Dubai campus shortlisted for top global architecture award

The University of Birmingham Dubai’s iconic new campus has been shortlisted for the prestigious Prix Versailles 2022 global architecture and design award.

Airports, university campuses, passenger stations, and major sports facilities around the world are in the running for the award, with six nominees chosen in each category. The University of Birmingham Dubai is shortlisted alongside the following campuses:

• École normale supérieure Paris-Saclay – Gif-sur-Yvette, France

• Paris Institute of Political Studies, 1 Saint-Thomas – Paris, France

• London School of Economics and Political Science, Marshall Building - London, UK

• University of Leeds, Sir William Henry Bragg Building - Leeds, UK

• Stanford University, Center for Academic Medicine - Palo Alto, CA, US

The World Judges Panel will make its decision based on innovation, creativity, reflection of local heritage, ecological efficiency, and sustainable development.







Designed by Hopkins Architects and built by Khansaheb, the buildings overlook parkland and natural spaces. (Supplied)



The World Titles Announcement will take place at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris later this year.

Professor David Sadler, University of Birmingham Dubai Provost, said: “We are very proud of our iconic campus. I am delighted that this building, designed and built to deliver the experience that every student needs to develop and grow, has been shortlisted for an award as prestigious as the Prix Versailles.

“Sustainability is important to us and we are working hard with our partner Siemens to make our campuses in Dubai and Birmingham as sustainable as possible. Our building is designed to be accessible to everyone — open to the local community for events and opportunities that will enrich the lives of Dubai residents.”

The campus was opened in April in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai and chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.The new campus, located in Dubai International Academic City, marks the next stage in the University of Birmingham’s long-term commitment to supporting the position of Dubai as a regional hub for world-class higher education, nurturing talent, and enhancing academic excellence in the UAE.

The campus can currently support up to 2,900 students and will eventually be able to support up to 4,500 students.

Designed by Hopkins Architects and built by Khansaheb, the buildings overlook parkland and natural spaces.

They reflect the “green heart” of the university’s campus in Birmingham, giving the student community a complete campus university experience. Sheltered courtyards and social spaces aim to enhance the campus’ sustainability while providing students and staff with a relaxing environment in keeping with Dubai’s distinctive climate.

University of Birmingham Vice Chancellor and Principal Prof. Adam Tickell said: “It is a great honor to be shortlisted for the Prix Versailles, which recognizes the hard work of people across the University of Birmingham and our partners to create a learning and research environment that is innovative, inspiring and sustainable.

“Thanks to the support of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, TECOM Group, DIAC and all our partners in the region, we now have a wonderful academic home that provides students from the UAE and beyond with excellent facilities and a first-class education.”

The university’s partnership with Siemens combines digital sensor and analytics technologies, artificial intelligence, and decentralized energy generation, turning the Dubai campus into a “Living Lab” where research, teaching, and learning all benefit from access to new data and connectivity.