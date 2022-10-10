You are here

SFD inaugurates Shitalakhya Bridge as Saudi support to Bangladesh touches $497m

SFD inaugurates Shitalakhya Bridge as Saudi support to Bangladesh touches $497m
Located in Narayanganj District, the bridge will link Bandar Upazila with the city of Sonargaon. (Supplied)
SFD inaugurates Shitalakhya Bridge as Saudi support to Bangladesh touches $497m

SFD inaugurates Shitalakhya Bridge as Saudi support to Bangladesh touches $497m
RIYADH: A bridge in Bangladesh financed by the Saudi Fund for Development to the tune of $45 million has been inaugurated.

The Shitalakhya Bridge is the latest project in the South Asian nation to be supported by the Kingdom, with the SFD financing 16 projects through soft loans estimated at a total of more than $497 million since 1977.

The bridge was inaugurated by Saud Al-Shammari, SDF’s head of operations in Asia, in the presence of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wajid and selected government officials. 

Located in Narayanganj District, the 1.29-kilometer bridge will link Bandar Upazila with the city of Sonargaon, and is expected to reduce the traffic congestion in Dhaka city.

The bridge comprises four lanes for pedestrians and vehicles.

During the inaugural ceremony, Sheikh Hasina expressed her gratitude to Saudi Arabia and thanked SFD for its ongoing efforts to support the growth and development of Bangladesh’s infrastructure.

“SFD supports road development projects that contribute to achieving the sustainable development goals by strengthening the integration of road networks, raising the level of safety of their use, and reducing transportation costs,” said Al-Shammari.

He added: “This project will lay the groundwork for a brighter future for the people of Bangladesh, advancing social progress and creating economic opportunities that will benefit the country and wider region in the long run.”

Saudi Arabia has also provided $107 million in grants to help Bangladesh combat damages caused by natural disasters.

Bangladesh

Public debt hits six-decade high and puts global stability and prosperity at risk: IMF

Public debt hits six-decade high and puts global stability and prosperity at risk: IMF
Public debt hits six-decade high and puts global stability and prosperity at risk: IMF

Public debt hits six-decade high and puts global stability and prosperity at risk: IMF
CAIRO: As governments across the world borrowed more to deal with the pandemic, public debt now accounts for almost 40 percent of the global total — the most in almost six decades, revealed the International Monetary Fund’s annual report.

The world’s overall debt jumped by 28 percentage points to 256 percent of the gross domestic product in 2020, with government borrowing accounting for about half of corporations and households.

“Extraordinary policy support during the pandemic stabilized financial markets and gradually eased liquidity and credit conditions around the world, contributing to the recovery. But deficits increased and debt accumulated much faster than during previous recessions, including the global financial crisis,” the report noted.

This extraordinary situation has led to rising debt vulnerabilities, with potential costs and risks to debtors and creditors, and, broadly, threatening global stability and prosperity.

“The war in Ukraine is adding to the strain on public finances even as countries are still reeling from the pandemic,” said the report.

The IMF noted that current global economic conditions, reflecting slowing growth and rising inflation, caused global tightening of monetary policies which in turn increased sovereign borrowing costs.

This restricted the scope of government spending, thus backing the rise in debt vulnerabilities mainly in emerging markets and developing economies, explained the report.

The Common Framework for Debt was set up in an attempt to address the issue of unsustainable debt by the Group of Twenty and Paris Club in November 2020. 

It dealt with “insolvency and protracted liquidity problems in eligible countries by providing debt relief consistent with the debtor’s spending needs and capacity to pay,” stated the report, adding: “Not a single country has achieved restructuring to date.”

In June 2021, the IMF carried out reforms to its debt limits policy to give more space for countries to handle their debt while simultaneously taking precautions toward debt sustainability. 

The IMF, together with the World Bank, proceeded to support the G20 DSSI initiative in which debt relief by official creditors became available. 

The report noted that the proposal was executed in May 2020 where $12.9 billion worth of debt relief was given to 48 countries and expired in December 2021.

Meanwhile, the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust was also set up by the IMF in which 18 members and the EU aided in financing debt relief to its poorest members. 

Data from the report disclosed that a total of approximately $927 million worth of debt relief was given by the IMF to its low-income countries.

That being said, the IMF stressed that debt payment remains a challenge in developing countries as interest rates and borrowing costs continue to rise. 

“About 60 percent of low-income developing countries are already at high risk of or in debt distress. The economic shocks from the war in Ukraine only add to their challenges,” stated the report.

“Continued support from the international community will be critical for these countries,” the IMF suggested in the report.

IMF debt borrowing economy GDP

Qatar National Bank's profits rise 7% despite inflation impact

Qatar National Bank’s profits rise 7% despite inflation impact
Qatar National Bank’s profits rise 7% despite inflation impact

Qatar National Bank’s profits rise 7% despite inflation impact
RIYADH: Qatar National Bank has revealed its nine-month net profit jumped 7 percent to 11 billion qatari riyals ($3 billion) despite the impact of higher inflation.

The Doha-based lender’s operating income increased 24 percent year-on-year to 25.6 billion qatari riyals, and its assets increased 5 percent to 1.13 trillion qatari riyals during the first nine month of the year, the bank said in a statement.

Based on International Financial Reporting Standards, QNB has been subject to hyperinflationary accounting requirements since the second quarter of 2022 for its Turkey operations, resulting in the group's income statement reporting 1.3 billion qatari riyals in non-cash adjustments, referred to as “net monetary losses arising from hyperinflation,” the statement said.

QNB Group’s credit ratings remain top tier, attracting institutions, corporations, and individuals to bank with QNB, and providing investors and market participants with comfort, the statement said.

Qatar National Bank

European tourists seeking stable economies will flock to Gulf countries in winter, says Wego executive

European tourists seeking stable economies will flock to Gulf countries in winter, says Wego executive
European tourists seeking stable economies will flock to Gulf countries in winter, says Wego executive

European tourists seeking stable economies will flock to Gulf countries in winter, says Wego executive
RIYADH: Gulf countries should expect to see an influx of European travelers this winter as holiday-makers seek out economically stable destinations, according to a senior executive of an online travel platform. 

In an interview with Al Arabiya, Mamoun Hmedan, chief commercial officer and managing director for the Middle East and North Africa and India at Wego, also said around 1.2 million tourists are expected to flock to the region to attend the World Cup in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

The combination of the factors will see Gulf countries experience a boom this winter, said Hmedan, adding: “The economic recession, of course, constitutes a great concern, but we expect that there is also a kind of new travel pattern, many travelers from Europe will come to the Gulf,  and they will come to other places, which are considered more stable and this is what we began to see and notice in general.

The FIFA World Cup has led to an increase in demand for hotels, which resulted in an increase in prices.

Hmedan stressed that the biggest beneficiary after Qatar will be the surrounding countries in the region, pointing out that occupancy rates in Dubai began to approach 100 percent before the actual launch of the World Cup.

He also noted that there is an improvement in occupancy rates in Abu Dhabi and Oman.

While the month of September witnessed a lull in the travel movement, Hmedan pointed out that a return of improvement is expected to begin in mid-October and beyond.

Gulf European tourists

Saudi fintech Geidea partners with Visa to accelerate digital payments across Egypt

Saudi fintech Geidea partners with Visa to accelerate digital payments across Egypt
Saudi fintech Geidea partners with Visa to accelerate digital payments across Egypt

Saudi fintech Geidea partners with Visa to accelerate digital payments across Egypt
RIYADH: Fintech firm Geidea has entered into a strategic partnership with American financial services provider Visa to accelerate its digital payment solutions across Egypt.

As part of the deal, Visa will invest in adding new payment solutions through Geidea’s point-of-sale terminals to provide seamless and secure payment solutions for merchants and small and medium enterprises in Egypt, according to a press release.

“Geidea is committed to supporting merchants and helping small businesses to thrive in the digital economy, in accordance with Egypt’s Vision 2030,” said Ahmed Nader, general manager at Geidea Egypt.

He added: “Our partnership with Visa will accelerate digital transformation and financial inclusion across the country by providing businesses with modern digital payment solutions – empowering them to provide a convenient, secure and seamless checkout experience to their customers.”

Essam El Daly, head of merchant sales and acquiring for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan, Visa said that partnerships like this advance the future of digital payments in the region.

In August, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Abdullah Othman, founder and chairman of Saudi fintech company Geidea, said that the Middle East and North Africa region is growing rapidly, and the demand for convenient payment solutions is increasing.

Founded in 2008 in Saudi Arabia, Geidea currently operates more than 700,000 payment terminals across the region, with 150,000 trusted merchants including regional and international brands, SMEs and e-commerce players.

 

visa fintech Egypt

TASI extends losses for third session as investors await results: Closing bell

TASI extends losses for third session as investors await results: Closing bell
TASI extends losses for third session as investors await results: Closing bell

TASI extends losses for third session as investors await results: Closing bell
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended lower on Monday, continuing its loss for the third straight session as earnings season begins and investors await results.

The Tadawul All Share Index fell 0.31 percent to end at 11,530, while the parallel market Nomu edged 0.74 percent lower to finish at 19,794.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended with 0.69 percent decline, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. edged down 0.81 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, plunged 2.48 percent, while Saudi British Bank ended the session flat.

The Kingdom’s most valued bank Al Rajhi gained 0.12 percent, while Alinma Bank slipped 0.95 percent.

United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, shed 3.09 percent, despite posting an 18 percent surge in net profit over the first nine months of 2022.

Nayifat Finance Co. declined 0.50 percent, following the re-election of Saleh Al-Omair as Chairman and AbdulMohsin Al-Saleh as Vice Chairman of the board.

National Co. for learning & Education gained 1.52 percent, after it signed a SR188 million ($50 million) Shariah-compliant bank facility agreement with Saudi British Bank.

 

Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange

