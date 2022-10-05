You are here

  Bahrain attracts $290m investment in manufacturing and logistics sectors till Q3

Bahrain attracts $290m investment in manufacturing and logistics sectors till Q3

Bahrain attracts $290m investment in manufacturing and logistics sectors till Q3
Bahrain recorded $290 million in direct investment in the first three quarters of the year. (Shutterstock)
Updated 28 sec ago
Bahrain attracts $290m investment in manufacturing and logistics sectors till Q3

Bahrain attracts $290m investment in manufacturing and logistics sectors till Q3
RIYADH: Bahrain recorded $290 million in direct investment in the first three quarters of the year, with 25 manufacturing and logistics companies setting up and expanding their businesses within the Kingdom. 

The Bahrain Economic Development Board which is responsible for promoting investment in the Kingdom said this inflow of funds is capable of creating more than 1,200 jobs over the period of the next three years. 

Some of the noted companies expanding within the Kingdom are FedEx, BASF, and Racing Force International, while the new firms entering Bahrain include Bahrain Sugar Refinery, Hoover Circular Solutions, and K.K.C. Industry, it said. 

“Manufacturing and logistics are among the priority sectors for us and under the Economic Recovery Plan to support future growth and employment within the Kingdom,” said Ahmed Sultan, executive director – business development for manufacturing and logistics at Bahrain EDB. 

Overall, Bahrain EDB attracted direct investment from 66 companies during the first nine months of the year, which could create 4,700 jobs over the next three years in key sectors, including financial services, information and communications technology, logistics, manufacturing, and tourism. 

Sultan added: “We are very pleased to see international manufacturing and logistics companies set up and expand in Bahrain, benefiting from the Kingdom’s strategic location, enabling them to tap into the $1.67 trillion Gulf Cooperation Council market.” 

The manufacturing sector is a significant and consistent contributor to Bahrain’s economy, accounting for over 13 percent of the gross domestic product. Manufacturers and logistics companies enjoy duty-free trade through Bahrain’s free trade agreements with 22 countries around the world, including the first-ever US Free Trade Agreement with a GCC member.

Egypt’s Icon to establish subsidiary in Saudi Arabia with capital of $1.3m

Egypt’s Icon to establish subsidiary in Saudi Arabia with capital of $1.3m
Egypt’s Icon to establish subsidiary in Saudi Arabia with capital of $1.3m

Egypt’s Icon to establish subsidiary in Saudi Arabia with capital of $1.3m
RIYADH: Industrial Engineering Co. for Construction and Development, known as Icon, said its board has agreed to establish a company as per the regulating laws in Saudi Arabia with capital of SR5 million ($1.3 million)

The new company will manufacture, deliver, and install prefabricated buildings and caravans, Icon said in a filing with the Egyptian Stock Exchange.

Since its establishment in 1977, Icon has pioneered the use of steel construction cladding in Egypt.

Topics: #economy Egypt economy

UK government eyes Qatar for gas deals

UK government eyes Qatar for gas deals
UK government eyes Qatar for gas deals

UK government eyes Qatar for gas deals
  • Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg is negotiating with Norway, Qatar for long-term energy deals at a set price
LONDON: The British government is negotiating with Qatar and Norway to secure new long-term gas contracts amid crippling energy shortages, the Times of London reported.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg is reportedly negotiating deals that would see Britain required to purchase a significant quantity of gas products at a set price over at least the next decade, which could put Britain at risk of overpaying if the market suddenly changes.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is reportedly in favor of the deal, which would secure long-term energy sources and cut down the cost of the government’s plan to spend tens of billions on energy bills this winter. 

Senior civil servants are reportedly more hesitant, with figures in the Treasury warning that Britain would be stuck with higher prices if the cost of gas more generally dips after the current hike, which is being exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

“There are a lot of concerns about this,” a civil servant source told The Times. “The prime minister is completely behind it but others in government are concerned. There is a fear that we’ll save a bit of money now only to lock ourselves into over-the-odds prices in the longer term.”

The government is set to spend some £60 billion ($67 billion) over the next six months alone after it committed to supporting people with their tax bills amid the price hike, but deals with Qatar and Norway to boost gas supplies could drop the price. 

But if prices recover soon to pre-war levels, then consumers could face higher prices.

A government source told the Times that there were several difficult “political, economic and fiscal” questions involved in the deals.

They added: “Obviously it is all going to depend on the price and how much we have to buy and for how long. We are alive to the risks.”

Truss told Sky News that no agreement had been signed as it stands, but that she was committed to providing long-term energy security for the UK.

“We’ve not signed any deal, but what I’m saying is that Britain’s energy security is vital, and what we will be doing is always looking for value for money,” she said in an interview.

“What’s happened in the past is we’ve ended up being dependent on the global spot price. We’ve seen the effect of that. We’ve seen the fact that people will face bills of £6,000 and I never want Britain to be in that position again.”

Topics: Norway Qatar UK gas

Saudi stocks ends in red to reverse six straight gains: Closing bell

Saudi stocks ends in red to reverse six straight gains: Closing bell
Saudi stocks ends in red to reverse six straight gains: Closing bell

Saudi stocks ends in red to reverse six straight gains: Closing bell
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index closed in the red on Wednesday, reversing its gains from the previous six trading sessions.

The Tadawul All Share Index slipped 0.09 percent to end at 11,770 while the parallel market Nomu edged down 0.63 percent to finish at 20,210.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session with a 0.14 percent decline, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 0.4 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, gained 0.46 percent, while Saudi British Bank declined by 0.12 percent.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi gained 0.36 percent, while Alinma Bank shed 1.43 percent.

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. declined 4.2 percent to lead the fallers, while Gulf Insurance Group jumped 8.33 percent to lead the gainers.

The gainers  included Saudi Printing and Packaging Co., which gained 5.15 percent, and Raydan Food Co., which rose 4.58 percent.

Among the top fallers, Middle East Healthcare Co. and Cooperative Insurance Co. shed 3.43 percent and 3.21 percent, respectively.

Topics: Tadawul TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia stocks

Majority of Saudi executives worry workers’ transformation concerns are underestimated: Dell survey

Majority of Saudi executives worry workers’ transformation concerns are underestimated: Dell survey
Majority of Saudi executives worry workers’ transformation concerns are underestimated: Dell survey

Majority of Saudi executives worry workers’ transformation concerns are underestimated: Dell survey
RIYADH: Close to two-thirds of business leaders in Saudi Arabia believe their organizations underestimate how to engage with workers properly when planning transformation programs, according to a survey conducted by Dell Technologies.

According to the Dell Technologies Breakthrough study, 63 percent of executives feel this concern, with 55 percent also believing employees' resistance to change can lead to failure in their businesses.

The report argues that a rapid shift towards digitizing workplaces has left many employees struggling to keep up with the pace of transformation. 

Mohamed Talaat, vice president at Dell Technologies, said: “In today’s do-from-anywhere world, organizations depend on their employees to drive change that leads to impactful growth. In Saudi Arabia, as the nation charts its long-term growth plans, this confidence is even more evident.”

He added: “While decision makers see their talent as their greatest business asset, a large majority of the staff are overwhelmed with the staggering transformation that has taken place over the last two years.” 

When it comes to employees, 72 percent of respondents in Saudi Arabia look forward to learning new skills which include leadership skills, courses in machine learning, or focusing on more strategic opportunities to elevate their role. 

Some 38 percent of participants said their work is stimulating and not repetitive, as several businesses delegate repetitive tasks to automated processes and free-up people to focus on enriching, higher-value work. 

“By understanding human behaviors, their preferences, and encouraging them with appropriate technology, businesses in Saudi Arabia can turn employees into highly motivated partners in growth,” Talaat further noted. 

Some 10,500 senior business decision-makers, information technology decision-makers and knowledge workers were surveyed for the report.

Topics: Dell Technologies digital transformation

Saudi cloud-based platform ZenHR raises $10m in growth funding round

Saudi cloud-based platform ZenHR raises $10m in growth funding round
Saudi cloud-based platform ZenHR raises $10m in growth funding round

Saudi cloud-based platform ZenHR raises $10m in growth funding round
RIYADH: Saudi-based human resource software provider ZenHR raised $10 million in a growth funding round, led by Rua Growth Fund with participation from venture capital firm Endeavor Catalyst and existing investors.

The company will utilize the funding to strengthen its presence across the 12 markets it currently serves as well as enhance its product offering.

Established in 2017 by Yousef Shamoun and Mohamed Haj Hassan, ZenHR is a cloud-based HR platform designed to streamline and automate the entire HR function from hiring to retirement.

Shamoun and Haj Hassan were also the founders of the online Arabic card gaming platform, Jawaker, which was acquired in 2021 for $205 million after raising one seed round of $500,000.

Topics: Saudi HR platform Investment

