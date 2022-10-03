You are here

Oil Updates — Oil prices jump; Crude climbs; Shell to invest in Malaysia oil;

Oil Updates — Oil prices jump; Crude climbs; Shell to invest in Malaysia oil;
Brent crude futures rebounded $2.44, or 2.87 percent, to $87.58 a barrel by 10.13 a.m Saudi time, after settling down 0.6 percent on Friday. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices jumped by more than $3 on Monday as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, consider reducing output by more than 1 million barrels per day to buttress prices with what would be its biggest cut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brent crude futures rebounded $3.55, or 4.17 percent, to $88.69 a barrel by 03.34 p.m Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 4.53 percent, or $3.60, at $83.09.

Crude climbs

Oil prices jumped nearly 3 percent on Monday, as OPEC+, considers cutting output by more than 1 million barrels a day in what would be its biggest reduction since the pandemic.

Brent crude futures rebounded $2.44, or 2.87 percent, to $87.58 a barrel by 10.13 a.m Saudi time, after settling down 0.6 percent on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was also up 2.87 percent, or $2.40, at $81.89 a barrel, after the previous session’s loss of 2.1 percent.

Shell to invest in second Malaysia oil, gas project in a month

Shell announced a second investment in Malaysia’s oil and gas sector in a month as the major and its partners, including Petronas, aim to revive output in an environment of tight global supply.

Shell’s decisions come after the war in Ukraine disrupted Russian oil and gas supplies and boosted prices. Oil and gas producers in Asia are struggling to sustain output after years of under-investment in the sector as international companies scaled back to focus on exploration and production in Africa and the Americas.

Sabah Shell Petroleum Co, a Malaysian unit of Shell, said on Monday it will invest in phase 4 of the Gumusut-Kakap-Geronggong-Jagus East deepwater offshore development project along with its partners. No amounts were given.

The GKGJE phase 4 development is a subsea tie-back project that is expected to achieve first oil in late 2024, Shell Malaysia said in a statement.

Shell’s partners in the GKGJE project include ConocoPhillips Sabah Ltd., Petronas Carigali, Sabah Oil Limited, PT Pertamina Malaysia Eksplorasi Produksi and others.

Genel Energy appoints Weir as permanent CEO

Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil firm Genel Energy appointed Paul Weir as its full-time CEO on Monday.

Weir, who previously served as the chief operating officer, was appointed as the interim CEO in June.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC Production

RIYADH: Kuwait-listed Gulf Investment House, one of the leading investors in real estate properties, targets the listing of four firms on the Saudi Stock Exchange and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the next two years, its chairman told CNBC Arabia.

The listing consists of companies with a capital of between 15 million Kuwaiti dinars ($48 million) and 50 million Kuwaiti dinars.

While global markets are facing challenging conditions, this will positively affect the region's markets, as it will be a destination for foreign companies, not just local companies, Abdulaziz Alsanad said.

The first and main benefit that GIH is trying to achieve by diversifying its listing in other markets is that the company will be able to create other opportunities for investors in the company, as well as its subsidiaries and associates.

This will in turn increase the investor's share value as well as the company’s value, the chairman stated.

GIH has received the approval of its shareholders for the listing of the firm's shares on the Tadawul as well as the ADX in May of this year.

As of Sep. 30, the company announced the successful dual listing of its shares on the ADX.

GIH has become the first Kuwaiti company to be listed on the ADX since the Kuwait Boursa was established.

Asserting the importance of the Kuwait group’s move, ADX noted that GIH will benefit from a broader investor base and increased liquidity because of the dual listing.

With GIH having subsidiaries and associates covering various economic activities, the Kuwaiti group has the ability to offer flexibility and openness to a wide range of economic sectors in Abu Dhabi and benefit from keeping pace with the effective transformation plan in the country’s economic foundation.

Founded in 1998, GIH has been listed on Kuwait’s bourse since May 2002 with a subscribed and paid-up capital of 40.6 million Kuwaiti dinars.

GIH has access to significant capital for private equity, real estate, and direct investments which constitute the core business activities of the company. GIH has investments in the Gulf Cooperation Council, the US, and other selected markets.

Topics: Kuwait investment fund Gulf Investment House ADX Tadawul stock Listing

RIYADH: Public Investment Fund wholly owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co., has extended the maturity on its benchmark for mortgages in Saudi Arabia to 30 years, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday. 

The long-term fixed rate benchmark previously had a maximum eligible tenor of 25 years.

SRC said the move will further support the development of a robust mortgage market in the Kingdom, providing longer term liquidity to primary originators.

The company will allow lenders in Saudi Arabia more flexibility and the ability to offer additional sustainable mortgage solutions to borrowers.

The increased tenor will allow mortgage originators to accelerate the delivery of affordable home financing thereby increasing homeownership among Saudi citizens, SRC’s CEO Fabrice Susini said.

The LTFR confirms the commitment of SRC aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 policies which aim for 70 percent of Saudi families to own homes by 2030, he added.

Speaking to Reuters last March, Susini said around 62 percent of Saudi citizens were homeowners.  

Topics: #Real Estate Saudi Real Estate Co.

KPMG to add non-Saudi senior directors as shareholders

KPMG to add non-Saudi senior directors as shareholders
RIYADH: Global accounting firm KPMG Professional Services has introduced a new shareholding structure to include non-Saudi senior directors as shareholders of the company. 

The proposal was approved in the company’s extraordinary general meeting held on Oct. 1.

The move comes as KPMG obtained the license from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment, the company said in a statement. It added that the capital increase associated with this expansion of the ownership will be used to support the firm's future growth.

KPMG revealed that its headcount in Saudi Arabia has grown to over 2,000, with people from different nations working across all levels.

The accounting firm has prioritized diversity and inclusion strategy, focusing extensively on developing Saudi nationals and attracting talent from around the world, the press release added.

“The establishment of this new shareholding structure is part of our strategy and commitment to the Saudi market, and will enable us to further our growth trajectory and attract more talent and expertise to support our clients,” said Abdullah Hamad Al-Fozan, chairman and CEO of KPMG.

Abdullah Hamad Al-Fozan, chairman and CEO of KPMG. (Supplied)

Earlier in August, KPMG became the first professional services organization to join as an official observer in Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization, the intergovernmental organization established to enable digital prosperity. 

Topics: Saudi KPMG shareholder

World Petroleum Congress to be held in Riyadh in 2026

World Petroleum Congress to be held in Riyadh in 2026
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to host a get-together of global leaders from the oil and gas industries after Riyadh was named as the venue for the 2026 edition of the World Petroleum Congress.

As well as industry insiders, the triennial event will bring representatives from governments, other sectors, non-governmental organizations and international institutions to the Kingdom’s capital.

This conference aims to bring together countries and international organizations every three years to enhance cooperation between them in the fields of energy, and find solutions to the main challenges facing the development of this sector.

The Riyadh event will follow the 24th edition of the conference, set to be held in Calgary, Canada, from Sept. 17 to 21, 2023.

That event will focus on end-to-end chemical market outlooks, end-use market analysis, mobility, energy transition, and climate strategies.

It will also see discussions on new tracks on carbon intensity, carbon markets, clean fuels and clean tech. 

The World Petroleum Council, which is the organizer of the conference, was established in 1933, and is a neutral platform for discussing issues facing the oil and gas sector among all stakeholders from around the world.  

The council works to employ scientific developments in the oil and gas sectors, and technology transfer and sustainable use of the world's petroleum resources for the benefit of all

Topics: World Petroleum Congress

RIYADH: Real estate technology provider Simaat platform has signed a technical integration agreement with Ejar Network, a comprehensive system that aims to develop the housing sector in Saudi Arabia.

According to a press release, the agreement was signed in the presence of Majid Al-Hogail, the minister of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing — who is also the chairman of the Real Estate Authority, and Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of the Digital Government Authority.

Integrating the Simaat platform with the Ejar network will boost efficiency by simplifying documentation procedures with the aim of reducing the user experience period from 15 minutes on average to less than one minute.

“By virtue of this agreement, the Simaat platform will become the first real estate property management platform linked to a rental network for direct documentation of rental contracts on the Simaat platform,” said Dhaifallah Al-Hassani, CEO of the Simaat platform.

Executive Vice President of the Simaat platform Sami Al-Sharekh said the platform involves the largest real estate property management companies in Saudi Arabia and is linked and integrated with various government agencies such as the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Commerce, Sadad and Mada.

The press release added that Simaat platform is expected to announce its partnerships with government entities with the aim of promoting the transformation of the real estate sector into a digital market in line with Vision 2030.

Apart from Simaat platform, Ejar also signed digital integration agreements including the Aqar platform, Mojzyah Investment, Nufouth, and AtarCloud, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

“The authority works through these real estate partnerships with the private sector to activate its role in supervising the non-governmental real estate sector,” said Abdullah Al-Hammad, CEO of the Real Estate General Authority. 

He also added that the integration agreement will bolster investors in the digital real estate solutions sector. 

Topics: #Real Estate #SAUDI ARABIA #technology

