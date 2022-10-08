Newcastle manager ready to unleash freshly fit Saint-Maximin in Brentford clash

You are here

Newcastle United
Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth. (File/AFP)
Updated 08 October 2022
Liam Kennedy

  • Talismanic forward could help Magpies sting the Bees and claim back-to-back wins
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed Allan Saint-Maximin has made “good progress” and is likely to play some part for Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies take on Brentford at St. James’ Park looking to make it back-to-back Premier League wins, following on from their 4-1 victory at Fulham last time out.

Newcastle won that match without Frenchman Saint-Maximin, who has been missing since August with a hamstring problem. The 25-year-old was not deemed fit enough to travel to southwest London having only returned to training 24 hours before the clash.

However, with another four days under his belt at the club’s Benton training base, the talismanic forward is set to be unleashed against the Bees.

“He’s doing OK,” Howe said when asked about the player.

“He’s trained well this week. We’re pleased with him, he’s making good progress. Yeah, there’s a chance (he’ll be in the squad).”

Meanwhile, it is good news on United’s two other medium-term absentees, with Alexander Isak and Jonjo Shelvey said to be making good progress in their own bids to get back to action.

Neither will be available this weekend.

Howe said that the timescale for a return for record signing Isak, who picked up a leg injury while on international duty with Sweden, is “unknown at the moment.”

The United head coach added: “He’s progressing very well. He’s running on grass, increasing his speed, so he’s in a good place. But the medical team are just holding him back slightly.

“Hopefully it won’t be too long. He’s suffered a muscle problem in his thigh. The scan wasn’t overly bad, but again, the medical team are just being cautious with him at this moment.”

Shelvey has not kicked a ball for United yet this season, despite looking sharp in the club’s friendlies in the summer.

He was not expected to return until around November, but Howe is hopeful that it will be a bit sooner than first thought.

“Jonjo, I’d say, is ahead of schedule,” the manager said.

“He’s hopefully going to be involved with us in training today for the first time. There will still be a bit of caution from me and the medical team as to when he’s ready to play, but he’s certainly making positive strides at the moment.”

Has Shelvey been missed? Howe certainly thinks so.

“I think that’s the case with all players. Sometimes, you can take them for granted,” he said.

“Jonjo’s got real strengths for us, which when he’s in the team and playing well, we miss. His range of pass, his eye for a pass and his execution of that is of the very highest level. I think there have definitely been games and times during the period where he’s been missed.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Allan Saint-Maximin

Updated 08 October 2022
AP

  • The Spanish player, one of the co-leaders after the first round, had a 36-hole total of 16-under 128 on the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club course north of Bangkok
BANGKOK: One of the best former amateur golfers in the world is leading after two rounds of the LIV Golf tournament in Thailand.

Ex-Oklahoma State player Eugenio Chacarra turned professional to play on the LIV series. The two-time first-team All-American was No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking before he signed a three-year contract with the Saudi-backed LIV tour.

On Saturday he birdied three of his first five holes and eagled his sixth on the way to a 9-under 63 and a five-stroke lead after two rounds of the 54-hole event.

The Spanish player, one of the co-leaders after the first round, had a 36-hole total of 16-under 128 on the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club course north of Bangkok.

There was a four-way tie for second. First-round co-leader Richard Bland (68), Sihwan Kim (66), Harold Varner III (66) and Patrick Reed (65) were at 11 under.

Branden Grace, one of the first-round leaders with Chacarra and Bland, withdrew after three holes Saturday with an undisclosed injury.

“The conditions are great and the course is unbelievable,” Chacarra said. “But I think the key was I went back to see what I was doing in college because I was working so good and I didn’t do as good the first four weeks as a pro, and it was just try to have fun and then play to not make bogeys.

“I’m actually hitting it pretty good, but I’m playing smart and I’m having fun.”

It’s the first time LIV Golf is being played outside the US since its inaugural event in early June near London.

Topics: golf LIV Golf

Updated 08 October 2022
John Duerden

  • Leaders notch sixth straight win, while goals have dried up for champions Al-Hilal
There was plenty of action to talk about in the sixth round of the Roshn Saudi League, as leaders Al-Shabab maintained a perfect start to the season.

Below are five things we learned from this week’s matches.

Hamdallah and Ittihad are back

After the 0-0 draw last week, and a somewhat disappointing performance, the Tigers and star striker Abderrazak Hamdallah had to bounce back. They did just that as Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Fateh 3-1 to move into second.

Last week it was all about the defense in a gritty Classico stalemate and this time, once more, the Jeddah giants were happy to let the opposition have the ball, but the difference was that there were clinical counter-attacks and well-worked set pieces.

The return of Romarinho made a difference, and the Brazilian scored the opener, but it was Hamdallah’s goal that made it 2-1 with 21 minutes remaining that was really beautiful. A fine chipped pass from Igor Coronado found the thigh of Abdulrahman Al-Obud, which cushioned the ball into the path of the Moroccan marksman who made no mistake with a first-time shot.

Coronado was also impressive, assisting the first and then firing home the third from the edge of the area. When the two Brazilian attacking players are on song, then last year’s runners-up can beat anyone and will be perfectly happy to be sitting in second after six games.

Goals drying up for Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal drew 0-0 with Al-Ettifaq, a result that means that the champions now have dropped five points from the last two games. It is nothing to worry about in a season of 30 matches, but scoring just once in the last two games against Al-Wehda and Ettifaq despite a huge amount of possession and more than enough scoring opportunities will be frustrating for coach Ramon Diaz.

The Riyadh giants were dominant from the get-go in Dammam on Thursday but just could not find a way to score against a determined and hard-working opponent. In the absence of the injured Salem Al-Dawsari and Salman Al-Faraj, the chances were higher in quantity than quality, and it was noticeable that there were plenty of shots from outside the area and most of the best attempts came from set pieces. When Saleh Al-Shehri did score with 20 minutes remaining (to scenes of great delight after his lengthy injury lay-off), VAR intervened.

A point at Al-Ettifaq is not a bad result, but such are the high standards Al-Hilal have set themselves that it feels like one. The Riyadh giants have not really got going this season despite their four wins from four in the beginning. 

Pole helping Al-Shabab into pole position

Al-Shabab stay top with a 1-0 win over Al-Raed to take the team on to a maximum of 18 points from six games, with 15 goals scored and just one conceded. It could barely be going better for new coach Vicente Moreno even if this was not the best of the six performances.

Grzegorz Krychowiak is not the biggest-name foreign player in the Saudi Professional League, but the Polish international midfielder has played all but four minutes of the season so far, coming off late in a 4-0 win over Al-Tai. If the Spanish coach has taken to Saudi football smoothly, the 32-year-old Krychowiak has played with authority from the beginning.

He scored both goals in the previous 2-1 win over Al-Feiha. The first was a stunning long-range effort that flew into the top corner, and the second was not quite as spectacular but did win the game. His presence gives Al-Shabab more composure in midfield than last season.

The latest victory came courtesy of an own goal but when you have the tightest defense in Asia, it was enough. Six out of six, but the first really big test comes next against Al-Hilal.

Win for Radif, Al-Taawoun and Saudi Arabia

Whatever happens in the coming weeks and months, Al-Taawoun surely do not have to worry about relegation this season as they have already collected 14 points from the first six games and are not far short of amassing half of the 34 points they managed all season last time around. 

The club have been up and down in recent years, but there is no doubt that they are heading in the right direction, defeating Al-Hilal last week and then downing Al-Wehda 2-0. The latest win should be cheered by most as it featured a fine goal from Abdullah Radif. The 19-year-old striker has impressed at youth level for Saudi Arabia, an encouraging development for a country that does not produce many goal-getters.

He was never going to get much playing time at Al-Hilal and so moved on loan to Al-Taawoun. On his debut, he scored an impressive goal on the stroke of half-time, breaking free of the defense and firing a fine low shot from outside the area into the bottom corner. It will be good for everyone — Al-Taawoun, Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabia — if he keeps it up.

Al-Nassr back on track

After the frustrating goalless draw against Al-Ittihad last week, a game that all at Al-Nassr felt they should have won, the Yellows were clinical as they won 3-0 at Abha. It was always expected that the nine-time champions would take the points against the struggling hosts, but it was a smooth and professional performance. 

In some ways, it was encouraging that the big-name foreign attackers did not get on the scoresheet. Vincent Aboubakar and Talisca have contributed just three goals combined this season and when they move into top gear, then the rest of the league really should have something to worry about.

Luiz Gustavo gave Rudi Garcia’s men the perfect start after just five minutes, taking advantage of a goalkeeping error, and Al-Nassr proceeded to control the game. Sami Al-Najei continued his impressive form this season and was busy probing the Abha defense and, in the end, it was a comfortable win.

There are three very winnable games coming next for last year’s third-place team, and they could be in a good position by the time they face Al-Hilal in December.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League al shabab Al Hilal SFC

Updated 08 October 2022
AFP

  • Verstappen can clinch the title on Sunday if he wins the race with the fastest lap, no matter what his rivals do
SUZUKA, JAPAN: Max Verstappen gave himself a great chance to retain his Formula One world title at Sunday’s Japanese Grand prix after grabbing pole in Suzuka.

The Red Bull driver topped the timesheets in qualifying with a time of 1min 29.304, just 0.010 secs ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, his nearest championship rival. Carlos Sainz was third in the other Ferrari.

Verstappen then faced a nervous wait after stewards said they would investigate an on-track incident involving the Dutchman and McLaren’s Lando Norris. Verstappen was given a reprimand but will remain in pole.

He can clinch the title on Sunday if he wins the race with the fastest lap, no matter what his rivals do.

He will also retain his crown if he wins and Leclerc is third or lower.

“I’m not thinking about it too much, just taking it day by day,” said the 25-year-old Verstappen, who has won 11 of 17 races this season.

“I think what was more important is that we’ve had a competitive car and clearly we had today in qualifying.

“I hope it’s going to be the same tomorrow in the race because we do need a perfect race to be able to win it tomorrow.”

Verstappen and Norris nearly crashed in qualifying when the Dutchman suddenly darted left. The McLaren driver was forced onto the grass to avoid hitting the Red Bull, with the championship leader muttering “unbelievable” over his team.

Verstappen later pinned the blame on Norris, saying he should have been “more respectful.”

“I don’t think anyone is trying to pass into that last chicane, so basically by trying to pass me you create that kind of problem,” said Verstappen.

Verstappen’s car lost a chunk of bodywork on his last lap after he ran wide on a section of the track and onto a kerb.

Leclerc was just a whisker away from claiming his third straight pole.

“It was a tricky one but overall the car felt good,” said the Monaco driver, who trails Verstappen by 104 points in the championship standings, having had the upper hand at the start of the season.

“The first sector feels crazy. There’s so much grip and in Q3 once you go for that last lap it really feels special. It was a fun qualifying.”

Sainz was close behind his teammate with a time of 1min 29.361sec and said he was “fed up” of missing out on pole.

“It was a good lap, clean all the way into the last chicane but it overcooked a bit heading into the last chicane and it cost me quite a bit of lap time,” said the Spaniard.

Sergio Perez, in the other Red Bull, was fourth.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon was fifth, followed by Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, George Russell, Sebastian Vettel and Norris to round out the fastest 10.

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly failed to make it past Q1 after an issue with his brakes.

The Frenchman, who announced earlier in the day that he will replace two-time world champion Alonso at Alpine next season, was furious.

“I feel we could have managed this situation a bit better,” Gasly told TV reporters.

Topics: Max Verstappen Formula One

Updated 08 October 2022
Reem Abulleil

  • It’s taken the NBA a long time to finally venture into the Arab world and Gulf region but its arrival in the UAE capital this week could build a lasting legacy far beyond that
Dubai teenager Anja Obradovic is dripping in sweat and out of words – she just finished a basketball clinic with players from the Milwaukee Bucks and was given a signed shirt from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I have Giannis’ shirt, I don’t even know how, he signed it. I have no words. I turned around and then the coach came and said, ‘Giannis gave you this’. I can’t believe it,” Anja told Arab News at the gym of the NYU Abu Dhabi campus, where hundreds of kids from across the UAE have taken part in clinics with NBA players and coaches over the past week.

It’s taken the NBA a long time to finally venture into the Arab world and Gulf region but its arrival to the UAE capital this week, where two preseason games between the Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks are taking place at Etihad Arena, was well worth the wait.

A multi-year deal between the NBA and Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) was announced last November and with it came a promise the collaboration would be much more than just hosting two games; it would build a lasting legacy far beyond that.

 

 

A Jr. NBA UAE program was launched, which saw over 450 kids between the ages of 11 to 14 take part in a basketball league that featured 20 boys’ teams and 10 girls’. A Draft Day was organized in the presence of Portland Trail Blazers legend Clyde Drexler as the children found out which teams – named after actual NBA franchises – they landed in.

Season two will feature an expanded version of the league, with 60 teams from Abu Dhabi schools set to take part.

“Every year they select one girl and one boy to go with the Elite team to the Jr. NBA Europe camp,” explained Bassam Nawfal, managing director of Sport360X, the local agency operating Jr. NBA UAE.

“This year there was a boy selected from Lycee Abu Dhabi and he traveled with the Jr. NBA Elite team to Rome, where they had a four-day camp. They do that every single season, hoping that one day we can get the first NBA player from the UAE that will join an NBA team.”

 

 

The league is just one part of the story. This week, some 2,000 kids were involved in various clinics and activities organized as part of this NBA-DCT agreement. USA Basketball coaches held sessions with P.E teachers from Abu Dhabi schools.

Legends like Shaquille O’Neal, Isiah Thomas, Vince Carter and Chris Bosch were invited to engage with fans and participated in Q&As at NBA District, a fan zone set up at Manarat Al Saadiyat that provides an immersive experience for lovers of the game.

The UAE’s first-ever NBA store opened at Yas Mall and an e-commerce site dedicated to this region is going live soon.

As part of the initiative as well, the NBA launched its first Arabic social media channels to connect with fans across the Arab world.

“The games are the tip of the iceberg and I think that everyone would always want to have games come into their market; but for us the games are a catalyst to do all these other things and finding that right combination of a place with a good arena but then a place that also thinks about it more holistically in terms of the impact that it can have beyond the games. This is what we have found here,” Ralph Rivera, Managing Director of NBA Europe and Middle East told reporters in Abu Dhabi.

 

 

The Bucks had just landed in the UAE capital, coming off a 14-hour flight, and went straight to the NYU campus on Saadiyat Island to take part in a clinic with 150 youngsters from NBA Basketball School in Dubai, the Filipino basketball community and Jr. NBA.

As the Bucks introduced themselves to the group, kids were lifting each other on their backs just to get a better view of the NBA stars standing before them. It wasn’t long before those kids actually played basketball with the Bucks squad and coaches, going for lay-ups with the likes of Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton guarding them and giving them tips.

“It’s great, they’re a bunch of players that we see on TV all the time, people that we look up to, people that have games we try to emulate. It’s fantastic to see them in person,” said 16-year-old Italian Frederick Graewert from NBA Basketball School in Dubai.  

“I would say the biggest thing we learned was once we’re on the court with them, kind of their bodies, really how small we look compared to them. So a tip I would take away from this, is to put a lot work in the weight room because these guys are a lot bigger than us and if we want to stand a chance to compete then that’s what you have to do.”

 

 

NBA commissioner Adam Silver admits it has taken the organization a long time to come to the region in this manner and says part of the wait was because they were looking for an indoor arena that fit all the criteria needed to host a successful event.

“Traveling NBA teams is not something that we take lightly. There are enormous traveling parties that come with them; there’s a lot at stake in terms of their physical wellbeing need for state-of-the-art facilities. So it’s largely been a function of arena infrastructure and we’re fortunate now that we have truly a state-of-the-art arena here,” Silver said in a roundtable interview held at Etihad Arena earlier this week.

“We’re very optimistic that these games will have an impact and there will be more that follow, not just here in Abu Dhabi but throughout the region.”

These NBA Abu Dhabi games haven’t just impacted the UAE community; Hawks and Bucks players and coaches have spoken about how beneficial this overseas trip can be for their respective teams, and how rewarding it felt to be part of the spread of the game to new territories.

“We’re going to be a part of history; so just go out compete and have fun and remember this moment forever,” said newly-acquired Hawks guard Dejounte Murray about participating in the first-ever NBA game in the region.

 

 

Coach Nate McMillan said the Hawks organization was keen on sending the team early – they arrived to Abu Dhabi last Saturday, five days before their first game – so they could take in the full experience.

“Our ownership wanted us to come over and experience the culture and the people and the land,” he told Arab News.

“For us to have the opportunity to be a part of this NBA global game; I’ve been a part of three of these – we went to Japan and I’ve gone to Mumbai and now coming here and introducing our game to this city, this country, this community, really excited to be a part of that again.”

Hawks star Trae Young has enjoyed his week so far, which included a ride on a camel he named Jerry.

“Just being with our team and being able to have this time to really build chemistry; going to the Louvre and having dinner there, we did a camel ride in the desert, that was a different experience. We’re building chemistry out here with new guys,” said Young.

“Trying to go where we want, you have to be connected off the floor. So I think if you continue to build that and that’s strong, it’s going to show on the court. That’s my favorite part about this whole trip so far.”

 

 

Two-time MVP and 2021 NBA champion Antetokounmpo brought his family with him to the Emirates and has been soaking up every moment. He brought incredible energy to the gym during the clinic held last Tuesday, keen on giving the kids an unforgettable experience.

“I’m excited about the game but at the end of the day this makes it even more fun, this is what basketball is about; just giving back to the kids,” said the Greek Freak.

“And I know they’re going to remember it because when I was 14, 15, a lot of NBA or Euro League legends came to my practice and helped me become great and who I am today. I know this one hour, two hours, we’re spending here with the kids, they’re going to always remember it and this is what basketball is about.”

Topics: basketball NBA Abu Dhabi UAE

Updated 08 October 2022
AFP

  • Second seed Medvedev trails Djokovic 6-4 in career meetings
  • Medvedev ended Djokovic's bid for a calendar Grand Slam in 2021 by winning the US Open
ASTANA, Kazakhstan: Novak Djokovic dominated Russian Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Astana ATP semifinals on Friday where he will face Daniil Medvedev.

“I didn’t play as well from the baseline as I did in the first two matches, but still it was enough,” said Djokovic.

“I managed to produce some good tennis when it was the most needed in both sets.”

Facing the US Open semifinalist, the Serb dropped serve for the first time this week but still has not lost a set since returning to the ATP Tour after a three-month break following his Wimbledon title.

He made his comeback at the Laver Cup team event in London before winning the Tel Aviv tournament last weekend for his 89th career crown.

In the semifinals, Djokovic will face world No. 4 Medvedev, the man who ended his bid for a calendar Grand Slam in 2021 by winning the US Open.

“I always expect highs from myself,” said 21-time Grand Slam title winner Djokovic.

“Hopefully I can elevate still the level of my game for tomorrow because it’s going to be needed.”

Medvedev made the last-four by seeing off Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-1, 6-1 to record his 40th win of 2022.

Second seed Medvedev trails Djokovic 6-4 in career meetings.

“I am really happy to play against Novak,” Medvedev said.

“I thought about it before the match and we have only played one tournament together this year, which was Roland Garros. This is the second one and we meet again and I am really happy.”

In Saturday’s other semifinals, Andrey Rublev, the fifth seed from Russia, will tackle Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

On Friday, Rublev defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-2 while Tsitsipas saw off Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (10/8), 6-3.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Astana Open ATP

