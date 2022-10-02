Saudi Arabia to host ICAO Air Services Negotiation conference in  2023

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the 15th International Conference on Air Services Negotiations of the International Civil Aviation Organization in December 2023, in Riyadh, as the Kingdom leapfrogs in the aviation sector in line with the goals outlined in its Vision 2030.

Saleh Al-Jasser, Saudi Arabian Minister of Transport and Logistics, said that the conference will be an important platform for member states to discuss ways of organizing and managing the air transport sector, Saudi Press Agency reported.

“Choosing the Kingdom to host the International Conference on Air Services Negotiations 2023 is an affirmation of the Kingdom’s position and its effective contributions in the aviation sector at the global level, and in appreciation of its efforts to enhance air connectivity in line with the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services, which is based on the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” Al-Jasser added.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has been elected to the membership of the Council of ICAO for the period 2023-2024-2025.

The decision was made during the 41st General Assembly of the organization held in Montreal, Canada.

The Kingdom was reelected after a voting process with the participation of 193 member states of the UN to find a position in the ICAO Council comprising 36 members.

“Since the establishment of the first airline in the Kingdom in 1945, the Kingdom, with the unlimited support of the wise leadership, has proven its commitment and tireless work toward the sector of aviation both domestically and internationally,” Al-Jasser further said.

He added that the Kingdom is now working in line with the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by consolidating its global leadership role in the sector.

The civil aviation strategic plan is one of the most crucial goals outlined in Vision 2030.

According to the civil aviation strategic plan, the Kingdom is aiming for 330 million passengers annually and 250 destinations around the world by 2030.