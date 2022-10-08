Armed attackers kill seven Djibouti soldiers

Djibouti, home to one of East Africa’s major ports as well as US and Chinese military bases, has faced sporadic violence, usually sparked by protests against the government of President Ismail Omar Guelleh. (Reuters)
NAIROBI, Kenya: Seven Djiboutian troops have been killed in clashes between the army and an armed opposition group, a presidential adviser said on Saturday.
The latest attack in the north of the country was carried out on Thursday night by the Front for the Restoration of Unity and Democracy, said Alexis Mohammed, an adviser to Guelleh.
A spokesperson for FRUD, made up of members of the ethnic Afari community, denied being involved in the attack, and instead blamed a splinter group.
FRUD, formed in 1991, signed a peace deal with the government in 1994, when it split into two groups with one staying out of the accord.
Assailants attacked an army post in an area called Garabtissan in Tadjourah region on Thursday night, leading to the deaths and an unspecified number of injuries, Mohammed said.
“The barbaric act perpetrated ... by a terrorist group against our army established in the north of the country will not go unpunished,” he said.
FRUD Spokesperson Ibrahim Hamabou Hassan said in a statement the violence was “unjustifiable,” and accused an armed splinter group run by former military soldiers of carrying it out.
The last attack by FRUD was in January 2021, when one policeman was killed, Mohammed said.
Hate crimes, rising Islamophobia belie Canada’s image of tolerance
Six teens were recently charged with assaulting a 15-year-old Syrian orphan who had come as a refugee
Hate crimes rose from 2020 to 2021 in what is thought to be an accepting nation
DUBAI/RIYADH: “There’s no racism in Canada,” is a phrase commonly used to describe Canada’s tolerant and pleasant nature, but a string of hate crimes, mass killings and racism against ethnicities erodes the nation’s picture-perfect image.
Canada’s official government website states that diversity and inclusion are cornerstones of Canadian identity, a source of social and economic strength. The image of Canadians in the world’s eye is primarily positive, warm, generous, polite, always saying please, thank you and sorry. The London-based Legatum Institute also listed the country as the most tolerant in the world in 2015.
However, a lurking darkness behind Canada’s gilded image is slowly seeping into public view as discriminatory, Islamophobic, anti-Semitic and racist acts are on the rise.
Last week, six Canadian youths were charged with multiple hate crimes after assaulting a young Syrian refugee. The assault, recorded on video and shared widely on social media, occurred on Sept. 8 near Gloucester High School in Ottawa. In the video, the 15-year-old Syrian orphan can be seen surrounded by other young boys, one ripping a necklace from his neck before he is pushed to the floor and punched and kicked.
The six face charges, including robbery, conspiracy to commit an indictable offense, and intimidation.
Outwardly, Canada does have a welcoming policy of accepting refugees. Around one-fifth of the country’s population is foreign-born, and Canada has taken in more than one million refugees since 1980, according to UNCHR.
However, not all Canadians are so welcoming of refugees, particularly when it comes to those from the Middle East. A May 2022 survey by the Angus Reid Institute found that only 35 percent of Canadians support accepting more refugees from Afghanistan, and only 31 percent support taking in Syrians.
The attack on the Syrian youth is far from an isolated incident, and the past decade has seen intolerance against Muslims on the rise in Canada. In September 2014, a group of Muslim students at Ontario’s Queen’s University was attacked by men yelling racial slurs. In May 2016, a student of Iranian origin at Western University in Ontario was assaulted by a perpetrator who called him an “Arab.”
In January 2017, an armed man attacked the Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec, leaving six dead and 19 wounded. Three years later, a volunteer at the International Muslim Organization was stabbed in Toronto.
Many Muslim women wearing headscarves have also been subjected to verbal and physical attacks; in December 2020, two Muslim women wearing headscarves were verbally and physically assaulted by a man in Edmonton.
Last year, an entire family — 77-year-old Talat Afzaal, her son, 46-year-old Salman, his wife, 44-year-old Madiha, 15-year-old Yumna, and nine-year-old Fayez — were struck by a pickup truck in London, Ontario. All but Fayez died, and police later said that the perpetrator had Islamophobic motives.
In March, worshippers at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Center were shocked to find a man entering the mosque and spraying bear spray toward the 20 worshippers, but they were quick to subdue the hatchet-wielding attacker.
The government agency Statistics Canada conducted a study in August 2022, revealing that the number of documented Islamophobic attacks rose from 84 in 2020 to 144 in 2021.
Racist and xenophobic attacks in Canada may be justified in the minds of those with a propensity to commit hate crimes by Canadian government policies. Since 2010, local and national governments have attempted to implement laws banning the headscarf. In 2017, the National Assembly of Quebec passed a law prohibiting wearing face coverings while giving or receiving services from the state — essentially meaning that women who wear the niqab or burqa could no longer work in government offices or even use public transportation.
Surveys in 2017 by Ipsos and the Angus Reid Institute found that 76 percent of Quebecers and 70 percent of Canadians outside of Quebec supported the law or one similar to it.
Though Muslims are the most disliked group in Canada (by 28 percent of Canadians, according to a 2016 FORUM poll), they are not the only victims swept up in the tide of hate sweeping the country. The number of hate crimes overall increased from 2,646 in 2020 to 3,360 in 2021, according to Statistics Canada, and attacks targeting Jews rose by 47 percent in the same period.
Hateful rhetoric has even spread beyond religious minorities and the foreign-born. Though the US has often been singled out in terms of its horrific treatment of Native Americans — called First Nations people in Canada — Canada’s track record is not much better. Last year, a mass grave containing 215 indigenous children, some as young as three, was discovered at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.
The “cultural genocide,” described by a National Truth and Reconciliation Commission, created as part of a government apology and settlement over the schools, marks a dark chapter in Canadian history.
Indigenous people of Canada suffered greatly in these schools, with many exposed to mental, physical and sexual abuse as schoolteachers attempted to assimilate them, forcing them to convert to Christianity and forbidding them from using their indigenous names and language or wearing traditional clothing. Many thousands also died from lack of adequate medical care.
Though decades have passed since the last residential schools were shut down, and the government of Canada’s website states that it supports “Indigenous peoples’ right to self-determination, including the right to freely pursue their economic, political, social, and cultural development,” First Nations people in Canada continue to be victimized.
In Canada, a settler colonial state, systemic racism is deeply rooted in the country’s policies, processes and system. This means tht the systems were designed to benefit white colonists while disadvantaging the indigenous populations who had lived there before colonialism.
According to Statistics Canada, more than one-third of those subjected to sexual or physical violence while under the government’s care were indigenous. According to a Human Rights Watch report from 2013, hundreds of indigenous women and girls have been murdered or gone missing across the country over the past decades. The report also documented at least ten incidents in which Canadian policy violated the rights of indigenous women and girls.
Canada’s image as a clean, tolerant, accepting nation is belied by the strong undercurrent of hate and intolerance, which has only risen in the country. To its credit, in 2017, the 42nd Canadian Parliament passed Motion 103, which stated that the members of the House of Commons called on Canada’s government to condemn Islamophobia and carry out studies on how to reduce racism and discrimination.
Though the bill passed, it sparked many protests, with anti-Muslim and far-right groups organizing against it. The MP who introduced the bill, Iqra Khalid, reportedly received tens of thousands of hateful emails after proposing the bill.
Last year, the Canadian government hosted a national summit on Islamophobia and announced its intention to declare Jan. 29 as a day of remembrance for the Quebec City mosque attack.
Though Canadian Muslims welcomed the pressing of charges against the perpetrators of the attack on the 15-year-old Syrian refugee, they say that there is still a lot to be done for Canada’s reality to align with its squeaky-clean image.
Speaking to CBC Canada in September last year, former National Council of Canadian Muslims CEO Mustafa Farooq said: “What Canadians should keep in mind is that these (policies) are unfortunately somewhat of a drop in the bucket scenario in terms of actually solving the problem.”
Heartbreak as Thais mourn 24 children slain in massacre at daycare center
The attack was the worst mass killing by a sole perpetrator in Thailand’s history
Updated 08 October 2022
Phuriphat Sangkhapat
BANGKOK: Thailand began a mourning period of three days on Saturday, shaken by the killing of 24 children at a daycare center in the country’s northeast.
The gunman responsible for the mass shooting, identified by authorities as ex-policeman Panya Kamrab, killed 36 people, mostly children, at the facility in the Na Klang area of Nong Bua Lamphu province on Thursday. He also shot and killed his wife and son before taking his own life.
The attack was the worst mass killing by a sole perpetrator in Thailand’s history.
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida visited hospitals and addressed family members of the victims in a rare public appearance late on Friday.
The king offered condolences as the grieving community knelt on the hospital floor — as is Thai custom in the presence of the monarch, who is seen as semi-divine.
“I am grieving and disheartened that such a tragedy occurred. I share your sorrow, your grief,” he said in footage published online on Saturday.
“There are no words to describe the heartbreak,” he continued.
“Now, we do the things that help us the most, the best we can, so that we have the courage to live on.”
The royal visit came after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha had joined mourners on Friday, laying flowers and handing out compensation cheques to the grieving families.
A local Buddhist temple was shown in local media broadcasts on Saturday to be filled with tributes to the children who lost their lives: keepsakes, flowers, and photos of the dead. After the three-day mourning period, the royal-sponsored funerals will take place, which, in accordance with Buddhist tradition, will culminate in the cremation of the bodies.
“My heartbreak can’t be put into words. My son will never come back, no matter what,” Saisamorn, a 34-year-old mother who had lost her only child in the massacre, told local news outlet Matichon.
The husband of Supaporn Pramongmuk, a teacher who was eight months pregnant and among those killed, took to Facebook to post a tribute for his wife.
“My wife has done her best as a teacher. She is now a teacher in heaven. My child will take care of his mother in heaven,” Seksan Srirach wrote.
Thailand’s national police chief Gen. Damrongsak Kittipraphat said Kamrab had been fired from the police force for possession of methamphetamine, but a hospital report revealed that no drugs were found in his system.
Kamrab was thought to have had an argument with his wife on Thursday morning, a day before he was due in court for a hearing in his drugs case.
Archbishop of Canterbury Welby weighs in on proposed British Israeli embassy move
Welby’s comments add to concerns voiced by Truss’ domestic political opponents
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News
LONDON: The archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has raised warnings over UK prime minister Liz Truss’ seeming determination to move the British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Truss told Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid on the sidelines of last month’s UN summit in New York that she was considering the relocation, with commentators having expressed concern that she will pursue a more partisan approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict than her predecessor.
In a statement to the Jewish News on Friday, Welby’s spokesperson said: “The archbishop is concerned about the potential impact of moving the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem before a negotiated settlement between Palestinians and Israelis has been reached.
“He is in touch with Christian leaders in the Holy Land and continues to pray for the peace of Jerusalem.”
Amid the potential move, Truss has also highlighted a pending free trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council as one of the cornerstones of her foreign policy agenda, but some Arab diplomats have warned the embassy move could jeopardize the deal.
Welby’s comments add to concerns voiced by Truss’ domestic political opponents, with Labour and the Liberal Democrats condemning discussion on the matter as a “provocation.”
Foreign affairs spokesperson for the Lib Dems, Layla Moran, said: ““The UK should under no circumstances be taking steps which risk inflaming tensions and damaging the prospects of peace.
“I have written to the foreign secretary to make clear moving the embassy should only come as part of a negotiated peace settlement, and that this review should accordingly be stopped.”
Despite the pushback, Truss said that she understood the “importance and sensitivity” over the embassy’s location but were a move to happen it would follow in the wake of the controversial decision of the Trump administration to relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem.
ISLAMABAD: The Muslim World League launched a flood relief campaign in Pakistan on Saturday, with support aimed at providing the basic needs of tens of thousands still reeling from catastrophic floods that have devastated the South Asian country.
More than 33 million people have been affected by unusually heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan this year, which many experts have blamed on climate change. At least 1,700 people have been killed in the floods since mid-June.
With large swathes of the country still submerged, hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis have been living in temporary shelters and battling disease outbreaks with little or no food.
Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the MWL and chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, held a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Saturday.
“We highly appreciate the delegations of the association in this difficult circumstance that our country is going through,” Sharif said.
“I proudly follow your efforts, and we thank you for your great role in bringing together the nation’s scholars and highlighting the true face of Islam.”
Al-Issa arrived in Islamabad on Thursday, where he attended the International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference. He is also set to review the aftermath of one of the worst disasters in Pakistan’s history.
The flood relief campaign launched in Islamabad was part of a “humanitarian duty,” Al-Issa said.
“We are proud of the performance of our Islamic and humanitarian duty toward our brothers, which represents the compassion and affection of Muslims among themselves,” he said.
The MWL chief, who will be in Pakistan until Oct. 14, delivered Friday sermons at a number of mosques and held meetings with other officials, including Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor.
Al-Issa and Shakoor discussed issues related to Islamic affairs and humanitarian work in the region, as well as prospects for bilateral cooperation.
Shakoor praised the role of the Muslim World League in serving Islamic causes, resolving the issues of Muslim minorities around the world, and the centrality of its efforts to promote unity among Muslims, representing the true message of Islam abroad.
MWL is an international Islamic NGO based in Makkah, which aims to spread the true message of Islam and advance moderate values that promote peace and tolerance.
Brussels airport attack survivor is euthanized after struggle with trauma
Shanti De Corte, 23, was 17 when she was involved in the Daesh-claimed attack in Belgium
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News
LONDON: One of the survivors of the Brussels airport attack in 2016 has died after electing to be euthanized following severe depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, and after two attempts to take her own life.
Shanti De Corte, 23, was 17 when she was walking through the airport’s departure lounge on March 22, 2016, with her classmates ahead of a school trip to Italy as Daesh detonated a bomb that claimed 32 lives and injured more than 300 others.
The Daily Mail reports that the psychological effects of the attack left De Corte facing constant panic attacks and depression.
She attempted suicide in 2018, and again two years later. De Corte attended a psychiatric hospital in her hometown of Antwerp but, unable to relieve the psychological wounds of the attack, she opted for euthanasia, a legal procedure in Belgium. She died on May 7 this year after two psychiatrists approved her request.
De Corte’s mother Marielle, speaking to Belgian TV earlier this week, said: “That day really cracked her; she never felt safe after that. She didn’t want to go anywhere where other people were, out of fear. She also had frequent panic attacks and she never got rid of it.”
De Corte had written on social media: “With all the medications I take, I feel like a ghost that can’t feel anything anymore. Maybe there were other solutions than medications.”
Her school psychologist described De Corte as “one of those fragile” people, telling Belgian media that some react worse than others to traumatic events.
De Corte, who was surrounded by family as she died, posted: “I was laughing and crying. Until the last day. I loved and was allowed to feel what true love is. Now I will go away in peace. Know that I miss you already.”