TASI gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting: Opening bell
The Tadawul All Share Index started the session 0.53 percent higher to reach 11,548. (Shutterstock)
TASI gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting: Opening bell
RIYADH: The Saudi main index rose in Monday’s trading session as investors awaited the meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus to be held later in the week.

The Tadawul All Share Index started the session 0.53 percent higher to reach 11,548; the parallel market Nomu started almost flat at 19,956, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco started with a 0.42 percent increase, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. was up 1.44 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, added 1.12 percent, while Saudi British Bank increased by 2.12 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi gained 0.61 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 0.68 percent.

Mouwasat Medical Services Co. gained 0.69 percent, after completing the acquisition of 51 percent of Jeddah Doctors Co. in a SR102 million ($27 million) deal.

Najran Cement Co. grew 1.26 percent, after declaring cash dividends of SR0.25 per share to shareholders in the first half of 2022.

Leejam Sports Co. added 0.64 percent, following the opening of a new Ladies Xpress Fitness Center in Riyadh on Oc. 2, bringing the total number of its centers inside and outside the Kingdom to 154.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

Credit Suisse fights for survival as default swaps hit highest level in 10 years

Credit Suisse fights for survival as default swaps hit highest level in 10 years
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Credit Suisse fights for survival as default swaps hit highest level in 10 years
RIYADH: Switzerland-based global investment bank and financial services firm Credit Suisse is fighting for its survival after the credit default swaps jumped 6 basis points to close to 247 basis points on Friday, the highest level in at least 10 years. 

According to a Financial Times report, Credit Suisse executives spent the weekend reassuring large clients, counterparties and investors and have requested less than 100 days to deliver a new turnaround strategy. 

Credit Suisse has been facing turbulence in the market for at least one year. In March 2021, the company had a market capitalization of 30 billion Swiss francs ($30.35 billion), while it is just 10 billion Swiss francs now. 

On Friday, Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner reassured staff that the bank has a strong capital base and told the employees that he will send regular updates on the progress until it announces its new strategic plan on Oct. 27. 

“I am conscious that there is lots of uncertainty and speculation both outside and within the company. While you will appreciate that I am unable to share details of our transformation plans before Oct. 27, I also want to make sure that you hear from me directly during this challenging period,” Korner told employees in a memo dated Sept. 30. 

According to a Bloomberg report, Credit Suisse is now busy finalizing plans that will likely see sweeping changes to its investment bank and may even result in cutting its workforce by thousands. 

Last week Credit Suisse revealed that it is considering a possible sale of some assets and business as part of its strategic plan. Bloomberg reported that the bank is eyeing selling its securitized products trading unit, and is weighing the sale of its Latin American wealth management operations excluding Brazil. 

The report added that Credit Suisse is also considering reviving the First Boston brand name. 

Topics: #creditsuisse credit rating #SAUDI ARABIA

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
RIYADH: The Saudi main index ticked up in its first trading session of October as investor recession fears subsided.

The Tadawul All Share Index ended 0.72 percent higher to reach 11,487 on Sunday; the parallel market Nomu edged 0.34 percent higher to 19,939.

The main index of Oman also ended Sunday’s session in green, adding 1 percent. 

However, the remaining Gulf stock markets ended in the red, led by the main index of Kuwait which fell 2.7 percent, followed by the Qatari index dropping 1.2 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index fell 1 percent, with the majority of its stocks falling.

In the energy sector, Brent crude reached $87.57 per barrel, while WTI crude traded at $81.87 per barrel as of 9:16 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Mouwasat Medical Services Co. has completed the acquisition of 51 percent of Jeddah Doctors Co. in a SR102 million ($27 million) deal.

Najran Cement Co. said it will distribute cash dividends of SR0.25 per share to shareholders in the first half of 2022.

Unitholders of Derayah Financial are set to receive SR0.16 per share in cash dividends for the third quarter of 2022.

Arab National Investment Co. has changed its name to ANB Capital Co. in compliance with Capital Market Law issued by Royal Decree.

Leejam Sports Co. opened a new Ladies Xpress Fitness Center in Riyadh on Oct. 2, bringing the total number of its centers inside and outside the Kingdom to 154. 

Sumou Real Estate Co. signed an agreement to develop an over 3 million square meter plot of land in Riyadh with Adeer Asar Real Estate Co.

Calendar

October 5, 2022

End of of IPO book-building process

OPEC+ meeting

Topics: #economy #SAUDI ARABIA

Market capital of Saudi Exchange jumps 8% to hit $3tn in first 9 months
Market capital of Saudi Exchange jumps 8% to hit $3tn in first 9 months
RIYADH: Saudi Exchange’s market capitalization jumped over 7.5 percent to reach SR10.8 trillion ($2.8 trillion) at the end of the first nine months of the year compared to a year earlier.

This comes despite the total value of shares traded during the first nine months falling by 21.5 percent from the previous year to SR1.4 trillion, while the total volume traded decreased by 37 to reach SR35.35 billion, the latest Saudi Exchange data revealed.

Tadawul All Share Index closed at 11,405 points at the end of the first nine months of 2022, down 90.44 points or 0.79 percent from last year’s close.

The highest close level for the index during the period was 13,820.35 points on May 8.

The total number of transactions executed decreased by 4.25 percent during the same period and reached SR68 million compared to 2021.

The Number of trading days during the third quarter of 2022 was 184, compared with 185 during the first nine months of 2021.

Topics: Saudi Exchange Tadawul TASI shares Market Capital

OPEC+ may consider output cut of more than 1 million bpd
OPEC+ may consider output cut of more than 1 million bpd
  • The figure is slightly above estimates for a cut given last week
RIYADH:  The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia, also known as OPEC+, will consider an oil output cut of more than a million barrels per day when it meets on Oct. 5, OPEC sources told Reuters on Sunday.

The figure is slightly above estimates for a cut given last week, which ranged between 500,000 bpd and 1 million bpd.

OPEC+ is meeting in person in Vienna for the first time since March 2020. “It is a meeting that is taking place at a very interesting global time,” one of the sources said.

The output cuts are being considered on the back of a slide in oil prices from multiyear highs reached in March and market volatility. Saudi Arabia first flagged the possibility of cuts to correct the market in August.

Earlier this week, a source familiar with Russian thinking said Moscow could suggest a cut of up to 1 million bpd, while an OPEC source put the likely figure closer to 500,000 bpd. Talks are expected to continue ahead of the meeting.

FASTFACTS

OPEC+ is meeting in person in Vienna for the first time since March 2020.

Saudi Arabia first flagged the possibility of cuts to correct the market in August.

The output cuts are being considered on the back of a slide in oil prices from multiyear highs reached in March and market volatility.

India cuts tax

The Indian government has cut a windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to 8,000 ($97.99) rupees per ton from 10,500 rupees per ton from Sunday, after a decline in global oil prices.

India has also scrapped an export tax on jet fuel and halved export duties on diesel to 5 rupees per liter from Sunday, a government notification said.

NNPC transaction

Nigeria’s state-owned oil company NNPC Ltd. has bought the marketing business of unlisted OVH Energy, giving it access to 380 fuel stations in Africa’s largest oil producer and Togo, among other assets, the two companies said on Saturday.

OVH Energy Marketing, the owner and operator of Oando branded retail service stations, said the outlets would be rebranded NNPC and full integration is expected by the end of 2023.

The deal also gives NNPC access to eight liquefied petroleum gas plants, three aviation depots and 12 warehouses.

NNPC, which became a commercial entity in July, already owns more than 500 fuel stations across Nigeria and said it would be ready for an initial public offering by mid-next year.

Topics: OPEC+ oil prices

Saudi real GDP expected to rise by nearly 8 percent, say analysts
Saudi real GDP expected to rise by nearly 8 percent, say analysts
  • Inflation is predicted to be 2.6 percent and 2.1 percent in 2022 and 2023 respectively: Al Rajhi Capital
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budgeted revenues for 2023 are likely to be based on the Brent price at $76 per barrel, said Al Rajhi Capital in its assessment of the Kingdom’s budget figures.  

“For 2023, we believe oil revenues could reach SR754 billion ($200.7 billion) and non-oil revenue at SR417 billion,” said the head of research at Al Rajhi Capital Mazen Al Sudairi.

“Based on our assessment, the government’s 2023 budgeted revenues are likely based on an assumption of brent at around $76 a barrel.” 

Real gross domestic product growth is forecast to increase by nearly 8 percent year-on-year in 2022 and 3.1 percent year-on-year in 2023, according to Al-Rajhi Capital.

Inflation is expected to be 2.6 percent and 2.1 percent in 2022 and 2023 respectively, Al-Rajhi said.

Revised 2022 revenues are mostly in line with estimates, however, the expenditure budget is much higher than from an earlier announcement, it said.

The Kingdom’s Finance Ministry’s preliminary budget statement projected spending to reach SR1.11 trillion next year, with revenue of SR1.12 trillion. 

The 2023 spending budget was raised by 18 percent, with a slight fiscal surplus of SR9 billion expected for 2023.

The world’s largest oil exporter is expected to balance the books in the coming year, having emerged with a quickly developing balance sheet due to the rebound in crude. 

Saudi officials expressed intention to change the heavy reliance on petrodollars and “decouple” the Kingdom’s spending from oil volatility as it puts the country’s economy at the mercy of uncertainty in the oil market. 

Its budget surplus was recorded at SR78 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an almost 50 percent rise from the same time last year. 

Its revenue reached SR370.4 billion whereas expenditure totaled SR292.5 billion in the second quarter of this year, according to the ministry. 

The ministry’s estimates showed that oil revenue stood at SR250.4 billion, signaling an 89 percent year-on-year rise in the second quarter. 

However, the Kingdom’s non-oil revenues only rose by 3 percent to SR120 billion in the second quarter. 

Domestic debt reached SR604.8 billion at the end of June, up from SR558.8 billion in the previous half, showed the ministry data. 

The Finance Ministry’s data showed that the Kingdom’s external debt fell from SR379.3 billion to SR361.8 billion in the same period. 

The objectives of the state’s general budget for the fiscal year 2023 come as a continuation of the process of work to strengthen and develop the financial position of the Kingdom, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said.

“The government attaches great importance to enhancing the support and social protection system and accelerating the pace of strategic spending on Vision (2030) programs and major projects to support economic growth,” Al-Jadaan added.

The Kingdom’s economy has demonstrated its strength and durability by achieving high growth rates, after taking many policies and measures with the aim of protecting the economy from the repercussions of inflation and supply chain challenges, the minister said.

Topics: Saudi GDP Al Rajhi Capital

