the force of arms,” the president said. “But we need time.”
Putin’s decree Wednesday about the mobilization was sparse on details. Officials said as many as 300,000 reservists could be tapped. It was apparently an effort to seize momentum after a Ukrainian counteroffensive this month retook swaths of territory that Russians had held.
But the first such call-up in Russia since World War II also brings the fighting home in a new way for Russians and risks fanning domestic anxiety and antipathy toward the war. Shortly after Putin’s announcement, flights out of the country rapidly filled up, and hundreds of people were arrested at antiwar demonstrations across the country.
A day earlier, Russian-controlled parts of eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans for referendums on becoming parts of Russia. Ukrainian leaders and their Western allies consider the votes illegitimate.
Zelensky didn’t discuss the developments in detail. But he suggested any Russian talk of negotiations is only a delaying tactic, and that Moscow’s actions speak louder than its words.
“They talk about the talks but announce military mobilization. They talk about the talks but announce pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine,” he said.
Russia hasn’t yet had its turn to speak at the gathering.
Putin, who is not attending the event, has said he sent his armed forces into Ukraine because of risks to his country’s security from what he considers a hostile government in Kyiv; to liberate Russians living in Ukraine — especially its eastern Donbas region — from what he views as the Ukrainian government’s oppression; and to restore what he considers to be Russia’s historical territorial claims on the country.
Zelensky’s speech was striking not only for its contents but also its context. It took place after the extraordinary mobilization announcement. It was the first time he addressed the world’s leaders gathered together since Russia invaded in February.
It wasn’t delivered at the august rostrum where other presidents, prime ministers and monarchs speak — but instead by video from a nation at war after Zelensky was granted special permission to not come in person.
He appeared as he has in many previous video appearances — in an olive green T-shirt. He sat at a table with a Ukrainian flag behind his right shoulder and large image of the UN flag and Ukraine’s behind his left shoulder.
The leader opined that Moscow wants to spend the winter preparing its forces in Ukraine for a new offensive, or at least preparing fortifications while mobilizing more troops in the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II.
“Russia wants war. It’s true. But Russia will not be able to stop the course of history,” he said, declaring that “mankind and the international law are stronger” than what he called a “terrorist state.”
Laying out various “preconditions for peace” in Ukraine that sometimes reached into broader prescriptions for improving the global order, he urged world leaders to strip Russia of its vote in international institutions and UN Security Council veto, saying that aggressors need to be punished and isolated.
The fighting has already prompted some moves against Russia in UN bodies, after Moscow was able to veto a demand that to stop its attack on Ukraine days after it began.
The veto particularly galled a number of other countries and led to action in the broader General Assembly, where resolutions aren’t binding but there are no vetoes.
The assembly voted overwhelmingly in March to deplore Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, call for an immediate cease-fire and withdrawal of all Russian forces, and urge protection for millions of civilians. The next month, a smaller but still commanding number of members voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.
Zelensky’s speech was one of the most keenly anticipated at a gathering that has dwelled this year on the war in his country. But it wasn’t the first time the first-term president has found himself in the spotlight at the assembly’s annual meeting.
At last year’s General Assembly, Zelensky memorably compared the UN to “a retired superhero who’s long forgotten how great they once were” as he repeated appeals for action to confront Russia over its 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and its support for the separatists.

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Joe Biden and UK’s Liz Truss agree on continued support for Ukraine, tackling energy crisis
World
Joe Biden and UK’s Liz Truss agree on continued support for Ukraine, tackling energy crisis
Flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up
World
Flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up

Latest updates

Traffic on Finland-Russia border increasing
Traffic on Finland-Russia border increasing
Saudi Arabia, US, France stress importance of timely elections in Lebanon
Saudi Arabia, US, France stress importance of timely elections in Lebanon
Soad Hosny: The many faces of the Egyptian icon
Soad Hosny: The many faces of the Egyptian icon
Middle East masterpieces under the hammer at Christie’s 
Middle East masterpieces under the hammer at Christie’s 
Saudi filmmakers highlight vital mental health issues on-screen
Saudi filmmakers highlight vital mental health issues on-screen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.