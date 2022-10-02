Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce forms new board for businesswomen council

ABU DHABI: The Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has formed a new board for the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Emirates News Agency reported.

The new board’s mission is to help female entrepreneurs improve their skills, introduce them to relevant laws and policies, and teach them how to take advantage of local and federal government initiatives.

It is part of the chamber’s efforts to help businesswomen and female entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi contribute to the emirate’s economic growth.

The ADBWC board, chaired by Asma Al-Fahim, is made up of Abu Dhabi Chamber board members as well as successful Abu Dhabi businesswomen such as Nour Al-Tamimi, Dr. Khadija Al-Ameri, Marwa Al-Mansoori and Shaikha Al-Nowais.

“Over the past 50 years, the UAE has placed women’s empowerment amongst its top priorities and supported the Emirati woman to be a key partner in building the UAE,” Al-Fahim said.

She added: “The support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, president of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, supreme chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and honorary chairwoman of the ADBWC, played a huge role in women’s development in all fields, especially entrepreneurship. Thanks to H.H. Sheikha Fatima, the Emirati woman is now equipped with all the factors of success to occupy her proper place regionally and internationally.”

Al-Fahim added that the ADBWC is eager to increase communication with businesswomen in Abu Dhabi in order to keep them up to date on the latest economic changes.

Furthermore, Al-Fahim said that the council will launch new initiatives and programs to support the business environment, giving female entrepreneurs the necessary tools to capitalize on business opportunities locally, regionally and internationally.