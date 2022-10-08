You are here

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank clash

The Israeli military said that security forces on an operation to arrest a wanted gunman from of the Islamic Jihad militant group, came under Palestinian fire. (AFP)
  More than 70 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Israel launched its Operation Breakwater on March 31
RAMALLAH, West Bank: Israeli forces killed two Palestinians on Saturday in clashes that erupted during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said, the latest incident in recent months around the flashpoint city of Jenin.

The Israeli military said that security forces on an operation to arrest a wanted gunman from of the Islamic Jihad militant group, came under Palestinian fire.

“Dozens of Palestinians threw explosives and Molotov cocktails at the forces and fired at them. The forces fired at armed suspects. Hits were identified,” the military said on Twitter.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said two Palestinians were killed and 11 were wounded. There was no immediate comment from the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The latest in a near-daily series of incidents around Jenin, a militant stronghold, underlined once more the volatile security climate in the West Bank as Israel heads toward elections on Nov. 1.

“The more the occupation perpetrates its crimes, the tougher the resistance will be,” Islamic Jihad said in a statement.

More than 70 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Israel launched its Operation Breakwater against militants on March 31 in response to a string of fatal Palestinian street attacks in Israel. The toll includes militants and civilians.

The surge in violence in the West Bank, where Palestinians have limited self-rule, has been one of the worst such waves there in years.

US-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of revival.

Israeli security officials have called on the PA to do more to rein in violence by gunmen.

However the PA, increasingly unpopular among many in the West Bank, says its ability to exert its rule has been systematically undermined by Israel’s incursions.

  Drill involved two American and two British warships in the Arabian Gulf, as well as three Saildrone Explorer
  Iran, which long has equated America's presence in the region to it patrolling the Gulf of Mexico, views the drones with suspicion
DUBAI: The US Navy held a joint drone drill with the United Kingdom on Friday in the Arabian Gulf, testing the same unmanned surveillance ships that Iran twice has seized in recent months in the Middle East.
The exercise comes as the US Navy separately told commercial shippers in the wider Mideast that it would continue using drones in the region and warned against interfering with their operations.
The drone drill — and the American pledge to keep sailing them — also comes as tensions between the US and Iran on the seas remain high amid stalled negotiations over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers and as protests sweep the Islamic Republic.
Friday’s drill involved two American and two British warships in the Arabian Gulf, as well as three Saildrone Explorers, said Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet.
The drones searched for a target on the seas, then sent the still images its cameras captured back to both the warships and the 5th Fleet’s command center in the island kingdom of Bahrain. There, an artificial intelligence system worked through the photos.
The 5th Fleet launched its unmanned Task Force 59 last year. Drones used by the Navy include ultra-endurance aerial surveillance drones, surface ships like the Sea Hawk and the Sea Hunter and smaller underwater drones that resemble torpedoes.
But of particular interest for the Navy has been the Saildrone Explorer, a commercially available drone that can stay at sea for long periods of time. That’s crucial for a region that has some 8,000 kilometers (5,000 miles) of coastline from the Suez Canal, down the Red Sea to the Gulf of Oman, the Strait of Hormuz and into the Arabian Gulf.
It’s a vast territory that stretches the reach of the Navy and its allies and has seen a series of attacks amid the atomic accord’s collapse. It also remains crucial to global shipping and energy supplies, as a fifth of all oil traded passes through the Strait of Hormuz.
“No matter what forces you have, you can’t cover all that,” Hawkins told The Associated Press. “You have to do that in a partnered way and an innovative way.”
But Iran, which long has equated America’s presence in the region to it patrolling the Gulf of Mexico, views the drones with suspicion. In August and September, Iranian regular and paramilitary forces seized Saildrones in both the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea, alleging without providing evidence that the drones posed a danger to nearby ships.
Iran ultimately released the drones after the US Navy arrived to the sites. Cameras on the Saildrones involved in the Red Sea incident went missing.
Iranian state-run media did not acknowledge the drill Friday. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“Recent events notwithstanding, we have been operating these systems safely, responsibly and in accordance with international law and will continue to do so,” Hawkins said.
The Navy underscored its plan to keep operating the drones in notices sent to shippers and sailors in the region beginning Thursday. It said that the drones would continue to broadcast their location via their Automatic Identification System trackers.
Ships are supposed to keep their AIS trackers on, but Iranian vessels routinely turn theirs off to mask their movements as Tehran faces international sanctions over its nuclear program and human rights abuses.
“US Navy (drones) are US government property and will lawfully operate in international waters and through straits in accordance with internationally recognized rights and freedoms,” the Navy said in the notice. “Any interference with US Navy (drones) will be considered a violation of the norms of international maritime law.”
 

Algeria boosts English tuition in blow to colonists' French

Algeria boosts English tuition in blow to colonists’ French
  President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has ordered schools to teach English lessons and wean Algerians away from French
  He said learning English is worthwhile as it the international language, while the "French language is war booty"
ALGIERS: Algerian primary schools have scrambled to introduce English lessons, in a move critics say was rushed but others hope could be a coup de grace against the language of former occupier France.

Language is a sensitive topic in the North African country, where French is still widely spoken six decades after independence that followed 132 years of colonial rule and a grueling eight-year war.

“The French language is war booty, but English is the international language,” President Abdelmadjid Tebboune told journalists in July.

Only weeks earlier, he had ordered the Education Ministry to introduce English into primary school curricula by the new term, which started on Sept. 21.

This was the first stage in a broader plan to boost English tuition in the coming years.

The status of French has been a hotly debated issue for decades in Algeria, which has only Arabic and the Berbers’ Tamazight as official languages.

French infuses public life, is used for teaching science and business, and is spoken by millions of diaspora Algerians, particularly in France.

Yet it also evokes memories of colonial rule.

“I want to drop the language of the colonizer and adopt the language used worldwide,” said Hacene, the father of a primary pupil in the capital Algiers.

“Teaching English in primary school is sensible,” said Farouk Lazizi, whose two children are at primary school in Algiers.

But he said he has mixed feelings on the president’s decision, which had set up a race against the clock.

In less than two months, 5,000 new teachers were recruited and put on a fast-track training program, while a new manual had been written and distributed to schools in record time.

“We need to prepare things well, because most Algerian parents aren’t ready to teach English to their kids,” Lazizi said.

The Education Ministry said some 60,000 people applied for the new jobs, which require an undergraduate degree in English or translation.

Officials have argued that moves to bolster English tuition are motivated by practical concerns rather than ideology but haven’t offered an explanation for the tight schedule afforded for the change.

The process was so rushed that the state hired translators who “aren’t even trained to teach” to make up the shortfall in English-speaking teachers, said linguist Abderzak Dourari.

On top of Arabic and French, some schools in the country also teach Tamazight, which is spoken by millions of Algerians.

Some education specialists worry that even if the glitches are ironed out, the addition of yet another language to classrooms would still be challenging.

“Teaching four languages to primary school children will confuse them,” said Ahmed Tessa, a pedagogy expert and former English teacher.

The decision on primary schools is the latest move in a bitter struggle that has pitted conservatives who want French scrapped altogether against supporters of the language, who tend to be more secular.

Sadek Dziri of UNPEF, a powerful teachers’ union, welcomed what he called an “overdue” decision to adopt English, “the language of science and technology.”

“Algeria will be able to drop French, which is the language of the coloniser and hasn’t brought good results,” said one parent in Algiers who asked to remain anonymous.

Another said that Francophone Algerians “don’t approve of this decision” and want to keep French in schools.

Abdelhamid Abed, who teaches English at an Algiers middle school, argued that “French has done its time”.

“We shouldn’t see this question in terms of rivalry between French and English, but from a practical standpoint.”

But linguist Dourari said it would be hard to simply replace French with English, given Algeria’s history and its cultural and economic ties with France — including tourism.

“There’s an Algerian diaspora of more than eight million living in France,” he pointed out.

“There are mixed families, who come and go.”

Tessa insisted that President Tebboune’s “war booty” remark — made in the run-up to an August visit by France’s Emmanuel Macron — reflected the benefits Algeria has reaped from having French in its “institutional and socio-economic life”.

“Those who are hostile to French believed it would be dropped entirely from primary school curricula,” he said. “They’re dreaming of seeing it disappear.”

 

Morocco triples migrants' jail terms over border storming

Morocco triples migrants’ jail terms over border storming
  The Spanish enclaves of Melilla and Ceuta have long been a magnet for people fleeing violence and poverty across Africa
RABAT:  A Moroccan appeals court more than tripled to three years prison sentences against 18 African migrants over the deadly storming of a Spanish enclave in June, a lawyer said.

The migrants had been arrested after some 2,000 people, mostly from Sudan, tried to breach the frontier with the enclave of Melilla on June 24 in a bid to reach Europe. At least 23 migrants died in the crush.

“Eighteen migrants arrested on June 24 were sentenced to three years in prison” by the appeals court in Nador, a town near the border with Melilla, said defense lawyer Mbarek Bouirig.

The 18 migrants — among more than 60 arrested following the Melilla tragedy — had initially been sentenced to 11 months in prison.

The Moroccan Association of Human Rights denounced the ruling in a tweet, blasting what it described as a “repressive judicial system.”

The migrants had been convicted of “illegal entry into Morocco,” “violence against law enforcement officers,” “armed gathering” and “refusal to comply.”

The Spanish enclaves of Melilla and Ceuta have long been a magnet for people fleeing violence and poverty across Africa and seeking refuge via the continent’s only land border with the EU.

Since the June 24 incident, dozens of mostly Sudanese migrants have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from eight months to two years in prison without parole.

Israel under fire for 'shoot-to-kill' policy as Palestinian family mourns lost son

Israel under fire for ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy as Palestinian family mourns lost son
  Parents of Salama Raafat Sharaya'a say he was shot dead on Monday but IDF yet to confirm
  Netzah Yehuda Battalion blamed for spike in fatal shootings
BIRZEIT: The parents of a 19-year-old Palestinian man believed to have been shot dead by Israeli soldiers say they have begun receiving mourners, despite having yet to receive offical confirmation of their son’s death.

The family think that Salama Raafat Sharaya’a, from Birzeit in central West Bank, was killed when the vehicle he was in with two other young men was fired on close to the Jalazun refugee camp, north of Ramallah, at about dawn on Monday.

It is believed that two of the occupants were killed at the scene and the third was injured. The bodies of the victims and the injured man were taken away by Israel Defense Forces, but it has not responded to Palestinian authorities’ requests to identify them.

Nasser Sharaya’a, Salama’s uncle, said that although the family had not received official confirmation, they believed the teenager had been killed.

“We do not know his fate, so the family decided to receive mourners for his death,” he told Arab News.

In the past it has taken several months for the bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli troops to be released to their families for burial. Sharaya’a said he did not want Salama’s mother and sisters to be left not knowing what had happened to him.

Hundreds of Palestinians, including senior political and security officials, have sent their condolences to the family.

Sharaya’a, who worked at a car wash in Ramallah, is one of 113 Palestinians killed by the IDF since the start of the year. The death toll — the highest for five years — has sparked outcry among rights activists over the IDF’s alleged use of excessive force.

Palestinian Authority spokesperson Ibrahim Melhem told Arab News that the high number of fatalities was a result of Israeli political and military leaders issuing a shoot-to-kill directive to troops on the ground.

The blood of Palestinians was being used as a political tool to win over right-wing voters in the upcoming Israeli elections, he said, adding that spikes in killings had been recorded close to previous polls.

Melhem also criticized the “timid” reaction of the international community to the shooting of Palestinians, which he said was giving a green light to Israel to continue with its shoot-to-kill policy.

A senior medical source from the Palestinian Ministry of Health told Arab News that Israeli soldiers “deliberately shoot with live ammunition at the upper parts of the body” to ensure the target is killed rather than wounded.

This was a significant change to what had happened in the past, when it was more likely for Israeli soldiers to aim at their targets’ lower limbs so as to disable but not kill them, the source said.

It was also common for the Israeli army to prevent Palestinian ambulance crews from getting to people injured in shooting incidents, meaning that victims were simply left to bleed to death, the person said.

Even if an ambulance did get through, crews were often unable to save victims of gunshots, the source said.

“If it is an injury to the head, it is difficult for the ambulance crew to save that person.”

Several human rights organizations blame the IDF’s Netzah Yehuda Battalion, which operates in the West Bank, for the rise in the number of fatal shootings of Palestinians, like 78-year-old Omar Asa’ad who was shot dead in Jiljlya village in northern Ramallah in January.

Israeli military expert Eyal Alima told Arab News that although the IDF had dismissed claims it had adopted a shoot-to-kill policy, the death toll told a different story.

“The IDF justifies the (fatal) shooting of Palestinians by saying that when its forces in the West Bank come under fire they regard themselves as being on a battlefield rather than on a police mission.”

“So they respond by firing without any restrictions,” he said.

Alima added that the change coincided with the start of the “Waves Breaker” operation in April when the IDF added nine battalions to its operational force in the West Bank.

That was introduced in a bid to shorten the time it took for Israeli forces to arrest wanted Palestinians, as most attempts resulted in a lengthy gunfight, he said.

Alima said that although there had been several calls — from the US and even from within the Israeli army — to dismantle the Netzah Yehuda Battalion or remove it from the West Bank, the IDF had refused to do so.

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
  Adel Dawoud, 14, "succumbed to a critical wound sustained by live occupation (Israeli) fire to the head" in Qalqilya
  Another Palestinian was shot dead near the city of Ramallah
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces on Friday shot dead two Palestinians including a 14-year-old in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Fourteen-year-old Adel Dawoud “succumbed to a critical wound sustained by live occupation (Israeli) fire to the head” in Qalqilya, in the northern West Bank, the health ministry said.
Another Palestinian was shot dead near the city of Ramallah, the ministry said in a statement.
The Israeli military said soldiers in Qalqilya fired at “a suspect who hurled Molotov cocktails at them.”
“A hit was identified,” the army told AFP.
Palestinians gather each Friday in parts of the West Bank to protest Israel’s occupation of the territory since the 1967 Six-Day War.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics treated 50 people in the area northwest of Ramallah who were hit by tear gas, rubber-coated bullets or were beaten.
Israel’s military said security forces responded to a “violent riot” in the area, during which a soldier was lightly hurt by a rock thrown at his head.
“The forces responded with riot dispersal means to restore order... including using live fire toward the two main rioters. Hits were identified,” the military said.
The Palestinian foreign ministry described the deaths as “executions.”
It accused Israel of trying to “drag the region into a cycle of violence and an explosion of the entire arena of conflict,” in a statement published by official Palestinian news agency Wafa.
Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in recent months during Israeli military raids in the West Bank.
Those shot dead include militants as well as civilians, such as Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed while covering a raid in May.

