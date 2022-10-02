You are here

  TASI in green as recession concerns ease: Closing bell

TASI in green as recession concerns ease: Closing bell

TASI in green as recession concerns ease: Closing bell
The Tadawul All Share Index ended  0.72 percent higher to reach 11,487; the parallel market Nomu edged 0.34 percent higher to 19,939. (Shutterstock)
Updated 02 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI in green as recession concerns ease: Closing bell

TASI in green as recession concerns ease: Closing bell
Updated 02 October 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index ticked up in its first trading session of October as investor recession fears subsided.

The Tadawul All Share Index ended  0.72 percent higher to reach 11,487; the parallel market Nomu edged 0.34 percent higher to 19,939.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended with a 0.28 percent decline, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged up 1.31 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, fell 0.63 percent, while Saudi British Bank increased by 2.43 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi gained 1.48 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 1.93 percent.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. decreased by 0.19 percent, after it signed SR166 million ($44 million) agreement with Italy-based Toscotec for a raw tissue paper roll production line.

Retal Urban Development Co. dropped 0.28 percent, after its shareholders approved a cash dividend of SR2 per share for the first half of 2022.

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. declined 1.61 percent to lead the fallers, after the company and UK-based WPP postponed their merger agreement until Oct. 31, 2022.

Middle East Healthcare Co. led the pack of gainers with an increase of 9.93 percent.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

Updated 02 October 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce forms new board for businesswomen council

Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce forms new board for businesswomen council
  Council enables female entrepreneurs to capitalize on business opportunities
Updated 02 October 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has formed a new board for the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Emirates News Agency reported.

The new board’s mission is to help female entrepreneurs improve their skills, introduce them to relevant laws and policies, and teach them how to take advantage of local and federal government initiatives.

It is part of the chamber’s efforts to help businesswomen and female entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi contribute to the emirate’s economic growth.

The ADBWC board, chaired by Asma Al-Fahim, is made up of Abu Dhabi Chamber board members as well as successful Abu Dhabi businesswomen such as Nour Al-Tamimi, Dr. Khadija Al-Ameri, Marwa Al-Mansoori and Shaikha Al-Nowais.

“Over the past 50 years, the UAE has placed women’s empowerment amongst its top priorities and supported the Emirati woman to be a key partner in building the UAE,” Al-Fahim said.

She added: “The support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, president of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, supreme chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and honorary chairwoman of the ADBWC, played a huge role in women’s development in all fields, especially entrepreneurship. Thanks to H.H. Sheikha Fatima, the Emirati woman is now equipped with all the factors of success to occupy her proper place regionally and internationally.”

Al-Fahim added that the ADBWC is eager to increase communication with businesswomen in Abu Dhabi in order to keep them up to date on the latest economic changes.

Furthermore, Al-Fahim said that the council will launch new initiatives and programs to support the business environment, giving female entrepreneurs the necessary tools to capitalize on business opportunities locally, regionally and internationally.

Topics: Abu Dhabi

Saudi Mouwasat completes $27m acquisition of 51% of Jeddah Doctors Co.

Saudi Mouwasat completes $27m acquisition of 51% of Jeddah Doctors Co.
Updated 02 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Mouwasat completes $27m acquisition of 51% of Jeddah Doctors Co.

Saudi Mouwasat completes $27m acquisition of 51% of Jeddah Doctors Co.
Updated 02 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi healthcare provider Mouwasat Medical Services Co. said that it has completed the acquisition of 51 percent of Jeddah Doctors Co. in a deal worth SR102 million ($27 million).

The financial impact of this acquisition is expected to appear in the third quarter of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Jeddah Doctors Co. is a Saudi closed joint stock company that owns a hospital presently under construction in Jeddah called Jeddah Doctors Hospital.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul hospital

PIF’s green bond issuance to bolster market, says London bourse official

PIF’s green bond issuance to bolster market, says London bourse official
Updated 02 October 2022
Arab News

PIF’s green bond issuance to bolster market, says London bourse official

PIF’s green bond issuance to bolster market, says London bourse official
Updated 02 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund green bonds will help bolster the regional and global green bond market, which last year amounted to $900 billion, the head of Debt Capital Markets and Funds at the London Stock Exchange told Al-Arabiya.

The fund currently manages assets of over $600 billion. The PIF targets those sectors for investment that are in line with the framework of green bonds and the fund offers complete transparency to investors, Shrey Kohli added.

As of now, the framework and prospectus of the PIF are available on the London Stock Exchange platform, which allows investors to gain an understanding of the fund’s strategy.

Kohli said the London Stock Exchange supported the PIF during its tour to promote the green bonds and fund witnessed an overwhelming investors’ response from around the world.

The fund has hired a large group of banks including Citi and JPMorgan to arrange a debut issuance of multi-tranche US dollar-denominated green bonds.

BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, mandated as joint global coordinators and active book runners.

A debut issuance in tranches of five, 10 and potentially a longer-dated tenor will follow, subject to market conditions. The issuance will be under GACI First Investment Co. and guaranteed by the PIF.

Credit Agricole, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, SMBC Nikko, SNB Capital, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are also active book runners, while ANB Capital, BofA Securities, Bank of China, GIB Capital, ICBC, IMI Intesa Sanpaolo, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Natixis, Riyad Capital and Saudi Fransi Capital are also on the deal.

Topics: PIF green bonds LSE Saudi Arabia

SAGO buys 5k tons of wheat for $2.3m from local farmers

SAGO buys 5k tons of wheat for $2.3m from local farmers
Updated 02 October 2022
Arab News

SAGO buys 5k tons of wheat for $2.3m from local farmers

SAGO buys 5k tons of wheat for $2.3m from local farmers
Updated 02 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has bought the 16th batch of wheat worth SR8.84 million ($2.35 million) from 18 local farmers.

It is part of the organization’s arrangements to ensure adequate wheat supply by procuring grain from abroad and through local farmers. 

The current batch of local wheat weighed 5 tons, according to a SAGO statement.

Since the beginning of the current season, it added, wheat worth SR823.53 million has been bought from local farmers.

Topics: SAGO wheat

UAE In-Focus — Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to create 40,000 jobs; Egis completes WME acquisition

UAE In-Focus — Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to create 40,000 jobs; Egis completes WME acquisition
Updated 02 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

UAE In-Focus — Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to create 40,000 jobs; Egis completes WME acquisition

UAE In-Focus — Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to create 40,000 jobs; Egis completes WME acquisition
Updated 02 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Dubai Metaverse Strategy is aiming to create 40,000 virtual jobs in the next five years, as the city aims to become one of the top 10 global metaverse economies.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum the Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Crown Prince of Dubai, who officially launched the Metaverse Strategy said that metaverse will shape a new digital future for humanity, news agency WAM reported.

“Dubai is emerging as a major contributor to shaping a new global vision for advanced technology and a pioneer in adopting next-generation digital innovation,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

The Metaverse Strategy also aims at attracting over 1000 companies in the significant field of blockchain and metaverse.

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are the two main enablers of the metaverse, and it has created 6,700 jobs, along with contributing $500 million to the economy of the UAE.

Egis completes WME acquisition

French firm Egis has completed the acquisition of Dubai-based engineering consultancy WME, according to a MEED report.

The deal was initially announced in March and with its completion, WME’s managing director Peyman MoHajjer will lead the newly formed Building Engineering practice for Egis in the region.

“The joining of WME into Egis Group opens the door to create substantial growth opportunities and deliver greater benefits for customers in our key Middle East and India markets, in line with our global strategy to enhance our international presence,” said Laurent Germain, Egis Group CEO.

Alaa AbuSiam, CEO of Egis Middle East said, “Together with WME, we’re now well positioned to help our clients successfully navigate the transition to a more efficient and sustainable built environment.”

WME is a firm known for providing civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, audio-visual, information technology, security, and infrastructure engineering services.

Topics: #uae

