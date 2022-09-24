You are here

Iran regrets Ukraine's downgrading of ties over drones

Iran regrets Ukraine’s downgrading of ties over drones
Ukraine said on Friday that it would downgrade diplomatic ties with Iran over Tehran’s decision to supply Russian forces with drones. (File/AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Iran regrets Ukraine’s downgrading of ties over drones

Iran regrets Ukraine’s downgrading of ties over drones
  Ukraine said on Friday that it would downgrade diplomatic ties with Iran over Tehran's decision to supply Russian forces with drones
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Iran regrets Ukraine’s decision to downgrade ties over the reported supply of Iranian drones to Russia, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.
Nasser Kanaani said Ukraine should “refrain from being influenced by third parties who seek to destroy relations between the two countries,” a ministry statement said.
Ukraine said on Friday that it would downgrade diplomatic ties with Iran over Tehran’s decision to supply Russian forces with drones, a move President Volodymyr Zelensky called “a collaboration with evil.”
Kanaani said Ukraine’s decision was “based on unconfirmed reports and resulted from a media hype by foreign parties.”
Military authorities in southern Ukraine said on Saturday they had shot down at least seven Iranian drones, including six Shahed-136 “kamikaze” craft over the sea near the ports of Odesa and Pivdennyi on Friday.
These included — for the first time in Ukraine — a MoHajjer-6, a larger Iranian drone, the southern military command said.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in an English language tweet on Saturday that Iran was supporting Russia “by giving modern drones to (a) backward country for the murders of Ukrainians.”

Topics: Iran Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia

Iran must deal decisively with protests, president says

Iran must deal decisively with protests, president says
Updated 29 min 15 sec ago

Iran must deal decisively with protests, president says

Iran must deal decisively with protests, president says
  • Thirty-five people have been killed in the demonstrations, which are spreading across Iran
  • Some women have publicly cut their hair as furious crowds called for the fall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Updated 29 min 15 sec ago

DUBAI, Sept 24 : Iran must deal decisively with protests which have swept the country after the death in custody of a woman detained by the Islamic Republic’s morality police, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday.
Thirty-five people have been killed in the weeklong demonstrations, according to Iran’s state television, with protest spreading to most of the country’s 31 provinces.
On Friday, state-organized rallies took place in several Iranian cities to counter the anti-government protests, and the army promised to confront “the enemies” behind the unrest.
State media quoted Raisi on Saturday as saying Iran must “deal decisively with those who oppose the country’s security and tranquillity.”
Raisi was speaking by telephone to the family of a member of the Basij volunteer force killed while taking part in the crackdown on unrest in the northeastern city of Mashhad.
The president “stressed the necessity to distinguish between protest and disturbing public order and security, and called the events ... a riot,” state media reported.
The protests broke out in northwestern Iran a week ago at the funeral of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died after falling into a coma following her detention by morality police enforcing hijab rules on women’s dress.
Her death has reignited anger over issues including restrictions on personal freedoms in Iran, the strict dress codes for women and an economy reeling from sanctions.
Women have played a prominent role in the protests, waving and burning their veils. Some have publicly cut their hair as furious crowds called for the fall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The protests are the largest to sweep the country since demonstrations over fuel prices in 2019, when Reuters reported 1,500 people were killed in a crackdown on protesters. It was the bloodiest confrontation in the Islamic Republic’s history.
Iranian news agencies reported on Saturday that 739 protesters had been arrested in the northern province of Gilan, on the Caspian Sea.
The activist Twitter account 1500tasvir, which has 125,000 followers, said communication channels with the northwestern town of Oshnavieh had been cut off, and landlines were down.

Topics: Iran protests Iran Ebrahim Raisi

Death toll continue to rise in Lebanon migrant shipwreck off Syria

Death toll continue to rise in Lebanon migrant shipwreck off Syria
Updated 16 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Death toll continue to rise in Lebanon migrant shipwreck off Syria

Death toll continue to rise in Lebanon migrant shipwreck off Syria
  • Lebanon has become a starting point for illegal migration
  • ‘Death boats’ set off every day from the northern coast of Lebanon
Updated 16 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Eighty-nine bodies have been recovered since a boat carrying migrants from Lebanon sunk off Syria’s coast, Syrian state media said Saturday, as the Lebanese army said it arrested a suspected smuggler behind one of the deadliest recent shipwrecks in the eastern Mediterranean.
The Syrian Observatory meanwhile reported the casualties were at 88, with 50 passengers still unaccounted for.
Around 150 people, mostly Lebanese and Syrians, were on board the small vessel that went down on Thursday off the Syrian city of Tartous.
Lebanon has become a starting point for illegal migration, with its citizens joining Syrian and Palestinian refugees clamoring to leave their homeland.
Illegal “death boats” set off every day from the northern coast of Lebanon. Some succeed in reaching their destination, a few are rescued by the coast guards of the countries in whose territorial waters their boats capsize, and the rest are swallowed up by the sea.

Former Tripoli MP Mustafa Alloush told Arab News: “People have completely lost hope that the situation in Lebanon could improve and there are mafias exploiting this.”
He said 95 percent of such illegal trips succeed in reaching their destinations, and those people who make it to Europe encourage their relatives and acquaintances to make the same journey.
He added: “The Lebanese authorities know who these smugglers organizing such trips are. They get huge sums of money. Security officers are paid off to facilitate such journeys or turn a blind eye.
“Why did this boat head toward Syria? Is it not to escape UNIFIL (the UN Interim Force in Lebanon), which patrols Lebanese waters?
“Drug trafficking is illegal, but remains active given the amounts of money paid to dealers and distributors.
“The same goes for human trafficking and smuggling. Money is paid, specifically to those who are supposed to protect people in this country.”
Caretaker Minister of Public Works Ali Hamieh said: “This type of boat was not made for such trips and cannot carry that many people. It turned out that it was recently imported and arrived in Lebanon two months ago.”
Most passengers were residents of northern Lebanon, some were Palestinian refugees from the Nahr Al-Bared camp, but the majority were Syrians, from Idlib, Aleppo and Latakia.
These Syrians had illegally made their way into Lebanon to escape by sea through the north of the country.
Among the victims were two girls who were buried in Akkar, north Lebanon, after being transported there by car from Tartous.
The mayor of Qarqaf, in Akkar, said: “The mother of the two girls drowned, as did her two sons. The father is still alive, but he is in a hospital in Syria.”
The boat had embarked from Lebanon’s northern Minyeh region, with passengers paying $3,000 for children and $7,000 per adult for the trip.
Lebanon’s Secretary-General of the Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party Ali Hijazi, who traveled to Tartous on Friday, said survivors had informed him the boat “left from Minyeh on Tuesday morning and experienced a technical malfunction. It capsized due to the waves on Thursday morning.”
The Lebanese Army announced it has arrested eight suspected smugglers. The tragedy coincided with the announcement on social media of another boat that left the northern coast of Lebanon bound for Italy and broke down between Greece and Turkey. Its passengers were rescued and are currently in Turkey.

with AFP

Topics: Lebanon Syria migrants Boat capsizing

‘No one wants to be drawn into blocs,’ Saudi FM tells New York MENA Forum

‘No one wants to be drawn into blocs,’ Saudi FM tells New York MENA Forum
Updated 24 September 2022
TAREK ALI AHMAD

'No one wants to be drawn into blocs,' Saudi FM tells New York MENA Forum

‘No one wants to be drawn into blocs,’ Saudi FM tells New York MENA Forum
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan calls for more cooperation amid heightened global polarization
  • ‘We want to talk about investment. We want to talk about innovation. We want to talk about progress’
Updated 24 September 2022
TAREK ALI AHMAD

NEW YORK: At a time of heightened global polarization, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday called for more cooperation, saying: “No one wants to be drawn into blocs.”

His comments were made at New York’s MENA Forum, hosted by the Middle East Institute and Think Research and Advisory, on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly.

“We need to discuss how we can strengthen our cooperation, how we can work closer together, how we can build an alignment that can insulate against this polarization, because none of us want to be drawn into blocs or into making choices,” he said. 

“We want to talk about investment. We want to talk about innovation. We want to talk about progress. And we hope that our international partners will focus on that as well,” he added.

“We (Saudi Arabia) have made a decision to focus on a path of sustainable development and prosperity for our people, and we don’t want that to be derailed by politics.”

The Kingdom recently brokered a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine that saw almost 300 people, including 10 foreigners, returning to their homelands. 

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the move was based on the support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and in continuation of his efforts to adopt humanitarian initiatives toward the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

When asked about the Saudi stand on Lebanon, the foreign minister said: “The Kingdom still cares about Lebanon, but the people of Lebanon have to decide what path they want to embark on, as clearly the current path isn’t working.”

Another key issue he touched on was food security in the region. “Food security is very much part of the conversation today,” he said. “Coming from a water-poor country, we’ve been dealing with these issues for many years.”

NEOM, Saudi Arabia’s smart and sustainable city, announced last week that it would build a water-desalination plant by 2024 to combat water scarcity.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Gulf states take part in 92nd Saudi National Day festivities

Gulf states take part in 92nd Saudi National Day festivities
Updated 24 September 2022
Arab News

Gulf states take part in 92nd Saudi National Day festivities

Gulf states take part in 92nd Saudi National Day festivities
  • Dubai airport staff received Saudi travelers with flowers, flags, sweets, and souvenirs as part of nationwide celebrations
Updated 24 September 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi visitors arriving at Gulf states were welcomed at the airports in celebration of the 92nd Saudi National Day.

Dubai International Airport held a series of festivities on Friday where the passport control’s smart gates were turned green after the color of the Saudi flag.
Airport staff received Saudi travelers with flowers, flags, sweets, and souvenirs as part of nationwide celebrations that “reaffirm the deeply-rooted ties and strategic relations between both countries,” said the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.

 


A special stamp, designed with “UAE-Saudi together forever” and the Saudi National Day logo, was created for the day.
Similar celebrations were held at Bahrain International Airport where staff carried the Saudi flag and presented souvenirs to passengers arriving from Saudi Arabia.
A folk band performed national Saudi songs to mark the occasion.
Oman also carried out celebrations at the Empty Quarter border crossing in the presence of the Saudi ambassador to Oman Abdullah bin Saud Al-Enezi. The ceremony saw musical performance by folk bands, paragliding shows, and other activities.

 

 

 

Topics: Saudi National Day 2022

Mahmoud Abbas’ UN speech gets mixed response from Palestinians

Mahmoud Abbas’ UN speech gets mixed response from Palestinians
Updated 24 September 2022
Mohammed Najib

Mahmoud Abbas' UN speech gets mixed response from Palestinians

Mahmoud Abbas’ UN speech gets mixed response from Palestinians
  • Jenin man says address ‘conveyed the message of the suffering of the Palestinian people’
  • But Fatah member accuses president of ‘selling grief and begging’
Updated 24 September 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israel is deliberately impeding progress toward a two-state solution and can no longer be considered a reliable partner in the peace process, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told the UN on Friday.

Israel had acted with “total impunity” against people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and Palestinians’ trust in the prospects for peace was “regressing,” he said.

“(Israel) is, through its premeditated and deliberate policies, destroying the two-state solution,” the Palestinian Authority president said in a speech to the UN General Assembly.

“This proves unequivocally that Israel does not believe in peace. Therefore, we no longer have an Israeli partner to whom we can talk.”

Many Palestinians told Arab News that Abbas was frank, straightforward and direct in his diagnosis of the suffering of Palestinians.

Walid Masharqa from Jenin said he was satisfied with Abbas’ speech, which “conveyed the message of the suffering of the Palestinian people due to the policies of the Israeli occupation.”

He added: “I did not expect from the president more than that. When he gives a yearlong deadline to end the Israeli occupation and threatens to dissolve the Palestinian Authority and stop security coordination with Israel, he uses that as a means to put pressure on Israel.”

Twelve months ago, Abbas addressed the UN by video link and said he was giving Israel one year to withdraw from occupied territory or he would no long recognize the Jewish state based on pre-1967 borders. He did not mention that ultimatum on Friday, but focused instead on the lack of international recognition of the Palestinian territories.

Nasser Odeh from the village of Arora, north of Ramallah, told Arab News: “What power does President Abbas have other than receiving the world’s sympathy for the suffering of the Palestinians? The Palestinians do not have the slightest means to put pressure on the US and European countries.”

He also underlined the world’s bias in favor of Israel.

“The biggest threat to Israel is Abbas’ decision to dissolve the PA, but does dissolving the authority benefit the Palestinian cause and serve the Palestinian citizen? The PA, despite all its shortcomings, is a demand of the Palestinian people, and Abbas’ program remains better than that of his political opponents, especially Hamas,” Odeh added.

Palestinian political analyst Ghassan Al-Khatib told Arab News that he did not follow Abbas’ speech because he knew in advance that he would not say anything new.

Basem Naim, head of the Hamas political department in Gaza, said Abbas spoke logically and sensibly.

“Still, his words did not reflect a shift in his attitude toward the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. He will not take decisions such as stopping security coordination with the Israeli occupation, improving relations with Palestinian factions, ending the Palestinian division, withdrawing recognition of Israel and holding general elections in the Palestinian Territories,” he said.

“As long as Abbas’ words are not translated into action, they will remain just media news for 24 hours. Israel will not change its position on the PA based on Abbas’ speech.

“Therefore, they should reconsider their relationship with Israel and the US, and implement the decisions of the Palestine Liberation Organization, which demanded the withdrawal of recognition of Israel and the cessation of security coordination with it,” Naim added.

Ahmed Ghuneim from the Fatah movement in East Jerusalem told Arab News that he was expecting Abbas’ speech to mention last year’s ultimatum to Israel, “but he never spoke about it.”

“He did not tell the Palestinians what they were waiting to know, namely what will Abbas do after the expiration of the deadline,” he said.

Ghuneim added that the president’s speech reflected the extent of Abbas’ frustration and despair.

He criticized him for “selling grief and begging instead of taking courageous and daring decisions that could embarrass Israel before the world.”

Israel has occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank since 1967, and since 2007 has imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory controlled by the Islamists of Hamas.

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA Palestine Mahmoud Abbas

