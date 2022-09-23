Australian sensation Cameron Smith heads to Thailand as LIV Golf’s reigning champion

BANGKOK: LIV Golf Invitational Chicago champion Cameron Smith is eager to bring the tournament series to new international audiences as it prepares to host high-profile debuts in Thailand and Saudi Arabia next month.
The Australian emerged victorious at Rich Harvest Farms this past weekend, carding a three-under final round of 69 for a 13-under total score and a $4 million prize as individual champion in only his second start since joining the circuit.
The 2022 Open Champion finished three shots ahead of Peter Uihlein and Dustin Johnson, the latter taking home the individual title on Sept. 2-4 at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. Johnson, the current leader in LIV Golf’s individual point standings, and his team, 4 Aces GC, have also won four consecutive team trophies in LIV Golf’s new team format for this year’s eight-event invitational series.
LIV Golf’s June debut in London was followed by four consecutive events in the US. The series will break new ground at the new Stonehill venue in the northern suburbs of Bangkok Oct. 7-9, before traveling to Jeddah a week later.
Reflecting on the opportunity ahead to play in back-to-back international tournaments, the 29-year-old Smith said: “I think it is fantastic. That’s one of the reasons why I came over here, is to play golf around the world.
“I think my time when I was a young professional over in Asia are some of the best times of my life. Traveling with good friends and playing really good tournaments was something I will never forget, and I’m really looking forward and really excited for what this tour is going to bring to the golf world.”
Smith, who finished just off the podium in his first LIV Golf event earlier this month, has been impressed with the “supercharged golf” and electric atmosphere delivered at LIV Golf tournaments.
LIV Golf features a fan-friendly format in which events are played over three days and feature shotgun starts, a 48-man field battling for both team and individual titles, and on-course music adding to a lively environment for players and fans alike.
Fun spectator activations within the events, such as the opportunity to receive a Smith-style mullet haircut to raise money for charity, are also bringing something different to the world of golf.
“It’s really cool. It’s something that I’ve gotten used to over the last couple of weeks, and I can’t wait to keep this going. It’s unreal out here. I love the energy. Everyone is really engaged and everyone is really watching what you are doing. It’s awesome,” Smith said.
“I think the music out on the golf course and on the range is something that I really enjoy. I think everyone out there really enjoys it as well. I feel like the fans are closer to you and they are probably a little bit louder on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, but I love it. The atmosphere is perfect.”
Smith is not the only player embracing the new on-course vibe this season. The victorious 4 Aces team of Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch has thrived in the upbeat atmosphere. In Chicago, the team earned its fourth consecutive team trophy thanks to Reed’s final-round 68 — including two chip-ins for eagle and birdie — a 69 from Perez, and a birdie putt for 70 from captain Johnson on the last hole. Their final score of -24 overall placed them one ahead of the Smash GC team of Uihlein, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, his brother Chase and Jason Kokrak.
The 4 Aces praised the fans for the atmosphere they have brought to the tournaments throughout the season, with Johnson labelling the supporters “unbelievable.”
“The fans have been amazing at every event,” Perez said. “They are behind us, they’re for it. They get to see top players every day, and you can see the battle of Cam (Smith) and DJ (Johnson) and Peter (Uihlein) today. You’re getting top players to compete every day. It is incredible, and the fan support has been amazing out there every week.”
Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Tournament is an opportunity for female fighters to prepare for international events
The winners, representing the top clubs and academies in the UAE, will be awarded total prize money of $12,500
Arab News
ABU DHABI: The annual Mother of the Nation Cup, which pits Emirati women athletes against one another to test their skills, will begin on Friday with the participation of hundreds of players from different clubs and academies in the UAE.
The event, seen as ideal preparation ahead of regional and international contests, will kick off with the Kids Festival on Friday, followed by competitions for Adult, Under-18, and Under-16 divisions on Saturday and Sunday.
Total prize money of $12,500 is up for grabs across the tournament.
A host of top-ranked athletes and members of the national team are slated to compete during the three-day tournament, which will take place at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. More than 400 male and female players are expected to attend the Kids Festival, which is open to budding champions from all nationalities between the ages of four and 13.
Meanwhile, the Mother of the Nation Cup serves as a crucial opportunity for the women players to enhance their readiness for competitions, especially the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. The elimination rounds will be held on Saturday while the finals will be held on Sunday.
Youssef Al-Batran, board member of the UAEJJF, said: “The Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup is the perfect venue for highlighting the rising female athletes in the UAE. Since its start a few years ago, the tournament has offered an ideal environment for identifying and nurturing female talent, improving their skills to compete at the highest levels both locally and abroad, and enhancing the position of the UAE in a number of sporting forums.”
Dr. Ghanem Ali Al Hassani, director of academic affairs at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, said: “Our participation in the event further demonstrates our commitment to supporting the Abu Dhabi government’s vision to promote a healthier and balanced lifestyle among the society. We are pleased to see the promising talents in the country and their advanced skills.”
Federer plans a party not a wake as he prepares to lay his professional career to rest
Swiss tennis legend teams up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal for a doubles match at the Laver Cup in London
Updated 23 September 2022
Reem Abulleil
As Roger Federer prepares to say farewell to competitive tennis on Friday, teaming up with his greatest rival, Rafael Nadal, for one last doubles match, his millions of adoring fans around the world are bracing themselves for what is sure to be an emotional weekend.
Federer’s legendary, 24-year career will come to an end at the Laver Cup, where the Swiss maestro is part of Team Europe along with the other members of the so-called tennis Big Four: Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.
As such, it is one of many places around the globe that have played a significant part in Federer’s storied career, during which he gained unrivaled popularity that made it seem like he had home-court advantage wherever he competed.
As we reflect on that career, it is impossible to ignore Federer’s connection to the Middle East, especially Dubai, which for nearly 15 years was considered his second home.
He first competed at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Qatar Open in Doha in 2002. After a visit to the UAE in 2004 he decided to buy an apartment there and use it as a second base for training at various points during the tennis season.
“On the way back from Bangkok, when I beat (Andy) Roddick in the finals there, I came through Dubai, met up with Tony Roche for a practice session, sort of an undercover operation,” Federer once said of that 2004 trip.
“I remember it was brutally hot, I think like 39 degrees every day. I had a good time practicing. It was peace and quiet and I kind of enjoyed it here. I think I came back one more time for a vacation and practiced some more. I was like, I think this works well for practice and leisure.
“The next thing I knew, I had an apartment. It all happened quite quickly. It was funny how it all worked out.”
Between 2002 and 2019, Federer competed in the Dubai Tennis Championships 14 times. He retires with a 53-6 win-loss record there, and lifted the trophy eight times. It is one of four tournaments he has won eight or more times, the others being the Halle Open (10), the Swiss Indoors (10) and Wimbledon (eight).
While Federer has played to sell-out crowds at stadiums the world over and enjoyed a tremendous amount of support from fans at each and every venue, his supporters in Dubai treated him like a local hero because essentially that is what he was. The annual tennis tournament there became one of the most-attended sporting events on the emirate’s busy calendar in large part because of him.
A video recently shared by the Tennis Channel showed a match in Dubai between Tomas Berdych and Borna Coric that was temporarily halted early in the first set because of a noisy commotion coming from outside the stadium. The reason? Federer had arrived and was being mobbed by screaming fans looking for autographs and photos taken with him.
Federer’s last appearance at the Dubai tournament, in 2019, recorded its own slice of tennis history when he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final to claim the 100th title of his career.
In some ways it was a “full-circle” moment as it came 17 years after Federer first competed in the emirate, a debut in which he was accused of tanking by the tournament director, who tried to withhold his prize money.
Reflecting on that 2002 controversy after his victory in 2019, Federer said: “Tanking second round? I played frustrated the last couple of games in the match against Rainer Schuettler because I was young and crazy. I was so fed up with my game. I just started to go for big shots.
“The tournament director wasn’t happy with what he saw. Anyway, he withheld everything but the tour said, ‘No chance you can do this. Roger tried, so it’s all good.’
“Then I came back the next year, wanted to prove a point. I ended up going for four in a row, so … that’s what happens sometimes. You have to learn it the hard way.”
It wasn’t long before Federer became a serial winner not only in Dubai but on all of the sport’s grandest stages.
Along the way he would stop off in the UAE for preseason training and would even practice there in the summer, sometimes, to build endurance and stamina in the extreme heat.
He was regularly spotted on the courts at Al-Qasr or Meydan. He frequented popular restaurants such as Tasha’s or Flamingo Room. He even invited young players to train with him from time to time. Soon, other players started to follow his lead and use Dubai as a training base.
“Maybe I set the trend a little bit,” Federer said in 2015. “I’m very happy I took that decision and I’m sure it’s helped me, in the process, to be mentally more sane as well on the tour. Knowing I have a place to come back to, I can leave my bags, I come home and feel like, maybe I’m not in Switzerland but it still feels a little bit like home. It’s been good for me.”
Federer’s most striking moment in Dubai did not come during competition. Instead, it took place in 2005 when he played tennis with Andre Agassi on a court laid out on the helipad of the seven-star Burj Al-Arab hotel, 690 feet above the ground. Video footage of the spectacle, which was organized to promote the Dubai Tennis Championships, is arguably among the most watched in all of sports. Organizers claim it has been viewed more than three billion times.
“I didn’t know at the time when we were doing this that it was going to have such an impact,” said Federer.
“I had an idea of how we could make it better by making sure we had a helicopter that was going to film it all around to really show what kind of a platform we were playing on, instead of maybe just having a picture taken from the hotel where you couldn’t really tell how high up we are. And I think that made one of the differences.
“And ever since, everybody talks about it and I hear stories of people saying, ‘Can we play tennis here at the tennis court?’ And they tell them, ‘We don’t have one.’ And they’re like, ‘No, no, I know you do.’ It’s just a myth now, which is fantastic.”
This weekend’s action in London at the Laver Cup is shaping up to be something very special. On Thursday, Federer, Nadal, Murray and Djokovic shared a court during a doubles practice session in front of packed stands at the O2.
Federer and Nadal will take on Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock in a doubles match on Friday. It is set to be Federer’s only game during the event and will mark the last time the 41-year-old plays a competitive professional game.
“It would be safe to say that everyone would like to be part of that (doubles match),” Team World captain John McEnroe said on Thursday.
“No one was running away from that one, believe me. I don’t think it gets a whole lot more exciting than that, to be part of sort of history. We had to flip some coins there.”
For Federer, ending his career at a team event such as a Laver Cup and partnering with his fiercest rival for his final match is the kind farewell party he was hoping for.
“I was in a very worried, scared place to face the music, the media, the fans and everything, being able to talk about it in a normal fashion without getting emotional, just because I know how much it means to me,” Federer said of his retirement.
“But I feel like I probably went through a lot of different stages — I don’t know if you can call it grieving — and then you get to, I really don’t want it to be a funeral. I want it to be really happy and powerful and party mode, rather than the other side.”
Judging by the photo Federer shared online on Thursday of the Big Four on a boat in tuxedos as they headed to the Laver Cup Gala, the party has already started.
US build 4-1 lead over Internationals in Presidents Cup
Another strong American team from top to bottom played at a high level on a hot day at Quail Hollow and walked off with a 4-1 lead after the first session
Updated 23 September 2022
AP
CHARLOTTE, N.C.: American red numbers filled the electronic scoreboards Thursday in the Presidents Cup, an outcome that surprised no one for these one-sided matches.
“Somebody came on the radio and said, ‘Yeah, but we’re 1 up in three matches and those can flip real quick,’” US captain Davis Love III said.
When it was over, the International team was happy it wasn’t shut out.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele set the tone with the shortest foursomes match in the Presidents Cup since 2011, dispatching Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott in 13 holes as the American duo improved to 5-0 in this alternate-shot format.
Right behind them were Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, coming up with big moments after bad shots in a 2-and-1 win over Sungjae Im and Corey Conners.
Another strong American team from top to bottom played at a high level on a hot day at Quail Hollow and walked off with a 4-1 lead after the first session.
“I told the guys last night we need to set the tone — us and J.T. and Jordan’s match — and we did,” Schauffele said. “Playing this format on a day like today and not making any bogeys, it’s exactly what we need.”
Even the breaks fell the Americans’ way.
Max Homa and Tony Finau were all square with four holes to play when Homa’s shot from a fairway bunker on the 15th hole — typically the 18th at Quail Hollow — was headed for the middle of the stream when it caromed off the rocks and into the rough. Finau pitched to 8 feet and Homa made the putt to halve the hole.
“That tie felt like a win,” Homa said, and they wound up winning the match with a par on the 18th hole.
The lone bright spot for the International team was Cameron Davis and Si Woo Kim, who won the last four holes to take out Sam Burns and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world.
“If we got whitewashed today, it would have been a tough pill to swallow,” International captain Trevor Immelman said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us, but like I said, we’ll keep going, man. We’ll keep going until they ring the bell.”
The International team, already an underdog in these matches, was hurt more than the Americans by players leaving the PGA Tour for Saudi-backed LIV Golf, including British Open champion Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann.
“Nobody here expects us to win. We’ve got to have that belief deep down,” Immelman said. “Go out there and fight. We’re up against maybe the strongest American team ever assembled on paper.”
Two of the eight rookies for the International team, Taylor Pendrith and Mito Pereira, nearly picked up another point. They were all square going to the tough par-4 closing hole when Pereira hit a wild tee shot, Pendrith could only manage the right bunker and they made bogey. Finau and Homa walked away with a 1-up win and a point.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” Finau said.
The other US point came from Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young, the PGA Tour rookie of the year, who soaked up the environment before a full house at Quail Hollow and produced a winning moment of his own.
They were in a tight match with against 20-year-old Tom Kim and K.H. Lee, all square with six holes to play. At the time, the last three matches could have gone either way.
The Americans had a 1-up lead and appeared to be headed toward the 18th when Young slammed in a 25-foot birdie putt on the 17th to end the match.
“That moment there is about all I can ask for,” Young said. “Obviously, it’s the first day, but every point we get is important. And that’s a feeling I’ve been waiting to have for a long time.”
Cantlay and Schauffele first hooked up on the long flight over to Australia for the Presidents Cup in 2019, the first team matches for both. They have become fast friends off the course and are a tough team to beat inside the ropes, particularly in foursomes.
They got plenty of help from Scott and Matsuyama — the two most experienced players on the International team — who missed plenty of putts that could have won or halved holes along the way. Matsuyama missed from 4 feet on the third hole, and the Americans took the lead and ran with it.
Thomas, who won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in 2017, had a wild day. He chunked a 9-iron so badly on the par-3 fourth that it came up 40 yards short of the green. He hit a shank from the bunker on the par-5 16th. He and Spieth didn’t lose either hole.
The match turned on the 15th when Spieth’s drive landed on the left side of a creek, Thomas did well to get to the back of the green, and Spieth ran his downhill putt some 25 feet by the hole.
Conners and Im were in position to win the hole — 7 feet away for par — and square the match. Thomas holed the par putt, Conners missed and the Americans were 2 up and headed for another point.
“You win when you pick up your partner, and he did that,” Spieth said. “That switch we had on the 15th was unreal there. Looking at going to even and instead we leave that green 2 up. It was the difference in the match.”
Next up were five matches Friday in fourballs, and each point moves the Americans closer to a ninth straight victory in these one-sided matches. They have never lost on home soil since the Presidents Cup began in 1994.
With such a dominant start, the Americans need only 11 1/2 points from the 25 matches remaining to retain the cup.
Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies”
Updated 23 September 2022
AP
BOSTON: The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, effective immediately, and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise in the future.
The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people with knowledge of the matter said Udoka was being sanctioned because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization. Those people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal that detail publicly.
“A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date,” the Celtics said.
Udoka, in a statement published by ESPN, apologized but did not offer detail.
“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment,” he said.
One of the people who spoke with The AP said Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will take over on an interim basis.
It’s the second major disciplinary situation in as many weeks in the NBA, following the decision last week by Commissioner Adam Silver to suspend Robert Sarver — the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury — for one year and fine him $10 million after an investigation showed his pattern of disturbing workplace conduct, including abusive and racist language. Sarver said Wednesday he intends to sell his teams.
Clippers say Kawhi Leonard is cleared for 5-on-5 play
Leonard being cleared was expected, given how long he has been sidelined and the typical time it takes to recover from ACL surgery
Updated 23 September 2022
AP
LOS ANGELES: Kawhi Leonard has been cleared for 5-on-5 basketball again, more than a year since his last NBA game.
Los Angeles Clippers President Lawrence Frank said Thursday that the team will proceed with some caution with Leonard, the two-time NBA Finals MVP and five-time All-Star who tore the ACL in his right knee during the playoffs in June 2021.
Leonard missed the remainder of that postseason, and the entirety of this past season.
“Well, I think, one, he feels great,” Frank told reporters in Los Angeles. “Two, his plan is, look, he wants to participate in everything. And I think, three, organizationally, we’re going to be cautious. So it will be a step-by-step approach.”
Leonard being cleared was expected, given how long he has been sidelined and the typical time it takes to recover from ACL surgery. But it still is a major step for the Clippers, who believe they can contend for a championship this season if healthy.
“You want those expectations,” Frank said. “Any time you have a talented team, there should be expectations. You embrace them, and you always have to shoot for the highest goal. Our goal is not just to try to compete and win a championship this year, but be in the same position the following year and the following year after that.”
There was other positive injury news from Frank on Thursday. He said forward Paul George’s elbow injury — one that limited him to 31 games last season — is also a thing of the past. Frank also said George was crucial to the Clippers’ recruitment of former All-Star guard John Wall, who signed with the team with hopes of reviving his career after a long series of injuries.
Wall was selected for the All-Star Game in five consecutive seasons from 2014 through 2018, but has played in only 82 games since. He had surgery for bone spurs in his left heel, then tore his left Achilles tendon.
“Paul, his elbow is 100 percent healthy,” Frank said. “Paul has had an extremely purposeful, driven, and very productive offseason, in that his consistency of training has been off the charts. Plus, he continues to take more and more of an ownership and leadership role.”
Leonard already has two championships — in 2014 with San Antonio, and in 2019 with Toronto. He was MVP in both of those title series.
The Clippers, though, are still chasing what would be the franchise’s first title. The closest they’ve gotten was in 2021, when they made the Western Conference finals for the first time. But Leonard had gotten hurt in the previous series against Utah, and the Clippers lost that West title matchup to Phoenix in six games. The Suns went on to lose that season’s NBA Finals to Milwaukee.
“We all embrace the challenge but realize how fragile it is,” Frank said. “All we have to do is go back two years ago to Kawhi’s injury against Utah. Kawhi was playing the best basketball of any player in the world. Our team was playing at a high level. Unfortunately for Kawhi and for the group, he got injured. I think with that, it reinforces the urgency you have to approach every single day. Nothing is guaranteed.”
The Clippers will hold their media day Monday, then travel to Las Vegas for the start of training camp on Tuesday. Their first preseason game — and possibly, Leonard’s first game action since those 2021 playoffs — is Sept. 30, in Seattle, against Israeli club Maccabi Ra’anana.
“Kawhi’s done a lot of controlled basketball for a long time,” Frank said. “Though 5-on-5 is viewed to the layman as a benchmark, it’s more complicated than that. Ultimately, he keeps trending toward being able to play in an NBA basketball game, and so he’ll just continue to take those steps in camp.”