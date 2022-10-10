You are here

Qatar National Bank's profits rise 7% despite inflation impact

Qatar National Bank’s profits rise 7% despite inflation impact
QNB Group’s credit ratings remain top tier, according to a statement (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar National Bank’s profits rise 7% despite inflation impact

Qatar National Bank’s profits rise 7% despite inflation impact
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar National Bank has revealed its nine-month net profit jumped 7 percent to 11 billion qatari riyals ($3 billion) despite the impact of higher inflation.

The Doha-based lender’s operating income increased 24 percent year-on-year to 25.6 billion qatari riyals, and its assets increased 5 percent to 1.13 trillion qatari riyals during the first nine month of the year, the bank said in a statement.

Based on International Financial Reporting Standards, QNB has been subject to hyperinflationary accounting requirements since the second quarter of 2022 for its Turkey operations, resulting in the group's income statement reporting 1.3 billion qatari riyals in non-cash adjustments, referred to as “net monetary losses arising from hyperinflation,” the statement said.

QNB Group’s credit ratings remain top tier, attracting institutions, corporations, and individuals to bank with QNB, and providing investors and market participants with comfort, the statement said.

Topics: Qatar National Bank

European tourists seeking stable economies will flock to Gulf countries in winter, says Wego executive

European tourists seeking stable economies will flock to Gulf countries in winter, says Wego executive
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

European tourists seeking stable economies will flock to Gulf countries in winter, says Wego executive

European tourists seeking stable economies will flock to Gulf countries in winter, says Wego executive
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf countries should expect to see an influx of European travelers this winter as holiday-makers seek out economically stable destinations, according to a senior executive of an online travel platform. 

In an interview with Al Arabiya, Mamoun Hmedan, chief commercial officer and managing director for the Middle East and North Africa and India at Wego, also said around 1.2 million tourists are expected to flock to the region to attend the World Cup in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

The combination of the factors will see Gulf countries experience a boom this winter, said Hmedan, adding: “The economic recession, of course, constitutes a great concern, but we expect that there is also a kind of new travel pattern, many travelers from Europe will come to the Gulf,  and they will come to other places, which are considered more stable and this is what we began to see and notice in general.

The FIFA World Cup has led to an increase in demand for hotels, which resulted in an increase in prices.

Hmedan stressed that the biggest beneficiary after Qatar will be the surrounding countries in the region, pointing out that occupancy rates in Dubai began to approach 100 percent before the actual launch of the World Cup.

He also noted that there is an improvement in occupancy rates in Abu Dhabi and Oman.

While the month of September witnessed a lull in the travel movement, Hmedan pointed out that a return of improvement is expected to begin in mid-October and beyond.

Topics: Gulf European tourists

Saudi fintech Geidea partners with Visa to accelerate digital payments across Egypt

Saudi fintech Geidea partners with Visa to accelerate digital payments across Egypt
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi fintech Geidea partners with Visa to accelerate digital payments across Egypt

Saudi fintech Geidea partners with Visa to accelerate digital payments across Egypt
Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Fintech firm Geidea has entered into a strategic partnership with American financial services provider Visa to accelerate its digital payment solutions across Egypt.

As part of the deal, Visa will invest in adding new payment solutions through Geidea’s point-of-sale terminals to provide seamless and secure payment solutions for merchants and small and medium enterprises in Egypt, according to a press release.

“Geidea is committed to supporting merchants and helping small businesses to thrive in the digital economy, in accordance with Egypt’s Vision 2030,” said Ahmed Nader, general manager at Geidea Egypt.

He added: “Our partnership with Visa will accelerate digital transformation and financial inclusion across the country by providing businesses with modern digital payment solutions – empowering them to provide a convenient, secure and seamless checkout experience to their customers.”

Essam El Daly, head of merchant sales and acquiring for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan, Visa said that partnerships like this advance the future of digital payments in the region.

In August, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Abdullah Othman, founder and chairman of Saudi fintech company Geidea, said that the Middle East and North Africa region is growing rapidly, and the demand for convenient payment solutions is increasing.

Founded in 2008 in Saudi Arabia, Geidea currently operates more than 700,000 payment terminals across the region, with 150,000 trusted merchants including regional and international brands, SMEs and e-commerce players.

 

Topics: visa fintech Egypt

TASI extends losses for third session as investors await results: Closing bell

TASI extends losses for third session as investors await results: Closing bell
Updated 19 min 52 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI extends losses for third session as investors await results: Closing bell

TASI extends losses for third session as investors await results: Closing bell
Updated 19 min 52 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended lower on Monday, continuing its loss for the third straight session as earnings season begins and investors await results.

The Tadawul All Share Index fell 0.31 percent to end at 11,530, while the parallel market Nomu edged 0.74 percent lower to finish at 19,794.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended with 0.69 percent decline, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 0.81 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, plunged 2.48 percent, while Saudi British Bank ended the session flat.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi gained 0.12 percent, while Alinma Bank slipped 0.95 percent.

United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, shed 3.09 percent, despite posting an 18 percent surge in net profit over the first nine months of 2022.

Nayifat Finance Co. declined 0.50 percent, following the re-election of Saleh Al-Omair as Chairman and AbdulMohsin Al-Saleh as Vice Chairman of the board.

National Co. for learning & Education gained 1.52 percent, after it signed a SR188 million ($50 million) Shariah-compliant bank facility agreement with Saudi British Bank.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange

Egypt's CI Capital to launch three new investment funds by 2023
Business & Economy
Egypt’s CI Capital to launch three new investment funds by 2023

Egypt’s CI Capital to launch three new investment funds by 2023

Egypt’s CI Capital to launch three new investment funds by 2023
Updated 31 min 32 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Egypt’s CI Capital to launch three new investment funds by 2023

Egypt’s CI Capital to launch three new investment funds by 2023
Updated 31 min 32 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Egypt’s investment banking company CI Capital Holdings will launch three new funds by 2023, Asharq Business reported citing the CEO of CI Assets Management, a subsidiary of CI Capital.  

The new funds include a commodity fund as well as a cash fund, according to Amr Abol-Enein.

In 2005, CI Capital Holdings for Financial Investments was founded, and its shares were listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange on April 19, 2018. The company provides investment banking and brokerage services in Egypt.

CI Capital plans to merge with Misr Capita, a subsidiary of Banque Misr, and has reached the final stages of the merger, Abol-Enein said.

CI will have assets under management of approximately 54 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.7 billion) after the merger, of which 39 billion pounds will be managed by Misr Capital, while the number of investment funds will reach 25 funds.

Topics: Egypt economy

PIF-backed utility firm Marafiq opens IPO at up to $11 per share
Business & Economy
PIF-backed utility firm Marafiq opens IPO at up to $11 per share

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC awards $1.53bn contract to expand offshore oil operations to 5m bpd

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC awards $1.53bn contract to expand offshore oil operations to 5m bpd
Updated 10 October 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC awards $1.53bn contract to expand offshore oil operations to 5m bpd

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC awards $1.53bn contract to expand offshore oil operations to 5m bpd
Updated 10 October 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has awarded its subsidiary ADNOC Drilling a 5.62 billion dirhams ($1.53 billion) contract to expand its offshore operations to produce five million barrels per day by 2030 , according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

This two-year contract covers the provision of 12 jack-up rigs and two island rigs, and integrated drilling services, and will also allow the company to become self-sufficient in gas production.

ADNOC Upstream Executive Director Yaser Saeed Al-Mazrouei said: “Through this award, ADNOC Offshore will continue to responsibly harness the energy in Abu Dhabi’s waters, as we increase production capacity to meet the world’s growing demand for energy with lower carbon intensity oil and gas. ADNOC Drilling is a world leader in drilling and completion services.

Saudi ANB acquires stake in UAE-based Cashee

Arab National Bank announced an agreement with UAE-based tech startup Cashee to acquire equity in the latter, according to a statement. 

However, neither the amount nor the value of the share it took over was disclosed in the Saudi lender’s press release.

ANB intends to enhance its banking services to target younger generations and broadens financial knowledge and inclusion through this deal.

In addition, Cashee will be able to launch its banking and knowledge solutions, applications, and products in Saudi Arabia with the help of this partnership.

In 2020, Cashee was founded in Dubai to boost financial inclusion for the youth in the Middle East and North Africa region.

ANB’s net profit increased 28.76 percent to SR1.35 billion ($3.59 million) in the first half of 2022, compared to SR1.05 billion a year earlier.

DIFC approves UAE fintech Mamo

Dubai International Financial Center has granted regulatory approval to Mamo, a UAE fintech and financial services platform for Small and Medium Enterprises, according to a statement.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority has granted the company a license to carry out regulated activities in or from the DIFC, including money services.

With the license, Mamo can offer unmatched security and expand its products and services without user restrictions, the statement added.

In June 2021, Mamo received DFSA authorization to operate under the Innovation Testing License program, allowing it to test its business model in a controlled regulatory environment.

All regulated firms must comply with frameworks that require transparency, fairness, and efficiency. 

Businesses, consumers, and users of financial services offered by regulated companies, such as Mamo, are also protected, the statement said.

Topics: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) UAE in-focus

