You are here

  • Home
  • MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC receives bids on seawater plant; Saudi and Kuwait inject $256m in housing project in Egypt 

MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC receives bids on seawater plant; Saudi and Kuwait inject $256m in housing project in Egypt 

MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC receives bids on seawater plant; Saudi and Kuwait inject $256m in housing project in Egypt 
The project, estimated at $2 billion, is part of ADNOC's Project Wave (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c73ky

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC receives bids on seawater plant; Saudi and Kuwait inject $256m in housing project in Egypt 

MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC receives bids on seawater plant; Saudi and Kuwait inject $256m in housing project in Egypt 
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Companies have submitted bids for the technical and economic consultancy contract for developing wind power projects in Oman, reported MEED.

Oman Power & Water Procurement Co. originally tendered the contract in July and received its bids on Sept. 27. 

The company announced that the contractor will be selected by early October.

The scope of work includes two stages — undertaking feasibility studies, followed by the provision of technical consultancy services.

This project aims to diversify fuel sources for power generation in Oman.

ADNOC receives bids on seawater plant

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has received three bids for the contract to develop a seawater treatment plant and transmission pipeline project in Mirfa, according to MEED.

The project’s work includes the development of a nanofiltration plant — which will hold a capacity of 115 million imperial gallons a day in Mirfa.

It also includes seawater intake and outfall facilities for the plant, a pumping station and a 75 km water transmission pipeline to the Bab and Bu Hasa oil fields.

The project, estimated at $2 billion, is part of ADNOC's Project Wave — a huge scheme that plans to replace the current aquifer water injection systems used to maintain reservoir pressure in all onshore oil fields in Abu Dhabi.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait inject $256m in housing project in Egypt 

Saudi Arabia-based Binladin Group has partnered with Kuwait’s Bukhamseen company in a 5 billion Egyptian pound ($256 million) investment into a large housing project in Egypt.  

Located in Sheikh Zayed City near Cairo, ‘Marascene’ will stretch over 275,000 sq. m, according to Zawya.       

 “This is a large project which will be completed within seven years...we expect revenue to reach 9 billion pounds,” stated Bukhamseen’s CEO Imad Bukhamseen.

Topics: MENA project tracker ADNOC

Related

MENA Project Tracker — Egypt starts new gas project; Oman requests bids for port
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — Egypt starts new gas project; Oman requests bids for port
MENA Project Tracker — Petrofac contract extended; ASHGHAL requests pre-qualification document 
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — Petrofac contract extended; ASHGHAL requests pre-qualification document 

Saudi ministry appoints 5 international banks as primary dealers in government debt

Saudi ministry appoints 5 international banks as primary dealers in government debt
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ministry appoints 5 international banks as primary dealers in government debt

Saudi ministry appoints 5 international banks as primary dealers in government debt
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Finance,and the National Debt Management Center signed an agreement with the international banks, including BNP Paribas, to join primary dealers in government debt instruments.

The deal also includes CitiGroup, Goldman Sachs, Standard Chartered and J.P. Morgan, the ministry said in a statement released on Oct 3. 

The Minister of Finance Mohammed Al Jadaan said: “These agreements are a continuation of the developmental steps taken towards achieving Vision 2030 objectives under the umbrella of the Financial Sector Development Program.”

This will be primarily achieved through cooperation between relevant entities, to develop the infrastructure of the local debt market and increase the liquidity of the government's local debt instruments by attracting more capital from foreign investors, he added. 

The five international banks will join five other local banks in that role — the Saudi National Bank, AlJazira Bank, Alinma Bank, and AlRajhi Bank.

The applications for subscription in the primary market for the government's local debt instruments are submitted to the National Debt Management Center.

Topics: #economy #banking #SAUDI ARABIA

Related

Saudi banking sector’s assets to reach $1.2tn by 2030, minister says
Business & Economy
Saudi banking sector’s assets to reach $1.2tn by 2030, minister says
PIF-owned real estate company extends mortgage benchmark maturity to 30 years
Business & Economy
PIF-owned real estate company extends mortgage benchmark maturity to 30 years

Egyptian VC firm Algebra Ventures finalizes first close of $100m fund

Egyptian VC firm Algebra Ventures finalizes first close of $100m fund
Updated 24 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian VC firm Algebra Ventures finalizes first close of $100m fund

Egyptian VC firm Algebra Ventures finalizes first close of $100m fund
Updated 24 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based venture capital firm Algebra Ventures has finalized a $100 million first close of its second fund — exceeding the $90 million target.

The company, which is set to invest $15 million in startups by the end of the year, is expecting to make its final close by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The company’s second fund is backed by existing limited partnerships from the first fund including IFC, EBRD, and EAEF in addition to new investors like FMO, BII, MSMEDA, DGGF and regional family offices.

Founded in 2016, Algebra Ventures has backed a number of startups like Trella, Khazna, Mozare3, Shift EV, elmenus, Halan, and Yodawy.

Topics: etypt VC VENTURE CAPITAL fund Investment

Saudi Cabinet signs off agreement with UK over energy expertise

Saudi Cabinet signs off agreement with UK over energy expertise
Updated 35 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet signs off agreement with UK over energy expertise

Saudi Cabinet signs off agreement with UK over energy expertise
Updated 35 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet has approved a memorandum of understanding with the UK to share technical knowledge and expertise on energy.

The Cabinet is also discussing a draft MoU with its Finnish counterpart for further cooperation in the fields of information technology, communications, and digital economy.

Moreover, the Cabinet has transferred the licensing competence for the professions of industrial consultancy and mining consultancy from the Ministry of Commerce to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Topics: Saudi cabinet energy

Related

Stocks, sterling rally after UK’s tax climbdown injects some confidence
Business & Economy
Stocks, sterling rally after UK’s tax climbdown injects some confidence

Metaverse to add $360bn to MENA’s GDP over the next decade

Metaverse to add $360bn to MENA’s GDP over the next decade
Updated 04 October 2022
Arab News

Metaverse to add $360bn to MENA’s GDP over the next decade

Metaverse to add $360bn to MENA’s GDP over the next decade
Updated 04 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Metaverse is predicted to add $360 billion to the economy in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey over the next 10 years, an official for Meta, the parent company of Facebook, told Asharq Business.

The metaverse is an online world where users can play games, work, and study.

Globally, the metaverse is expected to add $3 trillion to the world’s economy over the next decade, according to Fares Akkad, regional director for Meta in MENA.

Speaking about Meta platforms, he said there are over 300 million users on Instagram, Facebook, and Whatsapp.

Meta is investing more than $1 billion in programs that support creators on these platforms and help them succeed, Akkad said.

 

Topics: Metaverse

Related

UAE In-Focus — Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to create 40,000 jobs; Egis completes WME acquisition
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to create 40,000 jobs; Egis completes WME acquisition
Special First metaverse project 2117 launches in the UAE inspired by Dubai ruler’s vision video
Business & Economy
First metaverse project 2117 launches in the UAE inspired by Dubai ruler’s vision

TASI sees sixth session of gains: Closing bell

TASI sees sixth session of gains: Closing bell
Updated 04 October 2022
Arab News

TASI sees sixth session of gains: Closing bell

TASI sees sixth session of gains: Closing bell
Updated 04 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi main index closed on a positive note for the sixth trading session in a row as investors’ recession fears faded.

The Tadawul All Share Index ended 1.49 percent higher to reach 11,780; the parallel market Nomu edged 1.32 percent higher to 20,339.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended with a 0.70 percent decline, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged up 4.9 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, fell 2.36 percent, while Saudi British Bank increased by 1.73 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi gained 1.81 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 1.05 percent.

Arabian Internet and Telecommunication Co., known as solutions by stc, gained 7.67 percent to lead the gainers, after it completed all necessary procedures to acquire a $158 million stake in Egypt's Giza Systems Co.

Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co. declined 2.58 percent to lead the fallers, followed by Alamar Foods Co. which fell 1.45 percent.

Among the gainers, Arabian Pipes Co. increased 7.54 percent, while Jabal Omar Development Co. added 6.67 percent.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI stock shares

Related

Update TASI rise on investor optimism as market cap jumps to $2.8tn by the Q3: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI rise on investor optimism as market cap jumps to $2.8tn by the Q3: Closing bell

Latest updates

MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC receives bids on seawater plant; Saudi and Kuwait inject $256m in housing project in Egypt 
MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC receives bids on seawater plant; Saudi and Kuwait inject $256m in housing project in Egypt 
Saudi ministry appoints 5 international banks as primary dealers in government debt
Saudi ministry appoints 5 international banks as primary dealers in government debt
Pakistanis returning from Iran’s Zahedan say fighting spills to neighboring areas
Pakistanis returning from Iran’s Zahedan say fighting spills to neighboring areas
Egyptian VC firm Algebra Ventures finalizes first close of $100m fund
Egyptian VC firm Algebra Ventures finalizes first close of $100m fund
Saudi Cabinet signs off agreement with UK over energy expertise
Saudi Cabinet signs off agreement with UK over energy expertise

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.