Saudi Arabia to celebrate World Teachers' Day

Saudi Arabia to celebrate World Teachers' Day
Activities in schools will allow students and teachers to express gratitude for the role of the teacher in the growth and development of learners. (SPA)
Updated 35 sec ago
SPA

Updated 35 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Education Ministry will celebrate World Teachers’ Day, which falls on Oct. 5 each year, under the theme “The transformation of education begins with the teachers,” with three days of events, programs and activities in schools and education departments.

A special celebration at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh will feature a performance of “The Vision’s Teacher” operetta, and an activity titled “For Teachers and Students.”

Activities in schools will allow students and teachers to express gratitude for the role of the teacher in the growth and development of learners.

Education departments, offices and schools in all regions and governorates will honor teachers by devoting the school radio program to presentations highlighting the role of teachers.

The ministry has praised the role of teachers in building generations by establishing and strengthening positive initiatives.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Teachers’ Day

Fun seekers invited to roll up for retro skating disco in ancient AlUla

Fun seekers invited to roll up for retro skating disco in ancient AlUla
Updated 8 sec ago
ALULA: Fun seekers are being invited to get their skates on and head to the ancient city of AlUla for a new outdoor roller disco with music served up by international DJs.

AlUla on Wheels, being held in Al-Jadidah, will run from Thursday until Oct. 22, with organizers AlUla Moments promising an “old-school blast from the past” for roller-skate beginners and experts alike.

Skaters can “glide under the stars,” experience a different way of enjoying music, and join an international revival of the roller discos of the 1980s, all with skates and headphones provided.

The entertainment is curated by Good Intentions, an initiative started by Saudi Noor Taher and American record producer Swizz Beatz, the husband of US singer Alicia Keys.

Seating will be provided for those who want to soak up the entertainment without the potential bruises, and food trucks will also be open.

The venue is free to enter but those wishing to skate on the rink must buy a ticket.

Thursday and Friday nights have been reserved for the biggest parties. Tickets costing SR250 ($66.50) will allow entry for more than three hours of music from an international DJ playing what organizers promise will be “the world’s freshest music.” 

For all other nights, tickets for 45 minutes of skating, starting at SR40, are available on the AlUla website. The rink is open from 7 p.m. until midnight. 

AlUla on Wheels is being held as part of AlUla Wellness Festival, which aims to promote mental and physical health.

Follow @alulamoments and @experiencealula on Twitter for more information, or book via the website.

Topics: AlUla Skating Disco

Saudi Arabia's king, crown prince offer condolences after Indonesia stadium disaster

Updated 6 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

  • 131 people killed after officers fired tear gas in a packed stadium to quell a pitch invasion, triggering a stampede
Updated 6 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered their condolences to Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo after 131 people were killed in a stampede at a football stadium.

The tragedy on Saturday night in the city of Malang saw a total of 131 people killed and more than 300 others injured after officers fired tear gas in a packed stadium to quell a pitch invasion, triggering a stampede.

“We have learned of the news of the victims of the stampede that occurred during a football match and the resulting deaths and injuries,” King Salman said in a cable.

“We send you, the families of the deceased, and people of Indonesia our deepest condolences… May God grant the injured a speedy recovery, and protect you and the people of Indonesia from all bad things,” the king added.

Prince Mohammed also sent a cable of condolences in which he wished the injured a swift recovery.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Indonesia Football stampede

Riyadh prepares for opening of 14 top international restaurant brands

Updated 04 October 2022
Ghadi Joudah

  • The new fine-dining establishments, which include five with Michelin-starred restaurants in other countries, are due to open in December
Updated 04 October 2022
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: More than a dozen renowned international restaurant brands are set to open in Riyadh by the end of the year, including several with establishments in other countries that have earned a coveted Michelin star.

As the tastes of Saudis develop, the Kingdom is increasingly becoming a focus for major dining brands, which are contributing to the development of the tourism and entertainment sectors in the country as well as the national economy. During Riyadh Season celebrations, for example, residents and visitors to the capital have spent more than SR6 billion ($1.6 billion), according to the General Entertainment Authority.

Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Farhan, who chairs the board of directors at Yakoon, a leading company in the hospitality industry, said that 14 international restaurant brands are due open in the capital in December. Five of them have establishments elsewhere in the world that have been awarded a Michelin star, an honor considered by many to represent the pinnacle of fine dining.

The new restaurants in Riyadh will include L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, La Cantine du Faubourg, Sass Cafe and MusicHall. Renowned in Europe and elsewhere, they are considered to be among the most luxurious and distinguished in the world. In the Kingdom, they will be located in areas such as The Boulevard, Al-Bujairi in Diriyah, and King Abdullah Financial District.

“Bringing these restaurants to the Kingdom is in line with the development we are witnessing in the tourism and entertainment sectors,” Prince Saud told Arab News.

“We expect this category of restaurants in the food and nutrition sector to contribute positively to the tourist’s journey and the entertainment experience of the citizen and resident.”

He said his team’s investment aims reflect the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, including the development of the Kingdom as a global tourism destination. Part of this involves the comprehensive development of the entertainment sector and the promotion of a luxurious lifestyle, he added, and as part of its efforts to establish itself as a global destination, Riyadh will continue to enhance its image by embracing fine-dining brands.

“We aim to create an exceptional experience in the tourist’s journey or the experience of the citizen and resident in the food sector in the Kingdom, and bringing international restaurants to Riyadh and other cities of the Kingdom will contribute to enhancing the region’s touristic position,” Prince Saud said.

Topics: Riyadh Michelin star International restaurant brands

Education and training exhibition kicks off in Jeddah

Updated 59 min 14 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

  • Representatives from the US, Canada, Egypt, Turkey, Lebanon, Malaysia, Switzerland, the UAE, Bahrain, Britain and Jordan were present
Updated 59 min 14 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The third Middle East Education and Training Exhibition, the leading student recruitment event in the region, launched on Tuesday at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Conferences to cater to the rising academic aspirations of the student community in the Kingdom.

This exhibition, which runs until Thursday, is being held under the patronage of the Ministry of Education. Featuring more than 120 leading universities and training institutes from across the world, the show presents an array of undergraduate and postgraduate academic and occupational courses to help local and expat students hunting for higher education, professional development, and training options.

Additionally, students can leverage the expertise and services of career guidance counselors attending the event.  

Representatives from the US, Canada, Egypt, Turkey, Lebanon, Malaysia, Switzerland, the UAE, Bahrain, Britain and Jordan are present alongside local institutions and universities.

The opening ceremony was held in the presence of Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, governor of Jeddah. At the opening ceremony, the Jeddah governor emphasized on the importance of education as one of the basic pillars of the comprehensive and sustainable development process.

He pointed out that Saudi Arabia pays great attention to the advancement of education under the guidance of the country’s wise leadership in developing a world-class higher education system to prepare the youth for the future.

While touring the exhibition, Arthur James Bell, public officer at the Consulate General of the US, told Arab News that he was “very pleased and proud to see this reopening and reimagining of Saudi Arabia’s relationship with the world in terms of educational institutions. 

“We, as the US, are so happy to see 28 separate education institutions participating this year, and we know that this number will grow in the coming editions. We all know the history between the two countries in terms of education cooperation,” he added.

Bell continued: “Hundreds of thousands of Saudi students have been educated in the US, and many of them have returned home and are now actively contributing to the ambitious 2030 Vision.”

Meanwhile, Waleed Wakid, CEO of ICON International for Exhibitions, noted that the exhibition serves the needs of the local student community and offers education providers the opportunity to personally engage with aspiring students.

“Furthermore, it gives students the opportunity to compare the various study alternatives available to them, evaluate fee structures, and get information that is crucial to their decision-making process,” he said.

The exhibition will also include several specialized workshops, with the participation of specialists and researchers in the various fields of the exhibition. The workshops will be held in conjunction with the exhibition, equipped with the latest equipment and modern technologies.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Education Jeddah

Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Updated 04 October 2022
Arab News

  • Kingdom was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan after 1992 independence
  • Azerbaijani FM announces support for Saudi Expo 2030 bid
Updated 04 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jehon Bermov celebrated 30 years of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

A ceremony was held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baku. 

In his opening speech at the ceremony, Bermov announced his country’s support for the Kingdom’s candidacy to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh. 

Furthermore, he praised the Kingdom’s historical support for Azerbaijan and added that his country’s leadership is eager to develop the relationship. 

In turn, Prince Faisal emphasized that the two countries’ relations had been built on firm grounds since Azerbaijan’s independence in 1992, noting that Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan after its independence. 

Prince Faisal emphasized numerous areas in which the Kingdom and Azerbaijan have collaborated, most notably in the energy sector. These include the signing of a memorandum of understanding in 2022 to cover electricity generation in the Caspian Sea, as well as Saudi Arabia’s $300 million investment in the Absheron-Khizi wind power plant, which seeks to produce 240 megawatts of electric power. 

The Saudi foreign minister also emphasized the country’s ongoing cooperation within the framework of international institutions, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, UN, OPEC and OPEC Plus.

Topics: Azerbaijan

