GCC banks returning to pre-COVID-19 levels amid higher oil prices: S&P Global

GCC banks returning to pre-COVID-19 levels amid higher oil prices: S&P Global
Saudi and Kuwaiti banks showed the strongest performance among the four largest GCC markets (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

GCC banks returning to pre-COVID-19 levels amid higher oil prices: S&P Global

GCC banks returning to pre-COVID-19 levels amid higher oil prices: S&P Global
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council banks are returning to form after a strong first half of 2022, with earnings for most of them reaching almost pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year, according to S&P Global Ratings.

This optimism is spurred by high oil prices, rising interest rates, supporting the banks' creditworthiness, along with new public-sector-backed projects, the agency said.

In the first half, margins slightly improved in most systems. 

Saudi and Kuwaiti banks showed the strongest performance among the four largest GCC markets, with earnings already almost reaching pre-pandemic levels, while Qatari and the UAE banks are taking a bit longer to recover, according to the report.

In the second half of the year, higher net interest margins will likely offset an increasing cost of risk, leaving banks with stronger full-year profits than 2021.

The cost of risk will likely stabilize at normalized levels this year, partly due to adequate provisioning.

Still, some loans that benefited from support measures may turn nonperforming, S&P said.

GCC banks face a less certain 2023, with expectations of lower oil prices and risks to economic growth in the US and Europe.

Saudi Arabia

As Saudi banks’ financial performance has almost recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels, S&P expects an average return on assets of 2 percent in 2022 compared with 2.1 percent in 2019. 

Credit to the private sector expanded 8.5 percent over the first half, due to stronger-than-expected mortgage growth, owing to market saturation and a pick-up in demand for corporate credit driven by Vision 2030 projects. 

Aggregated cost of risk remained low, at about 46 basis points, due to the strong economic rebound, and the share of Stage 3 loans remained broadly flat, estimated at about 2 percent. 

Saudi banks’ non-performing loan coverage stood at 160 percent to 170 percent in 2022. 

Higher credit growth momentum will continue into the second half of the year, mostly due to stronger-than-expected performance in the mortgage portfolio, according to S&P.

“We now expect credit growth to reach about 15 percent in 2022,” the agency said.

However, there is expectation that higher interest rates and market saturation will eventually curb mortgage origination.

S&P expects corporate lending to start contributing to loan growth, as the gradual increase in interest rates will continue to feed Saudi banks' margins, eventually pushing them up by year-end. 

Still, the cost of risk is expected to somewhat increase over the second half to 70 bps-80 bps as some of the loans restructured post-pandemic are reclassified. 

The systemwide ROA is set to stabilize at 1.9 percent to 2.1 percent from 2022. 

The increasing risk of recessions in the US and Europe, along with higher interest rates, could pressure the operating environment in the Kingdom, especially if oil prices drop. Also, higher interest rates could result in a shift away from non-commission-bearing deposits, which may pressure banks' margins.

The UAE

Higher interest rates and lower cost of risk in the UAE will support banking sector profitability, according to S&P Ratings.

Asset quality is also set to stabilize while the NPLs are expected to remain contained with the support scheme ending.

Banks' performance in the UAE improved in first-half 2022 due to lower cost of risk and higher interest rates, while the Central Bank of the UAE's COVID-19-related targeted economic support scheme also helped the system, limiting the increase in NPLs. 

At the same time, the macroeconomic environment has started to improve driven by higher oil prices and recovery in the non-oil sector.

Better operating conditions led to higher lending growth in first-half 2202 compared with 2021, although this could be tempered by increasing interest rates in the second half. 

Kuwait

Higher oil prices and the economic recovery in Kuwait have supported faster lending growth and lower cost of risk, creating a supportive environment.

Further reduction in cost of risk and higher lending growth of 9 percent year-on-year in the first half led to stronger banks' earnings.

Non-interest income continued to benefit from the improved operating environment, while higher inflation and the resumption of some costs as the pandemic wanes spurred a 10 percent increase in operating costs compared with the first half of 2021, offsetting the benefits from higher revenue.

Momentum may slow in the second half, with some NPL formation. according to S&P Global. 

Qatar

The Qatari private sector credit is set to grow by 5 percent in 2022, less than half the average rate seen over the previous three years, according to S&P Global. 

The World Cup at the end of the year along with positive sentiment stemming from high natural gas prices will push consumption lending to strongest growth.

However, government construction projects have mostly been completed, which is shown in banks' first-half performance. 

Overall credit could reduce slightly if lending to the government continues to decline in the second half, which the agency views as likely given the projected fiscal surplus of about 12 percent of GDP.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Banks S&P Global

Saudi Arabia to kick off new sewage plant pre-qualification in 2023: MEED

Saudi Arabia to kick off new sewage plant pre-qualification in 2023: MEED
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to kick off new sewage plant pre-qualification in 2023: MEED

Saudi Arabia to kick off new sewage plant pre-qualification in 2023: MEED
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to begin the pre-qualification process for the contract to develop two independent sewage treatment plants early next year, MEED reported citing an industry source.

The new facilities will have a total combined capacity of 900,000 cubic meters a day, and will be added to the original three schemes: Al-Haer ISTP in Riyadh, Riyadh East ISTP, and Khamis Mushait ISTP.

Two smaller schemes, Riyadh East and Khamis Mushait, will be developed as one contract, MEED said.

The request for proposals for the contracts to develop all three schemes are expected to be issued by October, by the Saudi Water Partnership Co..

Topics: Independent sewage treatment plant sewage

Qatar awards its first PPP sewage treatment project at $1.48bn
Business & Economy
Qatar awards its first PPP sewage treatment project at $1.48bn
MENA Project Tracker — SWPC to tender sewage plants projects; EWEC qualifies 19 companies for solar PV
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — SWPC to tender sewage plants projects; EWEC qualifies 19 companies for solar PV

Saudi Arabia, UAE non-oil foreign trade up 92.5% in past decade at over $30bn: FCSC

Saudi Arabia, UAE non-oil foreign trade up 92.5% in past decade at over $30bn: FCSC
Updated 21 min 31 sec ago
Jana Salloum

Saudi Arabia, UAE non-oil foreign trade up 92.5% in past decade at over $30bn: FCSC

Saudi Arabia, UAE non-oil foreign trade up 92.5% in past decade at over $30bn: FCSC
Updated 21 min 31 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Saudi Arabia jumped 92.5 percent over the last ten years as it hit 124.69 billion dirhams ($33.9 billion) by the end of 2021, WAM reported citing official data.

The non-oil trade exchanged last year is almost double the 2012 figure, which came in at 64.79 billion dirhams according to statistics from the UAE’s Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center.

The figures also showed the total value of non-oil exports from the UAE to Saudi Arabia over the past ten years was around 205.5 billion dirhams, while re-exports were valued at 471.7 billion dirhams, and imports at 227 billion dirhams.

Petroleum and oil obtained from bituminous minerals topped the list of Emirati imports in 2021, with a value of over 5 billion dirhams, and then by ethylene polymers in their primary forms — valued at 3.35 billion dirhams. 

Raw, semi-worked or powdered gold followed with a value of 1.87 billion dirhams, and then by propylene polymers in their primary forms.

Gold topped the list of key commodities exported from the UAE to Saudi Arabia in 2021, with a value of 10.9 billion dirhams, followed by wires valued at 3.11 billion dirhams.

Telephone devices, including phones for cellular networks and other wireless networks, topped the list of goods that were re-exported to Saudi Arabia in 2021, with a value of 11.58 billion dirhams, according to the FCSC.

Machines for the self-processing of information and their units, magnetic or optical readers, and machines for transmitting information on stands in the form of codes followed, valued at 6.12 billion dirhams, followed by cars worth 2.29 billion dirhams, vehicle parts and supplies worth 2.08 billion dirhams, and ready-made clothes worth 1.59 billion dirhams.

Taking in oil, Saudi Arabia was the UAE’s fourth leading trading partner, from 2012 to 2021, with the partnership amounting to 904.3 billion dirhams, reflecting 5.6 percent of the UAE’s total international trade.

Saudi Arabia was ranked first in the list of countries that received re-exports from the UAE over the past 10 years, as they nearly hit 423 billion dirhams.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE trade

Saudi Arabia, UAE update interest rates after Fed hike
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, UAE update interest rates after Fed hike

Head of UAE's ADNOC says little room for maneuver in oil markets

Head of UAE’s ADNOC says little room for maneuver in oil markets
Updated 23 September 2022
Reuters
Reuters

Head of UAE’s ADNOC says little room for maneuver in oil markets

Head of UAE’s ADNOC says little room for maneuver in oil markets
Updated 23 September 2022
Reuters

DUBAI, Sept 22 : Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. CEO Sultan Al-Jaber said on Thursday there was little room to maneuver in oil markets that may face further disruption with minimal spare capacity.

Speaking at an event in New York, Jaber also warned that underinvestment in the current energy sector before alternative sources of supply were ready was a recipe for disaster, not progress.

“If people’s basic energy needs are not met, economic development slows down, and so does climate action,” Jaber said.

“If we under-invest in the energy system of today before the energy system of tomorrow is ready, we will only make matters worse.”

Jaber put spare oil capacity at less than 2 percent of global consumption.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, has been warning since August that the spare capacity cushion was thin.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are believed to hold the bulk of that spare capacity within the alliance, and are the only two members with the ability to increase production in a meaningful way.

On Thursday Jaber also warned of a wide funding gap between investment in renewables and the portion of those funds dedicated to zero-carbon energies that can transition heavy industry, manufacturing, construction and agriculture.

“As global energy demand continues to increase, we need to collectively and quickly decarbonize the existing energy sources that the world still relies on,” Jaber, who is also the UAE’s special envoy for climate change, said.

“We are a global energy player and fully committed to the energy transition,” he said.

Topics: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC awards $548m pipeline to NPCC; EWEC negotiates deal for water treatment plant
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC awards $548m pipeline to NPCC; EWEC negotiates deal for water treatment plant

Oil prices edge down, recession fears back in focus

Oil prices edge down, recession fears back in focus
Updated 23 September 2022
Reuters
Reuters

Oil prices edge down, recession fears back in focus

Oil prices edge down, recession fears back in focus
  • Brent, WTI down on weekly basis
  • Stalled Iran nuclear deal, Ukraine invasion concerns cap oil’s losses
  • Some Russians flee Ukraine draft as Moscow remains defiant at UN
Updated 23 September 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Friday amid recession fears and a stronger US dollar, though losses were capped by supply concerns after Moscow’s new mobilization campaign in its war with Ukraine and an apparent deadlock in talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

Brent crude futures fell 41 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $90.05 per barrel at 0325 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $83.19.

Front-month Brent and WTI contracts were down 1.5 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, for the week so far.

“In the wake of accelerating rate hikes by the major central banks, the risk of a global economic recession overshadows supply issues in the oil markets, despite the recent escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

“However, a sharp fall in the US SPR and drawdown in inventories may still keep oil prices supported at some point as there is still an inevitable undersupply issues in the physical markets, while Iran’s nuclear deal is in stalemate,” she said, referring to crude oil in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve which dropped last week to its lowest since 1984.

Following the US Federal Reserve’s hefty 75 basis point increase on Wednesday for a third time, central banks around the world also followed suit in hiking interest rates, raising the risk of economic slowdowns.

“Crude prices remain volatile as energy traders grapple with a deteriorating demand outlook that is still vulnerable to shortages,” said Edward Moya, senior market analysts at OANDA, in a note.

“Supply risks and tight market conditions should give oil some support above the $80 level, but a quicker tumble to a global recession will keep prices heavy.”

A senior US State Department official said that efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have stalled due to Tehran’s insistence on the closure of the UN nuclear watchdog’s investigations, easing expectations of a resurgence of Iranian crude oil.

Topics: OPEC oil and gas Saudi Arabia Russia

Saudi tourism fund signs MoU to promote entrepreneurial talent

Saudi tourism fund signs MoU to promote entrepreneurial talent
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News
Arab News

Saudi tourism fund signs MoU to promote entrepreneurial talent

Saudi tourism fund signs MoU to promote entrepreneurial talent
  • Overall tourism spending in Saudi Arabia, including residents and foreigners, rose 52 percent in 2021 to SR95.6 billion ($25.5 billion) from SR63.4 billion the previous year
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Endeavor Network to support local and international entrepreneurs in the tourism sector.

Signed during the Future of Hospitality event currently held in Dubai, the agreement aims to enhance opportunities for entrepreneurs with support programs, financing, investment solutions, and services that both parties already provide.

“The Tourism Development Fund affirms its keenness to support and empower targeted entrepreneurs, to reach the best global experiences in entrepreneurship, and to improve the tourist experience by creating tourism technologies and quality projects,” the CEO of the tourism fund, Qusai bin Abdullah Al-Fakhri said in a statement.

Endeavor Saudi Arabia CEO Latifa Wallan explained that the company will further support businesses in the tourism sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

Saudi Endeavor Network is the local representative of Endeavor International, a nonprofit organization that provides acceleration, promotion, and mentoring opportunities to entrepreneurs and startups in the Kingdom.

Overall tourism spending in Saudi Arabia, including residents and foreigners, rose 52 percent in 2021 to SR95.6 billion ($25.5 billion) from SR63.4 billion the previous year, data published by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed.

According to SAMA, domestic tourism in the Kingdom, which includes residents traveling on holiday, soared 86.6 percent to SR80.9 billion ($21.6 billion) in 2021 from SR43.35 billion in 2020.

Holidays and shopping alone contributed 58.2 percent of domestic tourism, totaling SR47.1 billion.

Topics: saudi tourism Saudi Tourism Development Fund Saudi Endeavor Network

Saudi tourism spending grew 52% to $25.5bn in 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi tourism spending grew 52% to $25.5bn in 2021

GCC banks returning to pre-COVID-19 levels amid higher oil prices: S&P Global
GCC banks returning to pre-COVID-19 levels amid higher oil prices: S&P Global
Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Japan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on foreign tourists from October
Japan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on foreign tourists from October
Saudi Arabia to kick off new sewage plant pre-qualification in 2023: MEED
Saudi Arabia to kick off new sewage plant pre-qualification in 2023: MEED
Saudi Arabia, UAE non-oil foreign trade up 92.5% in past decade at over $30bn: FCSC
Saudi Arabia, UAE non-oil foreign trade up 92.5% in past decade at over $30bn: FCSC

