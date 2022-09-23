Jordan, Sweden seek further funding for UNRWA

You are here

UNGA77

Jordan and Sweden co-chaired a ministerial meeting focused on developing policies and strategies to ensure the sustainability of financing UNRWA’s programs. (PETRA)
  • Meeting discussed mobilizing support for UNGA vote to renew agency’s mandate
  • Jordan’s deputy PM: UNRWA’s role important for regional stability
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan and Sweden have co-chaired a ministerial meeting focused on developing policies and strategies to ensure the sustainability of financing the UN Relief and Works Agency’s programs.
Jordan’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs and expatriates, Ayman Safadi, together with Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde, chaired Thursday’s ministerial meeting to support UNRWA, with the participation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, reported the Jordan News Agency.
UNRWA’s Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, foreign ministers and representatives of 40 countries and international organizations attended the meeting that discussed the best sustainable means to finance the agency’s programs to enable it to provide vital services to Palestinian refugees, said a ministry statement published by Jordan News Agency.
The meeting further discussed mobilizing support for the vote in the UN General Assembly to renew UNRWA’s mandate next December.
Guterres stressed the important role of UNRWA in enhancing stability in the Middle East, calling for adequate funding for the agency. He noted that the organization still needs more than $100 million.
He said without its vital services, there would be no education for children or shelter for families.
He added that support for UNRWA is a moral responsibility, and that any disruption of its work would lead to increased frustration and provide terrorist organizations with a fertile environment for recruitment.
Safadi said the agency’s role is an important factor for stability in the region, and stressed the need to continue to implement its international mandate.
He also emphasized the importance of the international community to provide political and financial support to UNRWA so that “it can continue to provide its vital services to the refugees.”
Safadi highlighted Jordan’s continued work with Sweden and international partners to provide the support the agency needs.
He also stressed the need to work on developing policies, strategies and a predictable budget through a three-year funding scheme that would enable UNRWA to fund its program from the UN’s regular budget.
Safadi said the agency must continue to provide its services until the refugee issue is resolved in accordance with international law.
He added that this should happen in the context of a comprehensive settlement based on the two-state solution that embodies the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with occupied Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel in peace and security.
Linde said the meeting confirmed the international community’s willingness to support UNRWA and its basic role, stressing the importance of providing sustainable and stable financial support to the agency.
Lazzarini spoke about the challenges facing the agency and its financial deficit, the plan for coming years, and efforts to provide necessary support for it.

LONDON: Iranian-American actor Sam Asghari, 28 has taken to social media to condemn Tehran following nationwide mass protests against the regime.

Asghari, husband of singer Britney Spears, on Friday posted a video to Instagram, where he has over 3 million followers.

“The biggest protest for basic human rights in Iran is happening as we speak,” he said. “We’ve seen videos of people getting murdered and slaughtered on the streets, innocent people.”

He added: “After 1979, the Islamic Republic regime took over and forced its ideology, propaganda and dictatorship on the people. It slaughtered, murdered and stole from innocent people.

“The country is now known for being the biggest sponsor of terrorism. It’s now hated by every single country because of this horrible government. But they are the biggest terrorist for its own people.”

The revolution ushered in a series of repressive laws, including around women being forced to wear hijabs.

The current protests were triggered by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by Iran’s so-called morality police on Sept. 16 for not wearing her hijab correctly.

The Associated Press reported that since Amini’s death, nine people have been killed in clashes between protesters and Iranian authorities.

Social media sites, including Instagram and WhatsApp, have been disabled after protesters used them to coordinate and broadcast civil unrest.

In his video, Asghari said before the revolution Iran had been “respected” for its “great culture,” adding that protests over repression and civil liberties since then were not new, pointing to the 2019 demonstrations that saw hundreds of people killed by the regime.

“(We are) asking how we can help the Iranian people as outsiders. People can help by simply sharing and becoming their voice,” he said.

The actor also shared a video on his TikTok account published by The Women of Cyprus civil rights group explaining the situation in Iran, and posted a black square in a separate Instagram upload captioned: “To all my non-Iranian friends. We stood by Ukraine, we stood by Afghanistan, we stood by Black Lives Matter, we reacted and stood up against all the cruelties in the world; it’s time for you to stand by us. Share what’s happening in Iran. Be our voice.”

LONDON: Amnesty International has urged leaders at the UN General Assembly to call for an independent probe into violence in Iran in the wake of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
The appeal follows waves of violence across the country, with security forces using lethal force to break up peaceful protests in support of Amini, who died in custody on Sept. 16 after allegedly suffering torture and physical abuse for three days.
“The global outpouring of rage and empathy over Mahsa Amini’s death must be followed by concrete steps by the international community to tackle the crisis of systemic impunity that has allowed widespread torture, extrajudicial executions and other unlawful killings by Iranian authorities to continue unabated both behind prison walls and during protests,” said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa.
“The Iranian authorities’ latest brutal crackdown on protests coincides with Ebrahim Raisi’s speech at the UN. He has been given a platform on the world stage, despite credible evidence of his involvement in crimes against humanity, in a stark reminder of the devastating impact of the repeated failure of UN member states to tackle impunity for grave crimes in Iran.
“Iran’s security forces will continue to feel emboldened to kill or injure protesters and prisoners, including women arrested for defying abusive compulsory veiling laws, if they are not held accountable. With all avenues for accountability closed at the domestic level, the UN Human Rights Council has a duty to send a strong message to the Iranian authorities that those responsible for crimes under international law will not go unpunished.”
Amnesty gathered eyewitness accounts and analyzed protest videos. Its findings show that security forces used birdshot and other shells against peaceful protesters in a dramatic escalation of violence.
One source told Amnesty that during the first rounds of protests on Sept. 16, security forces in Saqqez fired birdshot at 18-year-old Nachirvan Maroufi, who lost sight in his right eye. Another man, Parsa Sehat, 22, lost sight in both eyes following a similar incident. 
“Riot police were repeatedly firing towards people from about 100 meters away,” said a source from the city of Kamyaran. “I myself witnessed at least 10 to 20 people who were shot with metal pellets … Most of them were injured in their backs as they were running away.” 
A source based in the city of Mahabad said: “In response to people chanting ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ and ‘Death to the Dictator,’ security forces fired weapons loaded with metal pellets, often from a distance of about 20 to 30 meters … They particularly targeted people in their head.”
Many protesters injured in the violence are believed to be avoiding hospital treatment as a result of fears of retribution by state authorities, Amnesty warned.
During later rounds of protests on Sept. 19, security forces violently arrested hundreds of demonstrators in cities across western Iran. 
Dozens of arrested protesters in Kamyaran were seen with fractured heads, limbs and bloodied bodies, one source said.

DAMASCUS: At least 73 migrants drowned when a boat they boarded in Lebanon sank off Syria’s coast, Syria’s health minister said Friday, the deadliest such shipwreck from Lebanon in recent years.

Lebanon, which since 2019 has been mired in a financial crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern times, has become a launchpad for illegal migration, with its own citizens joining Syrian and Palestinian refugees clamouring to leave the country.

Around 150 people, mostly Lebanese and Syrians, were on board the small boat that sank Thursday in the Mediterranean Sea off the Syrian city of Tartus.

“The number of victims from the shipwreck has reached 73 people,” Syria’s Health Minister Hassan Al-Ghabash said in a statement, adding that 20 survivors were being treated in hospital in Tartus.

Of those rescued, five were Lebanese, Lebanon’s caretaker transport minister Ali Hamie said.

“I am discussing with Syria’s transport minister a mechanism to retrieve the corpses from Syria,” Hamie said. 

Tartus is the southernmost of Syria’s main ports, and lies some 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of the northern Lebanese port city of Tripoli, where the passengers had boarded.

“We are dealing with one of our largest ever rescue operations,” Sleiman Khalil, an official at Syria’s transport ministry said.

“We are covering a large area that extends along the entire Syrian coast,” he added, saying high waves made their work challenging.

Many of the boat’s Lebanese passengers hail from impoverished regions in the country’s north including the city of Tripoli, Lebanon’s poorest.

Tripoli has emerged as a illegal migration hub, with most migrant boats departing from its shores.

Wissam Al-Talawi, a Tripoli resident who hails from the northern Akkar region, was among the survivors and is being treated in hospital, his brother Ahmad said.

But the corpses of Wissam’s two daughters, aged five and nine, had been returned to Lebanon where they were buried early on Friday, Ahmad said.

“They left two days ago,” he added.

“(My brother) couldn’t afford his daily expenses, or the cost of enrolling his children in school,” he added, saying Wissam’s wife and two sons remain missing.

Other relatives said they had arrived at Syria’s border to check on their relatives.

Last year Lebanon saw a spike in the number of migrants using its shores to attempt the perilous crossing in overcrowded boats to reach Europe.

In April, the sinking of an overcrowded migrant boat pursued by the Lebanese navy off the northern coast of Tripoli killed dozens of people, sparking anger in the country.

The circumstances of that incident were not entirely clear, with some on board claiming the navy rammed their vessel, while officials insisted the smugglers attempted reckless escape manoeuvres.

Many of the bodies were never recovered.

On September 13, Turkey’s coastguard announced the death of six migrants, including two babies, and rescued 73 people trying to reach Europe, off the coast of the southwestern province of aft.

They had reportedly boarded from Tripoli in Lebanon in an attempt to reach Italy.

Most of the boats setting off from Lebanon head for European Union member Cyprus, an island 175 kilometers away to the west.

JEDDAH: The regime in Tehran is braced for Iran’s biggest protests in three years on Friday amid mounting anger over the death of a young Kurdish woman in police custody.

Activist groups say Mahsa Amini, 22, was beaten to death after being arrested by the country’s morality police for wearing a hijab in an “improper way’.

At least 31 people have been killed in a security crackdown on protests that began in Kurdistan province and spread to at least 13 cities, including the capital. Iranians had rallied “to achieve their fundamental rights and human dignity. .. and the government is responding to their peaceful protest with bullets,” Iran Human Rights director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said.

There has been widespread global condemnation of the crackdown on protesters, and on Thursday the US government imposed sanctions on the morality police and leaders of other Iranian security agencies, who “routinely employ violence to suppress peaceful protesters.”

Iranian authorities again throttled and blocked mobile internet access on Thursday, to prevent Iranians from hearing news of protests or planning new ones. “People in Iran are being cut off from online apps and services,” Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said.

WhatsApp said it was “working to keep our Iranian friends connected and will do anything within our technical capacity to keep our service up and running.”

At the UN in New York, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi backed out of an interview with CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour at which he was expected to be grilled over the protests. Amanpour said the president had demanded that she wear a headscarf, she refused, and he failed to turn up for the interview.

AQABA: The Royal Marine Conservation Society of Jordan launched the “Clean up the World 2022” campaign in Aqaba on Wednesday, Petra News Agency reported.

The campaign is a social action program aimed at combating the global solid waste problem. Running in 130 countries it offers opportunities for people to contribute toward the conservation of the environment.

Its debut in Jordan attracted more than 700 volunteers from local businesses and institutions.

During the opening ceremony, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority Chief Commissioner Nayef Bakheet said the campaign’s main objective was to foster a culture of environmental cleanliness, particularly in the marine environment, which attracts tens of thousands of tourists and diving enthusiasts to the Red Sea city.

Aqaba Governor Khaled Hajjaj said the campaign served to raise community awareness about reducing plastic waste that ends up in the sea.

“Organizing such initiatives is critical to having sustainable and pollution-free environmental resources in order to preserve tourist and archaeological sites, as well as marine natural heritage,” Mohammad Tawaha, director of the conservation society, said.

Dirk Wijnen, director general of the Aqaba Port Marine Services Co., emphasized the campaign’s role in preserving biodiversity and ecological balance, which is in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

 

