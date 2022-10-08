You are here

Egypt sees increase in number of foreign tourists

Tourists know Egypt’s holiday seasons so that leads to an increase in visitors from abroad during October. (Reuters/File Photo)
Tourists know Egypt's holiday seasons so that leads to an increase in visitors from abroad during October. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 10 sec ago
MOHAMED SHAMAA

  • US is also contributing to the growing demand as Luxor benefits from a tourist boom
CAIRO: Tourists from Spain and France are leading an increase in visitors to Egypt from a number of European countries.

The US is also contributing to the growing demand as Luxor benefits from a tourist boom.

Mohamed Othman, head of the Cultural Tourism Marketing Committee at the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism, told Arab News: “There has been an increase in the tourist traffic coming from a number of European countries, especially Spain and France. Spanish tourism companies are currently doing around 48 trips per month to Luxor.

“There has been a significant increase in the tourist traffic from France, and the same is true of the incoming trips from the US.”

Tourism toward Luxor and Aswan is predicted to be healthy from the second half of this month, with Japan, South Korea and India starting to operate flights to Luxor.

The percentage of confirmed reservations during the winter are higher than those over the past two years, Othman added.

Tourism writer Mai Sayed told Arab News: “The increase in the number of tourists to Luxor and Aswan, which are located in southern Egypt, is due to the high temperatures there compared to European countries.

“Another factor is that this period is the beginning of the school year, which makes the Egyptian presence in the two ancient cities almost non-existent.”

She added that tourists know Egypt’s holiday seasons so that leads to an increase in visitors from abroad during October.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa is expected to hold a meeting with investors in Luxor in the presence of Gov. Mostafa Elham on the sidelines of his visit to attend a fashion show at the Temple of Hatshepsut.

He will discuss preparations for winter tourism and how to boost visitor numbers.

Plans are currently being worked on to develop a national strategy for tourism development, which will be launched during the first quarter of 2023. These aim to increase tourist traffic, specifically to Luxor and Aswan, from 25 to 30 percent annually.

Topics: Middle East Egypt tourism

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

  Tunisian coast guard struggles to rein in illegal migrant boats
SFAX: As dawn breaks over the Mediterranean, Tunisian coast guards intercept a flimsy craft packed with migrants, bringing their dream of reaching Europe to an end — for now.

“This is your final warning: stop!” an officer shouts.

Some two dozen migrants, wearing inflated inner tubes as makeshift life preservers, look downcast as they realize the game is up.

But Fatim, an 18-year-old from the Ivory Coast who spent a year working as a cleaner in Tunis to raise €1,250 ($1,100) in smugglers’ fees, says she will try again.

She sobs as she clambers from the rusty home-made vessel onto the coast guards’ modest speedboat.

“I don’t want to stay in Tunisia,” she says. “Life here is hard.”

The North African country, just 130 km from Italy’s Lampedusa island, has long been a launchpad for people fleeing violence and poverty across the continent and seeking refuge in Europe.

In May last year Tunis signed a deal with Rome, which agreed to supply economic aid in exchange for Tunisian efforts to stem clandestine migration.

But while the Tunisian authorities intercept thousands of migrants a year, most are released once they are back on Tunisian soil, where few want to stay.

“If I found another boat I’d leave again straight away — I’ll never give up,” said Guinean migrant Ali, 20, after he was released at Sfax port.

In just one night early this week, the coast guard intercepted 130 African migrants, including children and babies, on four craft attempting the crossing from the central region of Sfax.

Idia Sow, a 26-year-old Guinean suffering the after-effects of a stroke, said she had paid smugglers €1,560 for places for herself and her three-month-old baby on an inflatable boat headed for Lampedusa.

The migrants are taken back to the port in the provincial capital of the same name, their details are recorded — and then they are released.

Officials say the coast guard lacks the resources to halt the flow.

“We’re in a vicious cycle. We make enormous efforts to stop these migrants, but in the end they’re released and then we find them trying again,” said the patrol’s commander, Col. Major Brahim Fahmi.

Hours earlier, AFP journalists saw police officers brandishing batons and pistols clear more than 100 migrants from an area of scrubland 30 km along the coast from Sfax.

Some said they had been waiting two weeks for boats.

“This summer we hit a record of more than 17,000 migrants (intercepted off Sfax), almost double the figure in recent years,” said coast guard official Saber Younsi.

“This our role,” he said. “We have to keep doing it, but there’s been a worrying evolution.”

The demand has created one of the few thriving new industries in Tunisia: clandestine boat manufacture.

Younsi said new smuggling networks were emerging to cash in on the surging market, with demand also coming from Tunisians who have given up hope of finding decent jobs and in some cases are emigrating as entire families.

As he spoke at Sfax port, Younsi was surrounded by piles of hundreds of captured migrant boats.

According to official figures, more than 22,500 migrants have been intercepted off the Tunisian coast since the start of the year, around half of them from sub-Saharan Africa.

Some 536 people, mostly Tunisians, have been arrested on suspicion of people smuggling.

Younsi said the authorities were struggling with limited means.

“If the same trend continues, we’ll hit a point where this phenomenon gets out of control,” he said.

Topics: Tunisia Tunisian coast guard illegal migrants

Houthis kill 6 Yemeni soldiers in nationwide attacks

Houthis kill 6 Yemeni soldiers in nationwide attacks
Updated 08 October 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Casualties have substantially decreased since April 2, when the truce came into effect
  • The international community, including the UN Security Council, has chastized the Houthis for making complicated demands
AL-MUKALLA: At least six Yemeni government troops and an unknown number of Houthis were killed in heavy clashes and exchanges of fire across the country over the past 24 hours, local military and government officials said on Saturday.

Fighting in the country has intensified as the international community tries to persuade the Iran-backed Houthis to renew the UN-brokered truce that expired last week.

Local military officials told Arab News that the Houthis launched coordination heavy shelling and troop attacks on government forces in the southern province of Lahj, outside the city of Taiz, and in areas south of the central city of Marib.

In Lahj, Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, a spokesman for the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council, which controls the province, said the Houthis launched a ground attack on Friday after shelling their forces in Yafa’s Had, killing four soldiers and injuring at least seven in an apparent attempt to advance into the mountainous district.

“Our forces drove them back. Many Houthis were killed or injured in the attack,” Al-Naqeeb told Arab News, adding that sporadic fighting and exchanges of fire erupted on Saturday after the Houthis retreated after failing to make ground gains.

Other Houthi forces launched a barrage of explosive-rigged drones, mortar shells, and canon shells on government troops defending the besieged city of Taiz on Friday evening, killing two soldiers and injuring many more.

Military officer Abdul Basit Al-Baher told Arab News by telephone that the Houthis attacked government soldiers with various heavy weapons first in Al-Shaqab, southeast of Taiz, and in Al-Aresh, east of Taiz, before proceeding toward their positions outside the city.

Al-Baher said that the latest Houthi shelling was the most intense since the truce’s end, with the Houthis heavily and simultaneously bombarding government troops in Taiz. “They rained down mortar rounds and heavy machine guns on our troops,” Al-Baher said.

At the same time, Yemen’s army shot down on Friday two explosive-rigged drones fired by the Houthis at government troops outside Marib, where soldiers were also engaged in sporadic fighting and exchanging mortar and heavy machine-gun fire with the Houthis.

The Houthis increased their attacks on government forces in Taiz, Lahj, Marib, and Hodeidah just hours after the UN-brokered truce expired on Oct. 2.

Casualties have substantially decreased since April 2, when the truce came into effect, and commercial flights have been allowed to depart from Houthi-controlled Sanaa, as well as more than 50 fuel ships docking at Hodeidah.

The Houthis refused to lift their siege of Taiz and also to extend the ceasefire until the internationally recognized government pays public employees in areas under their control.

According to the most recent version of a proposal offered to warring parties by UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg, the Houthis should pay public employees in their areas using revenue from fuel ships entering Hodeidah, with the Yemeni government covering any shortfall.

The international community, including the UN Security Council, has chastized the Houthis for making complicated demands in order to thwart efforts to renew the truce and end the war.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Houthis

Egypt’s education bosses on safety alert after school incidents

Egypt's education bosses on safety alert after school incidents
Updated 08 October 2022
Mohammad Shamaa

  • Eight-year-old Mina Farag was killed after falling from a third-floor window at her school in Agouza, Giza
CAIRO: Egypt’s Education Ministry is taking action following a spate of incidents in schools recently.

One student, Malak Mohammed, died and 15 others were injured when a staircase partially collapsed as they climbed the stairs at the Muhammadiyah Preparatory School for Girls in Giza. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Eight-year-old Mina Farag was killed after falling from a third-floor window at her school in Agouza, Giza, as she ran from a teacher who was trying to discipline her. The teacher has been arrested.

A disgruntled school employee in Sohag, southern Egypt, stabbed the principal of a girls’ high school in front of students and teachers gathered for morning assembly.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he was treated for his injuries. The attacker was angered by repeated rebukes over frequent absences and dereliction of duty, local media reported.

There are 25 million schoolchildren in Egypt who attend nearly 50,000 public schools. Classes in private schools, which number about 9,000, began two weeks ago.

The ministry has directed schools to ensure the permanent presence of directors and general managers to follow educational process and wait until the last student leaves the premises.

The ministry has called on education directorates to immediately report the occurrence of any problems or emergencies and to communicate directly with the minister’s office.

It also called for scheduling parents’ entry on specific dates to prevent overcrowding and ensure students’ safety.

Education Minister Reda Hegazy ordered the closure of unsafe schools that require comprehensive maintenance.

“Maintenance is the responsibility of the school director and the building official. They must review the maintenance completely and accurately and describe the conditions of the school,” he said during a meeting last week.

Dalia Al-Hazawi, the founder of the Egyptian Parents’ Coalition, told Arab News: “It is necessary to develop organizational plans for supervision in schools to manage and monitor students’ behavior, whether during recess or when they enter and leave the school to prevent accidents. Unfortunately, some teachers view daily supervision as just routine work that they do with indifference.

“After the incident of the student’s fall from the third floor, the decision to have classrooms of younger students must be reviewed. Classes on the upper floors should be dedicated to students in higher grades, while the classes on the ground floors must be for students of lower grades. It is because students in the early stages of their lives are unable to distinguish between right and wrong,” Al-Hazawi said.

Educationist Safwat Muhammad Hussein told Arab News: “Schools must know well that their duty is not just to educate, they are also required to protect students. The recent incidents highlight the need for the government to take strict measures against those who are negligent in their duties. The move to review the safety of buildings in all schools throughout the country is an important step, but it was introduced a little too late.”

Topics: Middle East Egypt

Kuwait postpones first parliament session to Oct. 18

Kuwait postpones first parliament session to Oct. 18
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Kuwait has postponed convening the first parliament session after elections to Oct. 18, the state news agency reported on Saturday.
“The National Assembly’s first regular session of the 17th legislative term is adjourned until Oct. 18, head of Kuwait’s Center for Government Communication and spokesman Tareq Al-Mizrem said Saturday,” KUNA said in a statement.
“This came in line with Article 106 of the constitution, Al-Mizrem wrote on CGC’s Twitter account,” it added.
The Gulf state’s crown prince re-appointed Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Sabah as prime minister on Wednesday and later approved a new Cabinet following legislative polls.
The government has not taken the constitutional oath because of the objection of more than 40 members of parliament. Local media said ministers of the old cabinet had resigned. 
(With Reuters)

Topics: Kuwait Kuwait national assembly

Kuwait’s emir travels to Italy for regular medical checks

Kuwait's emir travels to Italy for regular medical checks
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah traveled on Saturday to Italy for usual medical tests, state news agency KUNA reported.
“Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrived in Italy on Saturday to continue with regular medical checkups,” it said in a statement, adding that he was received at the airport by Kuwait’s Ambassador to Italy Nasser Al-Qahtani and members of the embassy.
Sheikh Nawaf assumed power in the Gulf Arab state in 2020 after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed. 
(With Reuters)

Topics: Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

