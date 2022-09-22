You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan’s Royal Marine Conservation Society launches ‘Clean up the World 2022’ campaign

Jordan’s Royal Marine Conservation Society launches ‘Clean up the World 2022’ campaign

Jordan’s Royal Marine Conservation Society launches ‘Clean up the World 2022’ campaign
The Royal Marine Conservation Society of Jordan launched the “Clean up the World 2022” campaign in Aqaba. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jvn9h

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan’s Royal Marine Conservation Society launches ‘Clean up the World 2022’ campaign

Jordan’s Royal Marine Conservation Society launches ‘Clean up the World 2022’ campaign
  • Campaign draws 700 volunteers from local businesses and institutions
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

AQABA: The Royal Marine Conservation Society of Jordan launched the “Clean up the World 2022” campaign in Aqaba on Wednesday, Petra News Agency reported.

The campaign is a social action program aimed at combating the global solid waste problem. Running in 130 countries it offers opportunities for people to contribute toward the conservation of the environment.

Its debut in Jordan attracted more than 700 volunteers from local businesses and institutions.

During the opening ceremony, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority Chief Commissioner Nayef Bakheet said the campaign’s main objective was to foster a culture of environmental cleanliness, particularly in the marine environment, which attracts tens of thousands of tourists and diving enthusiasts to the Red Sea city.

Aqaba Governor Khaled Hajjaj said the campaign served to raise community awareness about reducing plastic waste that ends up in the sea.

“Organizing such initiatives is critical to having sustainable and pollution-free environmental resources in order to preserve tourist and archaeological sites, as well as marine natural heritage,” Mohammad Tawaha, director of the conservation society, said.

Dirk Wijnen, director general of the Aqaba Port Marine Services Co., emphasized the campaign’s role in preserving biodiversity and ecological balance, which is in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

 

Topics: Aqaba

Related

Egypt In-Focus — Bidding starts for water desalination project; Environmental study of $1bn industrial complex begins
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus — Bidding starts for water desalination project; Environmental study of $1bn industrial complex begins
Special The group organized the event to mark World Cleanup Day, one of the biggest global civic movements, in an effort to achieve a cleaner planet. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Hundreds of volunteers help clean up Jeddah beaches

Bulgarian coast guard rescues 38 migrants from Black Sea

Updated 6 sec ago

Bulgarian coast guard rescues 38 migrants from Black Sea

Bulgarian coast guard rescues 38 migrants from Black Sea
Updated 6 sec ago
SOFIA: The Bulgarian coast guard rescued 38 migrants trying to reach Romania from the Black Sea Thursday, the interior ministry announced, the first such incident in the region since 2014.
The group, which included eight women and eight children, were found in Bulgarian territorial waters where they had got into difficulty in stormy weather, said Anton Mirkov, the head of the region’s border police.
The migrants, who included people from Afghanistan and Syria, had started out from Turkey.
Bulgaria is seeing increasing numbers of migrants arriving in its waters from the Turkish coastline to the south.
It has stepped up patrols since the death of two police officers in August at Bourgas, on the shores of the Black Sea. They were run down as they tried to stop a bus carrying migrants.
The authorities have sent around 300 soldiers to reinforce surveillance of the barbed wire barriers set up between 2014 and 2017.
In August, the country’s refugee agency reported a surge in the numbers of illegal immigrants arrested compared to last year, when 12,000 were detained.

UAE University collaborates with 52 Saudi universities, research centers

UAE University collaborates with 52 Saudi universities, research centers
Updated 21 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

UAE University collaborates with 52 Saudi universities, research centers

UAE University collaborates with 52 Saudi universities, research centers
  • Partnerships focus on range of subjects, from medicine to astronomy
Updated 21 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

AL AIN: The United Arab Emirates University has collaborated with 52 universities, government research institutions and other bodies in Saudi Arabia, according to a report by the Emirates News Agency.

International collaboration is one of the university’s strategic priorities as it aims to share best educational and research practices in a way that supports its vision of becoming a research-intensive institution.

Ahmed Ali Murad, the UAEU’s associate provost for research, stressed the importance of cooperation and partnerships in enhancing the university’s international reputation.

“International collaboration allows us to benefit from the infrastructure available in these institutions in a way that will enhance our research output,” he said.

“The UAEU is working to improve its academic and research collaboration with universities and research centers in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration led to the publication of 628 research papers during 2017-22, with a total of 28,903 citations.

“This is equivalent to 46 citations for each research project, which confirms the quality of output and contributes to strengthening the university’s global position,” he added.

Murad continued: “Moreover, there is a twinning program between UAEU and King Saud University, where researchers from the two universities published 151 research papers during 2017-22, with 20,250 citations.

“Also, researchers from the UAE University in collaboration with researchers from Al-Faisal University published approximately 85 research papers during that period, with a total of 19,114 citations.”

The collaboration with Saudi universities and educational institutions focused on medicine, engineering, chemistry, computer science, physics and astronomy, he said.

On seven projects, UAEU researchers worked with teams from King Saud University, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and King Abdulaziz University.

An externally funded project is being worked on by the UAEU Emirates Center for Mobility Research and Umm Al-Qura University.

Topics: United Arab Emirates University King Saud University

Related

Academic researcher proposes creating Saudi camel encyclopedia
Saudi Arabia
Academic researcher proposes creating Saudi camel encyclopedia
Jameel Fund supports critical research projects
Corporate News
Jameel Fund supports critical research projects

‘Drink it anyway’: Syria water woes peak in cholera outbreak

‘Drink it anyway’: Syria water woes peak in cholera outbreak
Updated 55 min 51 sec ago
AFP

‘Drink it anyway’: Syria water woes peak in cholera outbreak

‘Drink it anyway’: Syria water woes peak in cholera outbreak
  • Cholera is generally contracted from contaminated food or water and spreads in residential areas that lack proper sewerage networks or mains drinking water
Updated 55 min 51 sec ago
AFP

AL-KASRAH, Syria: In a Syrian hospital crowded with women and wailing children, Ahmad Al-Mohammed writhed in pain beside his wife after they contracted cholera, which is resurging for the first time in years.

During his six days in treatment, Mohammed has watched patients stream into the Al-Kasrah Hospital in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, where the highly polluted Euphrates River is a major source of contaminated water used for both drinking and irrigation.

“We have suffered from diarhea, vomiting and pain ...  because we drink directly from the Euphrates River,” the 45-year-old said from the hospital, barely able to speak.

“The waters of the Euphrates are polluted but we have no other choice.”

Cholera is generally contracted from contaminated food or water and spreads in residential areas that lack proper sewerage networks or mains drinking water.

The disease is making its first major comeback since 2009 in Syria, where nearly two-thirds of water treatment plants, half of pumping stations and one-third of water towers have been damaged by more than a decade of war, according to the UN.

The Syrian regime has announced 23 deaths and more than 250 cholera cases across six of the country’s 14 provinces since the start of the outbreak in September, with most cases concentrated in the northern province of Aleppo.

The semi-autonomous Kurdish administration that runs northeast Syria and parts of Deir Ezzor has recorded 16 deaths and 78 cases in areas under its control, including 43 cases in western Deir Ezzor, health official Juan Mustafa said on Wednesday.

He said water testing of the Euphrates proved the presence of bacteria responsible for cholera — a spread he said was caused by reduced water flow.

The Euphrates runs for almost 2,800 km across Turkey, Syria and Iraq.

In times of rain, it has offered abundant supplies, gushing into northern Syria through the Turkish border and flowing diagonally across the war-torn country towards Iraq.

But drought and rising temperatures linked to climate change have severely diminished water levels, with the Euphrates experiencing historic lows.

Syria’s Kurds have also accused Turkey of holding back more water than necessary in its dams.

The reduced water flow has compounded the problem of river pollution, largely from sewage, but also from oil in hydrocarbon-rich regions, including Deir Ezzor.

Despite the contamination, over five million of Syria’s about 18 million people rely on the Euphrates for their drinking water, according to the UN.

The cost of this reliance was visible in Al-Kasrah hospital, where a man softly cradled his infant, an intravenous tube piercing the child’s tiny hand. environment

Hospital director Tarek Alaeddine said the facility admits dozens of suspected cholera cases every day and has tallied hundreds of cases over the past three weeks.

“The patients were all drinking water delivered by trucks that extract it directly from the Euphrates River, without filtering or sterilization,” Alaeddine said.

“We appeal to all international organisations working on health and the to act quickly and urgently,” he said.

The Britain-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said early this month that the disease had spread in western parts of Deir Ezzor after local authorities stopped distributing chlorine to water pumping stations.

The Kurdish administration, which controls parts of Deir Ezzor including Al-Kasrah, said they have resumed distribution following the outbreak.

They also announced assistance to Al-Kasrah and other medical facilities in the region to help contain the number of cases.

But the main source of the problem remains largely unresolved.

Farmer Ahmad Suleiman Al-Rashid, 55, said he irrigated his fields of cotton, okra, spinach and sesame using water from the Euphrates, which caused contamination of crops.

“There are no water filtering stations ... we drink unsterilized and unchlorinated water and rely on God for protection,” he said

“What else can we do? The authorities are to blame.”

As he spoke, a rusty truck pumped water from the murky, green Euphrates.

Meanwhile, irrigation pipelines sucked water out of the river, leaking what appeared to be oil onto the land.

“We know the water is polluted... but we drink it anyway,” Rashid said. “We have no other option.”

Nearby, a young boy splashed river water on his face to cool down in the summer heat while Sobha Hamid Ali, 60, sat in the shade cleaning spinach leaves.

She too is aware of the dangers but said there is little she can do.

“We are forced to eat contaminated vegetables,” Ali said in a soft voice. “We must live after all.”

Topics: Syria Cholera outbreak Euphrates

Related

Syria reports 7 dead in first major cholera outbreak in years
Middle-East
Syria reports 7 dead in first major cholera outbreak in years
UN warns cholera outbreak in Syria is a threat to the region
Middle-East
UN warns cholera outbreak in Syria is a threat to the region

Diplomacy wasted on Houthis, Yemeni leader tells UN General Assembly

Diplomacy wasted on Houthis, Yemeni leader tells UN General Assembly
Updated 56 min 45 sec ago
Alex Whiteman

Diplomacy wasted on Houthis, Yemeni leader tells UN General Assembly

Diplomacy wasted on Houthis, Yemeni leader tells UN General Assembly
  • Diplomacy with ‘terrorist militias’ undermines basis of UN: Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council
  • ‘Partners in Saudi and the UAE have helped protect our people’: Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi
Updated 56 min 45 sec ago
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: The chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council has highlighted the futility of diplomacy when dealing with the country’s Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Addressing the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi said diplomacy only works with “legitimate regimes,” and persisting to use it with “terrorist militias” undermines the basis of the UN as an institution.

“For the eighth year in a row, a Yemeni leader is talking about the destruction in Yemen, is talking about the worst suffering in the world at this time,” he said.

“We are losing so many people because of this war. Each time a year passes without a robust response, the militias and terror groups attacking our republic build up, becoming more and more dangerous, and not only a regional threat but a transnational threat.

“I am here to again share this history and the hurt the people of Yemen have taken. Is there not a way to get an effective means to address this, to allow Yemenis to live a normal life?”

Al-Alimi said the Houthis and their allies have repeatedly disregarded their treaty commitments, including the 2018 Stockholm deal and a truce reached in Sanaa two months ago.

He expressed gratitude for the international community’s unified position on the situation in Yemen, and said there is “no excuse” for Houthi actions.

“This institution (the UN) requires principles of peace to be upheld, and that means we need alternative modes of challenging and deterring what is happening in Yemen,” he added.

“Partners in Saudi and the UAE have helped protect our people by hosting Yemeni refugees and supporting the technocratic government set up alongside the presidential council.”

Reemphasizing the threat to the international community posed by the Houthis, Al-Alimi pointed to the FSO Safer oil tanker off the Yemeni coast, which he said is being used to exert pressure on his government.

The Yemeni government acquired the Japanese-made vessel in the 1980s to use as an offshore storage platform for some 3 million barrels of oil.

After the Houthis took control of the country’s western Red Sea ports, including Ras Issa — just 6 km from where the Safer is moored — they also gained control of the ship itself, with reports that they had been mining the waters.

However, the since-abandoned vessel has lacked the necessary upkeep to prevent a leak that could potentially cause a spill worse than that off the south coast of the US in 2010.

While the UN has been negotiating with the Houthis for years to try to get experts on the tanker to examine it, there have been delays and claims of prevarication from the group.

Al-Alimi warned that failure to address the ship, which has been described as a “ticking time bomb,” presents a clear threat to freedom of navigation.

He added: “These militias are threatening international navigation, energy supply, and generating a situation in which you have 20 million people suffering from famine.” 

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA Yemen Houthis UN General Assembly (UNGA)

Related

UN says enough money pledged to begin salvage work on decaying oil tanker in Yemen
Middle-East
UN says enough money pledged to begin salvage work on decaying oil tanker in Yemen
Charity urges donor support to avert oil spill off Yemen
Middle-East
Charity urges donor support to avert oil spill off Yemen

Boat carrying migrants from Lebanon sinks off Syria, 34 dead

Boat carrying migrants from Lebanon sinks off Syria, 34 dead
Updated 22 September 2022
AP

Boat carrying migrants from Lebanon sinks off Syria, 34 dead

Boat carrying migrants from Lebanon sinks off Syria, 34 dead
  • The incident is one of the deadliest since a surging number of Lebanese, Syrians, and Palestinians have tried to flee crisis-hit Lebanon by sea to Europe
  • At least 34 people died in the incident, and 20 survivors are being treated at the Al-Basel Hospital in the coastal city of Tartus
Updated 22 September 2022
AP

DAMASCUS, Syria: A boat carrying migrants from Lebanon capsized off Syria’s coast Thursday afternoon leaving at least 34 people dead, Syrian state media reported.
The incident is one of the deadliest since a surging number of Lebanese, Syrians, and Palestinians have tried to flee crisis-hit Lebanon by sea to Europe.
In Lebanon alone, tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs and the Lebanese pound has dropped more than 90 percent of its value, eradicating the purchasing power of thousands of families that now live in extreme poverty.
Syria’s state television quoted the Syrian Health Ministry as saying that at least 34 people died in the incident, and 20 survivors are being treated at the Al-Basel Hospital in the coastal city of Tartus. Most of the migrants Lebanese and Syrians, and some without identification papers.
State media quoted one survivor as saying the boat carried over 150 people, which would leave over 100 migrants still missing at sea.
Tartus Governor Abdulhalim Khalil has reportedly visited the 20 survivors at the hospital.
It was not immediately clear how many people were aboard and where exactly they were heading, but coast guards are still searching for bodies.
State media gave no further details but quoted some of the survivors as saying that they sailed from the Lebanese coastal town of Minyeh several days ago apparently aiming to reach Europe. It said the boat was carrying people of different nationalities.
Thousands of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians have left Lebanon on boats over the past months seeking better opportunities in Europe.
Lebanon has a population of 6 million, including 1 million Syrian refugees, and has been in the grips of a severe economic meltdown since late 2019 that has pulled over three-quarters of the population into poverty.
In April, a boat carrying dozens of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians trying to migrate by sea to Italy went down more than five kilometers (three miles) from the port of Tripoli, following a confrontation with the Lebanese navy. Dozens were killed in the incident.
Migrants have been leaving the country from the northern Lebanese coast that is the most impoverished region in the small country.
On Thursday, Lebanese officials said naval forces rescued a boat carrying 55 migrants after it faced technical problems six nautical miles (7 miles) off the coast of the northern region of Akkar. It said the people rescued included two pregnant women and two children.

Topics: Syria Lebanon Cyprus Boat migrants

Related

Cyprus helps rescue 300 migrants aboard Italy-bound boat
Middle-East
Cyprus helps rescue 300 migrants aboard Italy-bound boat
More Tunisian migrants head to Italy amid political and economic crisis
Middle-East
More Tunisian migrants head to Italy amid political and economic crisis

Latest updates

Jordan’s Royal Marine Conservation Society launches ‘Clean up the World 2022’ campaign
Jordan’s Royal Marine Conservation Society launches ‘Clean up the World 2022’ campaign
Mbappe stars as France shrug off troubles to outclass Austria
Mbappe stars as France shrug off troubles to outclass Austria
Kingdom marks 92nd National Day with celebration of Saudi heritage
Kingdom marks 92nd National Day with celebration of Saudi heritage
Bulgarian coast guard rescues 38 migrants from Black Sea
Bulgarian coast guard rescues 38 migrants from Black Sea
UAE University collaborates with 52 Saudi universities, research centers
UAE University collaborates with 52 Saudi universities, research centers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.