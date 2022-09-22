You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap

No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap
Workers clean out the debris of a damaged hotel in the central park of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Thursday when a Russian missile strike killed a 65-year-old hotel worker. (AP)
AP

No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap

No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap
  • Russian missile strikes in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia left one person dead and five others wounded
  • Demonstrating that neither side was ready to ease up or pause the fighting, the exchange of fire came hours after the two sides made a major prisoner
KYIV: Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged missile and artillery barrages that killed at least six people Thursday as both sides refused to concede any ground despite recent military setbacks for Moscow and the toll on the invaded country after almost seven months of war.
Russian missile strikes in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia left one person dead and five others wounded, Ukrainian officials said. Officials in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk said Ukrainian shelling killed at least five people.
Demonstrating that neither side was ready to ease up or pause the fighting, the exchange of fire came hours after the two sides made a major prisoner swap and the day after Russian President Vladimir Putin called up reserve troops to supplement his forces.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy of the Ukrainian president’s office, said a hotel in the central part of Zaporizhzhia, said a hotel in the center of the city was struck and rescuers were trying to free people trapped in the rubble.
The governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Oleksandr Starukh said Russian forces targeted infrastructure facilities and also damaged nearby apartment buildings. The region is one of four where officials installed by Moscow plan to hold referendums starting Friday on becoming part of Russia, but the city itself is in Ukrainian hands.
Meanwhile, the mayor of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Alexei Kulemzin, said at least five people where killed when Ukrainian shelling Thursday hit a covered market and a passenger minibus.
Just hours before Thursday’s attacks, a high-profile prisoner swap saw 215 Ukrainian and foreign fighters exchanged — 200 of them for a single person, an ally of Putin’s. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov wouldn’t confirm if the lone Putin ally — pro-Russian Ukrainian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk — was part of the swap.
Among the freed fighters were Ukrainian defenders of a steel plant in Mariupol during a long Russian siege and 10 foreigners, including five British nationals and two US military veterans, who had fought with Ukrainian forces.
A video on the BBC news website Thursday showed two of the released British men, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, speaking inside a plane. It said they had arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
“We just want to let everyone know that we’re now out of the danger zone and we’re on our way home to our families,” Aslin said in the video, as Pinner added: “By the skin of our teeth.”
The speed with which the Russian missile attack came after the swap suggested that the Kremlin was seeking to dispel any notion of weakness or waning determination to achieve its war aims following recent battlefield losses and setbacks that gravely undercut the aura of Russian military might.
Those losses culminated Wednesday in Putin’s order for a partial mobilization of reservists to bolster his forces in Ukraine. The order sparked rare protests in the Russia and was derided in the West as an act of weakness and desperation.
The partial call-up was short on details, raising concerns of a wider draft that sent some Russians scrambling to buy plane tickets to flee the country.
Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said the mobilization was needed because Russia was “de facto facing all of NATO,” a reference to the military aid and other support that alliance members have provided to Ukraine.
A senior Kremlin official on Thursday repeated Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons if Russian territory comes under attack.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, said on his messaging app channel Thursday that strategic nuclear weapons are one of the options to safeguard Russian-controlled territories in eastern and southern Ukraine. The remark appeared to serve as a warning that Moscow could also target Ukraine’s Western allies.
Pro-Moscow authorities in Ukraine’s Russian-controlled regions are preparing to hold referendums on becoming part of Russia — a move that could allow Moscow to escalate the war. The votes start Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.
Foreign leaders have called the votes illegitimate and nonbinding. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said they were a “sham” and “noise” to distract the public.
One person was killed during Russian shelling overnight in the center of Nikopol city, across the river from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to Dnipropetrovsk region governor Valentyn Reznichenko.
The office of Zelensky’s office said five people were killed by shelling in the Donetsk region over the past day.

President Zelensky at UNGA: Russia not serious about ending Ukraine war
World
President Zelensky at UNGA: Russia not serious about ending Ukraine war

Iranian dissidents deserve UN seat, coalition head argues

Iranian dissidents deserve UN seat, coalition head argues
Updated 22 September 2022
RAY HANANIA

Iranian dissidents deserve UN seat, coalition head argues

Iranian dissidents deserve UN seat, coalition head argues
  • The NCRI is a parliament in exile, says activist Dr. Ramesh Sepehrrad
  • ‘Democratic, non-nuclear, sectarian republic needed’
Updated 22 September 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The coalition of Iranian dissidents who are challenging the regime of President Ebrahim Raisi should have a seat at the UN to counter the government’s lies and support of terrorism, a leading pro-democracy activist argued Wednesday.

Dr. Ramesh Sepehrrad said the coalition led by the National Council of Resistance of Iran, or NCRI, have the most credibility and a vision on how to make the nation a democratic “non-nuclear sectarian republic,” replacing the extremist ayatollah-led movement.

Sepehrrad, chairperson of the advisory board of the Organization of Iranian American Communities, OIAC, said the UN should give the Iranian coalitions including the NCRI “formal recognition.” This would allow them to counter the “lies” from Raisi who addressed the UN General Assembly 77 on Wednesday.

“The National Council of Resistance of Iran, as far as we are concerned, it is a parliament in exile. They should be recognized by the UN. And they should be in fact be given the alternative voice to the people of Iran instead of the brutal regime and the terrorist regime whose only agenda is to acquire a nuclear weapon, and cause mayhem and establish its hegemonic role in the Middle East,” said Sepehrrad.

“So, I think this is absolutely the minimum that the UN can do in recognizing the parliament in exile and I think more importantly recognizing the right of the Iranian people to overthrow this regime. We the people of Iran ... deserve the right to overthrow this regime and we will. It is not like the people of Iran are waiting for this type of recognition to continue their campaign. But it is a test of time. It is a question for world leaders to stand on the right side of history with the people of Iran and its rightful resistance the National Council of Resistance versus the ceremonial standing by the brutal regime and people like Raisi who is going to be using the UN podium for its sinister agenda.”

The OIAC has 40 chapters that have helped make this past week’s protests at the UN against Raisi, during his first ever speech to the world body, “the biggest ever,” Sepehrrad said.

“They (anti-regime dissidents) have a very, very strong network inside Iran. In fact, the resistance unit inside Iran continues to grow year over year. I think with comparing 2022 to the previous year, it grew fivefold across all of the main cities and towns in Iran. And they continue to network with the broader segment of Iranian society and representing students, women especially, teachers’ union, labor movement, retired pensioners, a very strong representation from all sectors of society that are networked with the resistance units. It is only natural for them to have the largest turnout,” Sepehrrad said.

“This has been the group that has paid the heaviest price. Ebrahim Raisi is responsible for the 1988 massacre of political prisoners. In the summer of 1988, 30,000 political prisoners were executed under (Ayatollah) Khomeini’s fatwa. And Raisi was a part of the ‘Death Commission.’ Raisi is directly responsible and was engaged in crimes against humanity and genocide. So, this year in particular in our rally we are looking to not only holding the Iranian regime accountable but more importantly hold Raisi accountable.”

She said Raisi had ordered the execution of many political prisoners who had served their sentences and were scheduled for release, and he should not have been given the podium to speak at the UN.

Raisi was named as president of Iran last year by the ayatollahs and his presence has fueled and energized the largest gathering of protestors, both at the UN meeting that began last week, and also inside of Iran itself.

The protests were energized after a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, died in custody of the regime’s “Morality Police” after she was charged with violating a law that mandates the wearing of hijab by all women in public places.

Raisi’s government responded to the protestors in Iran with a violent crackdown that resulted in the killing of at least seven more civilians, Sepehrrad said.

Dissidents including 16 plaintiffs who are survivors or relatives of the victims have brought a lawsuit against Raisi in the Southern District of New York. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16, Sepehrrad said.

She added the lawsuit should be brought to the UN and prosecuted by the International Criminal Court, citing several lawsuits that have been filed against Raisi and Iran in the US, Sweden and England.

“I do foresee this to become like a culminating campaign in order to go into the ICC. This (the killings) is a war crime. To make matters worse. Some of the political prisoners had already finished their sentences and they should have been released,” Sepehrrad said.

“But the regime held them based on the fatwa that Khomeini issued. And Raisi was among the ‘Death Committee’ that essentially asked them would they denounce the MEK. And 90 percent of the victims were members of Iran’s main opposition group, the MEK. And they are still in the country and they have significant support outside of Iran. It was a simple question would they denounce the MEK and if the answer to that question was no, then they faced execution.”

The MEK is the underground opposition group that operates inside Iran and is known as the People’s Mojahedin Organization.

Hosted on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News, The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast live every Wednesday at 5 p.m. EST in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and Washington D.C. on WDMV AM 700, and rebroadcast in Chicago on Thursdays at 12 noon CST on WNWI AM 1080 radio.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Iranian resistance warns Iran’s primary goal is to build a nuclear weapon video
World
Iranian resistance warns Iran’s primary goal is to build a nuclear weapon
Ray Hanania show discusses upcoming Iranian elections, recent Arab News exclusive with exiled crown prince
Media
Ray Hanania show discusses upcoming Iranian elections, recent Arab News exclusive with exiled crown prince

Pakistan former prime minister Khan apologizes in contempt of court case

Pakistan former prime minister Khan apologizes in contempt of court case
Updated 45 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan former prime minister Khan apologizes in contempt of court case

Pakistan former prime minister Khan apologizes in contempt of court case
  • Court expected to release a written copy of its ruling in due course
  • A convicted politician is liable to be disqualified for at least five years under Pakistani laws
Updated 45 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday tendered an apology in a contempt of court case, his defense lawyer said, a step back that could help him avoid disqualification from politics.

The court has deferred a decision on whether to indict Khan, said the lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, adding the court had directed the politician to submit an unconditional apology in writing by Oct. 3.

The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers last month after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.

“The court has appreciated the gesture,” Chaudhry told Reuters, adding he expected charges would mostly be dropped after the apology.

The court was expected to release a written copy of its ruling in due course. Local media present inside the courtroom quoted Khan, saying, “I apologize if I crossed any red lines.”

Three local journalists who were inside the courtroom also told Reuters that Khan had proffered the verbal apology.

“We will prepare and submit in writing an unconditional apology as sought by the court,” Chaudhry said.

The high court was due to indict Khan, a move that could lead to his exclusion from politics if convicted.

A convicted politician is liable to be disqualified for at least five years under Pakistani laws.

The cricket-star turned politician has faced a barrage of legal woes since his ouster in a confidence vote in April by a united opposition led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Another of the critical cases against him is related to foreign funding for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which an inquiry by an election tribunal has found unlawful.

Analysts say Khan, who won election in 2018 with the backing of Pakistan’s military, fell out of favor with the powerful generals in his last months in office.

Both Khan and military deny that version of events.

The former premier has led big rallies since his ouster, demanding snap polls, which the ruling coalition has rejected, saying elections will be held as scheduled later in 2023.

He has also called supporters to an anti-government country-wide protest campaign starting Saturday that will culminate in a march on the capital Islamabad.

Islamabad police brought up the charges after Khan’s public remarks that he would not spare the police and a judicial officer, who had denied bail to his aide.

Khan and his legal team subsequently said the remarks were not meant to be a threat, but that he would take legal action against the officers.

The court had rejected the explanation.

Pakistan court drops terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan
World
Pakistan court drops terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan

Traffic on Finland-Russia border increasing

Traffic on Finland-Russia border increasing
Updated 22 September 2022
Reuters

Traffic on Finland-Russia border increasing

Traffic on Finland-Russia border increasing
  • Finland closely monitoring the situation in its neighbor following President Vladimir Putin’s order of military mobilization
Updated 22 September 2022
Reuters

HELSINKI: Traffic arriving at Finland’s eastern border with Russia has “intensified” during the night, the Finnish Border Guard said early on Thursday, while adding that the situation was under control.
Finland is closely monitoring the situation in its neighbor following President Vladimir Putin’s order of military mobilization, defense minister Antti Kaikkonen said on Wednesday.
“The number clearly has picked up,” the Finnish border guard’s head of international affairs Matti Pitkaniitty told Reuters.
“It is an exceptional number in the sense that it clearly is busier,” he said, adding that the situation was under control and border guards were ready at nine checkpoints.
Putin’s announcement, made in an early-morning television address on Wednesday, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country and prompted one-way flights out of Russia to sell out fast.
Wednesday’s number of people crossing the border was, however, lower than during the weekend, according to Pitkaniitty.
He said 4,824 Russians arrived in Finland via the eastern border on Wednesday, up from the 3,133 a week earlier.
In northern Norway, there had been no changes in the number of Russians crossing into the Nordic country, a police official said.
“No changes,” Soelve Solheim, section leader for operational immigration control at Finnmark police, said.

Flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up
World
Flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up
Finland amends law to bolster Russia border fence
World
Finland amends law to bolster Russia border fence

Israeli envoy to US reaffirms growing links with GCC states

Israeli envoy to US reaffirms growing links with GCC states
Updated 22 September 2022
Charlie Peters

Israeli envoy to US reaffirms growing links with GCC states

Israeli envoy to US reaffirms growing links with GCC states
  • Michael Herzog details improving Gulf relations with New York audience
  • ‘All of us have to unite and push back against’ Iranian proxies, including Houthi terrorists, says ambassador
Updated 22 September 2022
Charlie Peters

NEW YORK CITY: The Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog has reaffirmed his country’s cooperation and expanding relations with the GCC nations, describing them as a staunch resistance to Iran.

Speaking at the United Against Nuclear Iran summit in midtown Manhattan, the ambassador pointed to the “Middle East Air Defense” initiative as a strong example of the many multilateral links that are developing between Israel and the GCC.

The ambassador was joined on stage in conversation with Norman Roule, a 34-year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency who now works as a consultant in the Middle East. Roule remarked that Bahrain, the UAE and Israel in particular are now linked in several fields, which he said often goes unreported in the Western media.

Herzog and Roule also covered the Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen, which Roule said had rarely been on the “front burner” of the Israeli mind, despite the terrorist group having “death to the Jews” on their official flag.

Noting that the Houthis are now using Iranian missiles and drones, Roule asked Herzog if Israel now faces a new potential threat with the Houthis.

Herzog said that Iran uses the Houthis to project power in the region, relying on “proxies who have proliferated,” noting that Iranian proxies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Gaza and Yemen are part of an “Iranian attempt to encircle Israel.”

He added that these proxies “are now armed with strategic weapons … provided by Iran. We are threatened by them, but they are also threatening Saudi Arabia.”

“Earlier this (year), there were attacks on the Emiratis,” he said, adding that the Houthis pose a grave threat to regional security and stability.

Herzog said “Iran sending its arms throughout the region via these proxies is something all of us have to unite against and push back against. It is up to us.”

UAE foreign minister hails Abraham Accords in talks with Israeli minister
Middle-East
UAE foreign minister hails Abraham Accords in talks with Israeli minister
Special The costs and benefits of Arab-Israeli normalization on Abraham Accords’ two-year anniversary graphic
Middle-East
The costs and benefits of Arab-Israeli normalization on Abraham Accords’ two-year anniversary

Court upholds Khmer Rouge leader's genocide conviction, life sentence

Court upholds Khmer Rouge leader’s genocide conviction, life sentence
Updated 22 September 2022
AFP

Court upholds Khmer Rouge leader’s genocide conviction, life sentence

Court upholds Khmer Rouge leader’s genocide conviction, life sentence
  • Khieu Samphan also guilty of multiple crimes against humanity for his role in the genocidal ultra-communist regime
Updated 22 September 2022
AFP
PHNOM PENH: Cambodia’s UN-backed Khmer Rouge war crimes tribunal gave its final verdict on Thursday, upholding the genocide conviction and life sentence imposed on former head of state Khieu Samphan.
The court said the 91-year-old was also guilty of multiple crimes against humanity for his role in the genocidal ultra-communist regime, which wiped out some two million people through starvation, torture, forced labor and mass executions between 1975 and 1979.

Cambodian court upholds life terms for 2 Khmer Rouge leaders
World
Cambodian court upholds life terms for 2 Khmer Rouge leaders
Former Khmer Rouge official appeals genocide verdict in Cambodia
World
Former Khmer Rouge official appeals genocide verdict in Cambodia

No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap
No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap
Hala Al-Tuwaijri appointed as head of Saudi Human Rights Commission
Hala Al-Tuwaijri appointed as head of Saudi Human Rights Commission
Germany’s World Cup preparations overshadowed by virus fears
Germany’s World Cup preparations overshadowed by virus fears
UAE to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 92nd National Day
UAE to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 92nd National Day
UK PM Liz Truss weighs Jerusalem embassy move
UK PM Liz Truss weighs Jerusalem embassy move

