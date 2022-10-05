You are here

Saudi stocks ends in red to reverse six straight gains: Closing bell

The Tadawul All Share Index slipped 0.09 percent to end at 11,770 while the parallel market Nomu edged down 0.63 percent to finish at 20,210.
The Tadawul All Share Index slipped 0.09 percent to end at 11,770 while the parallel market Nomu edged down 0.63 percent to finish at 20,210.
Saudi stocks ends in red to reverse six straight gains: Closing bell

Saudi stocks ends in red to reverse six straight gains: Closing bell
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index closed in the red on Wednesday, reversing its gains from the previous six trading sessions.

The Tadawul All Share Index slipped 0.09 percent to end at 11,770 while the parallel market Nomu edged down 0.63 percent to finish at 20,210.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session with a 0.14 percent decline, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 0.4 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, gained 0.46 percent, while Saudi British Bank declined by 0.12 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi gained 0.36 percent, while Alinma Bank shed 1.43 percent.

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. declined 4.2 percent to lead the fallers, while Gulf Insurance Group jumped 8.33 percent to lead the gainers.

The gainers  included Saudi Printing and Packaging Co., which gained 5.15 percent, and Raydan Food Co., which rose 4.58 percent.

Among the top fallers, Middle East Healthcare Co. and Cooperative Insurance Co. shed 3.43 percent and 3.21 percent, respectively.

Topics: Tadawul TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia stocks

Majority of Saudi executives worry workers' transformation concerns are underestimated: Dell survey

Majority of Saudi executives worry workers’ transformation concerns are underestimated: Dell survey
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Majority of Saudi executives worry workers’ transformation concerns are underestimated: Dell survey

Majority of Saudi executives worry workers’ transformation concerns are underestimated: Dell survey
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Close to two-thirds of business leaders in Saudi Arabia believe their organizations underestimate how to engage with workers properly when planning transformation programs, according to a survey conducted by Dell Technologies.

According to the Dell Technologies Breakthrough study, 63 percent of executives feel this concern, with 55 percent also believing employees' resistance to change can lead to failure in their businesses.

The report argues that a rapid shift towards digitizing workplaces has left many employees struggling to keep up with the pace of transformation. 

Mohamed Talaat, vice president at Dell Technologies, said: “In today’s do-from-anywhere world, organizations depend on their employees to drive change that leads to impactful growth. In Saudi Arabia, as the nation charts its long-term growth plans, this confidence is even more evident.”

He added: “While decision makers see their talent as their greatest business asset, a large majority of the staff are overwhelmed with the staggering transformation that has taken place over the last two years.” 

When it comes to employees, 72 percent of respondents in Saudi Arabia look forward to learning new skills which include leadership skills, courses in machine learning, or focusing on more strategic opportunities to elevate their role. 

Some 38 percent of participants said their work is stimulating and not repetitive, as several businesses delegate repetitive tasks to automated processes and free-up people to focus on enriching, higher-value work. 

“By understanding human behaviors, their preferences, and encouraging them with appropriate technology, businesses in Saudi Arabia can turn employees into highly motivated partners in growth,” Talaat further noted. 

Some 10,500 senior business decision-makers, information technology decision-makers and knowledge workers were surveyed for the report.

Topics: Dell Technologies digital transformation

Saudi cloud-based platform ZenHR raises $10m in growth funding round

Saudi cloud-based platform ZenHR raises $10m in growth funding round
Updated 32 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi cloud-based platform ZenHR raises $10m in growth funding round

Saudi cloud-based platform ZenHR raises $10m in growth funding round
Updated 32 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based human resource software provider ZenHR raised $10 million in a growth funding round, led by Rua Growth Fund with participation from venture capital firm Endeavor Catalyst and existing investors.

The company will utilize the funding to strengthen its presence across the 12 markets it currently serves as well as enhance its product offering.

Established in 2017 by Yousef Shamoun and Mohamed Haj Hassan, ZenHR is a cloud-based HR platform designed to streamline and automate the entire HR function from hiring to retirement.

Shamoun and Haj Hassan were also the founders of the online Arabic card gaming platform, Jawaker, which was acquired in 2021 for $205 million after raising one seed round of $500,000.

Topics: Saudi HR platform Investment

GCC market regulators approve plan to facilitate investment accounts opening  

GCC market regulators approve plan to facilitate investment accounts opening  
Updated 38 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

GCC market regulators approve plan to facilitate investment accounts opening  

GCC market regulators approve plan to facilitate investment accounts opening  
Updated 38 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council countries have approved an executive plan that facilitates the requirements to open investment accounts.

The heads of the countries’ capital market authorities also activated the Know Your Customer model — a process by which banks periodically obtain personal and financial information of customers for a greater understanding of their financial position.

The decisions were taken during the 25th meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Financial Markets in the GCC countries, held virtually, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting discussed a number of topics, the foremost of which is the adoption of the regulatory framework for the inter-registration of financial products between the financial market regulators in the GCC countries.

The meeting also reviewed the findings of the work team of those responsible for training in the financial market regulators in the GCC countries regarding activating the knowledge portal for the Gulf financial markets to benefit from it in a better way.

Topics: GCC CMA Investment

Anaam International seeks to pay off its debt through capital increase

Anaam International seeks to pay off its debt through capital increase
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

Anaam International seeks to pay off its debt through capital increase

Anaam International seeks to pay off its debt through capital increase
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi poultry processing firm Anaam International Holding Group seeks to increase its capital to pay off a large part of its SR154 million ($41 million) loan in order to reduce the debt cost in light of high-interest rates.

The loan was used to purchase an administrative building in Jeddah for Anaam, said its CEO, Hassan Saad Al-Yamani.

Earlier this week, Anaam Group announced its board recommendation for SR158 million capital increase through a rights issue.

The capital hike is subject to the approval of the relevant official authorities and the company’s shareholders.

Wasatah Capital was appointed to act as the financial advisor to the offering.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul Capital CMA

Tech entrepreneurs supported by new $53m Saudi initiative

Tech entrepreneurs supported by new $53m Saudi initiative
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

Tech entrepreneurs supported by new $53m Saudi initiative

Tech entrepreneurs supported by new $53m Saudi initiative
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Technology Development Program has launched a new drive  to enable technology entrepreneurs to develop, accelerate, and kick off their projects.

The MVPLab initiative aims to launch 1,000 minimum viable product prototypes with the aim of transforming them into emerging technology companies by providing financial, knowledge and guidance support to beneficiaries.

The program is aiming to provide financial incentives and benefits with a total of up to SR200 million ($53 million) over the next three years.

The initiative has also partnered with The Garage, the Center of Digital Entrepreneurship, NAMA Ventures, SEEDRA Ventures, Rawahel, and BUNAT Ventures.

Topics: National Technology Development Program

