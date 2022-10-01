You are here

Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcases humanoid robot at event

Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcases humanoid robot at event
Billionaire Elon Musk unveils the humanoid robot ‘Optimus’ at an event at a Tesla office in Palo Alto, California, on Friday. (Screen grab from Elon Musk's Twitter video)
  • Musk says Optimus will be an “extremely capable robot,” unlike other humanoid robots that don’t have the intelligence to navigate the world by themselves
Updated 01 October 2022
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcased his much-touted humanoid robot ‘Optimus’ at the electric vehicle maker’s “AI Day” event on Friday.
The billionaire has said a robot business will be worth more than its cars, hoping to expand beyond self-driving cars that have not yet become a reality despite his repeated promises.
A prototype of the robot walked on stage and waved to the seated audience. A video of the robot carrying a box, watering plants and moving metal bars in the automaker’s factory was shown.
“Our goal is to make a useful humanoid robot as quickly as possible,” Musk said at the event being held at a Tesla office in Palo Alto, California.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done to refine Optimus and prove it.”
Musk said currently humanoid robots are “missing a brain,” saying they don’t have the intelligence to navigate the world by themselves, and they are also very expensive and made in low volume.
By contrast, he said, the Optimus will be an “extremely capable robot,” to be made in very high volume, probably, ultimately millions of units and is expected to cost much less than a car, at under $20,000.
Musk is also expected to discuss Tesla’s long-delayed self-driving technology. In May, Musk said that the world’s most valuable car maker would be “worth basically zero” without achieving full self-driving capability, and it faces growing regulatory probes, as well as technological hurdles.
“There will be lots of technical detail & cool hardware demos,” Musk wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday, adding the event was aimed at recruiting engineers.

Tesla’s live demonstration record is mixed. Launches typically draw cheers, but in 2019 when Musk had an employee hurl a steel ball at the armored window of a new electric pickup truck, the glass cracked.
The key test for the robot is whether it can handle unexpected situations.
Musk announced Tesla’s plan for humanoid robots at its AI day in August last year and delayed this year’s event from August to have its robot prototype working, with a plan to start production possibly next year.

Tesla teased the unveiling of the bot on social media with an image of metallic robotic hands making a heart shape. But building human-like, versatile hands that can manipulate different objects is extremely challenging, said Heni Ben Amor, a robotics professor at Arizona State University.
Initially, Optimus, an allusion to the powerful and benevolent leader of the Autobots in the Transformers media franchise, would perform boring or dangerous jobs, including moving parts around Tesla factories or attaching a bolt to a car with a wrench, according to Musk.
“There’s so much about what people can do dexterously that’s very, very hard for robots. And that’s not going to change whether the robot is a robot arm or whether it’s in the shape of a humanoid,” Jonathan Hurst, chief technology officer at Agility Robotics, a humanoid robot firm, told Reuters.
Musk has said that in the future robots could be used in homes, making dinners, mowing the lawn and caring for the elderly, and even becoming a “buddy” for humans or a sex partner.
He is due at Friday’s event to give updates on Tesla’s much-delayed plan to launch self-driving cars, and on its high-speed computer, Dojo, which was unveiled last year and the company has said is integral to its development of self-driving technology.
Musk has said he expects Tesla will achieve full self-driving this year and mass produce a robotaxi with no steering wheel or pedal by 2024.
At an “Autonomy” event in 2019, Musk promised 1 million robotaxis by 2020 but has yet to deliver such a car. 

Xiaomi unveils emotion-detecting humanoid robot ‘CyberOne’
Corporate News
Xiaomi unveils emotion-detecting humanoid robot ‘CyberOne’

NASA spaceship fast approaching target in key test to redirect asteroids

NASA spaceship fast approaching target in key test to redirect asteroids
Updated 24 September 2022
AFP

NASA spaceship fast approaching target in key test to redirect asteroids

NASA spaceship fast approaching target in key test to redirect asteroids
  • Spaceship programmed to strike asteroid moonlet Dimorphos on Sept. 26 at roughly 23,000 kph
  • Dimorphos not a threat to Earth but the experiment is in preparation for an actual need 
Updated 24 September 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Bet the dinosaurs wish they’d thought of this.
NASA on Monday will attempt a feat humanity has never before accomplished: deliberately smacking a spacecraft into an asteroid to slightly deflect its orbit, in a key test of our ability to stop cosmic objects from devastating life on Earth.
The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spaceship launched from California last November and is fast approaching its target, which it will strike at roughly 14,000 miles per hour (23,000 kph).
To be sure, neither the asteroid moonlet Dimorphos, nor the big brother it orbits, called Didymos, pose any threat as the pair loop the Sun, passing some seven million miles from Earth at nearest approach.
But the experiment is one NASA has deemed important to carry out before an actual need is discovered.
“This is an exciting time, not only for the agency, but in space history and in the history of humankind quite frankly,” Lindley Johnson, a planetary defense officer for NASA told reporters in a briefing Thursday.
If all goes to plan, impact between the car-sized spacecraft, and the 530-foot (160 meters, or two Statues of Liberty) asteroid should take place at 7:14pm Eastern Time (2314 GMT), and can be followed on a NASA livestream.
By striking Dimorphos head on, NASA hopes to push it into a smaller orbit, shaving ten minutes off the time it takes to encircle Didymos, which is currently 11 hours and 55 minutes — a change that will be detected by ground telescopes in the days that follow.
The proof-of-concept experiment will make a reality what has before only been attempted in science fiction — notably films such as “Armageddon” and “Don’t Look Up.”

As the craft propels itself through space, flying autonomously for the mission’s final phase like a self-guided missile, its main camera system, called DRACO, will start to beam down the very first pictures of Dimorphos.
“It’s going to start off as a little point of light and then eventually it’s going to zoom and fill the whole entire field of view,” said Nancy Chabot of Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), which hosts mission control in a recent briefing.
“These images will continue until they don’t,” added the planetary scientist.
Minutes later, a toaster-sized satellite called LICIACube, which separated from DART a couple of weeks earlier, will make a close pass of the site to capture images of the collision and the ejecta — the pulverized rock thrown off by impact.
LICIACube’s picture will be sent back in the weeks and months that follow.
Also watching the event: an array of telescopes, both on Earth and in space — including the recently operational James Webb — which might be able to see a brightening cloud of dust.
Finally, a full picture of what the system looks like will be revealed when a European Space Agency mission four years down the line called Hera arrives to survey Dimorphos’s surface and measure its mass, which scientists can only guess at currently.

Very few of the billions of asteroids and comets in our solar system are considered potentially hazardous to our planet, and none in the next hundred or so years.
But “I guarantee to you that if you wait long enough, there will be an object,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s chief scientist.
We know that from the geological record — for example, the six-mile wide Chicxulub asteroid struck Earth 66 million years ago, plunging the world into a long winter that led to the mass extinction of the dinosaurs along with 75 percent of species.
An asteroid the size of Dimorphos, by contrast, would only cause a regional impact, such as devastating a city, albeit with a greater force than any nuclear bomb in history.
Scientists are also hoping to glean valuable new information that can inform them about the nature of asteroids more generally.
How much momentum DART imparts on Dimorphos will depend on whether the asteroid is solid rock, or more like a “rubbish pile” of boulders bound by mutual gravity, a property that’s not yet known.
We also don’t know its actual shape: whether it’s more like a dog bone or a donut, but NASA engineers are confident DART’s SmartNav guidance system will hit its target.
If it misses, NASA will have another shot in two years’ time, with the spaceship containing just enough fuel for another pass.
But if it succeeds, then it’s a first step toward a world capable of defending itself from a future existential threat, said Chabot.
 

NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft
Offbeat
NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft
Palaeontologists unearthed the fossil of a Thescelosaurus leg — a small herbivorous dinosaur. (Screenshot/BBC)
Offbeat
Palaeontologists unearth fossil from the day dinosaurs wiped out by asteroid 66 million years ago

Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station

Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station
Updated 18 September 2022
AP

Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station

Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station
  • China is building its own space station after being excluded by the US from the International Space Station because its military runs the country’s space program
Updated 18 September 2022
AP

BEIJING: Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk Saturday from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year.
Cai Xuzhe and Chen Dong installed pumps, a handle to open the hatch door from outside in an emergency, and a foot-stop to fix an astronaut’s feet to a robotic arm, state media said.
China is building its own space station after being excluded by the US from the International Space Station because its military runs the country’s space program. American officials see a host of strategic challenges from China’s space ambitions, in an echo of the US-Soviet rivalry that prompted the race to the moon in the 1960s.
The latest spacewalk was the second during a six-month mission that will oversee the completion of the space station. The first of two laboratories, a 23-ton module, was added to the station in July and the other is to be sent up later this year.
The third member of the crew, Liu Yang, supported the other two from inside during the spacewalk. Liu and Chen conducted the first spacewalk about two weeks ago.
They will be joined by three more astronauts near the end of their mission in what will be the first time the station has six people on board.
China became the third nation to send a person into space in 2003, following the former Soviet Union and the United States. It has sent rovers to the moon and Mars and brought lunar samples back to Earth.

Three Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months in space
World
Three Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months in space
Science & Technology
Chinese astronauts in successful space docking test

NASA’s mega-moon rocket ready for liftoff on eve of debut Artemis mission

NASA’s mega-moon rocket ready for liftoff on eve of debut Artemis mission
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters

NASA’s mega-moon rocket ready for liftoff on eve of debut Artemis mission

NASA’s mega-moon rocket ready for liftoff on eve of debut Artemis mission
  • NASA’s giant next-generation rocket is about to start its Artemis moon-to-Mars program 50 years after the end of the Apollo era
  • If the first two Artemis missions succeed, NASA is aiming to land astronauts back on the moon
Updated 29 August 2022
Reuters

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: Launch teams at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida spent a final full day of preparations ahead of Monday’s planned liftoff of NASA’s giant next-generation rocket on its debut test flight, kicking off the agency’s Artemis moon-to-Mars program 50 years after the end of the Apollo era.
NASA officials said on Sunday that all systems appeared “go” for liftoff, and weather forecasts called for an 80 percent chance of favorable conditions at the top of Monday’s two-hour launch window, starting at 8:33 a.m. EDT (1233 GMT), diminishing to 60 percent toward the end of that period.
If the countdown clock is halted for any reason, NASA has set Sept. 2 and Sept. 5 as potential backup launch dates.
“Everything to date looks good from a vehicle perspective,” said Jeff Spaulding, senior NASA test director for the landmark mission, called Artemis I. “We are excited, the vehicle is ready, it looks great.”
Although lightning rods at the launch site were struck during a storm on Saturday, Spaulding said he has not “seen anything on the ground systems that give us any concerns.” NASA said there was no damage to the spacecraft or launch facilities.
The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is set to propel an uncrewed capsule named Orion around the moon and back on a six-week test flight designed to put both vehicles through their paces before flying astronauts in a subsequent mission targeted for 2024. The SLS-Orion combo, standing 322 feet (98 meters) tall, form the centerpiece of the US space agency’s successor to the Apollo moon program of the 1960s and 1970s.
Billed as the most powerful, complex rocket in the world, the SLS represents the biggest new vertical launch system NASA has built since the Saturn V flown for Apollo, which grew out of the US-Soviet space race of the Cold War era.
If the first two Artemis missions succeed, NASA is aiming to land astronauts back on the moon, including the first woman to set foot on the lunar surface, as early as 2025, though many experts believe that time frame is likely to slip by a few years. The last humans to walk on the moon were the two-man descent team of Apollo 17 in 1972, following in the footsteps of 10 other astronauts during five earlier missions beginning with Apollo 11 in 1969.
The Artemis program seeks to eventually establish a long-term lunar base as a stepping stone to even more ambitious astronaut voyages to Mars, a goal that NASA officials have said will probably take until at least the late 2030s to achieve.
SLS has been under development for more than a decade, with years of delays and cost overruns. But the Artemis program also has generated tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in commerce under the primary contractors Boeing Co. for SLS and Lockheed Martin Corp. for Orion.
One issue NASA officials were eyeing on Sunday before the maiden flight of SLS concerned a potential — but minor — helium leak in launch pad equipment, though Spaulding told reporters during a launch-eve news conference that he did not expect any technical show-stoppers to the countdown.
“This is a test flight, remember that,” NASA chief Bill Nelson said in a Reuters interview that was interrupted by an unexpected phone call from US Vice President Kamala Harris, who will be in Florida to see the rocket launch in person.
“She’s excited!” Nelson said after the call. 

UAE among eight countries in NASA ‘Artemis Accords’ space coalition
Lifestyle
UAE among eight countries in NASA ‘Artemis Accords’ space coalition
Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views photos
World
Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views

Review: Prequel - Photo & Video Editor

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 20 June 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Review: Prequel - Photo & Video Editor

Photo/Supplied
  • The homepage has all themes organized in folders for your choosing such as horoscope, autumn vibes, summer vibes, fairycore, cinematic and more
Updated 20 June 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Prequel is my favorite photo-editing application because of its cool retro filters that are not available on any social media application.

I had so much fun taking my Instagram photos to the next level with edits that look like a vintage photoshoot.

It also has video effects, and it is available on both the App Store and Google Play.

Some of the most popular effects are VHS, Kidcore, Teal, Dust, Canvas, Grain, and Renaissance.

My personal favorite photo filter is Disco#1 for its vintage lens effect and sparkles.

I attended a concert recently, and used the VHS effect for a video that I took of the band, which added a lot of edge to the video.

The homepage has all themes organized in folders for your choosing such as horoscope, autumn vibes, summer vibes, fairycore, cinematic and more.

Prequel does not just serve vintage aesthetics, it also has modern effects that I personally like; I cartoonized a group photo and sent it to my friends who loved the result.

There are festive filters for occasions such as Christmas, Halloween and Easter.

The application has more than 500 filters and effects with color correction too, giving you the opportunity to customize and adjust the effects to your desire.

You can create 3D moving pictures easily as well.

Import and edit any of your videos with retro designs from the 1920s, 1960s, 1980s, 1090s and early 2000s.

You are allowed to speed up, slow down, trim and crop your videos to your preference.

Prequel also offers fun stickers and fonts for any texts you would like to add to your photos.

If you join Prequel Gold, you will have unlimited full access to all filters and effects, advanced editing tools and retouch toolkits.

Review: ‘Halftime’ sincerely captures Jennifer Lopez’s highs and lows 
Lifestyle
Review: ‘Halftime’ sincerely captures Jennifer Lopez’s highs and lows 
Adam Sandler stars in 'Hustle.' (Supplied)
Lifestyle
Review: Basketball fans in for a treat with Adam Sandler’s Netflix outing ‘Hustle’

China launches three astronauts to space station

China launches three astronauts to space station
Updated 05 June 2022
Reuters

China launches three astronauts to space station

China launches three astronauts to space station
  • Shenzhou-14 mission commander Chen Dong and his team will work on the space station for 6 months
  • They will be returning to Earth in December with the arrival of the Shenzhou-15 crew
Updated 05 June 2022
Reuters

BEIJING: China launched a spacecraft on Sunday carrying three astronauts to the Chinese space station, due to be completed by the end of the year, as construction entered a pivotal stage.
A Long March-2F rocket transporting the Shenzhou-14, or “Divine Vessel” in Chinese, blasted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:44 a.m. (0244 GMT), a live broadcast by state television showed.
Construction of the space station began last year with the launch of the first and largest of its three modules — Tianhe — the living quarters of visiting astronauts. The modules Wentian and Mengtian are to be launched in July and October, respectively, docking with Tianhe to form a T-shaped structure.
Shenzhou-14 mission commander Chen Dong, 43, and team mates Liu Yang, 43, and Cai Xuzhe, 46, all from China’s second cohort of astronauts, will live and work on the space station for six months before returning to Earth in December with the arrival of the Shenzhou-15 crew.
Former air force pilot Chen with Liu, who became China’s first female astronaut in space a decade ago, and space mission debutant Cai, will oversee the rendezvous, docking and integration of Wentian and Mengtian with the core module.
They will also install equipment inside and outside the space station and carry out a range of scientific research.
“The Shenzhou-14 mission is a pivotal battle in the construction stage of China’s space station,” Chen told a news conference in Jiuquan on Saturday. “The task will be tougher, there will be more problems and the challenges will be greater.”
The space station is designed for a lifespan of at least a decade. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and William Mallard)

(Twitter @saudispace)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi space agency training program ready for liftoff
China plans to complete space station with latest mission
World
China plans to complete space station with latest mission

