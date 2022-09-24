You are here

'Angry' Germany eye redemption against England

’Angry’ Germany eye redemption against England
Germany's coach Hans-Dieter Flick reacts from the sidelines during the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Hungary in Leipzig on Sept. 23, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 24 September 2022
AFP

’Angry’ Germany eye redemption against England

’Angry’ Germany eye redemption against England
  • Next up for Germany, as they build up to November-December’s World Cup in Qatar, is a trip next week to old rivals England
Updated 24 September 2022
AFP

LEIPZIG: Germany manager Hansi Flick said “it is better to be angry now than at the World Cup” as he promised his side will learn from their 1-0 home defeat to Hungary.

“I am absolutely disappointed because as a footballer you hate to lose,” Flick said after Friday’s defeat in Leipzig, his first since taking over the Germany job.

Flick said the first-half performance was the worst of his 14 games in charge, but took some responsibility himself.

“I opted for a lineup that just didn’t work so well,” he said.

“The way we approached the game, we can do much better.

“The time for experimentation is over.”

Flick’s “experimentation” referred to putting attacking midfielder Jonas Hofmann at right back, which he abandoned at half-time with the home side trailing to Adam Szalai’s 17th-minute goal.

“We wanted to try something with Jonas at right-back... we wanted to see two attacking full-backs,” said Flick.

“As a result, we couldn’t get in flow. I have to take some of the blame for that.”

Next up for Germany, as they build up to November-December’s World Cup in Qatar, is a trip next week to old rivals England.

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger, who will miss the Nations League clash after picking up a second yellow card, said Germany need to up their standards to make an impact at the World Cup.

“We wanted more today. In the first half we lost the battle against them,” Rudiger told AFP.

“We have to definitely learn our lessons from this game.”

Joshua Kimmich, clearly the home side’s best player on a disappointing night, said beating England was the first step to a successful World Cup.

“Listen... we wanted to win the group at all costs, even if you didn’t see that in the first half,” Kimmich said, with his side third in their Nations League group, behind Hungary and Italy.

“And now we can’t do that anymore, but we still want to win the last game against England to give us more confidence.”

Updated 24 September 2022
AFP

Kim, O'Toole among six sharing LPGA lead in Arkansas

Kim, O’Toole among six sharing LPGA lead in Arkansas
  • The leading group in the 54-hole event also included South Korean Lee5 Jeong-eun, Japan’s Yuka Saso and Americans Megan Khang and Lauren Coughlin
Updated 24 September 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Ryann O’Toole started hot and Sei-young Kim finished strong on Friday to join a group of six players sharing the first-round lead in the LPGA NW Arkansas Championship.

America’s O’Toole exploded with six straight birdies from the second through seventh holes at Pinnacle Country Club and finished with eight birdies in her 7-under par 64.

“It was one of those you just start laughing,” O’Toole said of her big birdie burst. “As the fifth one poured in and the sixth one poured in I’m, like, ‘OK, I got it. I’m just going to keep going.’“

And she needed all the birdies she could get as the crowd got bigger atop the leaderboard.

South Korean Kim’s eight birdies included four straight at her last four holes, the sixth through the ninth.

“Pretty solid round today,” Kim said, adding that the soft greens made it possible to attack the pins. “I’m very happy with the strong finish today.”

The leading group in the 54-hole event also included South Korean Lee5 Jeong-eun, Japan’s Yuka Saso and Americans Megan Khang and Lauren Coughlin.

Lee5 had seven birdies without a bogey while Khang had eight birdies and a bogey and Coughlin grabbed a share of the lead with a 28-foot eagle putt at the par-five 18th.

O’Toole, who returned from a month-long break to post a ninth-place finish at Portland last week, said her round could have been even better.

“I definitely felt like I left a lot out there still,” said O’Toole, who hit all 18 greens in regulation. “Eight birdies, but I still felt like there was a ton left out there, especially on the back side.”

Coughlin was in the first group off the tee on Friday and was warming up before it was really light.

The 29-year-old admitted she was nervous coming into the week which she entered 94th in the Race to the CME Globe with only three more full-field events remaining after the tournament.

While the top 60 in the race will qualify for the Tour Championship, for those ranked 85 to 110 the coming weeks are a battle to maintain their exempt status without having to go to the Q Series qualifier.

“I knew once I got in the groove of (the first round) it would go away,” she said of her nerves, “and it did.”

The leading bunch had a one-shot lead over Taiwan’s Vivian Hou and American Lilia Vu, with another six players a further stroke back.

Homa’s heroics turn close day into US rout in Presidents Cup

Homa’s heroics turn close day into US rout in Presidents Cup
Updated 24 September 2022
AP

Homa's heroics turn close day into US rout in Presidents Cup

Homa’s heroics turn close day into US rout in Presidents Cup
  • Homa’s big putts at the end allowed the Americans to win another session by a 4-1 margin, stretching the lead to 8-2
Updated 24 September 2022
AP

CHARLOTTE, US: Max Homa never felt more energized over a big putt on a Friday, perhaps because he never had so many people who shared in the celebration.

This is why making the Presidents Cup was the top of his wish list this year, and his latest afternoon heroics at Quail Hollow exceeded expectations.

The final fourballs match was all square with two holes to play, the green surrounded by American players and caddies, captains and their red carts. Homa stepped toward the hole and slammed his fist when he made a 12-foot birdie putt for a 1-up lead.

And then it got even better. Taylor Pendrith was clutch with a 15-foot birdie putt as the Internationals tried to scratch out a third tie. Homa stepped up and delivered again with another 12-foot birdie putt for the win.

The matches felt closer. The outcome was not. Homa’s big putts at the end allowed the Americans to win another session by a 4-1 margin, stretching the lead to 8-2.

“It was pretty surreal,” said Homa, who improved to 2-0 in his debut. “The atmosphere out there is insane. There’s so many people you can feel them on the back of your neck.”

Quail Hollow was packed with 40,000 fans on a gorgeous autumn day, with former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush among those at the course.

In five matches that covered 87 holes, the players combined for 67 birdies and three eagles, and three matches went the distance.

All the International team could manage were two halves. What it faces now is a task even more monumental against a US team that looks well on its way to a ninth straight win in this lopsided affair.

“We feel like we’ve played some pretty good golf, some solid golf tee-to-green, particularly the last couple of days,” International captain Trevor Immelman said. “But we have absolutely been out-putted. No doubt about it.”

He was with that final match as Homa and Billy Horschel dropped key putts down the stretch. And when Pendrith dropped his birdie on the last and it look like he and Corey Conners might escape with a half-point, Homa was just as clutch.

“I was nervous as could be over that putt, but it was fun,” Homa said. “I was telling my wife, when we talk about things money can’t buy, money cannot buy that feeling. And that was something that I will remember forever, and I will tell anybody who ever wants to hear about it how that felt.”

For the second straight time on home soil, the powerful American team goes into a double session on Saturday with a mathematical chance to win the cup.

There are four matches of foursomes and fourballs, and the Americans would have to win seven of them and halve the other to clinch the cup. That sounds unlikely, except for who they have and how they’re playing.

The International teams led in one match — Mito Pereira and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, for a total of five holes — that ended in a halve with Cameron Young and Kevin Kisner.

Over two days and 10 matches, International teams have had a lead for only 10 of the 170 holes that have been played.

The 12 Americans are among the top 25 in the world and most of the are playing like it. The International team was cobbled together at the last minute with more defections to Saudi-funded LIV Golf run by Greg Norman, a former Presidents Cup captain.

Norman sent out a tweet wishing the International team well, accompanied by a photo of the team from its lone win in 1998. “Outside of all this angst — golf is golf, competition is competition; something every golfer thrives on.”

One of replies was from Immelman: “LOL.”

“I pretty much say it exactly as I’m thinking it,” Immelman said. “What I said was exactly what I was doing when I read that tweet. I was laughing out loud.”

The strength of the American team came from a pair of dynamic partnerships. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele were 5-up at the turn and easily held on for a 3-and-2 win over Hideki Matsuyama and Tom Kim.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas improved to 6-2 as a team in Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup matches, leading from the fourth hole in a 2-and-1 victory over the Australian pair of Adam Scott and Cameron Davis.

As usual, Spieth and Thomas were far from dull.

They were 2 up with five holes to play when Thomas hit 6-iron that came inches away from an ace on the par-3 14th over water to a back pin for birdie. And right when it looked as though the International side might get closer, Spieth was up to his tricks.

His approach on the 15th was headed for the stream when it hit the rocks and caromed over the green into the rough. He chipped 15 feet by, and then made the putt to halve the hole.

The Spieth-Thomas and Cantlay-Schauffele teams, formed as much by friendship as their games, are 2-0 this week and are tough to beat no matter whom the International team sends out against them.

The passion came from the Presidents Cup rookies.

Horschel hasn’t played for his country since the 2007 Walker Cup and said he felt like vomiting for three hours ahead of his match. For Homa, it was the second straight day he was in the final match, and both made it to the 18th green with a big audience outside and inside the ropes.

“It’s surreal to have 10 of the best golfers I’ve ever seen in my life watching you and you’ve got to help them,” Homa said. “It’s a heavy weight. But it’s also really fun.”

England and Germany both beaten in Nations League

England and Germany both beaten in Nations League
Updated 24 September 2022
AP

England and Germany both beaten in Nations League

England and Germany both beaten in Nations League
  • On Monday, Italy visit Hungary and England host Germany in the final round of group matches
Updated 24 September 2022
AP

ROME: It was a rough night for two teams expected to be World Cup contenders. England lost at Italy 1-0 and were relegated from the top tier of the Nations League, and Germany lost at home to Hungary by the same score.

Italy, who didn’t qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, went ahead at the San Siro when Giacomo Raspadori controlled a ball over the top from Leonardo Bonucci and scored from the edge of the area in between several England defenders.

Italy full back Federico Dimarco also hit the post in the rematch of last season’s European Championship final which was won by the Azzurri.

The goal of the night belonged to Hungary captain Adam Szalai, who scored with an audacious backheel flick 17 minutes in following a corner.

Germany captain Thomas Muller, who was marking Szalai, didn’t appear to take into account that Szalai was going to attempt a shot on goal with his back to the net from a sharp angle but the ball sailed over the head of goalkeeper Marc-Andreter Stegen and inside the far post.

Hungary lead Group 3 with 10 points, followed by Italy (8), Germany (6) and England (2).

On Monday, Italy visit Hungary and England host Germany in the final round of group matches. The group winner books a spot at the finals in June.

Bosnia and Herzegovina were promoted to League A following a 1-0 win over regional rival Montenegro, with Ermedin Demirovic scoring in first-half added time after being set up by Edin Dzeko.

Unbeaten Georgia secured promotion from League C with a 2-0 win over visiting North Macedonia following an own goal from Bojan Miovski and another from Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has five goals and five assists in eight Nations League matches.

Estonia were promoted from League D after beating Malta 2-1.

Friendlies

The US put on a dismal performance in a 2-0 loss to Japan in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute, and Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th. In their next-to-last World Cup warmup, the Americans failed to put a single shot on goal.

Japan are preparing to play in its seventh straight World Cup.

Also, Qatar-bound Cameroon were beaten by Uzbekistan 2-0, and South Korea, who have also qualified for the World Cup, drew with Costa Rica 2-2.

Iran — in a World Cup group with England, the US and Wales — beat Uruguay 1-0.

World Cup host Qatar lost to Canada 2-0 in Vienna.

Roger Federer’s last match is doubles loss with Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer’s last match is doubles loss with Rafael Nadal
Updated 24 September 2022
AP

Roger Federer's last match is doubles loss with Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer’s last match is doubles loss with Rafael Nadal
  • Federer: “It’s been a perfect journey. I would do it all over again.”
Updated 24 September 2022
AP

LONDON: This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport.
Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role. He wrapped up his days as a professional player with a loss in doubles alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.
The truth is that the victors, the statistics and the score (OK, for the record it was 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9) did not matter, and were all so entirely beside the point. The occasion was, after all, about the farewell itself. Or, better, the farewells, plural: Federer’s to tennis, to the fans, to his competitors and colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities’ farewells to Federer.
“It’s been a perfect journey,” Federer said. “I would do it all over again.”
When the match, and with it, his time in professional tennis, ended, Federer hugged Nadal, then Tiafoe and Sock. And then Federer began crying. As cascades of clapping and yells of affection came from the stands, Federer put his hands on his hips, his chest heaving. Then he mouthed, “Thank you,” while applauding right back toward the spectators who had chanted, “Let’s go, Roger! Let’s go!” during the concluding moments of a match that lasted more than two hours and ended at about 12:30 a.m.

The Swiss star announced last week that the three-day team event, which was founded by his management company, would be his final event before retirement, then made clear the doubles outing would be his last match. His surgically repaired right knee — the last of three operations came shortly after a loss in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July 2021, which will go down as his final official singles match — is in no shape to allow him to continue.
“For me, just personally, (it was) sad in the first moment, when I came to the conclusion it’s the best decision,” Federer said in an interview with The Associated Press this week about his emotions when realizing it was time to go. “I kind of held it in at first, then fought it off. But I could feel the pain.”
A couple of hours before Friday’s match, Federer tweeted: “I’ve done this thousands of times, but this one feels different. Thank you to everybody who’s coming tonight.”
He had said he wanted this to feel more like a party than a funeral, and the crowd obliged, rising for a loud and lengthy standing ovation when Federer and Nadal — each wearing a white bandanna, blue shirt and white shorts — emerged together from a tunnel leading out to the black court for the last match on Day 1 at the O2 Arena. The spectators remained on their feet for nearly 10 minutes, through the pre-match warmup, holding aloft phone cameras to capture the moment.

Federer plans a party not a wake as he prepares to lay his professional career to rest

They came ready to roar for him, some with Swiss flags, some with homemade signs, and they made themselves heard with a wall of sound when Federer delivered a forehand volley winner on the match’s second point. Similar reactions arrived merely at the chair umpire’s announcement before the third game of “Roger Federer to serve,” and again when he closed that game with a 117 mph service winner.
Doubles requires far less movement and court coverage, of course, so the stress on his knee was limited Friday. Federer showed touches of his old flair, to be sure, and of rust, as to be expected.

As his parents and wife sat in front-row seats behind a baseline, there were a couple of early forehands that sailed several feet too long. There also was a forehand that slid right between Sock and Tiafoe and seemed too good to be true — and, it turned out, was: The ball traveled through a gap below the net tape and so the point was taken away from Federer and Nadal.
Although it amounted to, essentially, a glorified exhibition, all four doubles participants played as if they wanted to win. That was clear when Sock leaped and screamed after one particularly terrific volley or when Tiafoe sent a couple of shots right at Federer and Nadal.
But the circumstances did allow for moments of levity.

Federer and Nadal were able to laugh after a bit of confusion over which should go for a ball on a point they lost. After Nadal somehow flicked one back-to-the-net shot around the post, only for it to land barely wide, Tiafoe crossed over to extend a hand with congratulations for the effort.
In the first set, the two greats of the game couldn’t quite hear each other between points, so Federer trotted from the net back to the baseline to consult with Nadal, then pointed to his ear to signal to the fans what the issue was.
Before Federer, the men’s mark for most major tennis championships was 14 by Pete Sampras. Federer blew past that, accumulating eight at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the US Open and one at the French Open, setting a new standard that Nadal, now with 22, and Novak Djokovic, with 21, equaled, then surpassed, as part of a golden era for the sport.
Federer’s substantial resume includes 310 weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings, a Davis Cup title and Olympic medals. Beyond the elegance and effectiveness while wielding a racket, his persona made Federer an ambassador for tennis, someone whose immense popularity helped attract fans.


Surely, there are those who would have found it particularly apt to see Federer finish across the net from Nadal, often an on-court nemesis but eventually an off-court friend. Maybe it could have taken place about 15 miles away at Center Court of the All England Club, say, or in Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros, or Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, or even Arthur Ashe Stadium, the centerpiece of the US Open, the lone Grand Slam tournament at which they never faced off, somehow.
Perhaps they could have provided everyone with one final installment of a head-to-head matchup as memorable as any in the long history of their sport — or, indeed, any other.
Roger vs. Rafa — just one name apiece required — belongs up there with McEnroe vs. Borg (as it happens, the two Laver Cup team captains, John and Bjorn), Evert vs. Navratilova, Sampras vs. Agassi, Ali vs. Frazier, Magic vs. Bird, Brady vs. Manning, and so on.
Over the years, Federer and Nadal showed off individual greatness and compelling contrasts across their 40 matches, 14 at Grand Slam tournaments, nine in major finals: righty vs. lefty, attacker vs. grinder, seeming effortlessness vs. relentless intensity.
And yet, there was an unmistakable element of poetry with these two men who challenged each other and elevated each other performing as partners, slapping palms and sharing smiles.
“Two of the ‘GOATs’ playing together,” said Sock, using the popular acronym for “Greatest of All-Time.”
This goodbye follows that of Serena Williams, the owner of 23 major singles championships, at the US Open three weeks ago after a third-round loss. It leaves questions about the future of a game he and she dominated, and transcended, for decades.
One key difference: Each time Williams took the court in New York, the looming question was how long her stay would endure — a “win or this is it” prospect. Friday WAS it for Federer, no matter the result.

“All the players will miss him,” said Casper Ruud, who beat Sock in singles 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.
The other results, which left Team Europe and Team World tied at 2-2: Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1 in a match interrupted briefly when an environmental protester lit a portion of the court and his own arm on fire, and Alex de Minaur got past Andy Murray 5-7, 6-3, 10-7.
Due to begin playing shortly after the end of Murray’s loss, Federer and Nadal first provided him with some coaching tips, then watched part of that one on TV together in a room at the arena, waiting for their turn. When Federer and Nadal were in action, it was Djokovic’s turn to suggest strategic advice.
The last hurrah came after a total of 103 career singles trophies and 1,251 wins in singles matches for Federer, both second only to Jimmy Connors in the Open era, which began in 1968.
At the height of his powers, Federer appeared in a record 10 consecutive Grand Slam finals, winning eight, from 2005-07. Extend that to 2010, and he reached 18 of 19 major finals.
More than those numbers, folks will remember the powerful forehand, the one-handed backhand, the flawless footwork, the spectacularly effective serve and eagerness to get to the net, the willingness to reinvent aspects of his game and — the part of which he’s proudest — unusual longevity.
“I don’t think we’ll see another guy like Roger,” Tiafoe said. “The way he played, and the grace he did it with, and who he is as an individual.”

 

 

Mohammed Al-Owais the hero as Saudi Arabia claim a draw with Ecuador

Mohammed Al-Owais the hero as Saudi Arabia claim a draw with Ecuador
Updated 24 September 2022
John Duerden

Mohammed Al-Owais the hero as Saudi Arabia claim a draw with Ecuador

Mohammed Al-Owais the hero as Saudi Arabia claim a draw with Ecuador
  • The South Americans had plenty of chances but the Al-Hilal goalkeeper pulled off a string of fine saves to ensure the World Cup warm-up game in Spain ended goalless
  • Next up for the Green Falcons is another warm-up match in Spain, this time against the USA, who were defeated 2-0 by Japan on Friday in Germany
Updated 24 September 2022
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia had Mohammed Al-Owais to thank for avoiding defeat in their World Cup warm-up match against Ecuador in Spain on Friday, which ended in a goalless draw.

The Al-Hilal goalkeeper was in sparkling form as he kept Herve Renard’s men from falling to a third consecutive loss at the hands of South American opposition, following defeats in June by Colombia and Venezuela.

With less than two months to go before their World Cup opener against Argentina, followed by games against Poland and Mexico, Friday’s draw will be seen as a decent result for the Green Falcons, even if they were second best for much of the game, struggled to make an impression in attack and failed to find the net for a third game in a row.

The South Americans dominated the opening period and will have been frustrated not to be ahead at the break. They should have gone ahead in the ninth minute when Pervis Estupinan sent over a perfect cross from the left. Piero Hincapie was able to get between three defenders and head the ball into the top corner of the net — or so everyone thought. Suddenly, Al-Owais came flying across the goal to make a fantastic save. It was not to be the only time the 30-year-old would be called into action.

There was still less than 15 minutes on the clock when Ecuador had their best chance of the game. Riyadh Sharahili was caught in possession at about the midway point of his own half and the ball was fed to Enner Valencia. Suddenly finding himself through on goal, the Fenerbache forward cut in from the left side but dragged his shot wide when faced with the onrushing Al-Owais.

Soon after, the striker did the same thing from a tighter angle on the other side of the area, as the men in yellow continued to find ways to get behind the Saudi defense.

On the 20-minute mark, Estupinan fired a free-kick over the bar as the pressure continued to mount. The gaps at the back were again in evidence moments later when a through ball from inside the Ecuador half almost released Valencia once more.

With Ecuador firmly in control, Saudi Arabia almost took a shock lead five minutes before the break during a rare foray into opposition territory. Hincapie fell over near the penalty area and suddenly Firas Al-Buraikan, the top scorer in the Saudi Professional League last season, was in on goal. The Al-Fateh forward pushed into the area and though he had options for passing, he rightly decided to go for goal himself. But the shot was tame; low and straight at Alexander Dominguez, who made his first real save of the game.

The first half ended on a more familiar note. Firstly Valencia’s long-range shot was turned away by Al-Owais, who then had to make another fine save from the resultant corner as Valencia again came close.

There was more energy in the opening period of the second half from the Saudis as they looked to get in the faces of their opponents and deny them time and space on the ball.

Clear chances were still hard to come by but at least Ecuador, who will line-up against Qatar in Doha on Nov. 20 in the opening match of the World Cup, were not cutting through the Saudi Arabian defense quite as often as they had in the first half.

But then Al-Owais was forced back into action as he pulled off an impressive double-stop from substitute Jose Cifuentes. The Los Angeles midfielder’s first shot, a half-volley from the edge of the area, was cleared by the goalkeeper’s boot. His volleyed follow-up bounced up off the turf and was looping toward the top of the net when Al-Owais acrobatically tipped it over the bar.

He made an even better save with 17 minutes remaining, when Michael Estrada outpaced Ali Al-Bulaihi to run onto Estupinan’s long ball. Al-Owais was quick off his line to make the save.

Saudi Arabia’s best attacking moment came with eight minutes remaining. Salem Al-Dawsari, who had been working hard without ever managing to have the influence he wanted, saw his shot blocked and the rebound fly straight into Dominguez’s arms.

Ecuador continued to push for a winner but could not find a way past Al-Owais, who did more than enough to ensure that any talk of replacement by goalkeeping rival Abdullah Al-Mayouf, left out of the squad by Renard, will fade for now.

Al-Owais has another chance to impress on Tuesday, when the Saudi preparations for the World Cup continue with a match against the USA, who were defeated 2-0 by Japan on Friday in Germany.
 

