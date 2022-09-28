LinkedIn reveals Saudi Arabia’s top 10 startups for 2022

RIYADH: Professional networking solution provider LinkedIn has revealed the annual ranking of the top 10 startups based in Saudi Arabia that have demonstrated growth in 2022.

The annual ranking has been analyzed on the basis of the companies’ interactions with LinkedIn members. They are measured through employment growth, company and employee engagement, job interests, and talent attraction.

The top startups in Saudi Arabia for 2022:

Tamara Sary Nana Zid Tweeq Gathern Lendo Qawafel Resal Shgardi

“KSA’s Top Startups List 2022 reflects the current state of the startups and VC space in the country while also offering insights into the prevailing market trends influencing the community,” said Salma Altantawy, senior news editor at LinkedIn.

The announcement also indicated that fintech witnessed huge traction in the Kingdom with three startups — Tamara, Tweeq, and Lendo — in the sector making to the list.

Delivery services have also grown in popularity with platforms like Nana and Shgardi recording good traction. This is in addition to a rise in B2B solutions as companies like Sary and Qawafel found second and eighth positions, respectively.

“This year’s list sees the emergence of many startups from financial backgrounds. This signifies the increased popularity and growing need for simplified and innovative fintech solutions by consumers in Saudi Arabia,” she added.

To be eligible, LinkedIn said, companies must be independent and privately held, have 50 or more country-based employees, be seven years old or younger, and be headquartered in the country on whose list they appear.