Flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up

Riot police detain demonstrators during a protest against mobilization in Moscow on Wednesday. (AP)
  • Putin's announcement raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country
  • Google Trends data showed a spike in searches for Aviasales, Russia's most popular flight-booking site
GDANSK, Russia: One-way flights out of Russia were rocketing in price and selling out fast on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists.
Putin’s announcement, made in an early-morning television address, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the call-up would be limited to those with experience as professional soldiers, and that students and conscripts would not be called up.
The Kremlin declined to comment on whether the borders would be closed to those subject to the mobilization order, and asked people to be patient as the law is clarified.
Meanwhile, Google Trends data showed a spike in searches for Aviasales, Russia’s most popular flight-booking site.
Direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul in Turkey and Yerevan in Armenia, both destinations that allow Russians to enter without a visa, were sold out on Wednesday, according to Aviasales data.
Flights from Moscow to Istanbul via Turkish Airlines were either all booked or unavailable until Sunday, as of 1415 Moscow time (1115 GMT).
Some routes with stopovers, including those from Moscow to Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, were also unavailable, while the cheapest flights to Dubai cost more than 300,000 roubles ($5,000) — about five times the average monthly wage.
Typical one-way fares to Turkey shot up to almost 70,000 roubles ($1,150), compared with a little over 22,000 roubles a week ago, Google Flights data shows.
The head of Russia’s tourism agency said no restrictions have been imposed on traveling abroad so far.
A tourism industry source also told Reuters that demand for plane tickets from Russia for the visa-free countries has jumped.
“It was possible to buy a one-way ticket in the morning for 200,000 roubles to 300,000 roubles, but not anymore,” the source said.
“That’s a panic demand from people, who are afraid that they won’t be able to leave the country afterwards.”
Aeroflot, the country’s flag-carrying airline, said it was not limiting ticket sales.

Updated 21 September 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippines marks Marcos’ 50th martial law anniversary, with son at UN to charm world

Philippines marks Marcos’ 50th martial law anniversary, with son at UN to charm world
  • Some experts say dictator’s legacy will have ‘no impact’ on new president
  • Filipino activists vow ‘never again,’ seek justice for victims
Updated 21 September 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines commemorated on Wednesday the 50th anniversary of the declaration of martial law as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of the late dictator, gathered with other world leaders at the UN in New York.

The elder Marcos had ruled the Southeast Asian country with an iron fist for two decades, more than half of it under martial law that was declared on Sept. 21, 1972. He was ousted in a 1986 popular revolt known as People Power, after an era marred by widespread corruption and human rights abuses.

Marcos Jr., 64, who won the presidential election with a landslide victory and took office in June, is setting the tone of the Philippines’ foreign policy under his leadership as part of his first visit to the US, the country where the Marcos family fled in the aftermath of the popular uprising 36 years ago.

“The future beckons and we can embark upon that journey as single nations or as a world in harmony. I say let the challenges of one people be the challenges for all nations. And in that way the success of one will be a success for us all,” Marcos Jr. said during his inaugural speech at the UN General Assembly.

“If we stand together, we can only succeed. Let us dream, let us work for those successes for all our nations, united!”

Activists are chanting “never again” to commemorate the martial law anniversary across the Philippines, the imposition of which Marcos had defended only last week, saying his father made the declaration not to stay in power but because “the government had to defend itself.”

The new president stepped onto the international stage this week in what analysts said is an attempt to distance himself from his late father, as well as his predecessor, President Rodrigo Duterte, who has also been accused of human rights abuses.

Victor Andres Manhit, president of Manila-based Stratbase ADR Institute, said the trip will help Marcos’ administration, as he needs support from the international community for “real investments that will create jobs” and “generate sustained economic growth.”

“So very important to project how a Marcos Jr. administration is totally different from a Marcos Sr. administration. And really one that is more open,” Manhit told Arab News. “One that has plans for the Philippines in the next six years, one that will value basic democratic values which is very important to the West.”

His father’s brutal legacy will bear “no impact” for the president at the UN, Manhit said, though a more pressing issue for Marcos Jr. is how to deal with the “economic consequences of six years of Duterte,” who left the country the highest debt in its history, of 12.79 trillion Philippine pesos ($221.1 billion).

“He needs this international event to project that the Philippines would be very much, is very much, open for investment that can lead to growth, that can lead to job creation,” Manhit said.

When compared to Duterte, Marcos might be seen as a “big improvement (in) the eyes of the world leaders,” he added.

Marcos’ trip will likely serve as a signal for both the international community and Filipinos that he “will not follow (in) the footsteps” of Duterte, according to Renato De Castro, foreign policy analyst and professor of international studies at De La Salle University.

The Marcos administration will project themselves as “more active, more cosmopolitan, more sophisticated when it comes to foreign policy,” which will be in contrast to “the crass, vulgar approach of the previous administration.”

De Castro also said the martial law legacy will not become an issue with other world leaders because he had won the election.

“So what’s the problem? He’s now the president,” De Castro told Arab News, adding that this similarly applied within the Philippines.

“Who can remember martial law?” he said. “Many Filipinos have forgotten all about it. They voted for him. Although I did not vote for him because I could still remember what the family did ... So what can we do? Power makes a difference.”

Many Filipinos doubt there will be justice for the victims of martial law under Marcos Jr., Carlos Conde, senior researcher at New York-based Human Rights Watch told Arab News.

“He has not even acknowledged, let alone apologized, for the human rights violations under his father. The Marcoses have likewise launched a massive disinformation campaign to revise their sordid history. So we cannot blame people for not feeling optimistic about accountability under Marcos,” Conde said.

The international community, he added, “needs to uphold its own human rights standards by not ignoring the human rights realities on the ground in the Philippines,” including by ensuring that accountability mechanisms within the UN system work.

On Wednesday, some survivors of the elder Marcos’ brutal regime vowed to remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice.

“Fifty years after military rule swept through the country, our fists remain clenched and raised, our voices cry out for justice, our hearts burst with grief and anger recalling the atrocities committed against the people under the guise of ‘keeping the peace,’” the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law said in a statement.

“Never again, never forget!” it stated.

Calls for mediation as tensions persist on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border after deadly clashes

Calls for mediation as tensions persist on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border after deadly clashes
Updated 21 September 2022
Daria Podolskaia

Calls for mediation as tensions persist on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border after deadly clashes

Calls for mediation as tensions persist on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border after deadly clashes
  • Around 140,000 people have been evacuated from disputed section at border
  • Border disputes between two Central Asian nations stemmed from Soviet era
Updated 21 September 2022
Daria Podolskaia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: The Kyrgyz government has said it is open to mediation efforts by international organizations to resolve the conflict on its border with Tajikistan as tensions remained high on Wednesday following heavy fighting that left at least 100 people dead.

The two Central Asian nations share a 972-kilometer border, a third of which has been disputed in the aftermath of the Soviet era, when Moscow tried to divide the region between ethnic groups.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have accused each other of “aggression” following intense battles between Sept. 14 and 16 reportedly involving the use of tanks, aircraft, and rocket artillery. The clashes have led to the evacuation of around 140,000 people from a disputed section of the border in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken and Osh regions.

Though the two governments agreed on a ceasefire last Friday, the atmosphere was still tense at the border.

In a statement, the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan said: “The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in the Chon-Alai district of the Osh region and Batken region is relatively stable, but with elements of tension.”

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said his country was “never the first to start and never will” during his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, adding that Bishkek had been “forced to respond to the aggression of the Tajik side.”

He added that Kyrgyzstan was “ready to continue negotiations” and welcomed mediation efforts by international organizations.

The participation of intermediaries, such as the UN and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, may be necessary to resolve the ongoing dispute, experts in Kyrgyzstan said.

Kyrgyz political scientist, Sheradil Baktygulov, told Arab News: “It is necessary to invite a mediator to resolve the situation and prevent further escalation.

“Since the Kyrgyz side is the initiator, according to international law, Tajikistan’s consent to the presence and assistance of an independent and competent arbitrator is not required,” he said.

Emil Juraev, an analyst from the Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan, highlighted the need for a mediator to move negotiations along.

“It is also not necessary to resort to the services of any individual state,” he told Arab News, alluding to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan’s alliance with Moscow.

“For example, Russia – this country is itself in a state of war and has completely discredited itself on the world stage.”

The second largescale conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in 18 months may have been sparked by domestic politics in the Tajikistan capital Dushanbe, Dr. Asel Doolotkeldieva from the OSCE Academy in Bishkek, told Arab News.

She noted that Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon was “going to ensure the transit of power and hand over the reins of government to his son Rustam.

“However, the political elite and the generals are not ready to unanimously accept this,” she added. “The image of an external enemy is needed to mobilize the population around the person of Rahmon and his entourage.”

When the attacks began, those who lived in the villages on the border were forced to run toward the mountains for safety. With only a horse and a cart, Busalikha Egemberdieva from Dakhma, Batken was not able to get very far. Only with the help of a neighbor did she and her family make it to safety, and they are now sheltering with her relatives in the neighboring Osh region.

“Children are constantly crying. They are scared. I don’t know when we can go home. They say the village is not safe. We also heard that unexploded shells are still being found on the way to Batken,” Egemberdieva told Arab News.

“What we want is for the authorities to resolve the issue of borders as soon as possible. It is impossible to live on a powder keg,” she said.

“At my house at the door there is a packed suitcase with everything I need just in case. I would like to say that we are used to war, but it is impossible to get used to it. The children if I wake them up early, immediately ask, ‘have the Tajiks attacked again?’”

Iranian president in anti-US tirade at UN General Assembly

Iranian president in anti-US tirade at UN General Assembly
Updated 21 September 2022
Alex Whiteman

Iranian president in anti-US tirade at UN General Assembly

Iranian president in anti-US tirade at UN General Assembly
  • Ebrahim Raisi slams American interference in other countries, ignores Tehran’s use of proxies
  • Current world order ‘coming to an end’
Updated 21 September 2022
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi used an address to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday to launch a tirade against US foreign policy and promote the emergence of a new world order.

He said American foreign policy over the past century had proved that the “unilateralist” approach was one in which the US had pursued self-interest at the expense of partnerships.

“What is happening in Europe today has been seen all over the world before. The fate of many countries shows America pursues its own interests against the interests of its allies,” he added.

“Unilateralism has been the tool to hold many countries back. On a selective basis, America cannot be allowed to determine which countries have the right to stand on their own two feet because even friends of America do not benefit from this.”

Raisi claimed that Daesh was a US construct, slamming what he contended was the hypocrisy of a country claiming a base in justice and humanity.

“For a country that wishes to have justice but then creates and trains these terrorist organizations to unleash on others, that is a shame,” he added. “Humanity does not only belong to certain parts of the world.”

Raisi did not raise the issue of Iran’s use of proxy forces in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

He suggested that having fought against Daesh, Iran had proved that it was on the side of human rights — ignoring current protests raging in his country over its poor record in this regard.

Raisi claimed that US hegemony is coming to an end, saying: “This order has lost its power, and a new order is shaping up to tackle it as this old system’s policies are defeated.

“We are witnessing a change of the world order, a world order of hegemony in which financial power gains a control over ‘standards’ of human behavior which are used to subjugate. This is coming to an end.”

French left reels after violence against women claims

French left reels after violence against women claims
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

French left reels after violence against women claims

French left reels after violence against women claims
  • On Tuesday, Julien Bayou was "suspended from his role" as co-president of the Greens' bloc in the lower-house National Assembly
  • On Sunday one of the most prominent MPs of France Unbowed (LFI), Adrien Quatennens, admitted to slapping his wife
Updated 21 September 2022
AFP

PARIS: Two key parties in France’s left-wing alliance were facing crises Wednesday after senior figures were accused of violence against women.
Meanwhile, a Greens party chief stepping back from his role days after a fellow lawmaker from the hard-left France Unbowed.
The mounting tempest has shown up their parties’ struggle to respond to allegations of sexual harassment and assault in the wake of the #Metoo movement, as outraged activists often demand quicker, more forceful responses than the justice system can provide.
On Tuesday, Julien Bayou was “suspended from his role” as co-president of the Greens’ bloc in the lower-house National Assembly, the party said, after he was accused of psychologically abusing a former partner.
“We are a feminist party, and so we place ourselves at the service of women’s testimony... we acknowledged that the only way to show we weren’t pretending and weren’t hiding was a temporary suspension,” Sandra Regol, vice president of the Green MPs group, told broadcaster Franceinfo.
On Sunday one of the most prominent MPs of France Unbowed (LFI), Adrien Quatennens, admitted to slapping his wife after her legal complaint was revealed by the investigative weekly Le Canard Enchaine.
He stepped down from a senior role as party coordinator.
“Our political ethics can’t be the same as the criminal law,” said Laurence Rossignol, deputy president of the Senate, Parliament’s upper house, and a member of the Socialist Party, which is allied with the Greens and LFI in a broad coalition against President Emmanuel Macron.
“The facts are there, they’ve been identified, and this is a political representative, in a political group that has committed itself to fighting violence against women... their group must be the first to deal with them,” Rossignol told Europe 1 radio.
Among the older generation of the left, the instinct can still be to close ranks.
LFI leader and three-time presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon leapt to Quatennens’ defense on Twitter, blasting “police ill-will, media voyeurism and the social networks” while hailing his protege’s “dignity” and “courage.”
He had made a similar response earlier this year when another ally, MP Eric Coquerel, was accused of groping a female activist — but who went on to receive the party’s support to lead parliament’s powerful Finance Committee.
“Protection of the party, protecting the leader, often come before consistency” with the movement’s stated values, Rossignol said Wednesday.
It was not until hours later that Melenchon posted another message gesturing toward Quatennens’ wife — too late for many critics.
Macron’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Tuesday that it was “extremely shocking to have someone playing down domestic violence.”
And some 550 feminist activists co-signed an editorial in left-wing daily Liberation on Wednesday calling for Quatennens to resign his seat in parliament.
“When a political group supports a feminist program, we have a right to expect that it stops protecting assaulters,” the activists wrote, listing a string of other left-wing figures who have been accused of assault and even rape.
“It’s not up to the assaulter’s friends to judge how serious the crime is and call for their private life to be respected. Private life is political,” they added.
The Greens, LFI and Macron’s Renaissance party have all set up internal panels to investigate allegations of sexual harassment and assault, with mixed results.
A report about Bayou had already been submitted to the ecologists’ panel in July, prompting allegations the probe had moved too slowly.
“These are volunteers working on cases that are sensitive by definition. Calm and time are needed to gather testimony and take the necessary decisions,” said Marine Tondelier, expected to stand soon for the Greens’ leadership.
“We acknowledge that we’re feeling our way forward, that this is a difficult question,” LFI lawmaker Daniele Obono said.
Allegations that sexual harassment and even assault are rife in French politics stretch well beyond the left.
In July, Damien Abad, a right-winger who was named minister in Macron’s freshly installed centrist government, was forced to step down over rape allegations.
He denies the claims and has since returned to his seat in parliament.

Biden slams Putin’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear threats

Biden slams Putin’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear threats
Updated 21 September 2022
Alex Whiteman

Biden slams Putin’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear threats

Biden slams Putin’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear threats
  • ‘Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the UN Charter,’ US president tells General Assembly
  • Biden expresses support for increasing number of permanent, non-permanent Security Council members
Updated 21 September 2022
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday excoriated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for making “irresponsible threats” of nuclear warfare in Europe as Moscow continues to lose ground in Ukraine.

Accusing the West of “nuclear blackmail” before referring to Moscow’s own access to “lots of weapons to reply,” Putin announced a partial mobilization of Russians of fighting age in the hope of reversing the country’s recent military losses.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Biden condemned both the decision and its associated provocations, urging the end of the war on just terms.

Biden added: “Like you, the US wants this war to end on just terms, because you cannot seize a nation’s territory by force.

“Yet the only nation standing in the way of this is Russia. We must be clear, firm and unwavering in our resolve.

“Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the UN Charter, no more so than by taking a neighbor’s territory by force.

“As we speak, Putin has made nuclear threats against Europe, called up more recruits to join this reckless fight, and has initiated a sham referendum in an effort to annex these countries by force. This is a needless war.”

Alongside the more than $25 billion donated by the US to Ukraine so far since the start of the conflict in February, a further 40 nations have contributed “billions” more to the effort, Biden said.

He stressed that the US is working closely with its allies to hold Russia accountable over Ukraine.

“If nations can pursue imperial ambitions without consequences, we put everything this institution (the UN) exists for at risk,” he said.

“A nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought. The Security Council’s permanent members confirmed this in January, but today Russia is making irresponsible threats on the use of nuclear weapons.”

Going beyond the war in Europe, Biden said the world is in a moment of “great upheaval,” pointing to the fallout of the pandemic, drought and worsening food shortages.

But he nonetheless considered democracy as the “greatest instrument” available to humanity to address the growing list of challenges being faced, and urged the commencement of an “era of relentless diplomacy” to tackle the interlocked crises.

“The time has come for this institution to become more inclusive and more representative of the world,” he added.

“Members of the Security Council must uphold the principles of the charter and refrain from use of the veto power, and it is for this reason that the US supports expanding the number of permanent and non-permanent members to the council.

“This institution is, at its core, an act of dauntless hope. The challenges we face today are great indeed, but our capacity is greater still.”

