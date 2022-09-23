You are here

  • Home
  • Court won’t let Philippines declare Communists as terrorists

Court won’t let Philippines declare Communists as terrorists

Court won’t let Philippines declare Communists as terrorists
A Philippine court, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2022, dismissed a government petition to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed guerrilla wing as a terrorist organization in a decision that officials vowed to appeal but was welcomed by activists. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zk4t3

Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Court won’t let Philippines declare Communists as terrorists

Court won’t let Philippines declare Communists as terrorists
  • The court asked the government to fight the communist insurgency, one of Asia’s longest, with “respect for the right to dissent, to due process and to the rule of law”
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

MANILA, Philippines: A Philippine court has dismissed a government petition to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed guerrilla wing as a terrorist organization in a decision that officials vowed to appeal but was welcomed by activists who have long rejected the labeling of rebels as terrorists.
Manila regional trial court Judge Marlo Magdoza-Malagar’s ruling, signed Wednesday, is a legal victory for activists and government critics and a setback for security officials, who have long accused left-wing organizations of covertly serving as legal fronts for the Maoist guerrillas.
The court asked the government to fight the communist insurgency, one of Asia’s longest, with “respect for the right to dissent, to due process and to the rule of law.” It raised concerns over “red-tagging,” or linking activists to insurgents, which it said was a “pernicious practice” that endangers government critics.
“While both rebellion and terrorism may involve the use of violence, the violence in rebellion is directed against government or any part thereof,” the court said in the 135-page decision. “Rebels in a rebellion always target agents of the state such as the military or the police.”
“Terrorism, on the other hand, is directed against the civilian population with the intent to cause the latter extraordinary and widespread fear and panic,” the court said.
Renato Reyes of Bayan, an alliance of left-wing groups, said, “labeling revolutionaries and those engaged in peace negotiations as `terrorists’ is wrong, counter-productive and undermines any possibility of a political settlement in the armed conflict.”
Emmanuel Salamat, a retired marine general who heads a government task force helping oversee efforts to end the decades-long insurgency, told reporters that he was saddened by the court decision because the rebels have committed acts of terrorism, including killings, for many decades.
“This is like disregarding the sacrifices of our troops, the front-liners in the field, our heroes who gave up their lives,” he said. He cited the United States and other countries which have listed the rebel New People’s Army as a terrorist organization.
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the government would appeal.
The court assessed nine separate deadly attacks and acts of violence, including the burning of a chapel and rural houses in a province, which government witnesses said were carried out by communist guerrillas in the country’s south from 2019 to 2020. But it questioned the witnesses’ identification of the attackers as rebels based on their black combat uniforms and firearms.
The court also said that any fear the attacks may have sparked may have been confined to the communities where they occurred and did not reach the “widespread” and “extraordinary” panic of a terrorist strike described under Philippine law. “The nine incidents of atrocities fall within the category of small-time `hit-and-run’ attacks and sporadic acts of violence with no specified victims or targets,” the court said. It said authorities failed to establish that the attacks were committed to coerce the government to give in to a demand, a key element of terrorism as specified in the law.
The Maoist rebel force was established in 1969 with only about 60 armed fighters in the country’s northern region but it gradually grew and spread across the country.
Battle setbacks, surrenders and infighting, however, have weakened the guerrilla group, which remains a key national security threat. The rebellion has left about 40,000 combatants and civilians dead and stunted economic development in provincial regions, where the military says a few thousand insurgents are still active.

Topics: Philippines Communist Party of the Philippines guerrilla

Related

Philippines marks Marcos’ 50th martial law anniversary, with son at UN to charm world
World
Philippines marks Marcos’ 50th martial law anniversary, with son at UN to charm world
Philippines’ top separatist leaders agree to unite for peace, development in Muslim Mindanao
World
Philippines’ top separatist leaders agree to unite for peace, development in Muslim Mindanao

Israel PM Lapid: World must use ‘force’ if Iran builds nuclear bomb

Israel PM Lapid: World must use ‘force’ if Iran builds nuclear bomb
Updated 22 September 2022
AFP

Israel PM Lapid: World must use ‘force’ if Iran builds nuclear bomb

Israel PM Lapid: World must use ‘force’ if Iran builds nuclear bomb
  • Israel, which considers Iran its archenemy, also blames Tehran for financing armed movements including the Lebanese Hezbollah
  • Lapid said large majority of Israelis support two-state solution with Palestinians
Updated 22 September 2022
AFP

UN, NEW YORK CITY: The international community should use “military force” if Iran develops nuclear weapons, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid told the United Nations on Thursday, as he reiterated support for creation of a “peaceful” Palestinian state.
Israel has been conducting an intense diplomatic offensive in recent months to try to convince the US and main European powers such as Britain, France and Germany not to renew the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
For the past 10 days, various officials have suggested the deal — which US then-president Donald Trump scrapped in 2018 — might not be renewed until at least mid-November, a deadline that Lapid has tried to use to push the West to impose a tougher approach in their negotiations.
“The only way to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is to put a credible military threat on the table,” Lapid said in a speech at the UN General Assembly.
Only then can a “longer and stronger deal with them” be negotiated.
“It needs to be made clear to Iran that if it advances its nuclear program, the world will not respond with words, but with military force,” he added.
And he made no secret that Israel itself would be willing to engage if it felt threatened.
“We will do whatever it takes,” he said. “Iran will not get a nuclear weapon.”
From the General Assembly podium, Lapid accused Tehran’s leadership of conducting an “orchestra of hate” against Jews, and said Iran’s ideologues “hate and kill Muslims who think differently, like Salman Rushdie and Mahsa Amini,” the woman whose death after being arrested by Iran’s morality policy has triggered widespread protests there.
Israel, which considers Iran its archenemy, also blames Tehran for financing armed movements including the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Palestinian Hamas.
Despite existing “obstacles,” he said, “an agreement with the Palestinians, based on two states for two peoples, is the right thing for Israel’s security, for Israel’s economy and for the future of our children.”
Lapid, who is campaigning for November 1 legislative elections, said a large majority of Israelis support a two-state solution, “and I am one of them.”
“We have only one condition: that a future Palestinian state be peaceful,” said Lapid, whose UN speech had leaked in Israel and already was being criticized by his political rivals.
Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations have been stalled since 2014.
The Lapid government’s current strategy is to try to support the Palestinian economy, but without embarking on a peace process with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, who is scheduled to address the United Nations Friday.
Israel has occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank since 1967 and from 2007 has imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory controlled by the Islamists of Hamas.
Since 2008, Hamas and Israel have waged four wars in which the Islamic Jihad, the second-largest armed Islamist movement in Gaza, has also participated.
“Put down your weapons and prove that Hamas and Islamic Jihad are not going to take over the Palestinian state you want to create,” Lapid said.
“Put down your weapons, and there will be peace.”

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA UN General Assembly (UNGA) Israel Iran Yair Lapid

Related

Amanpour says Iran president interview scrapped over headscarf demand
Media
Amanpour says Iran president interview scrapped over headscarf demand
US places sanctions on Iran’s morality police for abuse of women
Middle-East
US places sanctions on Iran’s morality police for abuse of women

Blinken calls on international community to condemn Russia for Ukraine atrocities 

Blinken calls on international community to condemn Russia for Ukraine atrocities 
Updated 22 September 2022
Charlie Peters

Blinken calls on international community to condemn Russia for Ukraine atrocities 

Blinken calls on international community to condemn Russia for Ukraine atrocities 
  • The US foreign minister warned that Moscow’s actions put the world at risk by ‘sending a message to aggressors everywhere’
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded by censuring ‘Russophobia’ in Ukraine
Updated 22 September 2022
Charlie Peters

NEW YORK CITY: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told the UN Security Council that the world risked disaster if it failed to protect the international order by reacting sharply to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken slammed the “atrocities being committed in Ukraine by Russian forces,” noting that despite the divisions among countries at the UN, there had been “remarkable unity” regarding the war in Ukraine.

He said that leaders from around the world had spoken about the need to end the war in Ukraine and to reaffirm the UN’s principles, namely “sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

But despite this unity and opposition to the violence, Blinken said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “doubled-down, choosing not to end the war but expand it.”

He added that Putin had chosen “not to pull troops back, but to call 3,000 additional troops up, not to ease tensions, but to escalate them through the threat of nuclear weapons.”

Blinken said that Putin’s escalatory actions during the UN General Assembly exposed his “utter contempt for the UN charter, to the General Assembly, and to this council.”

He continued: “The very international order that we have gathered here to uphold is being shredded before our eyes.

“We cannot, we will not, allow President Putin to get away with it.”

He warned that failing to defend territorial integrity in Ukraine would put “every country in the world at risk” by “sending a message to aggressors everywhere,” which would “open the door to a less peaceful, less secure world.”

Ahead of this morning’s debate on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that it would be “arguably the most significant Security Council meeting of our time,” referring to Dublin’s period as a non-permanent member of the council.

He added: “I think it will be a very abrasive meeting.”

That forecasted abrasiveness was delivered sharply by Blinken, who moved on to describe atrocities in Ukraine that had been reported to him and some that he had witnessed while visiting the war-torn country.

Blinken’s statement was anticipated to be staunchly critical of Russian actions in Ukraine, and he confronted his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, by detailing a shocking range of allegations of war crimes, torture, mass graves, and severe beatings conducted by Russian forces.

Blinken called on countries that have yet to speak out in strong terms against these alleged crimes by Russian forces.

However, despite the firm nature of his demands of other countries on the council and those attending the UNGA proceedings this week, Blinken is reportedly not expecting the UNSC to act effectively against Moscow due to Russia’s power to veto as a permanent member on the council.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, earlier told AP that despite this block to action, Blinken’s speech is being delivered in order to urge other UNSC members to pressure Moscow about the global damage that the war is causing, demanding that it ends.

Opening the council’s meeting, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that “the world may run out of food” if urgent measures are not successfully taken to support various humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

He praised deals struck with Ukraine and Russia, such as the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the “Memorandum of Understanding with the Russian Federation on the full access of Russian food and fertilizer products, including ammonia, to global markets,” but added that the situation was still severe.

China’s Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi followed Blinken and said that Beijing had sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, urging the international community to “de-escalate and create conditions for political settlement.”

He said that the “international community needs to support the UN in creating neutrality” in the crisis, urging stakeholders to “contain spillovers” from the conflict.

Yi supported calls for investigations into rights abuses in Ukraine, but reaffirmed that they must be “objective and fair, based on facts rather than an assumption of guilt” and “must not be politicized.”

On the energy and food crises sparked by the conflict, the Chinese representative said that “energy suppliers and consumers should work together to keep the global energy market stable.”

He added: “We support the secretary-general in helping facilitate the exports of Russian and Ukrainian grains.”

The Chinese representative added that it had “put forth the international food security cooperation initiative” to ensure the developing countries do not “pay the price” of the food crisis caused by the conflict.

Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, criticized “spurious” attempts to promote an idea of “Russian aggression.”

Lavrov opened his address by attacking the “neo-Nazis” and other extremists in Ukraine who had enjoyed the “direct support of Western countries” since 2014. He said that “ethnic Russians are being subject to intolerance” in some Ukrainian regions, warning that “anti-Russian feelings” were no longer being hidden by Ukrainian officials. 

Lavrov, who did not address the energy or food crises concerns raised by other speakers at the security council, continued to outline alleged rights abuses suffered by Russian or Russia-supporting forces and citizens in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. 

Lavrov added that Moscow had “no confidence” in the UNSC and other international fora, outlining how the “special military operation” was “inevitable.”

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly followed Lavrov, slamming Putin and the Russian administration for its invasion of Ukraine. He said the Ukrainian spirit had “continued to inspire” people around the world, adding that UN agencies had noted more than 14,000 civilian casualties in the country since the invasions. 

Cleverly returned the conversation to “mounting evidence of Russian atrocities against civilians,” including “indiscriminate shelling” and “horrific acts of sexual violence.”

Lamenting the “grizzly discoveries” of torture, Cleverly also slammed the food and energy crises sparked by the conflict, attacking Putin’s government for attempting to escape responsibility for the changes to the food market.

Topics: UNGA77 Russia-Ukraine Conflict UNGA US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Ukraine Russia

Related

Blinken and Russia’s Lavrov have ‘frank’ discussion about prisoners
World
Blinken and Russia’s Lavrov have ‘frank’ discussion about prisoners

Army, police search operation ongoing in Pakistan’s Swat Valley amid fears of Taliban comeback

Army, police search operation ongoing in Pakistan’s Swat Valley amid fears of Taliban comeback
Updated 22 September 2022

Army, police search operation ongoing in Pakistan’s Swat Valley amid fears of Taliban comeback

Army, police search operation ongoing in Pakistan’s Swat Valley amid fears of Taliban comeback
  • Police, government officials and local elders confirm presence of up to 300 Pakistani Taliban militants in Swat
  • Insurgents from TTP took partial control of Swat Valley in 2007 before being ousted 2 years later in military operation
Updated 22 September 2022
NAIMAT KHAN

MINGORA: Army and police have launched a joint search operation in Pakistan’s northwestern Swat District against Pakistani Taliban militants, officials with direct knowledge of the activity said, amid widespread reports the group is attempting to regain a foothold in the mountainous area they once ruled with an iron fist.

Insurgents from the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, took partial control of Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2007, before being ousted two years later in a major military operation hailed as a telling blow against militant violence.

During this time, militants unleashed a reign of terror, killing and beheading politicians, singers, soldiers and opponents. They banned female education and destroyed nearly 200 schools for girls.

Last month the Pakistani military denied reports TTP fighters had returned to Swat, calling the news “grossly exaggerated and misleading.”

But local elders as well as police and government officials interviewed by Arab News this week reported the return of up to 300 Taliban militants to the valley and said localized joint operations by police and the army had been launched to quell the movement.

Locals’ fears of a Taliban comeback were most visible last week when hundreds of people took to the streets in Swat Valley to demand peace and protection.

The protest came just days after a bombing claimed by the TTP killed eight people, including influential anti-Taliban leader Idrees Khan, in what was the first major bombing in the area in over a decade.

Taliban militants last week also kidnapped 10 employees of a telecom company and demanded Rs100 million ($418,000) for their release, according to a police report filed with the local counterterrorism department.

Three police officers in Swat, including one with direct knowledge of the operation, confirmed that a search operation led by police and military officials to identify and clear militant hideouts was ongoing.

A fourth security official said the “situation was fully being monitored,” without confirming an anti-TTP operation or whether the army was involved.

All officials declined to be named as they were not authorized to speak publicly about the activity.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a spokesperson for his ministry, Ali Nawaz, did not respond to requests for comment. The Inter-Services Public Relations, the Pakistani military’s media wing, declined to comment for this story.

Representatives of the TTP could not be reached for comment on their tactics in Swat Valley.

“Law enforcement officials are alert and maintaining necessary vigil and alertness in the area and law and order is being maintained,” one security official said, declining to be named.

A senior police official said at least 300 Taliban militants had been identified as being present on the Shaur, Peuchar, Kanala and Balasoor mountain tops of the Swat District’s Matta Tehsil in recent months.

“A search operation has started, posts have been set up and Special Services Group’s commandos have arrived,” the official, who had direct knowledge of the operation, told Arab News.

Barrister Mohammed Ali Saif, a spokesperson of the KP provincial government, confirmed the “scattered” presence of Taliban militants in Swat and the launch of a police operation but did not confirm if the military was involved.

“There is no specific area with a permanent presence of the TTP. They roam quietly and they have some local supporters there already,” he said.

“But wherever there is information of their presence, action is being taken. When they appear, they are either arrested or are killed. The province takes actions against them whenever there is a report about their presence or there is information that they or anyone else is involved in any illegal or terrorist activity.”

Saif also said he could not confirm if a full-scale military offensive such as in the past was being planned, adding that the decision would be taken by the federal government and the army.

Zahid Khan, an anti-Taliban leader of the Swat Qaumi Jirga, told Arab News the group had complained to police four months ago about a growing Taliban presence, but their concerns were rebuffed.

“They dismissed us when we inquired from police and local administration about the return of the Taliban,” Khan told Arab News.

But the police officer involved in the search operation said militants were being identified and action would be taken: “We have the capacity to eliminate them.”

Fears of a Taliban comeback have surfaced while the group has been holding peace talks with the government. But isolated militant attacks and security raids on militant hideouts have continued, raising concerns that these talks could break in the coming months, if not weeks.

A formal ceasefire between Pakistan and the TTP is still in place.

Topics: Pakistan Swat Valley Taliban

Related

Comoros, Somalia reiterate commitment to fighting global terror at UN General Assembly

Comoros, Somalia reiterate commitment to fighting global terror at UN General Assembly
Updated 22 September 2022
Alex Whiteman

Comoros, Somalia reiterate commitment to fighting global terror at UN General Assembly

Comoros, Somalia reiterate commitment to fighting global terror at UN General Assembly
  • ‘Terrorism cannot be contained. Instead, it must be comprehensively defeated’
  • ‘Behind these groups is the frustration of young people who do not see a future for themselves’
Updated 22 September 2022
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: The presidents of Comoros and Somalia have both reiterated their commitment to the fight against global terrorism, but warned the international community that policies of containment will fail.

Addressing the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said: “No country has fought against terrorists like Somalia has, and it is because of that experience we can tell you that terrorism cannot be contained.

“Instead, it must be comprehensively defeated wherever it is. This means defeating it for once, for all, and completely.”

Azali Assoumani said eradicating global terrorism requires cohesive international support to not only fight against it, but to understand why it has persisted.

He added: “These groups that threaten the peace claim they are Muslims, but they are not Muslims, they are simply terrorists.

“But they also expose the reality of frustration in communities. We are aware that behind these groups is the frustration of young people who do not see a future for themselves, and we need to provide an alternative because the support of young people is vital for the future.”

While acknowledging the pressing concerns of terrorism in Somalia, Mohamud said it is just one of the interlocking crises facing the world.

Tackling them independently will not work, he added, and rather than the international community prioritizing one over the other, he called for a comprehensive plan that addresses them as a collective.

“Effective joint action must start today, or the UN 2030 goals will remain a mad distant dream,” said Mohamud.

“With partnerships we can build a sustainable, inclusive, people-centered economy. This is the basis of challenging the interlocking crises.

“The most important lessons we have learned of combating the interlocking crises in Somalia is not to be behind.

“In Somalia, we have a wise saying: One finger cannot wash a whole face. If we walk together, no challenge is insurmountable.”

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA Somalia comoros

Related

Special Why Somalia’s drought and looming food crisis require an innovative response video
World
Why Somalia’s drought and looming food crisis require an innovative response
Respect for state sovereignty essential, Comoros president tells UN
World
Respect for state sovereignty essential, Comoros president tells UN

Respect for state sovereignty essential, Comoros president tells UN

Respect for state sovereignty essential, Comoros president tells UN
Updated 22 September 2022
Alex Whiteman

Respect for state sovereignty essential, Comoros president tells UN

Respect for state sovereignty essential, Comoros president tells UN
  • ‘There is an imperative need to find a fair and just solution to the injustices being faced by the Palestinians’
  • French control of island of Mayotte ‘a painful episode that has persisted for 40 years’
Updated 22 September 2022
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: Respect for state sovereignty remains essential as the world tackles a series of interlocking crises, the president of Comoros told the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

Azali Assoumani urged his fellow delegates to remember the centrality of sovereignty in the international system in tackling global injustice.

“There is an imperative need to find a fair and just solution to the injustices being faced by the Palestinians,” he said.

“This solution must be recognition of a two-state system in which the Palestinians have a state of their own and one in which East Jerusalem is their capital, so that they may live in peace side-by-side with their neighbor Israel.”

Reflecting on his country’s own issues of territorial sovereignty, Assoumani said Comoros had for more than 40 years been locked in a dispute with France over the island of Mayotte.

While the four islands making up Comoros voted for independence in 1947, France interpreted the results on an island-by-island basis, allowing it to maintain control of Mayotte, which voted against independence.

“This is a painful episode that has persisted for 40 years, but we welcome the dialogue between Comoros and France,” said Assoumani.

“We have just celebrated our 47th year of independence. The first two decades saw lots of instability, but for 20 years now we have celebrated stability.

“But island nations like ours need greater attention paid by the international community in this moment of upheaval.”

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA comoros

Related

Saudi delegation visits Comoros, Madagascar
Saudi Arabia
Saudi delegation visits Comoros, Madagascar
Presidents of Comoros, Ivory Coast perform Umrah during visit to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Presidents of Comoros, Ivory Coast perform Umrah during visit to Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Court won’t let Philippines declare Communists as terrorists
Court won’t let Philippines declare Communists as terrorists
Clippers say Kawhi Leonard is cleared for 5-on-5 play
Clippers say Kawhi Leonard is cleared for 5-on-5 play
Australia beat New Zealand 1-0 in World Cup warmup
Australia beat New Zealand 1-0 in World Cup warmup
Babar and Rizwan lead Pakistan to big win over England
Babar and Rizwan lead Pakistan to big win over England
Saudi crown prince holds calls with Russian president, Pakistan prime minister
Saudi crown prince holds calls with Russian president, Pakistan prime minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.