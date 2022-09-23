You are here

  • Home
  • Babar and Rizwan lead Pakistan to big win over England

Babar and Rizwan lead Pakistan to big win over England

Babar and Rizwan lead Pakistan to big win over England
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, celebrates with batting partner Mohammad Rizwan after scoring a century during the second T20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Karachi, Thursday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9n4qb

Updated 23 September 2022
AP

Babar and Rizwan lead Pakistan to big win over England

Babar and Rizwan lead Pakistan to big win over England
  • Babar and Rizwan charged against England with aggressive batting as the visitors couldn’t hold onto their chances to break the stand
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

KARACHI: Babar Azam returned to batting form with a century and Mohammad Rizwan hit 88 in a Pakistan record-breaking double-century opening stand to beat England by 10 wickets in the second Twenty20 on Thursday.

Babar made an unbeaten 110 in his second T20 century off 66 balls as Pakistan reached 203-0 with three balls to spare to level the seven-match series.

Moeen Ali accelerated at the backend of England’s innings with an unbeaten 55 off 23 balls and led the team to 199-5 after he won the toss and elected to bat.

“We planned to play according to the situation, and planned when to charge and when to hold back,” Babar said. “The execution of that plan went brilliantly. When you have a target in front of you, you play according to that and change gears accordingly.”

Babar and Rizwan charged against England with aggressive batting as the visitors couldn’t hold onto their chances to break the stand.

Babar came into Thursday’s game on the back of only 98 runs in his previous seven T20s that included 68 runs in the six Asia Cup matches in the UAE and a knock of 30 in the opening game of the series on Tuesday.

Rizwan profited from two let-offs before he had completed his half century, but Babar belted 11 boundaries and five sixes against both pace and spin.

Babar and Rizwan held the previous record of Pakistan’s 197-run opening wicket stand, which they made against South Africa at Centurion in 2021.

Rizwan also scored a half century in the first match, which England won by six wickets on Tuesday. He was more aggressive in the batting powerplay as Alex Hales dropped him while running backwards at mid-off.

“We batted well, but we dropped a big catch,” Ali said. “Duckett’s partnership with Salty (Phil Salt) was fantastic and me and Brooksy (Harry Brook) played nicely.”

Salt couldn’t stump Rizwan off Adil Rashid’s first ball soon after Hales dropped a sitter. From then on, England struggled to stem the flow of runs.

Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, the only change England made from the first game, stood out with 0-26 off his four overs, but rest of the bowlers got punished by Pakistan’s accomplished T20 opening pair.

The momentum swung in Pakistan’s favor in the 13th over when Ali’s only over went for 21 as Babar smashed two sixes against his counterpart. Left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood, who grabbed three wickets in the his debut T20 on Tuesday, was smashed for 0-49.

“The momentum changed when I bowled my over,” Ali said. “I know they (Babar and Rizwan) get a lot of stick for their strike-rates but they are brilliant and you can’t afford to bowl off spin to them.”

David Willey also had an off day with 0-44 before Babar hit a boundary against the left-arm seamer in the last over.

Earlier, Ben Duckett improvised against Pakistan spinners Mohammad Nawaz (1-40) and Usman Qadir (0-40) despite Shahnawaz Dahani (2-37) clean bowling Hales (30) and Dawid Malan (0) off successive deliveries in the last over of batting powerplay.

Duckett played some impressive ramp shots over the head of the wicketkeeper before he was clean bowled by Nawaz in the 13th over while trying to repeat the shot.

Brook made a quickfire 31 and accelerated well with Ali in the late overs before getting bowled by Haris Rauf (2-30) in the 17th over. But Mohammad Hasnain, who replaced Naseem Shah in the lineup, conceded 37 runs off his last two overs to end up with 0-51 as England made 66 off the last 30 balls.

Ali raised his half century by smashing two straight sixes against Hasnain off the last two deliveries.

England won the opening game by six wickets.

Topics: Twenty20 cricket international Pakistan England Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan

Related

England wins 1st T20 in triumphant return to Pakistan
Sport
England wins 1st T20 in triumphant return to Pakistan

US build 4-1 lead over Internationals in Presidents Cup

US build 4-1 lead over Internationals in Presidents Cup
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

US build 4-1 lead over Internationals in Presidents Cup

US build 4-1 lead over Internationals in Presidents Cup
  • Another strong American team from top to bottom played at a high level on a hot day at Quail Hollow and walked off with a 4-1 lead after the first session
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

CHARLOTTE, N.C.: American red numbers filled the electronic scoreboards Thursday in the Presidents Cup, an outcome that surprised no one for these one-sided matches.

“Somebody came on the radio and said, ‘Yeah, but we’re 1 up in three matches and those can flip real quick,’” US captain Davis Love III said.

When it was over, the International team was happy it wasn’t shut out.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele set the tone with the shortest foursomes match in the Presidents Cup since 2011, dispatching Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott in 13 holes as the American duo improved to 5-0 in this alternate-shot format.

Right behind them were Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, coming up with big moments after bad shots in a 2-and-1 win over Sungjae Im and Corey Conners.

Another strong American team from top to bottom played at a high level on a hot day at Quail Hollow and walked off with a 4-1 lead after the first session.

“I told the guys last night we need to set the tone — us and J.T. and Jordan’s match — and we did,” Schauffele said. “Playing this format on a day like today and not making any bogeys, it’s exactly what we need.”

Even the breaks fell the Americans’ way.

Max Homa and Tony Finau were all square with four holes to play when Homa’s shot from a fairway bunker on the 15th hole — typically the 18th at Quail Hollow — was headed for the middle of the stream when it caromed off the rocks and into the rough. Finau pitched to 8 feet and Homa made the putt to halve the hole.

“That tie felt like a win,” Homa said, and they wound up winning the match with a par on the 18th hole.

The lone bright spot for the International team was Cameron Davis and Si Woo Kim, who won the last four holes to take out Sam Burns and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world.

“If we got whitewashed today, it would have been a tough pill to swallow,” International captain Trevor Immelman said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us, but like I said, we’ll keep going, man. We’ll keep going until they ring the bell.”

The International team, already an underdog in these matches, was hurt more than the Americans by players leaving the PGA Tour for Saudi-backed LIV Golf, including British Open champion Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann.

“Nobody here expects us to win. We’ve got to have that belief deep down,” Immelman said. “Go out there and fight. We’re up against maybe the strongest American team ever assembled on paper.”

Two of the eight rookies for the International team, Taylor Pendrith and Mito Pereira, nearly picked up another point. They were all square going to the tough par-4 closing hole when Pereira hit a wild tee shot, Pendrith could only manage the right bunker and they made bogey. Finau and Homa walked away with a 1-up win and a point.

“We did what we were supposed to do,” Finau said.

The other US point came from Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young, the PGA Tour rookie of the year, who soaked up the environment before a full house at Quail Hollow and produced a winning moment of his own.

They were in a tight match with against 20-year-old Tom Kim and K.H. Lee, all square with six holes to play. At the time, the last three matches could have gone either way.

The Americans had a 1-up lead and appeared to be headed toward the 18th when Young slammed in a 25-foot birdie putt on the 17th to end the match.

“That moment there is about all I can ask for,” Young said. “Obviously, it’s the first day, but every point we get is important. And that’s a feeling I’ve been waiting to have for a long time.”

Cantlay and Schauffele first hooked up on the long flight over to Australia for the Presidents Cup in 2019, the first team matches for both. They have become fast friends off the course and are a tough team to beat inside the ropes, particularly in foursomes.

They got plenty of help from Scott and Matsuyama — the two most experienced players on the International team — who missed plenty of putts that could have won or halved holes along the way. Matsuyama missed from 4 feet on the third hole, and the Americans took the lead and ran with it.

Thomas, who won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in 2017, had a wild day. He chunked a 9-iron so badly on the par-3 fourth that it came up 40 yards short of the green. He hit a shank from the bunker on the par-5 16th. He and Spieth didn’t lose either hole.

The match turned on the 15th when Spieth’s drive landed on the left side of a creek, Thomas did well to get to the back of the green, and Spieth ran his downhill putt some 25 feet by the hole.

Conners and Im were in position to win the hole — 7 feet away for par — and square the match. Thomas holed the par putt, Conners missed and the Americans were 2 up and headed for another point.

“You win when you pick up your partner, and he did that,” Spieth said. “That switch we had on the 15th was unreal there. Looking at going to even and instead we leave that green 2 up. It was the difference in the match.”

Next up were five matches Friday in fourballs, and each point moves the Americans closer to a ninth straight victory in these one-sided matches. They have never lost on home soil since the Presidents Cup began in 1994.

With such a dominant start, the Americans need only 11 1/2 points from the 25 matches remaining to retain the cup.

Topics: US golf

Related

Tom Kim the Presidents Cup ‘secret weapon’ for Internationals
Sport
Tom Kim the Presidents Cup ‘secret weapon’ for Internationals
US guarding against overconfidence in Presidents Cup
Sport
US guarding against overconfidence in Presidents Cup

Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
  • The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies”
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

BOSTON: The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, effective immediately, and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise in the future.

The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people with knowledge of the matter said Udoka was being sanctioned because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization. Those people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal that detail publicly.

“A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date,” the Celtics said.

Udoka, in a statement published by ESPN, apologized but did not offer detail.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment,” he said.

One of the people who spoke with The AP said Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will take over on an interim basis.

It’s the second major disciplinary situation in as many weeks in the NBA, following the decision last week by Commissioner Adam Silver to suspend Robert Sarver — the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury — for one year and fine him $10 million after an investigation showed his pattern of disturbing workplace conduct, including abusive and racist language. Sarver said Wednesday he intends to sell his teams.

Topics: Boston Celtics NBA Ime Udoka

Related

Embattled Suns owner Sarver to sell NBA club
Sport
Embattled Suns owner Sarver to sell NBA club
NBA suspends Suns owner Sarver for one year after racism probe
Sport
NBA suspends Suns owner Sarver for one year after racism probe

Clippers say Kawhi Leonard is cleared for 5-on-5 play

Clippers say Kawhi Leonard is cleared for 5-on-5 play
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

Clippers say Kawhi Leonard is cleared for 5-on-5 play

Clippers say Kawhi Leonard is cleared for 5-on-5 play
  • Leonard being cleared was expected, given how long he has been sidelined and the typical time it takes to recover from ACL surgery
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: Kawhi Leonard has been cleared for 5-on-5 basketball again, more than a year since his last NBA game.

Los Angeles Clippers President Lawrence Frank said Thursday that the team will proceed with some caution with Leonard, the two-time NBA Finals MVP and five-time All-Star who tore the ACL in his right knee during the playoffs in June 2021.

Leonard missed the remainder of that postseason, and the entirety of this past season.

“Well, I think, one, he feels great,” Frank told reporters in Los Angeles. “Two, his plan is, look, he wants to participate in everything. And I think, three, organizationally, we’re going to be cautious. So it will be a step-by-step approach.”

Leonard being cleared was expected, given how long he has been sidelined and the typical time it takes to recover from ACL surgery. But it still is a major step for the Clippers, who believe they can contend for a championship this season if healthy.

“You want those expectations,” Frank said. “Any time you have a talented team, there should be expectations. You embrace them, and you always have to shoot for the highest goal. Our goal is not just to try to compete and win a championship this year, but be in the same position the following year and the following year after that.”

There was other positive injury news from Frank on Thursday. He said forward Paul George’s elbow injury — one that limited him to 31 games last season — is also a thing of the past. Frank also said George was crucial to the Clippers’ recruitment of former All-Star guard John Wall, who signed with the team with hopes of reviving his career after a long series of injuries.

Wall was selected for the All-Star Game in five consecutive seasons from 2014 through 2018, but has played in only 82 games since. He had surgery for bone spurs in his left heel, then tore his left Achilles tendon.

“Paul, his elbow is 100 percent healthy,” Frank said. “Paul has had an extremely purposeful, driven, and very productive offseason, in that his consistency of training has been off the charts. Plus, he continues to take more and more of an ownership and leadership role.”

Leonard already has two championships — in 2014 with San Antonio, and in 2019 with Toronto. He was MVP in both of those title series.

The Clippers, though, are still chasing what would be the franchise’s first title. The closest they’ve gotten was in 2021, when they made the Western Conference finals for the first time. But Leonard had gotten hurt in the previous series against Utah, and the Clippers lost that West title matchup to Phoenix in six games. The Suns went on to lose that season’s NBA Finals to Milwaukee.

“We all embrace the challenge but realize how fragile it is,” Frank said. “All we have to do is go back two years ago to Kawhi’s injury against Utah. Kawhi was playing the best basketball of any player in the world. Our team was playing at a high level. Unfortunately for Kawhi and for the group, he got injured. I think with that, it reinforces the urgency you have to approach every single day. Nothing is guaranteed.”

The Clippers will hold their media day Monday, then travel to Las Vegas for the start of training camp on Tuesday. Their first preseason game — and possibly, Leonard’s first game action since those 2021 playoffs — is Sept. 30, in Seattle, against Israeli club Maccabi Ra’anana.

“Kawhi’s done a lot of controlled basketball for a long time,” Frank said. “Though 5-on-5 is viewed to the layman as a benchmark, it’s more complicated than that. Ultimately, he keeps trending toward being able to play in an NBA basketball game, and so he’ll just continue to take those steps in camp.”

Topics: Kawhi Leonard basketball los angeles clippers NBA

Related

LA Clippers re-sign injured superstar Kawhi Leonard
Sport
LA Clippers re-sign injured superstar Kawhi Leonard
Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against Clint Capela #15 and John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/AF)
Sport
Clippers rally to oust top seeded Jazz, Sixers set stage for game 7

Australia beat New Zealand 1-0 in World Cup warmup

Australia beat New Zealand 1-0 in World Cup warmup
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

Australia beat New Zealand 1-0 in World Cup warmup

Australia beat New Zealand 1-0 in World Cup warmup
  • It was Australia’s last home match before the World Cup in Qatar
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

BRISBANE, Australia: Spain-based winger Awer Mabil scored his eighth goal in 29 appearances for Australia and the Socceroos beat New Zealand 1-0 Thursday at Suncorp Stadium.

In the 32nd minute, Australia midfielder Jackson Irvine poached the ball in New Zealand’s half and fed Mabil, who stepped around a defender and sent a long-range strike into the bottom corner of the net. Mabil plays for Spanish club Cadiz.

“Far from satisfied, to be honest,” Irvine said. “There’s a lot of things we could have done better, but at the end of the day, a win is a win.”

It was Australia’s last home match before the World Cup in Qatar. The teams play again on Sunday in Auckland. New Zealand did not qualify for the World Cup.

Australia advanced to their fifth consecutive World Cup in the final phase of qualifying after a penalty shootout win over Peru in Qatar in June. The Socceroos are in Group D and play play France, Tunisia and Denmark.

Topics: 2022 Qatar World Cup FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Related

Australia edge France at Davis Cup, US make it two from two
Sport
Australia edge France at Davis Cup, US make it two from two
Special All eyes on Arab football star power as countdown to FIFA World Cup Qatar begins photos
Sport
All eyes on Arab football star power as countdown to FIFA World Cup Qatar begins

Mbappe stars as France shrug off troubles to outclass Austria

Mbappe stars as France shrug off troubles to outclass Austria
Updated 22 September 2022
AFP

Mbappe stars as France shrug off troubles to outclass Austria

Mbappe stars as France shrug off troubles to outclass Austria
  • Mbappe showcased his phenomenal pace and strength on the way before finishing emphatically to put the reigning world champions ahead
  • The recalled Olivier Giroud doubled their lead nine minutes later
Updated 22 September 2022
AFP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning opening goal as France shook off injuries to a host of key players and a series of off-field issues to claim a welcome 2-0 win over Austria in the UEFA Nations League in Paris on Thursday.
Mbappe showcased his phenomenal pace and strength on the way before finishing emphatically to put the reigning world champions ahead in the 56th minute at the Stade de France.
The recalled Olivier Giroud doubled their lead nine minutes later as France ran out deserved winners to stave off the threat of relegation from the top tier of the Nations League, a competition they won just last year.
Didier Deschamps’ side still need to win their last Group A1 game away in Denmark on Sunday to be certain of avoiding relegation, while qualification for the four-team finals next June is already out of reach.
France’s failure to win any of their four games in June is the reason for that, but the priority for Les Bleus now is the World Cup, with the first game of their title defense in Qatar exactly two months away.
Deschamps will hope to have recovered at least the majority of his crocked stars by the time that match against Australia comes around on November 22.
Those missing from this game would make up a very strong team in their own right, with the absentees including goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris; center-backs Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe; left-back Theo Hernandez; midfield lynchpin N’Golo Kante and forward Kingsley Coman.
Karim Benzema is currently out too, and then there is Paul Pogba, who faces a race against time to recover from knee surgery.
Pogba has also been in the headlines after filing a complaint with Italian prosecutors saying he was the target of a 13 million-euro ($13m) blackmail plot.
His brother Mathias is one of five people charged and detained in the case.
Meanwhile this week began with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe refusing to take part in a photo shoot in a row with the French Football Federation over image rights.
But neither Mbappe nor his teammates appeared distracted as they outclassed Austria.
Mbappe had the ball in the net inside 90 seconds only to be denied by the offside flag, and he was a constant threat in the first half.
France should have led at the interval but Austria had goalkeeper Patrick Pentz to thank for a sensational double save in the 35th minute.
Pentz tipped Aurelien Tchouameni’s acrobatic overhead kick onto the bar and then got down low to save Antoine Griezmann’s follow-up attempt.
Before that the hosts — who gave debuts to Monaco center-back Benoit Badiashile and his club colleague, midfielder Youssouf Fofana — saw their injury worries increase when Barcelona’s Jules Kounde limped out.
Goalkeeper Mike Maignan also came off at half-time to be replaced by West Ham United’s Alphonse Areola, and France went ahead soon after.
Mbappe collected a Giroud pass on the left before surging inside, bouncing off Austria’s Marcel Sabitzer, and lashing a shot beyond Pentz.
He celebrated by mimicking a photographer, an apparent nod to the troublesome quarrel over image rights.
Giroud then marked his return to the side by heading in Griezmann’s cross to make it 2-0 with his 49th international goal.
He is now just two shy of Thierry Henry’s French record of 51.

Topics: France Austria Kylian Mbappé Olivier Giroud UEFA Nations League

Related

Neuer, Goretzka ruled out of Germany Nations League games with Covid
Sport
Neuer, Goretzka ruled out of Germany Nations League games with Covid
Nations League games offer last chance to prepare for World Cup
Sport
Nations League games offer last chance to prepare for World Cup

Latest updates

Oil prices edge down, recession fears back in focus
Oil prices edge down, recession fears back in focus
US build 4-1 lead over Internationals in Presidents Cup
US build 4-1 lead over Internationals in Presidents Cup
China’s biggest lake declares ‘red alert’ as long drought lingers
China’s biggest lake declares ‘red alert’ as long drought lingers
Up to 10 million Australians hit by telecoms hack
Up to 10 million Australians hit by telecoms hack
Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.