TASI gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting: Opening bell

RIYADH: The Saudi main index rose in Monday’s trading session as investors awaited the meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus to be held later in the week.

The Tadawul All Share Index started the session 0.53 percent higher to reach 11,548; the parallel market Nomu started almost flat at 19,956, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco started with a 0.42 percent increase, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. was up 1.44 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, added 1.12 percent, while Saudi British Bank increased by 2.12 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi gained 0.61 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 0.68 percent.

Mouwasat Medical Services Co. gained 0.69 percent, after completing the acquisition of 51 percent of Jeddah Doctors Co. in a SR102 million ($27 million) deal.

Najran Cement Co. grew 1.26 percent, after declaring cash dividends of SR0.25 per share to shareholders in the first half of 2022.

Leejam Sports Co. added 0.64 percent, following the opening of a new Ladies Xpress Fitness Center in Riyadh on Oc. 2, bringing the total number of its centers inside and outside the Kingdom to 154.