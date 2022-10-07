You are here

  • Home
  • Iranian state coroner says Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body
Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Iranian state coroner says Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body

Iranian state coroner says Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body
FILE - A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian Mahsa Amini as she attends a protest against her death, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Nasreen Shakarami, the mother of Amini, said Friday, Oct. 7, the teen was killed by repeated blows to the head as part of Iran's crackdown on anti-hijab protests roiling the country. Shakarami also said authorities kept her daughter Nikaâ€™s death a secret for nine days and then snatched the body from a morgue to bury her in a remote area, against the familyâ€™s wishes. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9advu

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

Iranian state coroner says Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body

Iranian state coroner says Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body
  • Authorities say 16-year-old girl committed suicide
  • Coroner’s report notes pre-existing medical conditions
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: An official Iranian coroner’s report denied Mahsa Amini had died due to blows to the head and limbs while in the custody of Iran’s morality police and linked her death to pre-existing medical conditions, state media said on Friday.
The death of 22-year-old Amini while in police custody has ignited three weeks of nationwide unrest marking the biggest challenge to Iran’s clerical leaders in years.
Her father has said she suffered bruises to her legs, and has held the police responsible for her death.
The coroner’s report said her death was “not caused by any blow to the head and limbs.” It did not say whether she had suffered any injuries.
Amini was arrested in Tehran on Sept. 13 for “inappropriate attire,” and died three days later.
Referring to the day Amini collapsed in custody, the coroner said she had briefly regained consciousness but that “cardio-respiratory resuscitation was ineffective in the first critical minute, resulting in brain damage.”
The report noted pre-existing medical conditions linked to a brain tumor for which she had undergone an operation when she was 8 years old. “She died due to multiple organ failure caused by cerebral hypoxia,” it said.
The police, who have enforced strict dress codes since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, have denied she suffered any harm, previously saying she suffered a heart attack.
Her family deny she had any heart problems.
The government has ordered an investigation into her death.
During the nationwide protests demonstrators have damaged symbols of the Islamic Republic and called for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Rights groups say more than 150 people have been killed, hundreds have been injured and thousands arrested in a crackdown by security forces.
The government has described the protests as a plot by Iran’s enemies including the United States, accusing armed dissidents — among others — of violence in which at least 20 members of the security forces have been reported killed.
State TV broadcast a mass funeral in Tehran on Friday for a member of the Basij — a volunteer militia deployed to quell unrest — saying he had been stabbed by protesters.
“We know our main enemies. You are novices and mercenaries of Israel, America and Zionism and cannot do anything in this country except torching garbage bins,” a woman at the funeral said in comments to state TV, criticizing protesters.
Analysts do not believe the clerical establishment is close to being toppled despite growing frustration over strict social and political limitations imposed over the past four decades since the fall of the US-backed Shah.
The United States has called for accountability for Amini’s death “after injuries sustained while in police custody.” On Thursday, Washington imposed sanctions on seven Iranian officials over a shutdown of Internet access and the crackdown.
Women have played a prominent role in the protests, waving and burning headscarves. High school girls have also taken part.
Meanwhile the activist rights group HRANA published a statement it said it signed with 161 other rights and feminist groups calling on the United Nations to investigate alleged rights violations in the country.
Iranian media reported on Friday that authorities had denied reports that security forces killed a 16-year-old girl during the protests, citing a chief justice as saying she committed suicide by falling off a roof.
Social media reports and rights group Amnesty International have said Sarina Esmaeilzadeh was killed by security forces when she was struck with batons on the head during protests.
Authorities earlier this week gave a similar cause of death — falling off a roof — for 17-year-old Nika Shakarami, who activists say was killed in Tehran while demonstrating.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Iran protests Mahsa Amini

Related

Iran woman accuses state of killing daughter at Mahsa Amini protest
Middle-East
Iran woman accuses state of killing daughter at Mahsa Amini protest
UK charity boss calls Iran protesters ‘soldiers of Satan’
Middle-East
UK charity boss calls Iran protesters ‘soldiers of Satan’

UK charity boss calls Iran protesters ‘soldiers of Satan’

UK charity boss calls Iran protesters ‘soldiers of Satan’
Updated 07 October 2022
Arab News

UK charity boss calls Iran protesters ‘soldiers of Satan’

UK charity boss calls Iran protesters ‘soldiers of Satan’
  • Islamic Centre of England boss condemned women for removing their hijabs
Updated 07 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The head of a British charity with links to Iran has slammed women resisting the regime’s rule as “soldiers of Satan,” condemning women who remove their hijabs as spreading “poison.”

Seyed Moosavi, the director of the Islamic Centre of England, said in a social media speech on Tuesday: “We do not expect any good from the soldiers of Satan, but we are the lovers of Allah. We try to protect our religion, to protect the truth.”

The center, which is funded by government authorities in Tehran, hosted the broadcast by Moosavi amid demonstrations against the Iranian regime following the death of Mahsa Amini, who died under suspicious circumstances after being arrested for “inappropriately” wearing the hijab.

The center, which is based in the prosperous Maida Vale district in northwest London, was the scene of protests from anti-regime Iranians as the fight against the ayatollahs spread from Iran to the diaspora around the world.

Moosavi, who is a personal representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said the bolstered laws on compulsory headdress were good and that the protestors were going “against the teaching of Islam.”

The Times of London reported that Kasra Aarabi, an Iran analyst at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change who has contributed to Arab News features, uncovered the controversial sections of the speech in a tweet: “The UK govt must take action against the Islamic Centre of England. It’s clear the views propagated at the centre are a direct threat to British values & citizens. The centre should be shut-down & Khamenei’s representatives should be expelled.”

The mosque is part of a network of groups that analysts believe have close links to the regime. Britain’s charity regulator investigated the center in January 2020 after it described the slain Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Gen. Qassem Soleimani as a “martyr” during a vigil following his killing by a US drone strike.

The Times contacted the Islamic Centre of England for comment.

The Charity Commission told the British newspaper that Moosavi’s social media speech would be included in its review of the organization’s output. 

A spokeswoman said: “We are aware of a speech given by a trustee of the Islamic Centre of England. We have an ongoing regulatory compliance case into this charity to monitor whether it has addressed an official warning previously issued. We will be assessing this speech as part of this case.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran

Related

Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body: Iranian coroner
Middle-East
Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body: Iranian coroner
Iran woman accuses state of killing daughter at Mahsa Amini protest
Middle-East
Iran woman accuses state of killing daughter at Mahsa Amini protest

One dead, four hurt in Iraqi Kurdistan blast: statement

One dead, four hurt in Iraqi Kurdistan blast: statement
Updated 07 October 2022
AFP

One dead, four hurt in Iraqi Kurdistan blast: statement

One dead, four hurt in Iraqi Kurdistan blast: statement
  • Two women and two children were injured when the bomb exploded on Friday in the capital of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region
Updated 07 October 2022
AFP

IRBIL: One person was killed and four others, two women and two children, were injured when a bomb exploded Friday in the capital of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, counter-terrorism forces said.
“An explosive device planted in a car detonated, leading to the death of the driver and the injury of... two women and two children,” a statement said, without elaborating on the victims’ identities or a motive for the attack.

Topics: Kurdistan Iraq Blast

Related

Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body: Iranian coroner

Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body: Iranian coroner
Updated 07 October 2022
Reuters

Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body: Iranian coroner

Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body: Iranian coroner
  • Mahsa Amini died while in the custody of Iran’s morality police
  • Her death ignited more than two weeks of nationwide protests
Updated 07 October 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: An Iranian coroner’s report into the death of Mahsa Amini said she did not die due to blows to the head and limbs but from multiple organ failure caused by cerebral hypoxia, the official news agency IRNA reported on Friday.
The death of 22-year-old Amini while in the custody of Iran’s morality police has ignited more than two weeks of nationwide protests. Her father has said she suffered bruises to her legs, and has held the police responsible for her death.
The coroner’s report said her death was “not caused by blow to the head and limbs.” It did not say whether she had suffered any injuries. The report did say she fell while in custody due to “underlying diseases.”
“Due to the ineffective cardio-respiratory resuscitation in the first critical minutes, she suffered severe hypoxia and as a result brain damage.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Mahsa Amini

Related

Iran supreme leader blames US, Israel for Mahsa Amini protests
Middle-East
Iran supreme leader blames US, Israel for Mahsa Amini protests
Update At least 92 people killed in Iran crackdown on Mahsa Amini protests: IHR NGO
Middle-East
At least 92 people killed in Iran crackdown on Mahsa Amini protests: IHR NGO

Iran denies security forces killed 16-year-old, says she fell off roof-Iranian media

Iran denies security forces killed 16-year-old, says she fell off roof-Iranian media
Updated 07 October 2022
Reuters

Iran denies security forces killed 16-year-old, says she fell off roof-Iranian media

Iran denies security forces killed 16-year-old, says she fell off roof-Iranian media
  • Rights groups say more than 150 people have been killed
  • Women have played a prominent role, waving and burning headscarves
Updated 07 October 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Iranian authorities have denied reports security forces killed a 16-year-old girl during protests ignited by the death of a woman in police custody, Iranian media reported on Friday, saying she committed suicide by falling off a roof.
Social media reports and rights group Amnesty International have said Sarina Esmaeilzadeh was killed by security forces when she was struck with batons on the head during protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody.
Authorities earlier this week gave a similar cause of death — falling off a roof — for 17-year-old Nika Shakarami, who activists say was killed in Tehran while demonstrating over Amini’s death.
Rights groups say more than 150 people have been killed, hundreds have been injured and thousands arrested in a crackdown on nationwide protests marking the biggest challenge to Iran’s clerical leadership in years.
Women have played a prominent role, waving and burning headscarves. High school girls have also taken part.
The chief justice of Alborz province where Esmaeilzadeh died said a preliminary investigation showed her death was caused by suicide from a fall from the roof of a five-story building, the semi-official ISNA news agency said.
Chief justice Hossein Fazeli Herikandi said claims in opposition media about her death were “lies.” “Based on her mother’s account, Esmaeilzadeh had a history of suicide attempts,” he said. Police received a report of her death on Sept. 24, he said.
Reuters could not reach her family for comment.
Amnesty International, in a Sept. 30 report, said she was one of at least 52 people killed by security forces between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25, saying Esmaeilzadeh “died after being severely beaten in the head with batons.”
A video showing Esmaeilzadeh smiling and listening to music has been viewed around 147,000 times on the widely-followed 1500tasvir Twitter account.
Amini was arrested on Sept. 13 in Tehran for “inappropriate attire.” The authorities have said she suffered a heart attack after being taken to a station to be “educated.”
Her family have denied she had any heart problems. Her father has said she had bruises on her legs, and holds police responsible for her death.
The government has ordered an investigation.
Earlier this week, state media said a judicial case had been opened into Shakarami’s death, citing officials claiming it had nothing to do with the unrest, and that she had fallen off a roof and her body contained no bullet wounds. Activists have said she was killed in Tehran while demonstrating.

Topics: Iran Protests Mahsa Amini

Related

Iran woman accuses state of killing daughter at Mahsa Amini protest
Middle-East
Iran woman accuses state of killing daughter at Mahsa Amini protest
Iran authorities ‘fire at crowds’ using shotguns, rifles, says rights group
Middle-East
Iran authorities ‘fire at crowds’ using shotguns, rifles, says rights group

Lebanon inspecting new suspected cases of cholera

Lebanon inspecting new suspected cases of cholera
Updated 07 October 2022
AP

Lebanon inspecting new suspected cases of cholera

Lebanon inspecting new suspected cases of cholera
  • News comes almost a month after an outbreak of the illness in neighboring war-torn Syria
  • A cholera infection is caused by consuming food or water infected with the Vibrio cholerae bacteria
Updated 07 October 2022
AP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s health minister said on Friday that authorities are inspecting suspected cases of cholera, less than a day after the cash-strapped country confirmed its first case of the illness since 1993.
The news came almost a month after an outbreak of the illness in neighboring war-torn Syria.
Firas Abiad, Lebanon’s caretaker health minister, said in a press conference that the first case was a middle-aged Syrian refugee man living in the impoverished northern province of Akkar, and confirmed a second case in the area.
“There are several other suspected cases,” Abiad said. “Cholera is an illness that is easily transmissible.”
The developments take place as Lebanon's economy continues to spiral, plunging three-quarters of its population into poverty. Rampant power cuts, water shortages, and skyrocketing inflation have deteriorated living conditions for millions.
The Lebanese health minister added that the authorities have been working with the United Nations Children’s Fund and World Health Organization for weeks to ensure the cash-strapped country can respond to a possible outbreak, and expand testing capacities at hospitals and labs.
“We're making sure that there is safe water and a good sewage system,” Abiad said.
According to the WHO, a cholera infection is caused by consuming food or water infected with the Vibrio cholerae bacteria, and while most cases are mild to moderate, not treating the illness could lead to death.
About 1 million Syrian refugees who fled their country’s civil war reside in neighboring Lebanon. Most live in extreme poverty in tented settlements or in overcrowded apartments.
Poverty has also deepened for many Lebanese, with many families often rationing water, unable to afford private water tanks for drinking and domestic use.
The health minister said Lebanon has secured the necessary equipment and medicines to treat patients.
Richard Brennan, Regional Emergency Director of the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region told The Associated Press Thursday that the organization has also been coordinating with other countries neighboring Syria to help respond to a possible outbreak.
However, he said vaccines are in short supply due to global demand.
The UN and Syria’s Health Ministry have said the source of the outbreak is likely linked to people drinking unsafe water from the Euphrates River and using contaminated water to irrigate crops, resulting in food contamination.
Syria’s health services have suffered heavily from its years-long war, while much of the country is short on supplies to sanitize water.
Syrian health officials as of Wednesday documented at least 594 cases of cholera and 39 deaths. Meanwhile, in the rebel-held northwest of the country, health authorities documented 605 suspected cases, dozens of confirmed cases, and at least one death.

Topics: Lebanon cholera

Related

Lebanon announces first cholera case in almost 30 years
Middle-East
Lebanon announces first cholera case in almost 30 years
Update Syria cholera outbreak at risk of spreading: WHO
Middle-East
Syria cholera outbreak at risk of spreading: WHO

Latest updates

Iranian state coroner says Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body
Iranian state coroner says Mahsa Amini did not die from blows to body
Balkan bug: Serbia names insect after tennis ace Djokovic
Balkan bug: Serbia names insect after tennis ace Djokovic
Dubai-based producer RedOne behind Qatar World Cup anthems
Dubai-based producer RedOne behind Qatar World Cup anthems
Data, technology help make construction industry more environmentally friendly
Data, technology help make construction industry more environmentally friendly
One dead in unrest at Argentina soccer match
One dead in unrest at Argentina soccer match

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.