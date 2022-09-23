You are here

  • Home
  • China’s biggest lake declares ‘red alert’ as long drought lingers

China’s biggest lake declares ‘red alert’ as long drought lingers

China’s biggest lake declares ‘red alert’ as long drought lingers
A general view shows the usually half-submerged-in-water Luoxing Dun, a small island with ancient temples on it, in China's largest freshwater Poyang Lake in Juijiang, Jiangxi province. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rfryk

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

China’s biggest lake declares ‘red alert’ as long drought lingers

China’s biggest lake declares ‘red alert’ as long drought lingers
  • A long dry spell across the Yangtze river basin severely curtailed hydropower output and damaged crop growth ahead of the autumn harvest
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI: The central Chinese province of Jiangxi has declared a water supply “red alert” for the first time after the Poyang freshwater lake, the country’s biggest, dwindled to a record low, the Jiangxi government said on Friday.
The Poyang Lake, normally a vital flood outlet for the Yangtze, China’s longest river, has been suffering from drought since June, with water levels at a key monitoring spot falling from 19.43 meters to 7.1 meters over the last three months.
The Jiangxi Water Monitoring Center said Poyang’s water levels would fall even further in coming days, with rainfall still minimal. Precipitation since July is 60 percent lower than a year earlier, it said.
As many as 267 weather stations across China reported record temperatures in August, and a long dry spell across the Yangtze river basin severely curtailed hydropower output and damaged crop growth ahead of the autumn harvest.
Though heavy rain has relieved the drought in much of southwest China, central regions continue to suffer, with extremely dry conditions now stretching more than 70 days in Jiangxi.
A total of 10 reservoirs in neighboring Anhui province have fallen below the “dead pool” level, meaning they are unable to discharge water downstream, the local water bureau said earlier this week.
State weather forecasters said this week that drought conditions still prevailed in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze, and efforts were required to seed clouds and divert water from elsewhere. 

Topics: China climate change Poyang lake Yangtze River

Related

Special Why Somalia’s drought and looming food crisis require an innovative response video
World
Why Somalia’s drought and looming food crisis require an innovative response
US cuts water supply for some states, Mexico as drought bites
World
US cuts water supply for some states, Mexico as drought bites

Up to 10 million Australians hit by telecoms hack

Up to 10 million Australians hit by telecoms hack
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Up to 10 million Australians hit by telecoms hack

Up to 10 million Australians hit by telecoms hack
  • It is not yet clear whether the attack came from a state-based or criminal organization
  • Optus telecommunications exec said a “sophisticated” actor was behind a cyberattack
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

SYDNEY: Sensitive information about almost 10 million Australian telecoms subscribers may have been compromised by a massive hack of the country’s second-largest provider, the firm revealed Friday.
Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said a “sophisticated” actor was behind a cyberattack, which gained access to information about up to 9.8 million users.
The data accessed included customers’ names, dates of birth, phone numbers and email addresses, as well as some driver’s license and passport numbers.
No passwords or bank details were taken, according to the Singapore-owned firm.
It is not yet clear whether the attack came from a state-based or criminal organization, but Bayer Rosmarin said no ransom demand had been made.
“It’s too early to rule out any possibility,” she said, adding that police and the Australian government were investigating.
“We don’t yet know who these attackers are and what they want to do with this information.”
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission warned Australians who were potentially impacted — a number that matches almost half the country’s population — that they could be at risk of identity theft.
“Optus customers should take immediate steps to secure all of their accounts, particularly their bank and financial accounts. You should also monitor for unusual activity on your accounts and watch out for contact by scammers,” the watchdog said.
 

Topics: Australia Cyberattack

Related

Albania reports 2nd cyberattack by Iran, on border systems
World
Albania reports 2nd cyberattack by Iran, on border systems
Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger gives an update about a cyber attack against U.S. in Washington on Monday. (REUTERS)
World
Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks

War leaves Ukraine farming village queueing for food

War leaves Ukraine farming village queueing for food
Updated 23 September 2022
AFP

War leaves Ukraine farming village queueing for food

War leaves Ukraine farming village queueing for food
  • As the residents gathered, a Ukrainian army truck-mounted multiple rocket launcher rumbled through the narrow lanes of the village
Updated 23 September 2022
AFP

LEBYAZHE, Ukraine: Ukraine’s farmland is famed for its rich black soil and considered a breadbasket for the world, but on Thursday, after months of war, residents of a frontline farming village were queueing for food.
The Russian invasion force that crossed the border on February 24 did not quite reach little Lebyazhe, as Ukrainian troops scrambled to defend routes to the country’s second city, Kharkiv.
But the quiet rural community, sometimes hit by shelling, found itself embroiled in the ensuing conflict, until this month’s lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive drove the invader back.
“It’s been terrible, terrible. I can’t even describe it,” said 75-year-old Galina Mykhailivna, hunkered down while waiting for food rations in front of a village cultural center with a gaping shell hole in the facade.
“It’s tragic, they destroyed the whole village,” she declared, exaggerating in her distress as most of the houses remain standing, although signs of war are everywhere.
“It was so nice before, now it’s ruined,” she said.
As the residents gathered, a Ukrainian army truck-mounted multiple rocket launcher rumbled through the narrow lanes of the village, while artillery detonations boomed from time to time.
Ominously, Lebyazhe lies downstream from a major dam on the Siversky Donets river damaged this week by a Russian missile, amid signs Moscow is targeting civilian infrastructure.
Its hinterland boasts vast swathes of sunflower fields — a global source of cooking oil — and homes in the village itself typically keep productive vegetable patches, goats and ducks.
But on Thursday, community leader Olexander Nesmiyan — the tallest man in the village — was overseeing the distribution of food parcels.
Each box, emblazoned with the logo of the UN World Food Programme, holds 12 kilos (26 pounds) of basic foodstuffs — rice, oil, pasta, canned beans and canned meat — enough to feed one person for one month.
It was a weighty burden for some of the elderly villagers to carry, but neighbors helped out. Boxes were loaded into wheelbarrows and strapped to bikes, as dogs and children enjoyed playing among the crowd.
The gathering is cheerful, a trip out to the village store and a chance to greet neighbors, perhaps to forget about Lebyazhe’s other problems for a few hours.
“Yes, six months without electricity. And now already three months without gas, but we’ll make it somehow,” said 65-year-old Lyubov Polushkyna.

Topics: Ukraine Ukraine War Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Blinken calls on international community to condemn Russia for Ukraine atrocities 
World
Blinken calls on international community to condemn Russia for Ukraine atrocities 
No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap
World
No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap

NY probe found potential crimes. Why isn’t Trump in cuffs?

NY probe found potential crimes. Why isn’t Trump in cuffs?
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

NY probe found potential crimes. Why isn’t Trump in cuffs?

NY probe found potential crimes. Why isn’t Trump in cuffs?
  • In New York, the state attorney general’s office is only allowed to prosecute a limited range of offenses on its own, like bid rigging and payroll violations
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

NEW YORK: New York’s attorney general says her three-year investigation of former President Donald Trump uncovered potential crimes in the way he ran his real estate empire, including allegations of bank and insurance fraud.
So why isn’t Trump being prosecuted?
Attorney General Letitia James didn’t seek to slap handcuffs on the Republican this week, as some of his critics hoped. Instead, she announced a civil lawsuit seeking $250 million and his permanent banishment from doing business in the state.
Like many things involving the law and Trump, the reasons James, a Democrat, opted for a lawsuit rather than a prosecution are complicated.
For one, even if she did want to prosecute Trump, she doesn’t have jurisdiction under state law to bring a criminal case against him or any of the lawsuit’s other defendants, including the Trump Organization and his three eldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.
In New York, the state attorney general’s office is only allowed to prosecute a limited range of offenses on its own, like bid rigging and payroll violations.
Otherwise, the office must partner with a county district attorney on a prosecution — as James’ office did with the Manhattan district attorney’s office in a case against Trump’s longtime finance chief — or obtain what’s known as a criminal referral from the governor or a state agency that has jurisdiction over the alleged wrongdoing.
Even then, mounting a criminal fraud case is far more challenging than a civil lawsuit.
In a criminal case, prosecutors would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump intended to commit a crime. In the lawsuit — if it goes to trial — jurors would only need to be persuaded it was more likely than not that wrongdoing occurred.
Filing a civil lawsuit while letting others sort out potential criminal violations is a sound strategy, legal experts said, allowing James to seek remedies other than prison time.
It allows the attorney general to avoid the kind of internal debate about criminal charges that fractured the Manhattan district attorney’s parallel investigation into Trump earlier this year.
No former US president has ever been charged with a crime.
The prospect of Trump, 76, behind bars as a result of a criminal prosecution could give juries pause, make judges more careful and make winning more difficult, said University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias.
“Even for Trump, people don’t like him, but do they want to put him away?” Tobias said. “What would it take? What kind of punishment would be appropriate? So it’s just all around more difficult.”
A civil case, given its lower burden of proof standard, is “a lot easier to assemble ... and probably win,” Tobias said.
Trump, a Republican who’s laying the groundwork for another presidential run in 2024, has derided James as “a fraud who campaigned on a ‘get Trump’ platform.’”
In an interview Wednesday night with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, Trump suggested that his company had protected itself against possible fraud allegations by warning banks and potential business partners not to trust the information in its financial disclosures.
“We have a disclaimer right on the front,” Trump said. “’You’re at your own risk.’ ... ‘Be careful because it may not be accurate. It may be way off.’ ... ‘Get your own people. Use your own appraisers. Use your own lawyers. Don’t rely on us.’”
James said at a news conference Wednesday that her office was referring its findings to the US attorney’s office in Manhattan and the Internal Revenue Service, and would share evidence of possible state law violations with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, if requested.
The US attorney’s office in Manhattan said it was aware of James’ referral of potential criminal violations, but otherwise declined comment. The Internal Revenue Service’s criminal investigation division said it “doesn’t confirm the existence of investigations until court documents are publicly available.”
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his probe of Trump was “active and ongoing.”
The former prosecutor who had been leading Bragg’s investigation, Mark Pomerantz, resigned in February because he felt the office should be moving more quickly to bring criminal charges against Trump.
In a resignation letter, Pomerantz wrote that he believes the former president is “guilty of numerous felony violations.”
He said he had told Bragg there was “evidence sufficient to establish Mr. Trump’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt” of many of the same allegations that now appear in James’ lawsuit — including that Trump falsified financial statements to secure loans and burnish his image as a wealthy businessman.
If there’s no settlement agreement, James’ lawsuit against Trump could take years to play out and might not be resolved before the 2024 presidential election.
A fraud lawsuit James filed against the National Rifle Association recently entered its third year, slowed by legal wrangling and the powerful gun advocacy group’s attempts to get the case thrown out. No trial date has been set.
Drawn out legal proceedings could hurt Trump’s business by making lenders and potential partners reluctant to cut deals. But, if history is any guide, it’s not likely to be a crushing blow. Against the odds, and despite no shortage of legal battles in recent years, the company has been able to get new loans and raise money.
In February, the Trump Organization got a $100 million from a California bank to refinance commercial and retail space in its Trump Tower headquarters. That deal was struck just three days after Trump’s long-time accountants, Mazurs, disavowed a decade of financial statements it had helped prepare — a serious blow to his business reputation.
That big loan also came after the Trump Organization had already been indicted on fraud charges by the Manhattan district attorney’s office for allegedly helping executives evade taxes. That case is scheduled to go to trial next month.
Another recent victory for Trump as his legal troubles mount: Selling his Washington D.C. hotel for $375 million, far more than expected.
Several lending experts said the new loan show why much of Trump’s business is insulated from his political and legal storms: What matters most in real estate is the cash thrown off by rent and the collateral of the buildings — not the reputation of the owner.
 

Topics: Donald Trump Trump Organization New York Letitia James National Rifle Association

Related

US judge orders review of material seized at Trump’s home
World
US judge orders review of material seized at Trump’s home
Trump media deal suffers blow as SPAC fails to win extension
Media
Trump media deal suffers blow as SPAC fails to win extension

Court won’t let Philippines declare Communists as terrorists

Court won’t let Philippines declare Communists as terrorists
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

Court won’t let Philippines declare Communists as terrorists

Court won’t let Philippines declare Communists as terrorists
  • The court asked the government to fight the communist insurgency, one of Asia’s longest, with “respect for the right to dissent, to due process and to the rule of law”
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

MANILA, Philippines: A Philippine court has dismissed a government petition to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed guerrilla wing as a terrorist organization in a decision that officials vowed to appeal but was welcomed by activists who have long rejected the labeling of rebels as terrorists.
Manila regional trial court Judge Marlo Magdoza-Malagar’s ruling, signed Wednesday, is a legal victory for activists and government critics and a setback for security officials, who have long accused left-wing organizations of covertly serving as legal fronts for the Maoist guerrillas.
The court asked the government to fight the communist insurgency, one of Asia’s longest, with “respect for the right to dissent, to due process and to the rule of law.” It raised concerns over “red-tagging,” or linking activists to insurgents, which it said was a “pernicious practice” that endangers government critics.
“While both rebellion and terrorism may involve the use of violence, the violence in rebellion is directed against government or any part thereof,” the court said in the 135-page decision. “Rebels in a rebellion always target agents of the state such as the military or the police.”
“Terrorism, on the other hand, is directed against the civilian population with the intent to cause the latter extraordinary and widespread fear and panic,” the court said.
Renato Reyes of Bayan, an alliance of left-wing groups, said, “labeling revolutionaries and those engaged in peace negotiations as `terrorists’ is wrong, counter-productive and undermines any possibility of a political settlement in the armed conflict.”
Emmanuel Salamat, a retired marine general who heads a government task force helping oversee efforts to end the decades-long insurgency, told reporters that he was saddened by the court decision because the rebels have committed acts of terrorism, including killings, for many decades.
“This is like disregarding the sacrifices of our troops, the front-liners in the field, our heroes who gave up their lives,” he said. He cited the United States and other countries which have listed the rebel New People’s Army as a terrorist organization.
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the government would appeal.
The court assessed nine separate deadly attacks and acts of violence, including the burning of a chapel and rural houses in a province, which government witnesses said were carried out by communist guerrillas in the country’s south from 2019 to 2020. But it questioned the witnesses’ identification of the attackers as rebels based on their black combat uniforms and firearms.
The court also said that any fear the attacks may have sparked may have been confined to the communities where they occurred and did not reach the “widespread” and “extraordinary” panic of a terrorist strike described under Philippine law. “The nine incidents of atrocities fall within the category of small-time `hit-and-run’ attacks and sporadic acts of violence with no specified victims or targets,” the court said. It said authorities failed to establish that the attacks were committed to coerce the government to give in to a demand, a key element of terrorism as specified in the law.
The Maoist rebel force was established in 1969 with only about 60 armed fighters in the country’s northern region but it gradually grew and spread across the country.
Battle setbacks, surrenders and infighting, however, have weakened the guerrilla group, which remains a key national security threat. The rebellion has left about 40,000 combatants and civilians dead and stunted economic development in provincial regions, where the military says a few thousand insurgents are still active.

Topics: Philippines Communist Party of the Philippines guerrilla

Related

Philippines marks Marcos’ 50th martial law anniversary, with son at UN to charm world
World
Philippines marks Marcos’ 50th martial law anniversary, with son at UN to charm world
Philippines’ top separatist leaders agree to unite for peace, development in Muslim Mindanao
World
Philippines’ top separatist leaders agree to unite for peace, development in Muslim Mindanao

Israel PM Lapid: World must use ‘force’ if Iran builds nuclear bomb

Israel PM Lapid: World must use ‘force’ if Iran builds nuclear bomb
Updated 22 September 2022
AFP

Israel PM Lapid: World must use ‘force’ if Iran builds nuclear bomb

Israel PM Lapid: World must use ‘force’ if Iran builds nuclear bomb
  • Israel, which considers Iran its archenemy, also blames Tehran for financing armed movements including the Lebanese Hezbollah
  • Lapid said large majority of Israelis support two-state solution with Palestinians
Updated 22 September 2022
AFP

UN, NEW YORK CITY: The international community should use “military force” if Iran develops nuclear weapons, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid told the United Nations on Thursday, as he reiterated support for creation of a “peaceful” Palestinian state.
Israel has been conducting an intense diplomatic offensive in recent months to try to convince the US and main European powers such as Britain, France and Germany not to renew the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
For the past 10 days, various officials have suggested the deal — which US then-president Donald Trump scrapped in 2018 — might not be renewed until at least mid-November, a deadline that Lapid has tried to use to push the West to impose a tougher approach in their negotiations.
“The only way to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is to put a credible military threat on the table,” Lapid said in a speech at the UN General Assembly.
Only then can a “longer and stronger deal with them” be negotiated.
“It needs to be made clear to Iran that if it advances its nuclear program, the world will not respond with words, but with military force,” he added.
And he made no secret that Israel itself would be willing to engage if it felt threatened.
“We will do whatever it takes,” he said. “Iran will not get a nuclear weapon.”
From the General Assembly podium, Lapid accused Tehran’s leadership of conducting an “orchestra of hate” against Jews, and said Iran’s ideologues “hate and kill Muslims who think differently, like Salman Rushdie and Mahsa Amini,” the woman whose death after being arrested by Iran’s morality policy has triggered widespread protests there.
Israel, which considers Iran its archenemy, also blames Tehran for financing armed movements including the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Palestinian Hamas.
Despite existing “obstacles,” he said, “an agreement with the Palestinians, based on two states for two peoples, is the right thing for Israel’s security, for Israel’s economy and for the future of our children.”
Lapid, who is campaigning for November 1 legislative elections, said a large majority of Israelis support a two-state solution, “and I am one of them.”
“We have only one condition: that a future Palestinian state be peaceful,” said Lapid, whose UN speech had leaked in Israel and already was being criticized by his political rivals.
Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations have been stalled since 2014.
The Lapid government’s current strategy is to try to support the Palestinian economy, but without embarking on a peace process with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, who is scheduled to address the United Nations Friday.
Israel has occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank since 1967 and from 2007 has imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory controlled by the Islamists of Hamas.
Since 2008, Hamas and Israel have waged four wars in which the Islamic Jihad, the second-largest armed Islamist movement in Gaza, has also participated.
“Put down your weapons and prove that Hamas and Islamic Jihad are not going to take over the Palestinian state you want to create,” Lapid said.
“Put down your weapons, and there will be peace.”

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA UN General Assembly (UNGA) Israel Iran Yair Lapid

Related

Amanpour says Iran president interview scrapped over headscarf demand
Media
Amanpour says Iran president interview scrapped over headscarf demand
US places sanctions on Iran’s morality police for abuse of women
Middle-East
US places sanctions on Iran’s morality police for abuse of women

Latest updates

China’s biggest lake declares ‘red alert’ as long drought lingers
China’s biggest lake declares ‘red alert’ as long drought lingers
Up to 10 million Australians hit by telecoms hack
Up to 10 million Australians hit by telecoms hack
Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
War leaves Ukraine farming village queueing for food
War leaves Ukraine farming village queueing for food
NY probe found potential crimes. Why isn’t Trump in cuffs?
NY probe found potential crimes. Why isn’t Trump in cuffs?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.