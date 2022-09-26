Saudi tech firm Sure Global sets price guidance at $19 for Nomu listing

Serco opens hub in Riyadh to elevate regional trade

RIYADH: British public services firm Serco has opened its new headquarters in Riyadh as the company aims to develop its Saudi-based resources and leverage the location as a driver for local and regional trade.

According to a press release, the new office opened on Sept. 24, a day after Saudi Arabia’s National Day.

The press release noted that Serco has already formed a specialized team with 15 percent Saudi-national representation, to deliver high-profile contracts with EXPRO and Royal Commission of AlUla.

The company is also eyeing opportunities in the Kingdom’s smart cities and giga-projects, and these projects will be led by Serco’s Saudi national female country director, Mona Al-Thagafi.

“The opening of this new office, just after National Day on Friday, represents a key milestone for Serco as we fully embrace Saudization. We are already providing rewarding careers for young, local talent and creating many exciting opportunities in the future, for both men and women,” said Al-Thagafi.

She added that Serco is offering candidates a chance to develop their skills through developmental, graduate and internship programs.

The press release further added that the new office in Riyadh will also feature an ‘ExperienceLab,’ Serco's user-centered research and design agency, which the company says is “centered around people and innovation.”

Speaking to Arab News in April 2021, Phil Malem, CEO of Serco for the Middle East region, opened up about the company’s aspirations in the Kingdom. “We are hugely enthusiastic about the potential of the Kingdom and we have tried to grow in line with Saudi Vision 2030. We are passionate about the Saudization program. It’s a key part of our strategy. We have continued to recruit, train and develop skills in Saudi nationals who can make a difference in the organization,” said Malem.



He also added that Serco is closely following the development of Saudi giga projects including NEOM and The Red Sea Development Co. “We are actively in discussion around the potential of helping,” he said.