You are here

  • Home
  • Algeria, France hail ‘new dynamic’ in economic ties

Algeria, France hail ‘new dynamic’ in economic ties

Algeria, France hail ‘new dynamic’ in economic ties
1 / 3
Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune (C-R) receives French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne at the presidential palace in Algiers, on October 10, 2022. (AFP)
Algeria, France hail ‘new dynamic’ in economic ties
2 / 3
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (C) visits the French school (Lycée) in the Algerian capital Algiers, on October 10, 2022. (AFP)
Algeria, France hail ‘new dynamic’ in economic ties
3 / 3
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne speaks during a press conference at the presidential palace in Algeria's capital Algiers, on October 10, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/msq2u

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Algeria, France hail ‘new dynamic’ in economic ties

Algeria, France hail ‘new dynamic’ in economic ties
  • Algerian PM called for “a sustainable dynamic” in trade with France based on “reciprocity and mutual interests”
  • Borne and her cohort are the latest in a string of top European officials to visit Algeria, Africa’s top natural gas exporter
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

ALGIERS: The Algerian and French prime ministers on Monday hailed a “new dynamic” as they launched a joint economic forum during a visit to Algiers by France’s Elisabeth Borne.
Borne’s two-day trip to the former French colony and major gas exporter comes just weeks after President Emmanuel Macron concluded his own three-day visit in August, following months of tensions.
In remarks during the forum’s inauguration, Algerian Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane called for “a sustainable dynamic” in trade with France based on “reciprocity and mutual interests.”
Borne also met with President Abdelmajid Tebboune on Monday, and called for “a new dynamic of economic cooperation.”
Borne and her cohort are the latest in a string of top European officials to visit Algeria, Africa’s top natural gas exporter, as officials seek alternatives to Russian energy supplies since the start of the war in Ukraine.
The European Union’s energy commissioner, Kadri Simson, is also expected in Algiers on Monday and Tuesday.
But ahead of her trip, Borne’s office said deliveries of natural gas to France were “not on the table.”

Both Borne and Benabderrahmane stressed the need for Algeria to pursue economic diversification.
France is “the first investor in Algeria, excluding hydrocarbons,” Borne told the forum, adding that French businesses are “ready to support the diversification” of Algeria’s economy.
Benabderrahmane said Algeria must “end its dependence on natural gas and attract foreign investment” in agriculture, pharmaceutical and vaccine production, and renewable energy, which “offer positive prospects for French businesses.”
The two-day business forum was organized by the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Business France, a government agency promoting international investment, which brought representatives of some 70 French firms to the event.
Ties between the North African country and its former colonial ruler had deteriorated after Macron last year questioned Algeria’s existence as a nation before the French occupation, and accused the government of fomenting “hatred toward France.”
But the contentious subject of the two countries’ history, particularly during the war, was not set to feature prominently on Borne’s agenda.
The North African country and its former colonial ruler moreover maintain bilateral trade at a large scale, with France being the second largest investor in Algeria, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Fabrice Le Sache, the vice president of French business lobby group Medef, on Monday hailed “the dynamic created by the president” during his August visit.
Macron produced a good “atmosphere” for the business community, he told AFP at the forum on Monday.

Topics: Algeria France Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne

Related

UAE artists set to exhibit at the 16th Lyon Biennale of Contemporary Art in France
Lifestyle
UAE artists set to exhibit at the 16th Lyon Biennale of Contemporary Art in France
Algeria’s UN integration will develop with support, says FM Lamamra
Middle-East
Algeria’s UN integration will develop with support, says FM Lamamra

Year after Iraq vote, UN urges dialogue to end gridlock

Year after Iraq vote, UN urges dialogue to end gridlock
Updated 8 sec ago

Year after Iraq vote, UN urges dialogue to end gridlock

Year after Iraq vote, UN urges dialogue to end gridlock
  • Iraqis last voted on Oct. 10, 2021 in an election triggered by an earlier wave of mass protests against endemic corruption, rampant unemployment and decaying infrastructure
  • One year on, the country has yet to form a new government, leaving caretaker PM Mustafa Al-Kadhemi in charge but unable to have parliament pass a new state budget
Updated 8 sec ago
BAGHDAD: A year after Iraq’s last general election, the UN mission there urged political factions to end the deadlock paralysing the oil-rich country, warning that “Iraq is running out of time.”
“The protracted crisis is breeding further instability ... it threatens people’s livelihoods,” the UN Mission said, urging “dialogue without preconditions” toward a stable government in the war-scarred nation.
Iraqis last voted on October 10, 2021 in an election triggered by an earlier wave of mass protests against endemic corruption, rampant unemployment and decaying infrastructure.
One year on, the country has yet to form a new government, leaving caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi in charge but unable to have parliament pass a new state budget.
The UN said that the vote a year ago “was a hard-earned election, brought about by public pressure from nationwide protests in which several hundreds of young Iraqis lost their lives and thousands were injured.
“Regretfully, this reaffirmation of democracy was followed by divisive politics, generating bitter public disillusion,” it added in a statement.
Rival Shiite Muslim factions in parliament have been vying for influence and the right to select a new prime minister and government in a standoff that has seen both sides set up protest camps and at times sparked deadly street clashes.
“All actors must engage in dialogue without preconditions,” the UN mission said.
“Through compromise, they must collectively agree on key outcomes... to service the needs of the Iraqi people and establish a fully empowered and effective government. The time to act is now.”
The political impasse pits the powerful cleric Moqtada Sadr, who has demanded snap elections, against the Iran-backed Coordination Framework, which has been pushing to appoint a new head of government before any new polls are held.
Tensions last boiled over on August 29 when more than 30 Sadr supporters were killed in clashes with Iran-backed factions and the army in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, the capital’s government and diplomatic district.
Iraq has raked in huge revenues from energy exports this year, and the central bank is holding a colossal $87 billion in foreign exchange reserves.
However, the money remains locked up because Kadhemi is not authorized to submit an annual state budget to parliament in his capacity as caretaker.
The UN Mission said it is “imperative” that a budget is adopted before the end of the year.

Jerusalem churches raise concern over UK embassy talks

Jerusalem churches raise concern over UK embassy talks
Updated 37 min 57 sec ago
AFP

Jerusalem churches raise concern over UK embassy talks

Jerusalem churches raise concern over UK embassy talks
  • British PM Liz Truss has told her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid ‘about her review of the current location of the British embassy in Israel’
  • UK PM’s comment raises the prospect of London following Washington’s lead and relocating the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Updated 37 min 57 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Jerusalem church leaders on Monday expressed their “grave concern” about Britain potentially moving their embassy in Israel to the contested and sacred city.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss last month told her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid “about her review of the current location of the British embassy in Israel,” according to her office.
The announcement raised the prospect of London following in Washington’s steps under former president Donald Trump, who in 2018 relocated the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
The move broke with decades of international consensus, as governments have refused to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of either an Israeli or Palestinian state before a lasting peace accord is reached.
On Monday, Jerusalem church heads warned moving the British embassy “would severely undermine this key principle... and the political negotiations that it seeks to advance.”
The Council of the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem represents all denominations in the city, which is home to the holiest site in Christianity.
The Old City, in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, also hosts the most sacred site in Judaism and the third-holiest site in Islam.
“The religious Status Quo in Jerusalem is essential for preserving the harmony of our Holy City and good relations between religious communities around the globe,” said the church heads.
Britain’s review, they added, implied that there was no need for peace talks, and that “the continuing military occupation of those territories and the unilateral annexation of east Jerusalem are both acceptable.”
Israel has occupied east Jerusalem and the West Bank — the site of numerous biblical tales including the birth of Jesus — since the 1967 Six-Day War.
Noting that Christians have lived in the territory “under many different empires and governments” for some 2,000 years, they pressed the British government to “redouble their diplomatic efforts” toward an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.
Their intervention from Jerusalem follows similar statements by church leaders in Britain.
A spokesperson for the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the senior bishop of the Anglican Church, last week told the UK website Jewish News he was “concerned about the potential impact of moving the British embassy” to Jerusalem.
Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the country’s most senior Catholic cleric, said on Thursday that relocating the embassy would “be seriously damaging to any possibility of lasting peace in the region.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Israel Liz Truss Yair Lapid

Related

Top UK Catholic urges PM Liz Truss to reconsider Tel Aviv-Jerusalem embassy move
Middle-East
Top UK Catholic urges PM Liz Truss to reconsider Tel Aviv-Jerusalem embassy move
Archbishop of Canterbury Welby weighs in on proposed British Israeli embassy move
World
Archbishop of Canterbury Welby weighs in on proposed British Israeli embassy move

‘Several’ inmates dead in Iran prison riot: Official

‘Several’ inmates dead in Iran prison riot: Official
Updated 10 min 47 sec ago
AFP

‘Several’ inmates dead in Iran prison riot: Official

‘Several’ inmates dead in Iran prison riot: Official
  • Sunday’s riot in Rasht, provincial capital of Gilan, comes as a wave of unrest has rocked Iran since Mahsa Amini died on September 16
Updated 10 min 47 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: “Several” inmates died and others were injured during a prison riot in northern Iran, during which security forces used tear gas, a judicial official said on Monday.
Sunday’s riot in Rasht, provincial capital of Gilan, comes as a wave of unrest has rocked Iran since Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, died on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the strict dress code for women.
The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly of protesters but also of members of the security forces. Hundreds have also been arrested.
On Sunday, a brawl broke out between death row inmates at Lakan Prison of Rasht over “personal differences,” the city’s public prosecutor Mehdi Fallahmiri was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.
“As the conflict escalated, it spread to the prison corridor, and more prisoners joined the brawl,” he said.
“Officers arrived at the scene and used tear gas to calm and disperse the prisoners to end the riot after some inmates destroyed facilities in the corridor and prison hall and set them on fire,” Fallahmiri said.
“As a result of this conflict ... several people died and some were injured,” he added, saying the number of prisoners hurt was under investigation.
Fallahmiri said some inmates “succumbed to their injuries” because “rioters” had prevented their transfer, while others “were taken to hospital for treatment.”
“The situation ... is calm now and the daily activities of the prisoners continue.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Rasht Lakan Prison

Related

Iran’s morality police sanctioned by UK for ‘repression of women’
Middle-East
Iran’s morality police sanctioned by UK for ‘repression of women’
‘Persepolis’ creator hails Iran protesters as ‘beautiful, inspiring’
Middle-East
‘Persepolis’ creator hails Iran protesters as ‘beautiful, inspiring’

Iran’s morality police sanctioned by UK for ‘repression of women’

Iran’s morality police sanctioned by UK for ‘repression of women’
Updated 10 October 2022
Reuters

Iran’s morality police sanctioned by UK for ‘repression of women’

Iran’s morality police sanctioned by UK for ‘repression of women’
  • Britain said it had sanctioned the morality police in its entirety, as well as both its chief and the head of the Tehran division
Updated 10 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain said on Monday it had sanctioned senior Iranian security officials and the country’s “so-called Morality Police,” saying the force had used threats of detention and violence to control what Iranian women wear and how they behave in public.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody has sparked protests across Iran and internationally, with demonstrators calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Citing her death and the subsequent protests, Britain said it had sanctioned the morality police in its entirety, as well as both its chief, Mohammed Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi, and the Head of the Tehran Division, Hajj Ahmed Mirzaei.
“These sanctions send a clear message to the Iranian authorities – we will hold you to account for your repression of women and girls and for the shocking violence you have inflicted on your own people,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.
Iranian authorities have described the protests as a plot by Iran’s foes, including the United States.
The sanctions were made using British laws designed to encourage Iran to comply with international human rights law and respect human rights. They mean that those individuals named cannot travel to Britain and any of their assets held in Britain will be frozen.
Last week, the foreign ministry said it had summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires, Iran’s most senior diplomat in Britain, over the crackdown on the protests.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran UK Mahsa Amini

Related

‘Persepolis’ creator hails Iran protesters as ‘beautiful, inspiring’
Middle-East
‘Persepolis’ creator hails Iran protesters as ‘beautiful, inspiring’

British engineer faces extradition to Qatar over ‘failure’ to pay loan

British engineer faces extradition to Qatar over ‘failure’ to pay loan
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

British engineer faces extradition to Qatar over ‘failure’ to pay loan

British engineer faces extradition to Qatar over ‘failure’ to pay loan
  • Brian Glendinning’s wife insists monthly payments being made
  • NGO chief accuses Gulf state of abusing Interpol system
Updated 10 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: British engineer Brian Glendinning, who is being held in Iraq, is now facing extradition to Qatar for failing to repay a bank loan, the Guardian reported.

On Sept. 12, Glendinning was arrested on an Interpol “red notice” at Baghdad airport and has been held in a police cell since then, awaiting an extradition hearing.

Upon his arrest, the 43-year-old father of three was informed that an Interpol notice had been issued by Qatar over apparent missed payments, which according to his family had been a £20,000 ($22,124) loan taken out in 2018 when working in the Gulf state.

Glendinning’s wife, Kimberly, told the Guardian her husband had struggled to repay his loan after falling ill this Christmas and losing his job in Scotland. She insists, however, that monthly payments were still being made to the Qatar National Bank, with whom he was in regular contact.

According to the Guardian, the Qatari government has yet to file an extradition request. Meanwhile, Iraq does not enforce the general rule that an extradition request must be made within 45 days of arrest. In this case, Glendinning is at risk of being detained for an extended period in Baghdad.

Radha Stirling, the founder of IPEX, an NGO aiming for the reform of Interpol and its extradition process, accused Qatar of abusing the Interpol system. Relatives of victims were often forced to pay out sums exceeding what was owed to avoid their loved ones spending long periods in jail, she claimed.

“We will make every diplomatic and legal effort to save Brian from extradition. Qatar is making itself a nuisance and costing taxpayers a lot of money,” Stirling said.

“We’ve helped Brits arrested in Spain (on an Interpol notice issued by Qatar) many times, the Czech Republic, Italy, Denmark, Ukraine and so on. The police and court time is costly and the victim can be unfairly detained throughout the trial,” Stirling added.

As Qatar prepares to host 1.2 million visitors for the World Cup starting on Nov. 20, Sterling warned traveling football fans that minor infractions could be used as an excuse by the Qatar government against visitors once the finals are over.

“It’s a human rights issue and clearly highlights Qatar’s intimate relationship with Interpol. With the World Cup coming up, Qatar should be mindful of rights attacks towards foreigners,” Sterling said.

Topics: Qatar UK World Cup

Related

Troublesome English, Welsh football fans blocked from travel before Qatar World Cup
Sport
Troublesome English, Welsh football fans blocked from travel before Qatar World Cup
Qatari government workers to work from home during World Cup
Sport
Qatari government workers to work from home during World Cup

Latest updates

Irish daa International becomes Red Sea International Airport’s operator in $266m deal
Irish daa International becomes Red Sea International Airport’s operator in $266m deal
Algeria, France hail ‘new dynamic’ in economic ties
Algeria, France hail ‘new dynamic’ in economic ties
Year after Iraq vote, UN urges dialogue to end gridlock
Year after Iraq vote, UN urges dialogue to end gridlock
SFD inaugurates Shitalakhya Bridge as Saudi support to Bangladesh touches $497m
SFD inaugurates Shitalakhya Bridge as Saudi support to Bangladesh touches $497m
Public debt hits six-decade high and puts global stability and prosperity at risk: IMF
Public debt hits six-decade high and puts global stability and prosperity at risk: IMF

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.