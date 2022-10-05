Saudi stocks ends in red to reverse six straight gains: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index closed in the red on Wednesday, reversing its gains from the previous six trading sessions.

The Tadawul All Share Index slipped 0.09 percent to end at 11,770 while the parallel market Nomu edged down 0.63 percent to finish at 20,210.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session with a 0.14 percent decline, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 0.4 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, gained 0.46 percent, while Saudi British Bank declined by 0.12 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi gained 0.36 percent, while Alinma Bank shed 1.43 percent.

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. declined 4.2 percent to lead the fallers, while Gulf Insurance Group jumped 8.33 percent to lead the gainers.

The gainers included Saudi Printing and Packaging Co., which gained 5.15 percent, and Raydan Food Co., which rose 4.58 percent.

Among the top fallers, Middle East Healthcare Co. and Cooperative Insurance Co. shed 3.43 percent and 3.21 percent, respectively.