Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

India "deeply concerned" at escalation in Ukraine, ready to support all de-escaltion efforts

India “deeply concerned” at escalation in Ukraine, ready to support all de-escaltion efforts
Cars burn after Russian military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

India "deeply concerned" at escalation in Ukraine, ready to support all de-escaltion efforts

India “deeply concerned” at escalation in Ukraine, ready to support all de-escaltion efforts
  • Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning
  • Putin declared the strikes to be revenge for Ukrainian attacks including on a bridge to Crimea
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

MUMBAI: India is “deeply concerned” at the escalation of conflict in Ukraine, and willing to support all attempts at de-escalation, a spokesperson for the country’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and knocking out power and heat, in what President Vladimir Putin declared to be revenge for Ukrainian attacks including on a bridge to Crimea.
“We reiterate that escalation of hostilities is in no one’s interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and the urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue,” foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict India Ukraine

Britain no longer a leading nation: Somali drought envoy

Britain no longer a leading nation: Somali drought envoy
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Britain no longer a leading nation: Somali drought envoy

Britain no longer a leading nation: Somali drought envoy
  • Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame: ‘The UK used to provide a leadership that others would follow’
  • Envoy on tour of Europe to drum up support, funds for drought-stricken East African nation
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A senior Somali official has claimed that the UK has lost its place as one of the world’s leading nations, with dire consequences for the third world.

Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, the presidential envoy for Somalia’s drought response, told The Guardian during a tour of Europe to drum up support for his country that the UK’s loss of status is harming developing nations because it had played a crucial role in advocating on their behalf on issues such as food security and climate change.

Warsame, who holds dual British and Somali citizenship, said the UK used to be second only to the US on the international stage in terms of influence, but is now letting down its allies.

As a result, he said, countries such as his are being left to face “the new climate reality” on their own, with promises from the international community of access for poorer states to a $96.8 billion climate fund failing to materialize.

“We are living with the deadly consequences of climate change in Somalia,” he added. “Millions of children are malnourished, many will die, and we don’t have one penny of that climate fund.”

He added: “Everyone has been saying, ‘When you have famine declared, you will have attention.’ We are facing more than the scale of 2011, when we lost a quarter of a million of our people. But in 2011 half the people died before famine was declared.

“We are more than famine in Somalia. We are coming out of a long conflict and have had a successful, peaceful election; we are building our institutions, we are building our national army, we are pushing back Al-Shabaab. But at the same time we have this drought.

“In the 2017 drought, the UK and its leadership was vital, its advocacy and energy was great, and it encouraged people like me to match that commitment. Britain was a great ally to Somalia but that is all gone.

“The UK is still an ally, and they help with security, but when it comes to humanitarian response they are not there, not in leadership or in aid. It’s all gone. The UK used to provide a leadership that others would follow.”

Warsame criticized a preoccupation with Ukraine by European nations for glossing over impending climate-related disasters, including famine in Somalia. 

“No one is interested in the climate, in food security,” he said. “It’s all ‘Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.’ It gets all the political attention.”

He added: “If we had not had Ukraine, COVID-19 and the (2019-2022) locust invasion then the effect might be less, but the drought is caused by climate change.

“We have had four failed rainy seasons now. The cycle of drought used to be every 10 years, now it’s four years and soon it will be two years. That is not caused by Somalia — that was caused by the climate crisis.”

Warsame said climate funds, diverted into technology, infrastructure, agriculture and fishing, would ward off the threat of famine in Somalia if it was given access to the $96.8 billion pot.

“Somalians are resilient people. They cope with all the pressures of insecurity and drought, and the world can learn from them how to be resilient in the face of such pressure,” he added.

Topics: Somalia United Kingdom (UK) climate change Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame

Putin says response to Ukrainian attacks will be ‘severe’

Putin says response to Ukrainian attacks will be ‘severe’
Updated 18 min 39 sec ago
AFP

Putin says response to Ukrainian attacks will be 'severe'

Putin says response to Ukrainian attacks will be ‘severe’
Updated 18 min 39 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia’s response to any further Ukrainian attacks would be “severe,” after Moscow’s forces carried out retaliatory missile strikes across Ukraine.
“It was not possible to leave (Ukrainian attacks) unanswered. If attempts at terrorist attacks continue, the response from Russia will be severe and correspond to the level of threat,” Putin said at the start of a televised meeting of his security council.
“Let there be no doubt about it,” Putin said.
His remarks come after a huge blast on Saturday damaged a key bridge in Crimea, Putin’s flagship project and a vital transport link between Russia and the peninsula Moscow annexed in 2014.
In response to the attack, Putin said Russia carried out “a massive strike with high-precision, long-range weapons ... on energy, military command and communications facilities in Ukraine.”
Putin also accused Ukraine of launching three attacks on the Kursk nuclear power plant in Russia, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) from the Ukrainian border and of attempting to hit the TurkStream gas pipeline running from Russia to Turkey under the Black Sea.
Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was hit by multiple Russian strikes early on Monday — the first since late June, AFP journalists witnessed.
Russia also launched attacks on several other cities across Ukraine, particularly targeting energy infrastructure.
Electricity cuts were reported in several regions, including Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv and its surrounding region, plus the northeastern Sumy region, Zhytomyr region in the north and Khmelnitskyi region in the west.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Putin

Belarus, Russia to form joint military group, Lukashenko says

Belarus, Russia to form joint military group, Lukashenko says
Updated 10 October 2022
Reuters

Belarus, Russia to form joint military group, Lukashenko says

Belarus, Russia to form joint military group, Lukashenko says
  • Lukashenko said the two countries would deploy a regional military group
Updated 10 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said Belarus and Russia will deploy a joint military task force in response to what he called an aggravation of tension on the country’s western borders, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Monday.
Lukashenko said the two countries would deploy a regional military group, and had started pulling forces together two days ago, apparently after the explosion on Russia’s bridge to Crimea.
Russian forces used Belarus as a staging post for their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, sending troops and equipment into northern Ukraine from bases in Belarus.

Topics: belarus Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russian military

Zelensky: Iranian drones used in Russia’s attacks on Ukraine

Zelensky: Iranian drones used in Russia’s attacks on Ukraine
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News
AP

Zelensky: Iranian drones used in Russia's attacks on Ukraine

Zelensky: Iranian drones used in Russia’s attacks on Ukraine
  • “Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district — in the center of the capital,” said Klitschko
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News AP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Iranian-made drones and missiles were used by Russian forces on Monday in heavy shelling that targeted energy infrastructure across several cities this morning.

In a video message posted on his Facebook account, Zelensky said, “The morning is tough. We are dealing with terrorists. Dozens of missiles, Iranian "Shaheds”.

He accused Russia of targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during strikes, saying “they want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system. They are incorrigible.”

He added, “The second target is people. Such a time and such goals were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible.”

Russia bombed cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and destroying infrastructure in apparent revenge strikes after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.
Missiles tore into Kyiv, the most intense strikes on the capital since Russia abandoned an attempt to captured it in the early weeks of the war. Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in Ukraine’s west, Dnipro and Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the east. A witness in Russia’s Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border also heard a blast from the border area.
In Kyiv, attacks struck in the heart of the busy city center. The body of a man in jeans lay in a street at a major intersection, surrounded by flaming cars. In a park, a soldier cut through the clothes of a woman who lay in the grass to try to treat her wounds. Another woman was bleeding nearby.
City police said at least five people had been killed and 12 wounded.
A huge crater gaped next to a children’s playground in a central Kyiv park. The remains of an apparent missile were buried, smoking in the mud.
More volleys of missiles struck the capital again later in the morning. Pedestrians huddled for shelter at the entrance of Metro stations and inside parking garages.
“They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app. “The air raid sirens do not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded.”

The American Embassy in Kyiv issued a warning that urged citizens to find shelter amid the heavy Russian strikes, which  “pose a direct threat to civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

The embassy also urged US citizens to immediately depart Ukraine via privately available ground transportation options when it is safe enough.

 

 


TALKS WITH MISSILES


Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted: “Putin’s only tactic is terror on peaceful Ukrainian cities, but he will not break Ukraine down. This is also his response to all appeasers who want to talk with him about peace: Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles.”
At one of Kyiv’s busiest road junctions, a massive crater had been blown in the intersection. Cars were destroyed, buildings were damaged and emergency workers were on the scene. Two cars and a van near the crater were completely wrecked, blacked and pitted from shrapnel.
Windows had been blown out of buildings at Kyiv’s main Taras Shevchenko University. National Guard troops in full combat gear and carrying assault rifles were lined up outside an education union building.
“The capital is under attack from Russian terrorists! The missiles hit objects in the city center (in the Shevchenkivskyi district) and in the Solomyanskyi district. The air raids sirens are going off, and therefore the threat, continues,” mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on social media.
“The central streets of Kyiv have been blocked by law enforcement officers, rescue services are working.”
He later said important infrastructure had been hit.
The strikes came two days after an explosion damaged the only bridge over the Kerch Strait to the Crimea peninsula, which Putin on Sunday called “an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure.”
“This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services,” he said in a video on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel.
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the blast on the bridge but has celebrated it. Senior Russian officials demanded a swift response from the Kremlin ahead of a meeting of Putin’s security council on Monday.


KILLING ‘TERRORISTS’


Commentators on Russian television have increasingly been calling for massive retaliation against Ukraine, with the military leadership facing public criticism for the first time as Russian forces have been beaten back on the battlefield.
The bridge, which Putin personally opened, is a major supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine and a symbol of Russia’s control of Crimea, the peninsula it proclaimed annexed after its troops seized it in 2014.
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said ahead of the council meeting that Russia should kill the “terrorists” responsible for the attack.
“Russia can only respond to this crime by directly killing terrorists, as is the custom elsewhere in the world. This is what Russian citizens expect,” he was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS.
Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, said on Sunday a vehicle had exploded on the bridge, having traveled through Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, North Ossetia and Russia’s Krasnodar region.
In southeastern Ukraine, Russian shelling overnight destroyed another apartment building in the city of Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said early on Monday. At least one person died and five were injured in the attack, a city official said.
The pre-dawn strikes were the third Russian missile attack against apartment buildings in four days in the city, the Ukrainian-held capital of one of four partially occupied regions Russia claims to have annexed this month.
Russia has faced major setbacks on the battlefield since the start of September, with Ukrainian forces bursting through the front lines and recapturing territory in the northeast and the south.
Putin responded to the losses by ordering a mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists, proclaiming the annexation of occupied territory and threatening repeatedly to use nuclear weapons.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv explosions

North Korea confirms nuke missiles tests to ‘wipe out’ enemies

North Korea confirms nuke missiles tests to ‘wipe out’ enemies
Updated 10 October 2022
AP

North Korea confirms nuke missiles tests to 'wipe out' enemies

North Korea confirms nuke missiles tests to ‘wipe out’ enemies
  • The North’s statement is seen as an attempt to buttress a public unity behind Kim Jong Un
  • Leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests in coming weeks
Updated 10 October 2022
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea said Monday its recent barrage of missile launches were tests of its tactical nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and US targets, state media reported Monday.

Leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests in coming weeks.
The North’s statement, released on the 77th birthday of its ruling Workers’ Party, is seen as an attempt to buttress a public unity behind Kim as he faces pandemic-related economic hardships, a security threat posed by the boosted US-South Korean military alliance and other difficulties.
“Through seven times of launching drills of the tactical nuclear operation units, the actual war capabilities … of the nuclear combat forces ready to hit and wipe out the set objects at any location and any time were displayed to the full,”,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said.
KCNA said the missile tests were in response to recent naval drills between US and South Korean forces, which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.
Viewing the drills as a military threat, North Korea decided to stage “the simulation of an actual war” to check and improve its war deterrence and send a warning to its enemies, KCNA said.
North Korea considers US-South Korean military drills as an invasion rehearsal, though the allies have steadfastly said they are defensive in nature. Since the May inauguration of a conservative government in Seoul, the US and South Korean militaries have been expanding their exercises, which had been previously scaled back due to the pandemic and the now-dormant nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.
The launches — all supervised by Kim — included a nuclear-capable ballistic missile launched under a reservoir in the northeast; another ballistic missile also simulating the loading of tactical nuclear warheads designed to strike South Korean airfield; and a new-type ground-to-ground ballistic missile that flew over Japan, KCNA reported.
Kim said the launches were “an obvious warning” to South Korea and the United States, informing them of North Korea’s nuclear response posture and attack capabilities, KCNA said.
“The US and the South Korean regime’s steady, intentional and irresponsible acts of escalating the tension will only invite our greater reaction, and we are always and strictly watching the situation crisis,” KCNA said.
Kim also made it clear again that he has no intentions of resuming the disarmament diplomacy with the United States now and would rather focus on expanding his weapons arsenal.
“Saying that the enemies have still talked about dialogue and negotiation while posing military threats to us, but we have no content for dialogue with the enemies and felt no necessity to do so,” Kim was quoted as saying. “Above all, we should send a clearer signal to the enemies escalating the regional situation by involving the huge armed forces in any time with more powerful and resolute will and action.”
Kim said he would sternly take all unspecified military steps if necessary to respond to potential additional moves by South Korea and the United States. He also expressed conviction that the nuclear combat forces of his military would maintain “their strongest nuclear response posture and further strengthen it in every way” to perform their duties of defending the North’s dignity and sovereign rights.
Some experts say Kim’s comments suggest he could carry out more high-profile weapons tests, such as his country’s first nuclear test in five years. South Korean officials recently said North Korea maintains readiness to perform its seventh nuclear test while preparing to test a new liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile and a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
US officials have repeatedly urged North Korea to return to talks without any preconditions. But North Korea has said it won’t do so unless the United States first drops its hostile polices on the North, in an apparent reference to regular US and South Korean military drills and US-led economic sanctions.
Some experts say Kim would eventually aim to use his advanced nuclear program to win a US recognition of North Korea as a legitimate nuclear state, which Kim sees as essential in getting crippling UN sanctions on his country lifted.
“North Korea has multiple motivations for publishing a high-profile missile story now,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. “Kim Jong Un’s public appearance after a month-long absence provides a patriotic headline to mark the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party.”
“Pyongyang has been concerned about military exercises by the US, South Korea and Japan, so to strengthen its self-proclaimed deterrent, it is making explicit the nuclear threat behind its recent missile launches. The KCNA report may also be a harbinger of a forthcoming nuclear test for the kind of tactical warhead that would arm the units Kim visited in the field,” Easley said.

Topics: North Korea North Korea nuclear program North Korea's Kim Jong Un North Korean missiles Kim Jong Un

