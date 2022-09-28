You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi defense minister meets with head of Yemeni presidential leadership council

Saudi defense minister meets with head of Yemeni presidential leadership council

Saudi defense minister meets with head of Yemeni presidential leadership council
Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets with the head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi on Wednesday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m2yz8

Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi defense minister meets with head of Yemeni presidential leadership council

Saudi defense minister meets with head of Yemeni presidential leadership council
  • Prince Khalid was appointed Minister of Defense by royal decree on Tuesday
  • Minister assured Al-Alimi that the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen will continue to support Yemeni people
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with the head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Prince Khalid and Al-Alimi discussed the latest developments in Yemen, the Kingdom’s appreciation of the council’s efforts, and its wishes for peace, stability, and prosperity in the country.

Prince Khalid assured Al-Alimi that the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen will continue to support the Yemeni people and their aspirations for the council to achieve peace, stability, and security in their country.

Prince Khalid was appointed Minister of Defense by royal decree on Tuesday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Related

Special Yemeni parties under pressure for 6-month truce extension
Middle-East
Yemeni parties under pressure for 6-month truce extension
New Saudi defense minister meets senior ministry officials
Saudi Arabia
New Saudi defense minister meets senior ministry officials

New Saudi defense minister meets senior ministry officials

New Saudi defense minister meets senior ministry officials
Updated 28 September 2022
Arab News

New Saudi defense minister meets senior ministry officials

New Saudi defense minister meets senior ministry officials
  • Prince Khalid bin Salman said the ministry will continue to follow the path set by his predecessor, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 28 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s new minister of defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman, met senior ministry officials in his office on Wednesday.

Formerly the deputy defense minister, his appointment was announced on Tuesday as part of a cabinet reshuffle. He takes over from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was appointed prime minister.

Prince Khalid gave a speech in which he thanked King Salman and the crown prince for the trust they have placed in him. He said the close attention his predecessor paid to the work of the Ministry of Defense had resulted the launch of its development program, which reflects the crown prince’s belief in efforts to maintain the highest standards of military development.

He stressed that the ministry will continue to follow the path set by the crown prince to become a modern institution staffed by professional and joint military forces capable of protecting homeland security from external threats, and leading alliances with high degrees of competency. 

 

 

Topics: Prince Khalid bin Salman

Related

Prince Khalid bin Salman meets UAE president
Saudi Arabia
Prince Khalid bin Salman meets UAE president
Prince Khalid discusses military, defense cooperation with Pakistan military chief
Saudi Arabia
Prince Khalid discusses military, defense cooperation with Pakistan military chief

Saudi officials sign deal to develop Saudi UK Tech Hub

Saudi officials sign deal to develop Saudi UK Tech Hub
Updated 28 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi officials sign deal to develop Saudi UK Tech Hub

Saudi officials sign deal to develop Saudi UK Tech Hub
  • Ministry and Saudi British Joint Business Council will work together on platform to connect entrepreneurs in both countries with partners and investors
Updated 28 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi British Joint Business Council to develop the Saudi UK Tech Hub, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The hub is a digital platform that aims to connect Saudi and British entrepreneurs with partners and supporters in both countries, while enhancing and supporting the technical ecosystems.

Under the agreement, which was signed by Ibrahim Al-Nasser, undersecretary at the ministry, and SBJBC CEO Chris Anis Hopkins, the two sides will establish a board of directors comprising representatives from the Saudi and British public and private sectors. SBJBC will manage the hub’s financial affairs and provide support.

By helping to facilitate knowledge transfer, increase investment, and strengthen relationships, the platform aims to support the efforts of both countries to develop their positions as regional technology and innovation hubs, authorities said.

 

Topics: Saudi British Joint Business Council Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT)

Related

FII Institute signs deal with Saudi British Joint Business Council to establish tech hub
Business & Economy
FII Institute signs deal with Saudi British Joint Business Council to establish tech hub
Ministry of Communications announces online youth training programs
Saudi Arabia
Ministry of Communications announces online youth training programs

Arab, Muslim leaders congratulate Saudi crown prince on his appointment as prime minister

Arab, Muslim leaders congratulate Saudi crown prince on his appointment as prime minister
Updated 28 September 2022
Arab News

Arab, Muslim leaders congratulate Saudi crown prince on his appointment as prime minister

Arab, Muslim leaders congratulate Saudi crown prince on his appointment as prime minister
  • Leaders wish Saudi crown prince success and hope that relations between their countries will continue to grow under his leadership
Updated 28 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab and Muslim leaders have congratulated Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following his appointment as Saudi Arabia’s prime minister on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.  

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum congratulated the crown prince on his appointment.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani wished the crown prince success and hoped the relations between the two brotherly countries will continue to develop and grow. 

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa also sent a similar cable. 

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “On this occasion, I congratulate His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, wishing him further success and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia further welfare and prosperity under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.”

Topics: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Crown Prince receives written message from Sweden’s prime minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince receives written message from Sweden’s prime minister

Saudi tourism gets chance to bloom in UN challenge

Saudi tourism gets chance to bloom in UN challenge
Updated 28 September 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Saudi tourism gets chance to bloom in UN challenge

Saudi tourism gets chance to bloom in UN challenge
  • The UNWTO’s Natalia Bayona said that Saudi Arabia is a “priority because of how the country is committed to creating tourism as a public policy and as an economic sector” 
  • Bayona added that goals in the country’s Vision 2030 for “youth empowerment, women’s empowerment, sustainability, and tourism” are central to the UNWTO’s mission
Updated 28 September 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s blossoming tourism industry is being offered the chance to grow even faster through a UN challenge that helps nurture the best businesses.

Natalia Bayona of the UN World Tourism Organization has said she wants Saudi entrepreneurs to enter her agency’s Awake Tourism Challenge, whose previous winners have gained international experience and expert advice, and raised $350 million of investment over the four years it has run.

Bayona, the agency’s director of innovation, education and investments, told Arab News that Saudi Arabia is a “priority because of how the country is committed to creating tourism as a public policy and as an economic sector.” 

She added that goals in the country’s Vision 2030 for “youth empowerment, women’s empowerment, sustainability, and tourism” are central to the UNWTO’s mission.

“We’d like to give visibility and promote Saudi Arabia as a country making a strong effort in the tourism sector,” she said.

The challenge is a perfect opportunity to identify Saudi-based entrepreneurs trying to solve challenges they face in the sector, Bayona added.

Entrants are judged in one or more categories, including local community involvement, environmental work, good use of technology, employee development and the empowerment of women in business.

Bayona said the UNWTO is pushing for enterprises to employ locally to help develop rural economies.

“Eighty percent of people living in extreme poverty live in rural areas. Tourism can be part of the way rural areas can be developed,” she said.

Bayona added that women’s empowerment is important “because they have the lowest salaries, the lowest-status jobs. Nonetheless, tourism is the sector that hires the most women worldwide.”

She said the basing of her agency’s regional office in Saudi Arabia shows how seriously it takes the country’s efforts to expand tourism.

The UNWTO’s partners include tourism bodies from more than 160 countries, 100 universities, more than 400 investors and around 500 corporations.

The Awake Tourism Challenge has helped winners raise more than $350 million and helped create more than 100 pilot projects. The deadline to enter this year’s initiative is Oct. 15.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Awake Tourism Challenge Natalia Bayona

Related

UN World Tourism Organization chooses Riyadh for Mideast HQ
Business & Economy
UN World Tourism Organization chooses Riyadh for Mideast HQ
Special Taif in driving seat to promote Saudi tourism: Development fund executive
Saudi Arabia
Taif in driving seat to promote Saudi tourism: Development fund executive

Saudi authorities seize 765,000 amphetamine tablets hidden in watermelons

Saudi authorities seize 765,000 amphetamine tablets hidden in watermelons
Updated 28 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi authorities seize 765,000 amphetamine tablets hidden in watermelons

Saudi authorities seize 765,000 amphetamine tablets hidden in watermelons
Updated 28 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have seized 765,000 amphetamine tablets hidden in a watermelon shipment in Riyadh.
Five people – two citizens and three Syrians – were arrested in the security operation and have been referred to relevant authorities for further action, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Saudi Arabia has intensified its crackdown on drug smuggling networks.
Recently, authorities carried out a major security operation to thwart the smuggling of about 47 million amphetamine tablets, with a street value of up to $1 billion, in what was described as the Kingdom’s biggest drug bust ever.

Topics: Saudi Arabia anti-drug General Directorate of Narcotics Control

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Kingdom’s Minister of Defense
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Kingdom’s Minister of Defense

Latest updates

Dubai Metaverse Assembly at Museum of the Future draws 20,000 on opening day
Dubai Metaverse Assembly at Museum of the Future draws 20,000 on opening day
Lebanese MPs bicker as deadline nears to elect new president
Lebanese MPs bicker as deadline nears to elect new president
London Halal Food Festival opens its gates to 18,000 visitors
London Halal Food Festival opens its gates to 18,000 visitors
US announces $1.1 billion in new arms aid for Ukraine
US announces $1.1 billion in new arms aid for Ukraine
Bahrain-based Eat App raises $11m in a series B funding
Bahrain-based Eat App raises $11m in a series B funding

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.