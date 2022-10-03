Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

RIYADH: The Saudi main index ticked up in its first trading session of October as investor recession fears subsided.

The Tadawul All Share Index ended 0.72 percent higher to reach 11,487 on Sunday; the parallel market Nomu edged 0.34 percent higher to 19,939.

The main index of Oman also ended Sunday’s session in green, adding 1 percent.

However, the remaining Gulf stock markets ended in the red, led by the main index of Kuwait which fell 2.7 percent, followed by the Qatari index dropping 1.2 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index fell 1 percent, with the majority of its stocks falling.

In the energy sector, Brent crude reached $87.57 per barrel, while WTI crude traded at $81.87 per barrel as of 9:16 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Mouwasat Medical Services Co. has completed the acquisition of 51 percent of Jeddah Doctors Co. in a SR102 million ($27 million) deal.

Najran Cement Co. said it will distribute cash dividends of SR0.25 per share to shareholders in the first half of 2022.

Unitholders of Derayah Financial are set to receive SR0.16 per share in cash dividends for the third quarter of 2022.

Arab National Investment Co. has changed its name to ANB Capital Co. in compliance with Capital Market Law issued by Royal Decree.

Leejam Sports Co. opened a new Ladies Xpress Fitness Center in Riyadh on Oct. 2, bringing the total number of its centers inside and outside the Kingdom to 154.

Sumou Real Estate Co. signed an agreement to develop an over 3 million square meter plot of land in Riyadh with Adeer Asar Real Estate Co.

Calendar

October 5, 2022

End of of IPO book-building process

OPEC+ meeting