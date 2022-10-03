You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia sets up team to probe deadly football stampede

Indonesia sets up team to probe deadly football stampede

Players and officials from Arema Football Club gather to pray on the pitch for victims of the stampede at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java on October 3, 2022. (AFP)
Players and officials from Arema Football Club gather to pray on the pitch for victims of the stampede at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java on October 3, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2j8qs

Updated 25 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia sets up team to probe deadly football stampede

Indonesia sets up team to probe deadly football stampede
  • At least 125 people were killed in stampede after weekend match
  • Human rights commission questions use of tear gas to control crowd
Updated 25 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: The Indonesian government has set up an independent team to investigate the deadly crush at a football stadium that killed at least 125 people over the weekend, the country’s chief security minister said on Monday.

The stampede in Malang, East Java, on Saturday occurred after frustrated fans from the losing home team, Arema football club, ran onto the pitch at the end of the match. Authorities said anarchy ensued, prompting officers to fire tear gas in an attempt to control the crowd.

Footage circulated on social media showed scuffling between football fans and officers in riot gear, while others rushed toward an exit gate and scaled a fence to flee the clouds of tear gas.

Indonesia’s chief security minister, Mahfud MD, announced on Monday the formation of a 13-member independent fact-finding team to probe the disaster.

“The team will work within two weeks to one month at the latest, and the result of the team’s investigation and its recommendations will be handed over to the president,” Mahfud told a news conference.

Mahfud will lead the team that also includes Sports Minister Zainudin Amali, journalist Anton Sanjoyo from news daily Kompas, sports expert Akmal Marhali, and former commissioner of the Indonesia Anti-Corruption Commission Laode M. Syarif.

President Joko Widodo also instructed the Indonesian police and army to launch an internal probe into their officers’ conduct in Malang, Mahfud added, with legal actions expected against those who had “acted excessively and beyond their authority.”

The Football Association of Indonesia has suspended all games in the Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 until the investigation has been completed.

Indonesia’s National Commission on Human Rights, known as Komnas HAM, has also launched its own probe into the tragedy.

“To look into whatever happened in Kanjuruhan, including the use of tear gas, that’s our agenda in Malang,” Komnas HAM commissioner, Choirul Anam, told a press briefing. “This incident must not happen again.”

The Indonesian stadium disaster was one of the worst in the history of football and the deadliest in more than half a century. In 1964, 328 people were left dead after violence broke out at the Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru.

More than 30 children, whose ages range from three to 17, were among the 125 Indonesian victims, according to a Reuters report quoting an official at the women’s empowerment and child protection ministry.

Arema FC president, Gilang Widya Pramana, apologized to the victims of the stampede on Monday, and said he was ready to take “full responsibility” for the disaster. “Lives are more precious than soccer,” he said at a news conference.

Mohamad Kusnaeni, an Indonesian sports expert, said the tragedy should serve as a uniting moment for the country’s football community.

“We should unite to improve all our shortcomings in organizing the national football competition,” he told Arab News.

Saturday’s incident cast a spotlight on Indonesia’s troubled football history, which in the past had involved violent rivalries. Previous incidents, however, have not been anywhere near as deadly. And with no visiting fans allowed in the stadium on the weekend, many Indonesians are questioning the security approach that day.

The world’s governing body of football, FIFA, has asked Indonesian football authorities for a report on the incident. According to its safety regulations, firearms or “crowd control gas” should not be used at matches.

With Indonesia set to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup next year, Kusnaeni said the issue of tear gas use must be “seriously anticipated.”

“When it comes to the use of tear gas, it is regrettable that it occurred at a sports competition. Especially when it is strictly prohibited for football games,” he added.

Topics: Stampede

Related

Stadium tragedy exposes Indonesia’s troubled soccer history
Sport
Stadium tragedy exposes Indonesia’s troubled soccer history

Two arrested after fatal stabbing outside mosque in central England

Two arrested after fatal stabbing outside mosque in central England
Updated 56 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Two arrested after fatal stabbing outside mosque in central England

Two arrested after fatal stabbing outside mosque in central England
  • Armed police detained a 56-year-old man near the scene
Updated 56 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing outside a mosque in the English city of Coventry on Sunday.

Armed police detained a 56-year-old man near the scene, and a 27-year-old second suspect was arrested early on Monday.

West Midlands Police responded to reports of a large group of men fighting, some armed with knives outside the Jamiah Masjid and Institute in the city, where they found two people injured.

One of the wounded, a 52-year-old man, died from his injuries a few hours later.

“We’ve made some really good early progress in this investigation, but there is still a lot of work to be done in identifying all of those involved in what happened last night,” Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards told the media.

“Officers are speaking with residents and community leaders to offer reassurance, and patrols in the area will be stepped up.”

A police statement said the force was treating the murder as an “isolated incident,” and have ruled out the killing being linked to wider sectarian unrest which has rocked English cities across the Midlands in recent weeks.

Following violence and arrests in Leicester and Smethwick last month, faith leaders in the UK warned that clashes between groups of Hindus and Muslims could spread across the country.

Topics: UK Coventry University British Muslims

Related

Faith leaders call for calm amid fears Hindu-Muslim violence could spread across UK
World
Faith leaders call for calm amid fears Hindu-Muslim violence could spread across UK
UK mosques’ open-door interfaith initiative returns
World
UK mosques’ open-door interfaith initiative returns

Chechnya’s Kadyrov says sending teenage sons to Ukraine front

Chechnya’s Kadyrov says sending teenage sons to Ukraine front
Updated 03 October 2022
AFP

Chechnya’s Kadyrov says sending teenage sons to Ukraine front

Chechnya’s Kadyrov says sending teenage sons to Ukraine front
  • Ramzan Kadyrov, a former warlord who leads the Muslim-majority Chechnya republic, has been one of the most vocal supporters of Putin’s Ukraine offensive
  • Kadyrov’s post on Telegram concering his sons came as the Kremlin dismissed his call to use low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine after a series of military defeats
Updated 03 October 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, said Monday he was sending three of his teenage sons — aged 14, 15 and 16 — to the Ukraine front.
“It’s time to prove themselves in a real fight, I can only welcome this desire,” Kadyrov wrote on Telegram, posting a video of the young boys firing missiles in a shooting range.
“Soon they will go to the front line and will be on the most difficult sections of the contact line.”
He said Akhmat (16), Eli (15) and Adam (14) have been trained for combat “almost from their youngest years” and insisted he was “not joking.”
The video showed the boys in camouflage clothing and dark glasses, on tanks, guns strapped to their waists, shooting rocket launchers and machine guns.
At times the teenagers smile while shooting or made a thumbs-up gesture.
Kadyrov, a former warlord who leads the Muslim-majority Chechnya republic, has been one of the most vocal supporters of Putin’s Ukraine offensive.
The post came as the Kremlin on Monday dismissed his call to use low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine after a series of military defeats.
“This is a very emotional moment,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a daily briefing with journalists, referring to his statements.
“In our country, the use of nuclear weapons happens only on the basis of what is stated in the relevant doctrine,” Peskov said.
Peskov nevertheless hailed the “heroic contributions” of the Chechen leader to the military operation in Ukraine.
Kadyrov called on the nuclear option after Moscow withdrew from the town of Lyman, which took weeks to gain control of earlier this year.
“In my personal opinion, more drastic measures should be taken, up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and use of low-yield nuclear weapons,” Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel.
He also criticized Colonel-General Alexander Lapin, who is in charge of Russia’s forces fighting in the region, calling him “mediocre.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov Vladimir Putin

Related

Kadyrov hits back at critics after sons fight in MMA bouts
Offbeat
Kadyrov hits back at critics after sons fight in MMA bouts
Thousands rally in support of Chechen leader Kadyrov
Thousands rally in support of Chechen leader Kadyrov

Egyptian scholars win prestigious award for energy research

Egyptian scholars win prestigious award for energy research
Updated 03 October 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Egyptian scholars win prestigious award for energy research

Egyptian scholars win prestigious award for energy research
  • Pair recognized in Young Talents from Africa category
  • Awards presented by Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome
Updated 03 October 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Two young Egyptian scholars have been honored with a prestigious Eni Award for their work related to research and technological innovation in the energy sector.

Yousif Adam, of The American University in Cairo, and Ibrahim Mohamed Ibrahim Moustafa Ibrahim, of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, were presented with their prizes by Italian President Sergio Mattarella at a ceremony at Quirinal Palace in Rome.

They were both recognized in the Young Talents from Africa category.

Established in 2007 by the Italian energy company from which they take their name, the Eni Awards are considered an international benchmark for research in energy and the environment.

The aim of the prizes is to promote better use of energy sources and to stimulate the work of new generations of researchers.

Adam’s work was related to sustainable wastewater management in Africa, while Ibrahim proposed a thesis on improving the accuracy of solar energy prediction.

Topics: Egypt Italy

Related

Student killed, 15 injured in Egypt’s school fence collapse as authorities vow action
Middle-East
Student killed, 15 injured in Egypt’s school fence collapse as authorities vow action
Egypt’s population hits 104 million with a child born every 19 seconds
Middle-East
Egypt’s population hits 104 million with a child born every 19 seconds

King Charles III in first engagement since queen’s death

King Charles III in first engagement since queen’s death
Updated 03 October 2022
AP

King Charles III in first engagement since queen’s death

King Charles III in first engagement since queen’s death
  • Large crowds turned out on the streets of Dunfermline in Fife, north of Edinburgh, hoping to get a glimpse of the new monarch
  • Charles wore a kilt for the visit and greeted Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other leaders
Updated 03 October 2022
AP

LONDON: King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, visited Scotland Monday in their first joint public engagement since the royal mourning period to remember Queen Elizabeth II ended.
Large crowds turned out on the streets of Dunfermline in Fife, north of Edinburgh, hoping to get a glimpse of the new monarch. Charles, who wore a kilt for the visit, spent some time shaking hands with well-wishers after he greeted Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other leaders.
The royal couple were visiting to formally give city status to Dunfermline, the birthplace of another King Charles: Charles I, who reigned in the 17th century before his execution, was the last British monarch born in Scotland.
Dunfermline was among towns that won city status as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne.
Later Monday, Charles and Camilla will host a reception for around 300 guests at Edinburgh to celebrate the British South Asian community. The royals will meet British Indians, Pakistanis, and many others and pay tribute to the contributions they made to the UK
Charles became sovereign immediately upon the death of his mother Elizabeth in Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on Sept. 8. Britain held 10 days of national mourning, while the royal family extended the mourning period for a week after the queen’s funeral on Sept. 19.

Topics: King Charles III UK Scotland

Related

UK PM Liz Truss orders King Charles not to attend COP27
World
UK PM Liz Truss orders King Charles not to attend COP27
Egypt’s president calls UK’s King Charles III
Middle-East
Egypt’s president calls UK’s King Charles III

Top Al-Shabab leader killed in joint operation: Somalia govt

Top Al-Shabab leader killed in joint operation: Somalia govt
Updated 03 October 2022
AFP

Top Al-Shabab leader killed in joint operation: Somalia govt

Top Al-Shabab leader killed in joint operation: Somalia govt
  • Abdullahi Yare was one of seven leaders named by the United States on its most-wanted list in 2012
Updated 03 October 2022
AFP

MOGADISHU: The Somali government announced on Monday a top Al-Shabab militant, who had a $3.0-million US bounty on his head, had been killed in a joint air strike in southern Somalia.
The drone strike on October 1, launched by the Somali army and international security partners, killed Abdullahi Yare near the coastal town of Haramka, the ministry of information said in a statement dated Sunday but posted online on Monday.
“This leader... was the head preacher of the group and one of the most notorious members of the Shabab group,” it said.
“He was former head of the Shoura council and the group’s director for finances,” the ministry said, referring to a powerful consultation body within Al-Shabab.
A co-founder of the Al-Qaeda-linked group, Yare was believed to be next in line to take over the leadership of the movement from its ailing chief Ahmed Diriye, according to the ministry.
“His elimination is like a thorn removed from Somalia as a nation,” the ministry said.
Yare was one of seven leaders named by the United States on its most-wanted list in 2012. Washington offered three million dollars for his capture.
The announcement of the strike comes weeks after Somalia’s recently elected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud vowed to stage all-out war on the jihadists, following a string of deadly attacks. They include a 30-hour hotel siege in the capital, Mogadishu, that killed 21 people.
Mohamud last month urged citizens to stay away from areas controlled by Al-Shabab as he vowed to ratchet up offensives against the militants.
US forces have in the past partnered with African Union soldiers and Somali troops in counterterrorism operations, and have conducted frequent raids and drone strikes on Al-Shabab training camps throughout Somalia.
Last month, the US military said it had killed 27 jihadist fighters in an air strike near Bulobarde, the main town on the road linking Mogadishu to Beledweyne, a key city on the border with Ethiopia.
It said the air strike was carried out “at the request” of the Somali government.
Al-Shabab, which espouses a strict version of sharia or Islamic law, has waged a bloody insurrection against the Mogadishu government for 15 years and remains a potent force despite an African Union operation against the group.
Its fighters were ousted from the capital in 2011 but continue to stage attacks on military, government and civilian targets.
The group last week claimed responsibility for a bomb blast that killed a top Somali police officer near the Al-Shabab-controlled village of Bursa, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of Mogadishu.

Topics: Somalia Al-Shabab militants Mogadishu

Related

Al-Shabab suicide attack kills 7 in Somalia
World
Al-Shabab suicide attack kills 7 in Somalia
Al-Shabab kill at least 19 Somali civilians: Local sources
World
Al-Shabab kill at least 19 Somali civilians: Local sources

Latest updates

Indonesia sets up team to probe deadly football stampede
Indonesia sets up team to probe deadly football stampede
Oil jumps $3 as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020
Oil jumps $3 as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020
Strong growth primarily driven by economic reforms, says Saudi finance minister 
Strong growth primarily driven by economic reforms, says Saudi finance minister 
UK summons Iran’s top diplomat in Britain over crackdown on protests
UK summons Iran’s top diplomat in Britain over crackdown on protests
Iran supreme leader blames US, Israel for Mahsa Amini protests
Iran supreme leader blames US, Israel for Mahsa Amini protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.