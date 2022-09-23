You are here

Brussels attacks trial delayed over 'glass box' bungle

Brussels attacks trial delayed over ‘glass box’ bungle
Lawyers speak during a judgment on the list of witnesses for the trial of the attacks of March 2016 before the Brussels-Capital Assizes Court at the Justitia site in Haren, Brussels on Thursday. (AFP)
Brussels attacks trial delayed over ‘glass box’ bungle

Brussels attacks trial delayed over ‘glass box’ bungle
  • The delay came after a preliminary hearing earlier this month ended in a huge controversy over the installation of individual transparent cubicles
  • Defence lawyers argued that they could not freely consult with their clients
BRUSSELS: The trial for the 2016 Brussels attacks, due to start next month, has been delayed for several weeks to replace controversial glass boxes intended for the accused, the court said Friday.
The court of assizes said an October 10 session to select the jury had been canceled after the justice ministry confirmed that a new defendant box requested would not arrive in time.
The delay came after a preliminary hearing earlier this month ended in a huge controversy over the installation of individual transparent cubicles for the defendants.
Defense lawyers argued that they could not freely consult with their clients and requested that the cubicles be removed, which a judge agreed to.
Luc Hennart, a court spokesman, told AFP “there is talk of a postponement of a few weeks” to fix the issue in the courtroom, which was especially built in the former headquarters of the NATO military alliance.
Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne told Flemish public radio on Friday he expected a delay “of weeks rather than months.”
Nine alleged members of the Daesh group cell that launched both the March 2016 suicide bombings in Belgium and the November 2015 attacks in Paris face terrorism charges.
The Belgian attacks, in which three suicide bombers targeted Brussels airport and a crowded underground metro station, killed 32 people and shattered the lives of hundreds of wounded or traumatized survivors.
A tenth suspect, the suspected planner of the terror campaign, is presumed killed and will be tried in absentia.

UN rights experts present evidence of war crimes in Ukraine

UN rights experts present evidence of war crimes in Ukraine
Updated 58 min 4 sec ago
AP

UN rights experts present evidence of war crimes in Ukraine

UN rights experts present evidence of war crimes in Ukraine
  • The experts from the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine have so far focused on four regions – Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy
  • They cited testimonies by former detainees of beatings, electric shocks and forced nudity in Russian detention facilities
Updated 58 min 4 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: A team of experts commissioned by the UN’s top human rights body to look into rights violations in Ukraine said Friday its initial investigation turned up evidence of war crimes in the country following Russia’s invasion nearly seven months ago.
The experts from the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, mandated by Human Rights Council earlier this year, have so far focused on four regions – Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy.
Presenting their most extensive findings so far, they cited testimonies by former detainees of beatings, electric shocks and forced nudity in Russian detention facilities, and expressed grave concerns about executions in the four regions.
“We were struck by the large number of executions in the areas that we visited. The commission is currently investigating such deaths in 16 towns and settlements,” Erik Mose, the commission chairman, told the council. He didn’t specify who or which side in the war allegedly committed the killings.
Mose said his team had received and was documenting “credible allegations regarding many more cases of executions.” During a 10-day June trip to Ukraine, the team visited Bucha, a city outside Kyiv where Ukrainian authorities found mass graves and bodies strewn in the streets after Russian forces pulled out in late March.
The findings echo reports by news outlets and others of the destruction, death and despair in Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on Feb. 24.
The commission’s work could ultimately contribute to the work of International Criminal Court prosecutors who could bring charges over war crimes in Ukraine, although it remains uncertain whether Russia or other alleged perpetrators will ever face justice.
Anton Korynevych, ambassador-at-large for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, joined envoys from a number of Western countries who spoke out against Moscow’s war in the wake of the commission’s presentation. Russia’s delegation boycotted the council meeting.
Korynevych, speaking by video, called for the creation of a special tribunal that would have jurisdiction “over the crime of aggression against Ukraine” and investigate senior Russian political and military leaders who were allegedly responsible.
He said accountability was crucial for rights violations and atrocities linked to Russia’s “aggression” but also highlighted how the effects of the war has ‘rippled through the world and “put numerous countries on the verge of hunger, exacerbated extreme poverty, created the threat of nuclear catastrophe unseen before” and harmed the livelihoods of millions worldwide.
Investigators for the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine visited 27 towns and settlements, as well as graves and detention and torture centers; interviewed more than 150 victims and witnesses; and met with advocacy groups and government officials, Mose said.
“Based on the evidence gathered by the commission, it has concluded that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine,” he said.
He said the team had examined two incidents of ill-treatment against Russian soldiers by Ukrainian forces.
Mose said an unspecified number of Russian soldiers were found to have committed crimes of sexual or gender-based violence – with victims ranging in age from 4 to 82 years old.
The commission plans to gradually expand its investigation, with areas of interest including allegations of filtration camps for people being detained or deported, the forced transfer of people, and allegations of expedited adoption of children.
“The evidence of Russia’s atrocities becomes more horrifying by the day, most recently with the uncovering of mass graves in Izium, where the bodies show signs of torture,” Michele Taylor, the US ambassador to the Human Rights Council, said, referring to a Kharkiv region city that Ukrainian forces recaptured in recent weeks.
Taylor urged the commissioners to continue to “examine the growing evidence of Russia’s filtration operations, forced deportations and disappearances.”
She referred to “numerous sources” that indicated Russian authorities have interrogated, detained and/or forcibly deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens, and reports that children were being deported from Ukraine and placed in Russian orphanages for adoption.
Added German ambassador Katharina Stasch: “Make no mistake, we will hold those who are responsible for these crimes accountable.”

Four killed in blast near Kabul mosque: hospital

Four killed in blast near Kabul mosque: hospital
Updated 23 September 2022
AFP

Four killed in blast near Kabul mosque: hospital

Four killed in blast near Kabul mosque: hospital
  • The explosion occurred near the entrance of Wazir Akbar Khan mosque
  • The mosque is now often attended by senior Taliban commanders and fighters
Updated 23 September 2022
AFP

KABUL: A blast outside a mosque attended by Taliban members in the Afghan capital killed four people minutes after Friday prayers had ended, according to a hospital.
The explosion occurred near the entrance of Wazir Akbar Khan mosque, not far from the fortified former Green Zone that housed several embassies before the Taliban seized power in August last year.
The mosque is now often attended by senior Taliban commanders and fighters.
Italian non-governmental organization Emergency, which operates a hospital in Kabul, said it had received “14 casualties” from the explosion.
“Four of them were already dead on arrival,” it said on Twitter.
Unverified images posted on social media showed a mangled car engulfed in fire on a road outside the mosque.
Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed the blast and “casualties,” but did not provide details.
A bomb ripped through the same mosque in 2020, killing its imam.
While overall violence has significantly dropped across Afghanistan since the war ended with the Taliban returning to power, there have been regular bomb attacks in Kabul and other cities.
Several mosques and clerics have been targeted in these attacks, some claimed by the jihadist Daesh group.
Two Russian embassy staff members were killed in a suicide bombing outside the offices earlier this month, the latest attack in the capital claimed by the group.

UN and US have failed to deliver promised support for Syrian refugees, says expert

UN and US have failed to deliver promised support for Syrian refugees, says expert
Updated 23 September 2022
RAY HANANIA

UN and US have failed to deliver promised support for Syrian refugees, says expert

UN and US have failed to deliver promised support for Syrian refugees, says expert
  • Zaher Sahloul, president of humanitarian organization MedGlobal, said Ukrainian refugees have received more help in 7 months than Syrians have received in 11 years
Updated 23 September 2022
RAY HANANIA

Promises by the UN and US to take action to help ease the worsening global refugee crisis have not be fulfilled, according to an expert playing a leading role in efforts to provide healthcare services to displaced people.

Zaher Sahloul, president of humanitarian organization MedGlobal and founder of the American Relief Coalition for Syria, told Arab News there are more than 26 million refugees in the world who were forced to leave their home nations, and about a quarter of them are Syrians who fled the 11-year civil war in their country.

He said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has personally visited Ukrainian refugees since the conflict in their country began seven months ago but has never visited Syrian refugees during a conflict that has lasted more than a decade.

Meanwhile, he added, despite promises by President Joe Biden that his administration would help Syrian refugees, only a small number have actually made it to the US.

 

 

“We’ve seen the secretary-general of the UN recently in Kiev,” Sahloul said on Wednesday during an appearance on The Ray Hanania Radio Show. “He was pictured greeting the president of Ukraine.

“He never went to the Syrian border. He never met with (Syrian) refugees and made this big deal of this issue. It is his responsibility to respond to crises and he is not doing his job when it comes to Syria.

“Unfortunately, the global refugee crisis is getting worse by the day. Every day you have thousands of refugees fleeing oppression, fleeing the brutalities of war, fleeing climate change, floods and natural disasters and, of course, economic and governance deterioration in countries in Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia — and now in Europe, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where you suddenly, within a few months, have 6 million Ukrainian refugees.

“Right now there are about 26 (to) 29 million refugees in the world. Many of them came from countries that are going through wars, whether it is wars with other countries or civil wars, including in Syria. There are still 6.5 million Syrian refugees. One out of four refugees in the world are from Syria, still, after 11 years of crisis.”

Sahloul said US authorities have consistently promised to help Syrian refugees and yet have not. Former President Barack Obama pledged assistance but it was delayed for more than five years. When Donald Trump because president, all efforts to help Syrian refugees were derailed by his “Muslim ban” policies.

When Biden took over in 2021 he promised to address the problem but this has not yet happened. Approval to enter the US has been granted to as many as 25,000 refugees, Sahloul said, but in many cases their arrival has been delayed by politics.

 

 

“Let’s just put things into perspective,” he said. “President Biden, after one week of war in Ukraine, he said we would be welcoming 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to the United States. It took five years for the Obama administration to welcome the first Syrian refugees.”

Sahloul said that Obama had “humanized” the perception of refugees and added: “The Trump administration had their refugee ban, or ‘Muslim ban’ or whatever you want to call it, where they prevented any resettlement of Syrian refugees and other refugees from the Middle East.

“And then the Biden administration, in spite of their pledges to rectify the policies of the Trump administration, they were slow, still are very slow, in resettling Syrian refugees. So far (the US has) settled 3,500 (refugees).”

During 11 years of war in Syria, 1 million refugees have been killed and 100,000 have “disappeared,” Sahloul said.

“When it comes to the Middle East, we treat them a different way than any other country in the world,” he added.

 

 

“It took 70 years of war with Israel to have 6.5 million Palestinian refugees. It took six years to have 6.5 million Syrian refugees. That will give you the scale of brutality between Arab regimes and Israel, which is considered the eternal enemy of everyone in the Middle East,” Sahloul said, by way of highlighting the sheer intensity of the Syrian conflict and its refugee crisis.

In total about 89 million people in the world are “displaced” after being forced to leave their homes, he added. Some are able to remain in their own countries while others become refugees in other nations.

 

 

“In this UN General Assembly week, there are some strong voices in support of the Syrian refugees in general, including the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, although there are question marks about his politics and policies and things like that,” said Sahloul.

“One of the best speeches about refugees came from the emir of Qatar; he talked about the moral responsibility of the UN and the fact that we forgot about Syria and we forgot about the Syrian Refugees. It was a very inspiring speech.

“Unfortunately, the United Nations and other countries are not treating the root cause of the problems, they are treating the symptoms with Band-Aids.”

Hosted on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News, The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast live every Wednesday at 5 p.m. EST in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and Washington D.C. on WDMV AM 700, and rebroadcast in Chicago on Thursday at 12 noon CST on WNWI AM 1080.

 

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Hong Kong scrapping quarantine for international arrivals

Hong Kong scrapping quarantine for international arrivals
Updated 23 September 2022
AFP

Hong Kong scrapping quarantine for international arrivals

Hong Kong scrapping quarantine for international arrivals
Updated 23 September 2022
AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong announced Friday it will end mandatory hotel quarantine, scrapping some of the world’s toughest travel restrictions, which battered the economy and kept the finance hub internationally isolated.

The long-awaited move brings relief to residents and businesses clamouring for the city to rejoin the rest of the world in resuming unhindered travel and living with COVID-19.

For the past two and a half years Hong Kong has adhered to a version of China’s strict zero-COVID-19 rules, deepening a brain drain as rivals reopened.

The announcement leaves mainland China as the only major economy still hewing to lengthy quarantine for international arrivals.

Chief Executive John Lee said the current three days of hotel quarantine would be reduced to zero for those arriving from overseas.

From September 26, travellers will be subject to PCR tests on arrival and will be unable to visit restaurants and bars for the first three days under a system authorities have dubbed “0+3”.

“Under this arrangement, the quarantine hotel system will be cancelled,” Lee told reporters.

But tourists who test positive on arrival will still be isolated in hotel rooms or government camps.

The government also said it was lifting quotas on arrivals from mainland China – but those going in the opposite direction must still quarantine under Beijing’s strict zero COVID-19 rules.

Hong Kong once boasted one of the world’s busiest airports but passenger numbers this year are just 3.8 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

The government faced mounting pressure from residents, business leaders and even some of its own public health advisors to end quarantine, especially after COVID-19 tore through the city at the start of the year.

Since that wave, the number of local infections far outweighed those coming in from overseas.

At its peak, quarantine lasted as long as 21 days and about 113,000 residents have left the city since mid-2021, according to official figures.

The economic toll has been severe.

The city is currently in a technical recession – two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Finance chief Paul Chan has warned Hong Kong will likely end 2022 in a full recession while the fiscal deficit is expected to balloon to HK$100 billion ($12.7 billion), twice initial estimates.  

“For Hong Kong to truly regain competitiveness vis-a-vis other cities around the world, the announcement is not enough; Hong Kong should be totally connected to the world without hindrance,” said AmCham president Eden Woon.

The websites of both Cathay Pacific and its low-cost wing HK Express saw delays as customers rushed to make bookings.

But it is unlikely Hong Kong will see a sudden flurry of mass tourism.

Many global airlines have reduced routes or stopped flying to the city over the past two years.

Cathay currently supplies about 45 percent of seats into and out of the city, but had previously warned it will only be able to increase routes by one-third this year because of the difficulties in finding staff and planes.

In a statement, Cathay said it would add “more than 200 pairs of passenger flights” in October to both regional and long-haul destinations.

Many of its unused aircraft have been parked in the dry climate of interior Australia to better preserve them.

Even before Friday’s announcement, the cost of flights to cities like Los Angeles and London was more than double what they were pre-pandemic.

Although it stuck to China’s zero COVID-19 rules, Hong Kong’s experience of the pandemic was not the same as the mainland’s.

Like China, Singapore, New Zealand and Taiwan, Hong Kong’s travel curbs helped stamp out the virus in 2020 as the pandemic left a wave of death and illness across much of the rest of the globe.

But as an international hub, Hong Kong struggled to keep the virus out indefinitely and could not deploy the kind of city-wide lockdowns used on the authoritarian mainland.

The Omicron variant ripped through mostly unvaccinated elderly victims, overwhelming hospitals that were not adequately prepared.

Despite the tough travel curbs and social distancing rules, Hong Kong had one of the world’s highest per capita fatality rates, with nearly 10,000 deaths in a population of 7.4 million.

Taiwan, which said Thursday it would end quarantine rules in mid-October, has a similar number of deaths but its population is three times the size.

Hong Kong’s approach stood in stark contrast to financial rivals such as London, Singapore, New York and Tokyo, which steadily reopened this year.

About four million people are expected to visit Singapore this year.

Japan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on foreign tourists from October

Japan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on foreign tourists from October
Updated 23 September 2022
AFP

Japan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on foreign tourists from October

Japan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on foreign tourists from October
  • Japan, along with China, has been a holdout in continuing tough restrictions on visitors
  • But unlike China, Japan never imposed a strict lockdown during the crisis
Updated 23 September 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Japan announced Thursday that it will lift tough COVID-19 restrictions on foreign tourists, reopening the borders after two and a half years.
Speaking at the New York Stock Exchange, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the pandemic had interrupted the free flow of people, goods and capital that had helped the nation flourish.
“But from October 11, Japan will relax border control measures to be on par with the US, as well as resume visa-free travel and individual travel,” said Kishida, who is in the city for the United Nations General Assembly.
Japan, along with China, has been a holdout in continuing tough restrictions on visitors, as much of the world has moved on from the pandemic.
But unlike China, Japan never imposed a strict lockdown during the crisis.
Tourists who come to Japan will enjoy a weak yen, which has plummeted so low against the dollar that the finance ministry intervened in the currency market Thursday for the first time since 1998.
The return of the visa-waiver program suspended in March 2020 will restore the ease of access that saw a record 31.9 million foreign visitors to the country in 2019.
Since June, Japan has allowed tourists to visit in groups accompanied by guides, a requirement that was further relaxed to include self-guided package tours.
The cautious approach to reopening has been deliberate, said James Brady, Japan analysis lead at US-based consultancy Teneo.
Kishida “took office a year ago knowing that perceived mishandling of the pandemic had been a key factor in undermining public confidence” in his predecessor’s government, Brady said.
“He has been extremely careful not to repeat those mistakes.”
Japan has recorded around 42,600 coronavirus deaths in total — a vastly lower rate than many other countries — and 90 percent of residents aged 65 and over have had three vaccine shots.
There is no law requiring people to wear masks, but they are still near-ubiquitous in public places like trains and shops, with many Japanese willing to sport masks when ill even before the pandemic.
On the streets of Tokyo, members of the public hailed the announcement.
“I think it’s a good thing to gradually bring foreign tourists back here,” said Michio Kano, 76, who runs a bar.
He called for the move to be followed by a loosening of anti-COVID-19 rules.
“You can’t soften the rules on one side for foreigners and still say to the Japanese, ‘Don’t do this or that’,” he said.
Katsunori Mukai, 28, said Japan should welcome tourists as long as there are no surges in cases.
“It’s true that here we still have the culture of wearing masks and other things but I think that if there is no serious danger of catching a serious disease in general, people can come as many times as they want,” he said.
While the return of mass tourism should give a “slight bump” to Japan’s economy, the benefits are likely to be limited by China’s zero-COVID-19 policy, Brady, the analyst, said.
“Much of the economic benefit pre-pandemic came from high numbers of Chinese visitors coming and spending lots of money on tech products (and) cosmetics,” he explained.
But “currently, Chinese citizens face their own travel restrictions at home and won’t be traveling to Japan in large numbers.”
There is pent-up demand for travel to the country, however, according to Olivier Ponti, vice president of insights for travel analytics firm ForwardKeys.
“Searches for travel to Japan reached their highest point this year at the end of August,” and while flight bookings were just 16 percent of 2019 levels in early September, “we’d expect bookings to jump” when the visa rules are scrapped, Ponti said.
Demand from Europe may still be subdued “due to the increase in the cost of living in Europe caused by the Russian-Ukraine crisis plus the rising fuel costs driving up air travel costs,” said Liz Ortiguera, CEO of the Pacific Asia Travel Association.

