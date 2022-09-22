Saudi, Indonesian ministers discuss trade relations

Kingdom marks 92nd National Day with celebration of Saudi heritage

RIYADH/JEDDAH: Saudis have always known how to celebrate — and if your country’s National Day isn’t a cause for celebration, what is?

As the 92nd anniversary of the unification of the Kingdom dawned on Friday, the celebrations had already begun.

At Prince Majed Park in Jeddah on Thursday, children dressed in green held the Saudi flag and spent time around the park’s 30-meter-high, interactive fountain as it danced and swayed to the sound of national songs.

“The celebrations here in Jeddah come amid improving weather that allows families to enjoy the activities and to express their love of their country and leadership in a well-organized atmosphere,” Naif Al-Zahrani, a father of three children, told Arab News.

In the Eastern Province, a new exhibition at Ithra in Dhahran called “A Saudi Melodic Memory” is dedicated to the traditional music of the Kingdom, and in particular the national anthem.

Opinion This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

“The exhibition explores the beginnings and the transformation of the Saudi national songs, who were the pioneers who shaped it, and how these songs left a cultural legacy to the nation and even expatriates who lived here,” guest curator Ghadeer Sadiq told Arab News.

“These songs sparks an array of emotions for the Saudi person, bringing pride, belonging and pure love for this country,” she said. “These songs are part of the complex Saudi identity and people really connect to them on a deeper level. I live abroad so curating this exhibition really triggered my homesickness and my love for my culture and country.”

In Riyadh, Cirque du Soleil have spent seven months putting together “The Wealth of A Nation,” a new show dedicated to National Day in a marquee at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

The show takes visitors on an immersive and inspiring journey across the Kingdom, with captivating storytelling and breathtaking performances that showcase the beauty, spirit and culture of the Saudi people.

Nationwide, the General Entertainment Authority is sponsoring a four-day program with more than a dozenfestivals in public parks across the country to mark National Day. Events include interactive and heritage activities, interactive platforms equipped with the latest light and sound technology, and folklore dances and games.

