Saudi Arabia to host ICAO Air Services Negotiation conference in  2023
The decision was made during the 41st General Assembly of the organization held in Montreal, Canada. (Saudi Press Agency)
Updated 02 October 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the 15th International Conference on Air Services Negotiations of the International Civil Aviation Organization in December 2023, in Riyadh, as the Kingdom leapfrogs in the aviation sector in line with the goals outlined in its Vision 2030. 

Saleh Al-Jasser, Saudi Arabian Minister of Transport and Logistics, said that the conference will be an important platform for member states to discuss ways of organizing and managing the air transport sector, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

“Choosing the Kingdom to host the International Conference on Air Services Negotiations 2023 is an affirmation of the Kingdom’s position and its effective contributions in the aviation sector at the global level, and in appreciation of its efforts to enhance air connectivity in line with the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services, which is based on the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” Al-Jasser added. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has been elected to the membership of the Council of ICAO for the period 2023-2024-2025. 

The decision was made during the 41st General Assembly of the organization held in Montreal, Canada. 

The Kingdom was reelected after a voting process with the participation of 193 member states of the UN to find a position in the ICAO Council comprising 36 members. 

“Since the establishment of the first airline in the Kingdom in 1945, the Kingdom, with the unlimited support of the wise leadership, has proven its commitment and tireless work toward the sector of aviation both domestically and internationally,” Al-Jasser further said. 

He added that the Kingdom is now working in line with the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by consolidating its global leadership role in the sector. 

The civil aviation strategic plan is one of the most crucial goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

According to the civil aviation strategic plan, the Kingdom is aiming for 330 million passengers annually and 250 destinations around the world by 2030.

Updated 02 October 2022
Arab News

  Council enables female entrepreneurs to capitalize on business opportunities
ABU DHABI: The Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has formed a new board for the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Emirates News Agency reported.

The new board’s mission is to help female entrepreneurs improve their skills, introduce them to relevant laws and policies, and teach them how to take advantage of local and federal government initiatives.

It is part of the chamber’s efforts to help businesswomen and female entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi contribute to the emirate’s economic growth.

The ADBWC board, chaired by Asma Al-Fahim, is made up of Abu Dhabi Chamber board members as well as successful Abu Dhabi businesswomen such as Nour Al-Tamimi, Dr. Khadija Al-Ameri, Marwa Al-Mansoori and Shaikha Al-Nowais.

“Over the past 50 years, the UAE has placed women’s empowerment amongst its top priorities and supported the Emirati woman to be a key partner in building the UAE,” Al-Fahim said.

She added: “The support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, president of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, supreme chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and honorary chairwoman of the ADBWC, played a huge role in women’s development in all fields, especially entrepreneurship. Thanks to H.H. Sheikha Fatima, the Emirati woman is now equipped with all the factors of success to occupy her proper place regionally and internationally.”

Al-Fahim added that the ADBWC is eager to increase communication with businesswomen in Abu Dhabi in order to keep them up to date on the latest economic changes.

Furthermore, Al-Fahim said that the council will launch new initiatives and programs to support the business environment, giving female entrepreneurs the necessary tools to capitalize on business opportunities locally, regionally and internationally.

Saudi Mouwasat completes $27m acquisition of 51% of Jeddah Doctors Co.

Saudi Mouwasat completes $27m acquisition of 51% of Jeddah Doctors Co.
Updated 02 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi healthcare provider Mouwasat Medical Services Co. said that it has completed the acquisition of 51 percent of Jeddah Doctors Co. in a deal worth SR102 million ($27 million).

The financial impact of this acquisition is expected to appear in the third quarter of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Jeddah Doctors Co. is a Saudi closed joint stock company that owns a hospital presently under construction in Jeddah called Jeddah Doctors Hospital.

TASI in green as recession concerns ease: Closing bell

TASI in green as recession concerns ease: Closing bell
Updated 02 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index ticked up in its first trading session of October as investor recession fears subsided.

The Tadawul All Share Index ended  0.72 percent higher to reach 11,487; the parallel market Nomu edged 0.34 percent higher to 19,939.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended with a 0.28 percent decline, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged up 1.31 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, fell 0.63 percent, while Saudi British Bank increased by 2.43 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi gained 1.48 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 1.93 percent.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. decreased by 0.19 percent, after it signed SR166 million ($44 million) agreement with Italy-based Toscotec for a raw tissue paper roll production line.

Retal Urban Development Co. dropped 0.28 percent, after its shareholders approved a cash dividend of SR2 per share for the first half of 2022.

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. declined 1.61 percent to lead the fallers, after the company and UK-based WPP postponed their merger agreement until Oct. 31, 2022.

Middle East Healthcare Co. led the pack of gainers with an increase of 9.93 percent.

PIF’s green bond issuance to bolster market, says London bourse official

PIF's green bond issuance to bolster market, says London bourse official
Updated 02 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund green bonds will help bolster the regional and global green bond market, which last year amounted to $900 billion, the head of Debt Capital Markets and Funds at the London Stock Exchange told Al-Arabiya.

The fund currently manages assets of over $600 billion. The PIF targets those sectors for investment that are in line with the framework of green bonds and the fund offers complete transparency to investors, Shrey Kohli added.

As of now, the framework and prospectus of the PIF are available on the London Stock Exchange platform, which allows investors to gain an understanding of the fund’s strategy.

Kohli said the London Stock Exchange supported the PIF during its tour to promote the green bonds and fund witnessed an overwhelming investors’ response from around the world.

The fund has hired a large group of banks including Citi and JPMorgan to arrange a debut issuance of multi-tranche US dollar-denominated green bonds.

BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, mandated as joint global coordinators and active book runners.

A debut issuance in tranches of five, 10 and potentially a longer-dated tenor will follow, subject to market conditions. The issuance will be under GACI First Investment Co. and guaranteed by the PIF.

Credit Agricole, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, SMBC Nikko, SNB Capital, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are also active book runners, while ANB Capital, BofA Securities, Bank of China, GIB Capital, ICBC, IMI Intesa Sanpaolo, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Natixis, Riyad Capital and Saudi Fransi Capital are also on the deal.

SAGO buys 5k tons of wheat for $2.3m from local farmers

SAGO buys 5k tons of wheat for $2.3m from local farmers
Updated 02 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has bought the 16th batch of wheat worth SR8.84 million ($2.35 million) from 18 local farmers.

It is part of the organization’s arrangements to ensure adequate wheat supply by procuring grain from abroad and through local farmers. 

The current batch of local wheat weighed 5 tons, according to a SAGO statement.

Since the beginning of the current season, it added, wheat worth SR823.53 million has been bought from local farmers.

