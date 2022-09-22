You are here

Police deployed at former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s court indictment
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been leading rallies since his ouster demanding snap polls. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The high court is due to indict former Prime Minister Imran Khan later Thursday afternoon
  • A convicted politician is liable to be disqualified for at least five years under Pakistani laws
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of police were deployed at a Pakistan court in Islamabad on Thursday ahead of the likely indictment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a contempt of court case, police said.
The high court is due to indict Khan later in the afternoon, a move that could lead to his exclusion from politics if convicted.
A convicted politician is liable to be disqualified for at least five years under Pakistani laws.
“Over 700 police personnel have been deputed,” police officer Kamran Aamir Khan said outside Islamabad high court where Khan will be appearing.
The contempt charges threaten to end Khan’s political career, a day after he announced that his party will begin a countrywide protest campaign to march on capital Islamabad.
The cricket-star turned politician has been facing a spate of legal woes since his ouster in a confidence vote in April by a united opposition led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Khan has been leading rallies since his ouster demanding snap polls, which the ruling coalition has rejected, saying the elections will be held as scheduled later next year.
The contempt charges are related to a speech by Khan last month in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.
Islamabad police brought up the charges after Khan’s public remarks that he would not spare the police and a judicial officer, who had denied bail to his aide.
Khan and his legal team subsequently said that his remarks were not meant to be a threat, but that he would take legal action against the officers.

Reuters

  • Finland closely monitoring the situation in its neighbor following President Vladimir Putin’s order of military mobilization
Reuters

HELSINKI: Traffic arriving at Finland’s eastern border with Russia has “intensified” during the night, the Finnish Border Guard said early on Thursday, while adding that the situation was under control.
Finland is closely monitoring the situation in its neighbor following President Vladimir Putin’s order of military mobilization, defense minister Antti Kaikkonen said on Wednesday.
“The number clearly has picked up,” the Finnish border guard’s head of international affairs Matti Pitkaniitty told Reuters.
“It is an exceptional number in the sense that it clearly is busier,” he said, adding that the situation was under control and border guards were ready at nine checkpoints.
Putin’s announcement, made in an early-morning television address on Wednesday, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country and prompted one-way flights out of Russia to sell out fast.
Wednesday’s number of people crossing the border was, however, lower than during the weekend, according to Pitkaniitty.
He said 4,824 Russians arrived in Finland via the eastern border on Wednesday, up from the 3,133 a week earlier.
In northern Norway, there had been no changes in the number of Russians crossing into the Nordic country, a police official said.
“No changes,” Soelve Solheim, section leader for operational immigration control at Finnmark police, said.

Charlie Peters

  • Michael Herzog details improving Gulf relations with New York audience
  • ‘All of us have to unite and push back against’ Iranian proxies, including Houthi terrorists, says ambassador
Charlie Peters

NEW YORK CITY: The Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog has reaffirmed his country’s cooperation and expanding relations with the GCC nations, describing them as a staunch resistance to Iran.

Speaking at the United Against Nuclear Iran summit in midtown Manhattan, the ambassador pointed to the “Middle East Air Defense” initiative as a strong example of the many multilateral links that are developing between Israel and the GCC.

The ambassador was joined on stage in conversation with Norman Roule, a 34-year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency who now works as a consultant in the Middle East. Roule remarked that Bahrain, the UAE and Israel in particular are now linked in several fields, which he said often goes unreported in the Western media.

Herzog and Roule also covered the Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen, which Roule said had rarely been on the “front burner” of the Israeli mind, despite the terrorist group having “death to the Jews” on their official flag.

Noting that the Houthis are now using Iranian missiles and drones, Roule asked Herzog if Israel now faces a new potential threat with the Houthis.

Herzog said that Iran uses the Houthis to project power in the region, relying on “proxies who have proliferated,” noting that Iranian proxies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Gaza and Yemen are part of an “Iranian attempt to encircle Israel.”

He added that these proxies “are now armed with strategic weapons … provided by Iran. We are threatened by them, but they are also threatening Saudi Arabia.”

“Earlier this (year), there were attacks on the Emiratis,” he said, adding that the Houthis pose a grave threat to regional security and stability.

Herzog said “Iran sending its arms throughout the region via these proxies is something all of us have to unite against and push back against. It is up to us.”

AFP

  • Khieu Samphan also guilty of multiple crimes against humanity for his role in the genocidal ultra-communist regime
AFP
PHNOM PENH: Cambodia’s UN-backed Khmer Rouge war crimes tribunal gave its final verdict on Thursday, upholding the genocide conviction and life sentence imposed on former head of state Khieu Samphan.
The court said the 91-year-old was also guilty of multiple crimes against humanity for his role in the genocidal ultra-communist regime, which wiped out some two million people through starvation, torture, forced labor and mass executions between 1975 and 1979.

Charlie Peters

  • Masih Alinejad denounced the country’s leadership for its many crimes, following the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been beaten by police
  • She said activists must “cancel the dictators” in Tehran by providing a voice for the voiceless people of Iran who want a change of government
Charlie Peters

NEW YORK CITY: Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad on Wednesday highlighted the crimes of the regime in Tehran and criticized US President Joe Biden for allowing Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, to come to New York to speak at the UN General Assembly just days after a 22-year-old woman died after being beaten by police in Tehran.

Gripping her own hair, Alinejad described how Mahsa Amini was assaulted after she was detained by officers who accused her of “improperly” wearing a hijab and exposing a tiny slither of hair. She died on Friday as a result of head injuries.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, at a summit in Midtown Manhattan organized by US-based advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran, the journalist said she feels guilty about the murder of Amini. Her comments echoed those of other activists who have said they regret the fact that despite their efforts there has yet to be any change in the way Iran is governed.

Alinejad, who in 2019 launched legal proceedings against the Iranian government in a US federal court for harassment of her family, delivered a wide-ranging speech at the summit in which she condemned the regime for its litany of crimes.

Urging Western countries to stand “united to end Iran’s terror,” she said activists must “cancel the dictators” in Tehran by providing a voice for the voiceless people of Iran who want a change of government.

Denouncing the “bloodstained” administration in Tehran, Alinejad said it is “disgraceful” that the US and European governments are helping to prop up the regime by supporting efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, arguing that it failed to stop the Iranian leadership from using its money to fund the disruptive activities of proxies in the region.

Arab News

  • Al-Menfi said the Libyan Presidential Council supported efforts to resume oil and gas production
Arab News

LONDON: The head of Libya’s Presidential Council Mohamed Al-Menfi spoke to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday about the need for unity in his country.

Al-Menfi reiterated his commitment to the Libyan Political Agreement, and as “the supreme political authority,” efforts to prepare for a peaceful and democratic transfer of power through presidential and parliamentary elections.

He also said that the ongoing crises in the country had been exacerbated by foreign intervention, while paying tribute to the spirit and patriotism of Libyans.

“The Libyan people have demonstrated to the entire world that they represent a unified nation in spite of the challenges,” he said.

“Individual interests of different countries involved in the Libyan situation as well as proxy wars and diverging views on how to solve the situation in Libya have not given us an opportunity to develop our own national path," he added.

On kick-starting the Libyan economy, Al-Menfi said the Libyan Presidential Council supported efforts to resume oil and gas production throughout all regions of the country, and that it would ensure the revenues from this would benefit all Libyans.

