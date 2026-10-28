RIYADH: The Ministers of Information of the Gulf Cooperation Council categorically rejected anything that aims to undermine Gulf unity or offend member states and their peoples on Wednesday.

During a meeting in Manama, the ministers stressed the importance of intensifying the monitoring and documentation of violations committed across various media outlets and digital platforms, and taking all necessary legal measures to hold perpetrators accountable by authorities in each state.

“This will be carried out through the application of national regulations and the relevant Gulf decisions and regulations approved by the GCC states, in accordance with the procedures followed in each state,” the ministers said in a statement.

They called on media institutions, media professionals, and users of social media platforms to adhere to their responsibilities, ensure accuracy, and obtain information from its official sources, while avoiding the publication or circulation of offensive or misleading content.

They said the sensitive nature of the current regional situation necessitates concerted efforts to safeguard Gulf unity, solidify ties among the peoples of GCC states, and support all that fortifies their security and stability.

They also said cohesion and solidarity among GCC states, their leaderships, and their peoples represent a pillar for protecting security and stability and safeguarding Gulf achievements.

Gulf unity is a shared responsibility and a steadfast commitment among GCC states, the significance of which increases in light of the current circumstances to confront challenges and their repercussions, they added.